The COVID-19 hits just keep on coming in the NFL. The latest to feel the wrath of the pandemic is the New Orleans Saints, who'll be without star left tackle Terron Armstead after testing positive for the virus on Saturday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Because this positive test occurred on the eve of New Orleans's Week 12 matchup with the Denver Broncos, the Pro Bowl tackle is out for Sunday.

"Found out this morning that I tested positive for Covid!" Armstead wrote in a tweet published on Saturday. "I feel completely normal and ready to go play with my guys tomorrow. Unfortunately, that can't happen and while that [expletive] sucks, I can't downplay the impact covid has had on so many lives. Everyone stay safe."

This adds insult to injury to the Saints, who were already going into this matchup without starting left guard Andrus Peat due to a concussion. Now, the entire left side of the O-line has evaporated as Taysom Hill makes his second start of the season at quarterback in place of Drew Brees, who is currently on injured reserve with a rib injury.

Armstead, meanwhile, is in the midst of his eighth season in the NFL, all of which have been with the Saints. This season, he's not only played and started in all of New Orleans' 10 games but the 29-year-old is currently third on the team in offensive snaps. Only center Erick McCoy (100%) and fellow offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (94.98%) have logged more snaps on the offensive side of the ball than Armstead, who has played in 89.81% of the snaps to this point.

Armstead is just the latest player in the league to test positive for COVID-19. Earlier on Saturday, it was revealed that the Steelers currently are on the brink of an outbreak after running back James Conner and an assistant coach were added to the growing list of positive tests in Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, the Colts placed running back Jonathan Taylor on the reserve/COVID list as well, ruling him out for Week 12.

On Friday, the NFL released a memo to all 32 teams stating that they will halt in-person activities on Monday, Nov. 30 and Tuesday, Dec. 1 in an attempt to curb any potential new outbreaks following the Thanksgiving holiday and as the positivity rates climb throughout the country.