For the second straight year, the Super Bowl will be played in the Sunshine State. After Miami hosted Super Bowl LIV, Tampa will host this year's game between the AFC and NFC champions. Super Bowl LV will be played inside Raymond James Stadium, the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 1998.

Super Bowl LV will be the fifth Super Bowl hosted by Tampa, the fourth-highest total behind Miami (11 times), New Orleans (10) and Los Angeles (seven). This will be the third Super Bowl played inside Raymond James Stadium.

Tampa's first four Super Bowls were memorable. In Super Bowl XVIII, the Los Angeles Raiders upset defending champion Washington, 38-9. Marcus Allen took home MVP honors after rushing for a then Super Bowl record 191 yards. His 74-yard, game-clinching touchdown run served as the longest run in Super Bowl history for 22 years. Seven years later, the Giants edged the Bills in the only Super Bowl that has been decided by a single point.

In 2001, the Ravens' defense capped off a dominant season by shutting out the Giants' offense in Super Bowl XXXV. In 2009, James Harrison's 100-yard interception return and Ben Roethlisberger's last-minute touchdown pass to Santonio Holmes lifted the Steelers to a thrilling win over the Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII.

How to watch: Super Bowl LV

Date: Sunday, Feb. 7 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

The AFC and NFC are currently tied with 27 Super Bowl victories. From 1984-96, the NFC won 13 consecutive Super Bowls over the AFC, a streak that was finally snapped after Terrell Davis led Denver to an upset victory over Green Bay in Super Bowl XXXII. The AFC has won six of the previous eight Super Bowls, with the Patriots winning three Super Bowls over that span.

No team has repeated as Super Bowl champion since the 2003-04 Patriots. The Steelers and Patriots are currently tied with six Super Bowl wins. The 49ers and Cowboys are the only other franchises with at least five Lombardi Trophies.