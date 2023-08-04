The New Orleans Saints ensured one of their franchise legends isn't going anywhere as they signed eight-time Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan to a two-year contract extension, the team announced. The deal is worth $27.5 million guaranteed, per ESPN.

"Thank the Lord for the blessings of being healthy, having a beautiful family, and everything that has been accomplished that led to me being drafted by the Saints," Jordan said Friday after signing his new deal. "Thirteen years later...to sit here and be embraced by the city of New Orleans, it's been a phenomenal experience. I couldn't see myself being anything else than black and gold."

The Saints selected Jordan 24th overall in the 2011 NFL Draft, and all he has done since is terrorize opposing quarterbacks. His 115.5 career sacks are the most in franchise history since sacks began being officially tracked in 1982. That total is also the second-most in the entire NFL since 2011, trailing only Von Miller's 123.5 in that span.

Cameron Jordan's NFL rankings since 2011





NFL Rank Sacks 115.5 2nd* QB Pressures 369 3rd QB Hits 219 5th

* Trails only Von Miller

Jordan is a member of the 2010's All-Decade Team, and with this new deal, he is set to play a decade-and-a-half in New Orleans as the contract runs through 2025. Not only is the 34-year-old Jordan excited to keep playing football but also to share memories of his career with his children.

"These core memories that they have when they get older, they're actually going to remember them," Jordan said when asked about the impact of this deal on his family.

His father Steve Jordan played 13 seasons as a tight end with the Minnesota Vikings from 1982-1994.

"I've got some memories of being in the Minnesota Vikings facility playing with some bags and opening up cans of Gatorade," he said. "I have these memories from when my dad retired in 1994 when I was five years old. I remember being locked out of cars because it was too cold. I remember watching games in the stadium getting a hot dog and not wanting to go back down to the seats because it was too cold. They [my children] have the Superdome. They get to watch the brightest light, the best fanbases, and the crowd going crazy. They get to watch us pummel Atlanta, Carolina, and Tampa Bay once or twice a year.

"I get to take pictures with my daughters Lori, Nia, and Chanel in the preseason on the sidelines, it's like a thing. Hopefully, these are core memories that they will always remember. If not, we got pictures. We'll document it and act like they do."

The Saints, who'll play their first preseason game against the Chiefs on Aug. 13, will kick off the regular season at home against the Titans on Sept. 10.