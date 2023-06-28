Kentucky landed a commitment from Somri Cyril, the No. 44 player in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Cyril is Kentucky's first pledge for the 2024 cycle.

The 6-foot-10 center from Atlanta, Georgia. picked Kentucky over Cincinnati, Florida, Georgetown, Indiana, Kansas, Memphis, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss and Tennessee. He recently completed an official visit with the Wildcats before announcing his commitment.

"The fanbase, the technology they have over there to help you recover and make you a better basketball player and to keep you healthy in general," Cyril said. "They (Kentucky) help you get where you want to be and they have a record of creating pros. It's a place I feel like will get me to where I want to be."

Cyril grew up with an admiration for the Wildcats, particularly former Kentucky big man and current Los Angeles Laker Anthony Davis.

"They have been one of the schools I watched as a kid," Cyril told 247Sports. "Growing up as a kid playing basketball, I think that was the first college basketball I watched. When I started playing I didn't know much about basketball so I started watching on YouTube and I saw some of Anthony Davis' highlights and how he played in college so I think that was the moment I fell in love with the game and who I wanted to be."

Kentucky owns the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2023 cycle. Headlining the group are Aaron Bradshaw, Justin Edwards, DJ Wagner and Robert Dillingham. All four players are expected to play big roles immediately. Cyril has the option to reclassify and join the 2023 class, but it's unlikely to happen, 247Sports reports.