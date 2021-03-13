The 2021 NCAA Tournament is upon us. And while it's great to know the 68-team field and download a printable bracket to get in on the action, it's all for naught if you don't know when the games themselves are being played! That's why we're here.

It's been almost two years since the last NCAA Tournament game, but that changes March 18 when the First Four tips off and signifies the beginning of the long-awaited return of the Big Dance. After the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out last year's event, it will be a joyous occasion for diehard college basketball fans and casual observers alike.

There will be a few unique wrinkles to this year's tournament as the event will be held entirely in Indiana with most games occurring in Indianapolis. Also, instead of the opening two rounds being played Thursday-Sunday, they are set to be played Friday-Monday this season. The changes continue with the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight running Saturday-Tuesday as opposed customary Thursday-Sunday slot. It all wraps up with the Final Four on Saturday, April 3 and national championship on April 5.

Below you will find the schedule for this year's NCAA Tournament. It is not completed just yet as we still need to know formal tip times, announcer schedules and TV assignments -- but all of that will be announced on Selection Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on CBS. For now, let's take a look at the schedule from the First Four all the way to the national title game.

Be sure to check in often as this story will update every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be aired on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV -- and as always, you can also watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live beginning Thursday night with the First Four.

Start a bracket pool to compete against friends or fill out your bracket for a chance to win a brand new Nissan Rogue and a college basketball dream trip. Get in the action today!

2021 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Selection Sunday

Sunday, March 14 -- 6 p.m. (CBS)

First Four

Thursday, March 18 -- 4 p.m. start (truTV, TBS)

Mackey Arena, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

First round

Friday, March 19, 2021 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Saturday, March 20 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Mackey Arena, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium

Second round

Sunday, March 21 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Monday, March 22 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium

Sweet 16

Saturday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Sunday, March 28 -- 1 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS)

Tuesday, March 30 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium

Final Four

Saturday, April 3 -- 5 p.m. start (CBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium

National Championship

Monday, April 5 -- 9 p.m. (CBS)

Lucas OIl Stadium

Get every pick, every play, every upset and fill out your bracket with our help! Visit SportsLine now to see which teams will make and break your bracket, and see who cuts down the nets, all from the model that nailed 15 of the 26 double-digit upsets the last four tournaments!

