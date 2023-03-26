A pair of red hot teams looking to reach the Final Four for the first time in school history face off on Sunday in the 2023 NCAA Tournament South Region Final when the sixth-seeded Creighton Bluejays battle the fifth-seeded San Diego State Aztecs. The Bluejays (24-12, 14-6 Big East), who have won three in a row and six of seven, are making their first Elite Eight appearance since 1941. The Aztecs (30-6, 15-3 Mountain West), who have won seven straight and 13 of 14, are in the Elite Eight for the first time. Creighton has won five of eight previous meetings with San Diego State.

Tipoff from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky., is set for 2:20 p.m. ET on CBS. Creighton leads the all-time series 5-3. The Bluejays are 2-point favorites in the latest Creighton vs. San Diego State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 134.5. Before locking in any San Diego State vs. Creighton picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters the Sweet 16 round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament 83-54 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,500 for $100 players. It also went 4-1 on top-rated picks during the first week of March Madness. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Creighton vs. SDSU and revealed its coveted picks and predictions for the NCAA Tournament 2023. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for SDSU vs. Creighton:

Creighton vs. San Diego State spread: Creighton -2

Creighton vs. San Diego State over/under: 134.5 points

Creighton vs. San Diego State money line: Creighton -140, San Diego State +118

CREI: The Bluejays are 5-0 against the spread in their last five NCAA Tournament games

SDSU: The Aztecs are 4-0 ATS in their last four games following an ATS win

Creighton vs. San Diego State picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Creighton can cover

Senior guard Baylor Scheierman helped power the Bluejays into the Elite Eight with his near double-double performance against Princeton on Friday. In that game, he scored 21 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out four assists in 38 minutes of action. He has reached double-figure scoring in four of the past five games. He has registered 13 double-doubles on the year. In 36 starts, the South Dakota State transfer is averaging 12.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 32.5 minutes of action.

Sophomore guard Ryan Nembhard is one of five Creighton players averaging double-digit scoring. In 36 starts, he is averaging 12.4 points, 4.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game. He poured in 30 points, grabbed two rebounds and dished out two assists in the second-round win over Baylor. He narrowly missed a double-double in the Sweet 16 win over Princeton, recording nine points, eight assists and four boards.

Why San Diego State can cover

The Aztecs are led by senior guard Matt Bradley. He has reached double-digit scoring in three of the last four games, including a 17-point, seven-rebound and four-assist effort in a 63-57 first-round win over Charleston. He scored 10 points, grabbed three rebounds and dished off two assists in a 75-52 second-round win over Furman. In 36 games, all starts, he is averaging 13 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 26.7 minutes of action. He is connecting on 41.1% of his shots from the floor, including 36.6% from 3-point range, and 79.8% from the free-throw line.

Senior guard Darrion Trammell was on fire against Alabama in Friday's Sweet 16 win. He poured in 21 points, grabbed five rebounds and made two steals in 30 minutes of action. It was the fourth time this season he surpassed 20 points. In the second-round win over Furman, he scored 13 points, grabbed two boards and had two assists. In 35 games, including 34 starts, he is averaging 9.5 points, 3.2 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 26.9 minutes.

How to make San Diego State vs. Creighton picks

The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 137 combined points. It also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Creighton vs. San Diego State? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.