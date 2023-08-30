The Pittsburgh Steelers are about to make their first change to their first 53-man roster of the 2023 season. Pittsburgh is expected to sign former All-Pro cornerback Desmond King, according to NFL Media.

King, 28, was waived by the Houston Texans earlier this week. A 2017 fifth-round pick out of Iowa, King earned All-Pro honors in 2018 after recording a career-high three interceptions despite being a part-time starter.

One of King's most notable NFL performances came against the Steelers during his All-Pro 2018 season. He had nine tackles and returned a punt 73 yards for a score while helping the Chargers upset Pittsburgh 33-30.

King was traded from Los Angeles to Tennessee during the 2020 season. He made an immediate splash in his new city when he returned a fumble 63 yards for a touchdown during his first game as a Titan.

In 2021, King was finally a starter on a full-time basis after he signed with the Texans. He responded by matching his career high in interceptions. King also set a new career high with 93 tackles while breaking up six passes and forcing a fumble. In 2022, King had two more interceptions to go with eight pass breakups, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and 89 tackles.

In Pittsburgh, King will join a secondary that includes eight-time Pro Bowler Patrick Peterson, three-time All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick, and second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. The unit also includes fellow veterans Damontae Kazee, Levi Wallace and Keanu Neal.

The Steelers secondary went through several changes this past offseason. Pittsburgh parted ways with Terrell Edmunds, Cam Sutton and Arthur Maulet. Neal/Kazee will fill Edmunds' role as starting strong safety, while Peterson has taken Sutton's place as the Steelers' other starting corner alongside Wallace. Chandon Sullivan and Elijah Riley have filled Maulet's role as Pittsburgh's top nicklebacks.