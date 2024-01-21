Few expected the Buccaneers to make noise in 2023, with Tom Brady gone and playoff standards seemingly lowered. But then Baker Mayfield outperformed his one-year deal under center, helping Tampa Bay to a third straight NFC South title, plus a blowout upset of the reigning NFC champion Eagles in the wild-card round of the playoffs, setting up Sunday's showdown with the Lions.
Perhaps the biggest reason for the resurgence of both Mayfield and the Bucs? Wide receiver Mike Evans, who added to a Hall of Fame case by quickly eclipsing 100 yards against Detroit, fresh off a record 10th straight 1,000-yard regular season. While Evans is a lifelong Buc who figures to be a top offseason priority alongside his current QB, his contract is scheduled to expire in March.
If Tampa Bay allows him to reach the open market without a new deal, here are five logical suitors for the star pass catcher:
|They're doing just fine with their current crop of wideouts, AFC Championship-bound with Lamar Jackson as an MVP front-runner. But who says you can't make a luxury move? Evans enjoyed a career year under current Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken back in 2018, when he secured a $82.5 million extension with Tampa Bay. And his big red-zone presence would make for a nice complement to the shiftier moves of rookie Zay Flowers.
|Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd make one of the NFL's top WR trios, but the latter two are both scheduled to hit free agency, and Higgins in particular could price himself out of Cincinnati with Chase due for a massive extension of his own. Even so, the Bengals figure to remain in win-now mode, making Evans a potential plug-and-play star for Joe Burrow and Co. The team has close to $60M in projected salary cap space.
|The Texans' playoff loss to Baltimore proved rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud could use more help. In truth, their O-line warrants more attention. But Evans is the kind of alpha No. 1 who could accelerate Stroud's already-impressive growth, while taking pressure off younger weapons like Nico Collins and Tank Dell. With close to $70M in cap space, money shouldn't be an issue. As a bonus, Evans was born and raised in Texas, making this a potential homecoming.
|Indy has its own WR to pay in Michael Pittman Jr., a scheduled free agent, but head coach Shane Steichen knows the value of adding an even more accomplished pass outlet, enjoying A.J. Brown's impact on the Eagles' offense as their OC in 2022. The Colts overachieved this year and should have QB Anthony Richardson back in 2024, making them a sleeper contender. They've got close to $63M available for the offseason.
|Rookie Rashee Rice has emerged as an explosive downfield target for Patrick Mahomes as of late, but for much of 2023, the Chiefs struggled to field a reliable WR corps, finally appearing to miss the electrifying pop of past stars like Tyreek Hill. With Travis Kelce aging and the Super Bowl window always open in K.C., a proven No. 1 like Evans would be a seamless fit. Evans, meanwhile, would get a chance to go out with a perennial contender.