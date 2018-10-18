'Thursday Night Football' odds, line: Broncos vs. Cardinals picks and predictions from proven model on 61-41 roll

The NFL heads west for Thursday Night Football when the Arizona Cardinals host the Denver Broncos at 8:20 p.m. ET. After Arizona notched its first win of the season, it lost last Sunday at Minnesota, while Denver, after a 2-0 start, is reeling after four consecutive losses. Expect these desperate squads to hit the field with plenty of passion with their seasons on the line. The Cardinals opened as 1.5-point favorites, but the line has swung all the way to Broncos -1.5 in the latest Broncos vs. Cardinals odds. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, as climbed a field goal after opening at 39.5. Before you make any Broncos vs. Cardinals picks, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows rookie running back Phillip Lindsay has been lighting up the league. Having usurped Royce Freeman's No. 1 spot in the backfield, Lindsay has been gouging defenses to the tune of 5.7 yards per carry. In addition to his 346 yards and one rushing TD, he's become a security blanket for quarterback Case Keenum when he's feeling the heat of blitzing linemen. In fact, Lindsay has snagged 14 receptions for 113 yards and one score. He had six last week alone.

Freeman is having a solid year as well, leading the team with three touchdowns on 272 yards. Denver is 10th in the NFL in rushing yards per game at 124.2.

Just because the Broncos can run the ball efficiently doesn't mean they'll cover on Thursday Night Football.

Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen, in his rookie year, has developed an immediate rapport with wideout Christian Kirk. The Texas A&M rookie leads the Cardinals in receiving yards with 311 and has illustrated big-play potential with 12.4 yards per catch and a 75-yard touchdown reception. The venerable Larry Fitzgerald is Arizona's top receiver with 35 snags.

Arizona's defense has also excelled. The Cardinals are in the top half of the NFL in points allowed (23.2 per game) and passing yards allowed (243.2).

