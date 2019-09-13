Warren Sapp makes a joke of Odell Beckham Jr. and his expensive watch after lackluster Browns debut

Odell Beckham Jr. has been in the headlines a lot lately for a guy that put up a mediocre stat line in his Cleveland Browns debut. Beckham made news after wearing a watch that reportedly cost $350,000 in last Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans. He further made news when he said that he will continue to wear the watch despite it possibly being against the league's policy of wearing hard objects during games. Warren Sapp, a Hall of Fame defensive tackle who has never been afraid to share his opinions, recently offered his opinion on Beckham's watch situation.

"You can't wear a $350,000 watch and play like a $2 bill," Sapp told USA Today's Jarrett Bell. "That don't get it done. It was a nice-looking watch. Matched the uniform and everything. But I'd love to see you in the end zone, dancing or something. C'mon, man."

While he didn't have a bad game (he led the Browns with seven catches for 71 yards that included a 24-yard reception), Beckham's performance was underwhelming when considering his reputation (and price tag) as one of the NFL's best receivers. Like Beckham, his team also turned in a disappointing performance following an offseason full of playoff predictions.

Delanie Walker, the Titans' veteran tight end, gleefully celebrated the Browns' Week 1 struggled following his team's 30-point victory in Cleveland. Walker appears to represent NFL players and teams that would love nothing more than to keep the Browns in the usual spot as NFL cellar dwellers.

"They were who we thought they were," Walker told reporters after Tennessee's 43-13 victory. "If you want to crown them, then crown them. That fueled us. That's why we went out there and played off of that. It's funny, you can doubt someone and not even play the game yet. That's what we do in this league, we hype teams.

"We hype them. That's the norm. Front-runners, that's all I'm going to say. We didn't even talk about this game, we didn't even circle this game. This is just another game, we ain't even worried about it."

While Beckham won't ever get a chance to respond to Sapp in a football setting, he will face New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams on Sunday, a man Beckham recently accused of intentionally trying to hurt him when Beckham was with the Giants and Williams was the Browns' defensive coordinator back in 2017. That story made headlines this week, and making headlines is nothing new for Beckham.

Cleveland will face Williams and the Jets in New York in Week 2 on Monday Night Football.

Beckham and the Browns will look to answer their critics on national TV on Monday night, with Beckham looking to provide a timely spark -- no pun intended -- to a team that could certainly use one.