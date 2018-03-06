March Madness Confidence Builder: Texas, Alabama know what they have to do now
Texas, Marquette and Alabama all need to win two games in their conference tournaments
Every week, CBS Sports bracketology expert Jerry Palm takes a look at what three teams need to do to make the NCAA Tournament. The Confidence Builder is brought to you by Quicken Loans.
|The Longhorns picked up a big win over West Virginia to end the regular season and keep their tournament hopes alive. Texas still has some work to do in the Big 12 tournament, where the Longhorns will face last place Iowa State. That is a must-win, but another over Texas Tech in round two should put Texas comfortably into the field.
|Marquette is trying to make a late run to a spot on the bracket, but it will not be easy to secure a spot. The Golden Eagles begin Big East tournament play with DePaul, the only team to beat them in the last five games. A win over the Blue Demons gives Marquette a shot at Villanova and the marquis win that puts them in the bracket.
|The Crimson Tide is going the wrong way, having lost five in a row to finish the regular season at 17-14. That means a deep run in the SEC tournament, which starts with Texas A&M, the team that beat Alabama to end the regular season. The Tide need to beat the Aggies and Auburn in round two to have a chance at making the field.
