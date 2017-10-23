Martavis Bryant reportedly wants out of Pittsburgh again, rips JuJu Smith-Schuster
A week after Bryant wanted to be traded he's calling out teammates
Shortly after the Steelers beat the Chiefs last Sunday, reports emerged that big-play wide receiver Martavis Bryant wanted to be traded because he was upset with his role in the offense. Bryant quickly denied it and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said Tuesday that after speaking to Bryant, it's clear the wideout wants to stay in Pittsburgh.
Fast-forward to this Sunday, shortly after the Steelers beat the Bengals and it appears that Bryant, once again, wants to be traded. The wide receiver was targeted twice in the game and finished with one catch for three yards to go along with a two-yard carry. By Monday, Bryant was a no-show for a team meeting, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ed Bouchette.
"He wants out," a source close to Bryant told ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler. "Point blank."
As Fowler notes, Bryant made his feelings known on social media. In a since-deleted response to an Instagram post from user @fantasyfootballcounselor that tagged the wideout, Bryant said, "JuJu [Smith-Schuster] is no where near better than me, fool. All they need to do is give me what I want and y'all can have JuJu and whoever else."
Bryant later clarified himself, tagging Smith-Schuster with his follow-up remarks.
"JuJu is the future and got great talent and is going to be one of the best to play this game," Bryant explained. "I want him to get his. I just want mines, period, point-blank. Ain't nobody did nothing to get me back. I worked my ass off to get myself back with no help and little support, period. In due time the process will show."
Fowler notes that Bryant was heavily involved in practice in the days leading up to the Bengals game but the Steelers' offense ran through running back Le'Veon Bell, who carried the ball 35 times for 134 yards. Roethliberger attempted just 24 passes, completed 14 and Antonio Brown's four receptions for 65 yards led the team.
Bryant, who had eight touchdowns as a rookie in 2014 and six more a season later, missed all of 2016 due to a suspension. Through seven games this season, he has just 18 receptions for 234 yards and one touchdown.
