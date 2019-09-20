Week 3 NFL picks, best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way football parlay would pay 6-1

The 1987 NFL strike season was the last time we saw two spreads of 20-plus points in the same week. It's happening again in NFL Week 3, with New England (-23) hosting the Jets, led by third-string quarterback Luke Falk, and the Cowboys (-21.5) welcoming the struggling Dolphins. Those massive favorites typically win, but struggle to cover, so what NFL picks should you make on Sunday? Since 1993, teams laying 20 or more points are 7-0 straight-up, but just 1-6 against the spread. Should the Cowboys be among your Week 3 NFL best bets? What about Tom Brady and the Patriots? Fans across the nation will be making picks on these mismatches as well as the entire Week 3 NFL schedule. But before you get down on any of these games, you need to see the Week 3 NFL expert picks from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.

A beloved national treasure, Hammer swept his NFL best bets in Week 1 (Tennessee, K.C., Minnesota) so easily that he covered by a combined 58 points. And after Week 2, he's now on a 16-5 heater with those very selective best bets.

This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 on NFL against the spread picks. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

Now, Hammer is getting down hard on three NFL Week 3 picks. If you parlay them, you could be looking at a 6-1 payout just like he delivered in Week 1.

We can tell you Hammer has locked in a bet on the Cowboys despite the gargantuan spread, saying Dallas can name the score. Miami has the worst point differential, minus-92, of any team through the first two games of a season in modern NFL history. The Dolphins are not concerned about 2019 losses since they are stockpiling draft picks for the future.

It appears Miami is tanking for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft. Then the Dolphins could take a franchise quarterback like Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa or Oregon's Justin Herbert.

Dallas looks dominant defensively and is showing new explosiveness in the Kellen Moore-led offense. Dak Prescott, playing for a new contract, already has thrown for 674 yards and seven touchdowns against one interception. The Cowboys are averaging 33 points in their 2-0 start.

Hammer also is backing an undermanned road team that everyone is writing off. The line on that game is way off, Hammer says, so you'll want to see his NFL best bets before you make any Week 3 NFL picks.

What are Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's top NFL best bets? And which line is way off? Visit SportsLine now to see Hank Goldberg's top NFL picks for Week 3, all from the legendary handicapper on a 16-5 heater.