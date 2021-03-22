Round 2 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament has been just as wild as Round 1, and there's still a full day of action to go Monday. However, just on Sunday, three of four lower seeds advanced in the Midwest Region, which will have a Sweet 16 made up of No. 2 seed Houston along with No. 8 seed Loyola Chicago, No. 11 seed Syracuse and No. 12 seed Oregon State. No. 15 seed Oral Roberts also won out of the South Region.

The spotlight will be on No. 10 seed Maryland, No. 11 seed UCLA, No. 13 seed Ohio and No. 14 seed Abilene Christian to follow suit on Monday. Whether they will be able to is up in the air considering they all have tremendous opponents ahead of them, but this may wind up being one of the wildest NCAA Tournaments in recent memory if at least a few of them can triumph.

As the home of March Madness, CBS Sports will be tracking every game and every score as we keep you apprised of notable developments in our continuously updating live NCAA Tournament Bracket with matchup analysis for every game. And the schedule? It's hard to keep up with on that printable bracket of yours. So we've got you covered on that front right here with an easy-to-digest version featuring viewing information for each game.

All times Eastern

2021 NCAA Tournament bracket, scores

West

First Four (Thursday)

(11) Drake 53, (11) Wichita State 52 -- Recap

(16) Norfolk State 54, (16) Appalachian State 53 -- Recap

First round (Saturday)

(1) Gonzaga 98, (16) Norfolk State 55 -- Recap

(8) Oklahoma 72, (9) Missouri 68 -- Recap





(5) Creighton 63, (12) UC Santa Barbara 62 -- Recap

(13) Ohio 62, (4) Virginia 58 -- Recap





(6) USC 72, (11) Drake 56 -- Recap

(3) Kansas 93, (14) Eastern Washington 84 -- Recap





(7) Oregon vs. (10) VCU declared "no contest" -- Story

(2) Iowa 86, (15) Grand Canyon 74 -- Recap

Second round (Monday)

East

First Four (Thursday)

(11) UCLA 86, (11) Michigan State 80 -- Recap

(16) Texas Southern 60, (16) Mount St. Mary's 52 -- Recap

First round (Saturday)

(1) Michigan 82, (16) Texas Southern 66 -- Recap

(8) LSU 76, (9) St. Bonaventure 61 -- Recap





(5) Colorado 96, (12) Georgetown 73 -- Recap

(4) Florida State 64, (13) UNC Greensboro 54 -- Recap





(11) UCLA 73, (6) BYU 62 -- Recap

(14) Abilene Christian 53, (3) Texas 52 -- Recap





(10) Maryland 62, (7) UConn 54 -- Recap

(2) Alabama 68, (15) Iona 55 -- Recap

Second round (Monday)

(1) Michigan vs. (8) LSU -- 7:10 p.m. | CBS (watch live)

(5) Colorado vs. (4) Florida State -- 7:45 p.m. | TBS (watch live)





(11) UCLA vs. (14) Abilene Christian -- 5:15 p.m. | TBS (watch live)

(10) Maryland vs. (2) Alabama -- 8:45 p.m. | TBS (watch live)

South

First round (Friday)

(1) Baylor 79, (16) Hartford 55 -- Recap



(9) Wisconsin 85, (8) North Carolina 62 -- Recap





(5) Villanova 73, (12) Winthrop 63 -- Recap

(13) North Texas 78, (4) Purdue 69 (OT) -- Recap





(6) Texas Tech 65, (11) Utah State 53 -- Recap



(3) Arkansas 85, (14) Colgate 68 -- Recap





(7) Florida 75, (10) Virginia Tech 70 (OT) -- Recap

(15) Oral Roberts 75, (2) Ohio State 72 (OT)-- Recap

Second round (Sunday)

(1) Baylor 76, (9) Wisconsin 63 -- Recap



(5) Villanova 84, (13) North Texas 61 -- Recap





(3) Arkansas 68, (6) Texas Tech 66 -- Recap

(15) Oral Roberts 81, (7) Florida 78 -- Recap

Sweet 16 (Saturday)

(1) Baylor vs. (5) Villanova -- 5:15 p.m. | CBS

(3) Arkansas vs. (15) Oral Roberts -- 7:25 p.m. | TBS

Midwest

First round (Friday)

(1) Illinois 78 vs. (16) Drexel 49 -- Recap

(8) Loyola Chicago 71, Georgia Tech 60 -- Recap





(12) Oregon State 70, (5) Tennessee 56 -- Recap

(4) Oklahoma State 69, (13) Liberty 60 -- Recap





(11) Syracuse 78, (6) San Diego State 62 -- Recap

(3) West Virginia 84, (14) Morehead State 67 -- Recap





(10) Rutgers 60, (7) Clemson 56 -- Recap

(2) Houston 87, (15) Cleveland State 56 -- Recap

Second round (Sunday)

(8) Loyola Chicago 71, (1) Illinois 58 -- Recap

(12) Oregon State 80, (4) Oklahoma State 70 -- Recap





(11) Syracuse 75, (3) West Virginia 72 -- Recap



(2) Houston 63, (10) Rutgers 60 -- Recap

Sweet 16 (Saturday)

(8) Loyola Chicago vs. (12) Oregon State -- 2:40 p.m. | CBS

(11) Syracuse vs. (2) Houston -- 9:55 p.m. | TBS

2021 NCAA Tournament schedule

Sweet 16

Saturday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Sunday, March 28 -- 1 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS)

Tuesday, March 30 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium

Final Four

Saturday, April 3 -- 5 p.m. start (CBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium

National Championship

Monday, April 5 -- 9 p.m. (CBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium