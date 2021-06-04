After four months of waiting, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally know when they'll be receiving their Super Bowl rings.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the date for the team's ring ceremony has finally been set. The Buccaneers are going to hold the event on July 22, which comes exactly two days before the start of the team's training camp. Although most NFL teams will be reporting for training camp on July 27, the Buccaneers are allowed to report earlier since they're playing in the NFL opener this year (The Bucs are one of three teams along with the Steelers and Cowboys who are allowed to report before July 27).

As for those Super Bowl rings, although no one has yet leaked a picture of the new ring, you can pretty much be assured of two things: There will be a lot of diamonds and the ring will likely be worth more than your car.

Last year, the Chiefs were given a ring that featured 10.5 carats of gemstones, including 255 diamonds and 36 rubies.

Teams usually put several unique features on the ring to commemorate their season, so it won't be surprising if the Buccaneers ring has two Lombardi Trophies (It was their second Super Bowl win) and some sort of image of Raymond James Stadium (They were the first team to win a Super Bowl in their home stadium).

When the rings get handed out, Tom Brady will be receiving his seventh, which is the most of any player in NFL history. Not to be outdone, Rob Gronkowski will be collecting his fourth ring, which is the tied for the third-most in NFL history. If Gronk can win one more Super Bowl, he'll tie Charles Haley for the second-most rings of all-time.

Kenjon Barner will also be making some history at the ring ceremony. Thanks to the Buccaneers Super Bowl win over the Chiefs, Barner now has three rings from three different teams, which is now with Matt Millen when it comes to the NFL record for most Super Bowl rings with different teams.