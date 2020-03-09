2020 Big Ten Tournament odds: Picks, betting lines, predictions from simulation on 75-53 roll

The 2020 Big Ten Tournament gets underway on Wednesday in Indianapolis, with the league's 14 teams coming together to decide a conference tournament champion. Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans are the favorites to claim the title at +200, with the Maryland Terrapins sitting with the second-best odds at +500. Before you make any 2020 Big Ten Tournament picks and college basketball predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 19 of the 2019-20 season on a 75-53 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns. Now, the model has set its sights on the Big Ten Tournament. You can see its picks here.

Top 2020 Big Ten Tournament predictions

The model says that Michigan, which enters with sizable expectations, wins the Big Ten Tournament 2020 in only 6.0 percent of simulations. The Wolverines have enjoyed plenty of neutral-court success in recent years, with multiple deep runs in the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments and a memorable win at the 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis.

However, the Wolverines are overpriced in the 2020 Big Ten Tournament bracket, in part because the team is not elite on either end of the floor. Michigan is a balanced team, but on the offensive end, the Wolverines struggle to generate second-chance opportunities. They also rank outside the top 300 teams in Division I in free throw rate.

Defensively, Michigan has talent, but allows an alarming number of three-point attempts, ranking in the bottom-five in the country in that statistic and assists allowed. The Wolverines are also quite conservative, struggling mightily to create turnovers that would provide the engine for transition offense.

How to make 2020 Big Ten Tournament picks

Instead, an underdog wins the 2020 Big Ten Tournament much more often than its odds imply. Anyone who backs this double-digit long shot could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the 2020 Big Ten Tournament? And which underdog shocks college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to find out which team to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.

2020 Big Ten Tournament odds to win

Michigan State Spartans +200

Maryland Terrapins +500

Wisconsin Badgers +700

Illinois Fighting Illini +800

Iowa Hawkeyes +1200

Michigan Wolverines +1200

Ohio State Buckeyes +1200

Penn State Nittany Lions +1600

Rutgers Scarlet Knights +2000

Purdue Boilermakers +2500

Indiana Hoosiers +4000

Minnesota Golden Gophers +4000

Northwestern Wildcats +100000

Nebraska Cornhuskers +1000000