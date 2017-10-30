WATCH: Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster burns Lions for 97-yard touchdown
Smith-Schuster is fast, in case you didn't already know it
Martavis Bryant apparently believes he's better than JuJu Smith-Schuster, but on Sunday night, with Bryant inactive on the sideline due to his social media outburst, it was Smith-Schuster who made the biggest play of the night for the Steelers.
Against the Lions, Smith-Schuster broke free for a 97-yard touchdown from Ben Roethlisberger to give the Steelers an eight-point lead in the third quarter. The play was simple. Smith-Schuster ran straight up the field, Big Ben finally threw an accurate pass, and Smith-Schuster outran everyone.
Take a look:
Of note: That touchdown came three plays after the Lions were stopped near the goal line on fourth-and-goal. So, that's a huge swing in a one-score game.
Also of note:
OK, one more:
Smith-Schuster is in the process of blowing up -- partially due to the case of his stolen bike, but let's just stick to football for now. At 20 years old, he's a great young playmaker (with plenty of speed, as the play above demonstrates) on the Steelers who is beginning to overshadow another one of the Steelers' young players in Bryant, who hasn't been happy with his role this season. A week ago, Bryant criticized Smith-Schuster on Instagram after someone said that Smith-Schuster was better than Bryant.
Bryant, who requested a trade but probably won't get one, later apologized.
"JuJu is the future and got great talent and is going to be one of the best to play this game," Bryant explained. "I want him to get his. I just want mines, period, point-blank. Ain't nobody did nothing to get me back. I worked my ass off to get myself back with no help and little support, period. In due time the process will show."
But it's worth wondering if Smith-Schuster will continue to steal targets away from Bryant when Bryant returns (presumably next week) and it's worth wondering how Bryant will respond if/when that happens. For now, the Steelers can simply enjoy Smith-Schuster's production and be thankful for the fact that Bryant didn't leave the sideline to tackle him as he ran downfield.
Oh and speaking of his bike, take a look at his celebration:
