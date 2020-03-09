2020 Big Ten Tournament odds: Picks, betting lines, predictions from simulation on 75-53 roll
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated the 2020 Big 10 Tournament 10,000 times.
The 2020 Big Ten Tournament gets underway on Wednesday in Indianapolis, with the league's 14 teams coming together to decide a conference tournament champion. Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans are the favorites to claim the title at +200, with the Maryland Terrapins sitting with the second-best odds at +500. Before you make any 2020 Big Ten Tournament picks and college basketball predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 19 of the 2019-20 season on a 75-53 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns. Now, the model has set its sights on the Big Ten Tournament. You can see its picks here.
Top 2020 Big Ten Tournament predictions
The model says that Michigan, which enters with sizable expectations, wins the Big Ten Tournament 2020 in only 6.0 percent of simulations. The Wolverines have enjoyed plenty of neutral-court success in recent years, with multiple deep runs in the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments and a memorable win at the 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis.
However, the Wolverines are overpriced in the 2020 Big Ten Tournament bracket, in part because the team is not elite on either end of the floor. Michigan is a balanced team, but on the offensive end, the Wolverines struggle to generate second-chance opportunities. They also rank outside the top 300 teams in Division I in free throw rate.
Defensively, Michigan has talent, but allows an alarming number of three-point attempts, ranking in the bottom-five in the country in that statistic and assists allowed. The Wolverines are also quite conservative, struggling mightily to create turnovers that would provide the engine for transition offense.
How to make 2020 Big Ten Tournament picks
Instead, an underdog wins the 2020 Big Ten Tournament much more often than its odds imply. Anyone who backs this double-digit long shot could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.
So who wins the 2020 Big Ten Tournament? And which underdog shocks college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to find out which team to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.
2020 Big Ten Tournament odds to win
Michigan State Spartans +200
Maryland Terrapins +500
Wisconsin Badgers +700
Illinois Fighting Illini +800
Iowa Hawkeyes +1200
Michigan Wolverines +1200
Ohio State Buckeyes +1200
Penn State Nittany Lions +1600
Rutgers Scarlet Knights +2000
Purdue Boilermakers +2500
Indiana Hoosiers +4000
Minnesota Golden Gophers +4000
Northwestern Wildcats +100000
Nebraska Cornhuskers +1000000
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
6 conferences, 6 chances to win. Create a pool or compete for $10,000.
-
2020 ACC Tournament odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2020 ACC Tournament 10,000 times.
-
2020 conference tourney expert picks
Who will win the seven biggest conference championship tournaments? Our CBS Sports experts...
-
When does 2020 March Madness start?
Everything you need to know to prepare you to watch March Madness in 2020
-
Villanova gets boost in Coaches Poll
Villanova got a nice boost in the Coaches Poll this week after a strong finish to the regular...
-
AP Top 25: KU retains No. 1 spot
The Jayhawks will enter Selection Sunday as the No. 1 team in the sport
-
Bradley, Liberty, Winthrop win tourneys
See when all the automatic bids are being handed out for the NCAA Tournament
-
2020 SEC Tournament bracket, updates
Here's everything you need to know to follow 2020 SEC Tournament action throughout the event
-
2020 Pac-12 Tournament bracket, updates
Here's everything you need to know to follow 2020 Pac-12 Tournament action throughout the event