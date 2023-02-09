The first injury reports of Super Bowl week have been submitted. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles released their first updates updates Wednesday after their first practice of the week in advance of Super Bowl LVII, which will be played in a few days at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Both teams are relatively healthy after playing 17 regular-season games and only two playoff games as each conference's top seed. Only one Chiefs player did not practice in full Wednesday. The Eagles, meanwhile, had three players participate in a limited fashion.

Here's a rundown of each team's injury report ahead of Sunday's game.

Chiefs

Only one player is officially listed as limited on Kansas City's injury report: wide receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring), who has already stated that he is "definitely" playing Sunday, via USA Today. The biggest name on either team's injury report, first-team All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle), fully practiced Wednesday after saying his ankle will "definitely be in a better spot" in the Super Bowl after two weeks of rest than it was in the AFC Championship Game following the high-ankle sprain he suffered in the AFC Divisional Round against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Chiefs' top two running backs, Isiah Pacheco (wrist) and Jerick McKinnon (ankles), were both present on the injury report, but like Mahomes, both practiced fully. The same goes for starting guard Trey Smith (ankle) and starting wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee). Smith-Schuster's health is critical as he was the team's No. 2 option in terms of targets (101), receptions (78), and receiving yards (933) behind only first-team All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce. No other Chiefs player besides Kelce and Smith-Schuster had over 700 receiving yards.

Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was the only defensive player on the Chiefs injury report, but he practiced fully, a huge sign for a Chiefs defense that will be looking to slow down second-team All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts, the engine of the NFC's top-scoring offense.

Eagles

Three offensive linemen comprise the five players listed on Philadelphia's opening injury report: starting guard Landon Dickerson (elbow), first-team All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson (groin/rest) and backup center Cam Jurgens (hip/rest). Dickerson, the only one of the three offensive linemen to practice fully, hyperextended his elbow in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers, but he should be fine for Sunday given the time off.

Johnson, who has been playing through a torn adductor in his groin for many weeks, told The Delaware Times on Friday that the injury is "better now" and has "no doubt" he'll be on the field come Super Bowl Sunday. Cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe/rest), one of the team's starters, was given a light day and a limited practice participation designation. He played through the toe injury in the NFC Championship Game, and with the time off, it would be reasonable to expect him to play.

Defensive end Robert Quinn (foot) -- the 32-year-old, three-time Pro Bowler the Eagles acquired at the trade deadline from the Chicago Bears this season-- missed four games from Weeks 13-17, but returned to action in Week 18 and has played in both of the Eagles' playoff games. Quinn practiced fully, so it's safe to assume he'll rotate in to pass rush Mahomes come Sunday.