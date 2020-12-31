Three of the four teams in the NFC East are in contention for the division title on Sunday. Washington Football Team, the current division leader, is the clear favorite to earn a playoff berth; all the team needs to do is beat the Eagles on Sunday night, and they're in. The Dallas Cowboys, meanwhile, are the projected runner-ups with a projected 26% chance of winning the East and an apparent three-point road advantage over the New York Giants.

But what if we told you the Giants -- not Washington, not Dallas, but the 5-10 New York Football Giants -- will end up claiming the division title, hosting a playoff game and vying for a surprise Super Bowl run under rookie coach Joe Judge?

If it sounds ridiculous, but we have two words for you: NFC East.

This entire, historically bad year for the East has rarely, if ever, been about who's playing well. It's almost always been about who's not doing the worst. There's a reason the second-place finisher here just might own a top-10 draft pick. Every team is bad.

It absolutely stands to reason, then, that the Giants can -- and will -- win the NFC East in Week 17 not because they're going to finally prove they've been contenders all along, but because the nightmare that is the rest of the division will crumble in their favor.

Let's start with the Giants' own game, against Dallas. The Cowboys are back in the limelight for scoring 30 points in three straight games, including 37 against the Eagles in a crucial Week 16 rout, and there's no question they boast better weapons. Andy Dalton has done well airing it out of late.

But the Cowboys' 3-0 stretch came against three bottom-half pass defenses in San Francisco, Cincinnati and Philadelphia. Letting Michael Gallup and Amari Cooper feast on no-name Eagles backups is one thing; asking them to overcome untimely turnovers by dominating James Bradberry, Logan Ryan and Patrick Graham's "D," which ranks 10th in the NFL in points allowed per game, on the road in a must-win game is another. (Don't forget Cooper's occasional away-game disappearing act, either.)

On the offensive side of the ball, Daniel Jones will now be weeks removed from the injuries that have obviously hindered his range as of late. The Giants' unit isn't exactly inspiring, but it's also the same one that dropped 34 points on the Cowboys earlier in the year, when ex-Dallas coach Jason Garrett happily schemed things up against his old squad. This game, again, isn't so much about the G-Men as it is the almost cosmic inevitability of a Cowboys collapse. Try convincing us that Garrett getting the best of Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys in a do-or-die Week 17 wouldn't be a fitting cap to 2020.

As for Sunday night, when the Giants also need the Eagles to upset Washington, it really boils down to the quarterbacks. Whether it's a limping Alex Smith or a baptism-by-fire entry for Taylor Heinicke and WFT, Philly has the advantage with Jalen Hurts, whose mobility will at least give the Eagles more leeway against Rivera's defensive front. The game is also in Philly, where Doug Pederson may very well be coaching for his job and has found success in prime time. The Eagles aren't going to roll over, especially with the chance to ruin the Cowboys' day, and the Giants will happily accept the late Christmas gift to confirm a 6-10 NFC East champion.

Just the way it's supposed to be, right?