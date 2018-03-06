March Madness Confidence Builder: Texas, Alabama know what they have to do now

The Longhorns picked up a big win over West Virginia to end the regular season and keep their tournament hopes alive. Texas still has some work to do in the Big 12 tournament, where the Longhorns will face last place Iowa State. That is a must-win, but another over Texas Tech in round two should put Texas comfortably into the field.

Marquette is trying to make a late run to a spot on the bracket, but it will not be easy to secure a spot. The Golden Eagles begin Big East tournament play with DePaul, the only team to beat them in the last five games. A win over the Blue Demons gives Marquette a shot at Villanova and the marquis win that puts them in the bracket.