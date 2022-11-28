PORTLAND, Ore. — Upsets, plot developments and performances that will come to define the stories of this season. All of that and a lot more emerged over four days in the Rose City. Sunday brought about the championship games and consolation matchups in the Phil Knight Legacy and Invitational brackets. There is no shortage of things to get to, so this is my final hefty notebook of need-to-knows. If you want to read up on North Carolina, I have a column dedicated entirely to the Heels' issues. Here, we have to start with No. 24 Purdue's thorough and exact 75-56 domination of No. 8 Duke in Sunday's Legacy title game.

Purdue is a top-five team with the POY frontrunner

Purdue lost top-five pick Jaden Ivey plus one of the better bigs in college hoops in Trevion Williams from last season's team ... and might be better? Probably is better? That's incredible.

Only Matt Painter, man.

Heck, if you're the type of hoops fan who wants to proclaim Purdue is the best team and Zach Edey is the best player through the first three weeks of the season, I can't fault ya. The Boilermakers, who were unranked to start November, have blown away expectations and rearranged our understanding of the top of the Big Ten. Remember how there were questions back in October about which team in the Big Ten should be regarded as the favorite? Indiana, Illinois and Michigan got consideration. Purdue was not in that discussion. Good, yes, but top-10 good?

Nobody had that.

Now there's no debate. Right now, it's not close: In performance and in résumé, Purdue is the Big Ten's best. Maybe it's the best team in the country. Consider: The Boliermakers won 80-68 vs. West Virginia, 84-66 vs. No. 6 Gonzaga and 75-56 vs. No. 8 Duke. A three-game romping over four days here in PDX with an average win margin of 16.3 points.

If Edey, the 7-foot-4 powerhouse, isn't yet clearly the best player in college hoops — KenPom.com says he is — he's obviously the most unstoppable. Hard to see that changing moving forward. Through six games Edey's had five double-doubles and is averaging 21.7 points and 12.0 rebounds.

"Coach Painter trusts me to play through my mistakes," Edey said. "If we're highly touted after this, it doesn't really matter."

Good thing his stats aren't as humble as he is; Edey's demeanor is that of a satisfied role player. That's what he was for the first two years of his college career. Now he's the centerpiece on a team that Painter told CBS Sports is as accomplished and together as any group he's had at Purdue at this point in the year. Duke gets the young-team reputation, and that's fair, but Purdue is younger.

It didn't look young at all in the Rose City. Not against Duke, not in any game. Consider that the Boilers were able to basically bleed the clock out in the final three minutes. Duke's two key bigs, Dereck Lively and Kyle Filipowski, had both fouled out with 2:35 to go. Here's what's also outrageous: Purdue didn't allow a point in the final seven minutes. Completely cut off Duke's water.

"Promise normally comes with guys that have done it before," Painter told me. "Not to say that I didn't think we could come here and win some games. But early in the season, it's hard. I think it's hard for everybody to kind of piece it together. I think we have guys that have good basketball IQs and I think that really helps. And we have some unselfishness."

Painter later told me he's got "human beings" across his locker room. Every one of them. Meaning: well-balanced, willing to be coached, wanting to learn. It's a group poised for success. The freshman guard duo of Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith is the backcourt for the future for this team. They're already so good and still have so much more to grow.

"For us to win against Marquette, West Virginia, Gonzaga and now Duke right in a row, you know, we have a lot of young guys," said Painter, "but we also have some guys that are competitive and they do a good job of playing together. I think that's the competitiveness and the unselfishness really separated us at times."

Separated the entire time at PK85. Purdue was my biggest winner of the event.

UConn also belongs in the top five

The Huskies are 1b to Purdue's 1a for the biggest winner in Portland. Dan Hurley's off to the first 8-0 start of his college coaching career as No. 20 Connecticut beat Iowa State 71-53 to win the PKI late Sunday night. If we're going to put Purdue in the top five, UConn needs to be in that group as well.

The Huskies have so much weaponry, toughness, defensive capability and size distribution. It's hard to know where to start. UConn destroyed a tough Iowa State team on the glass. Rebound margin can be a deceiving stat, but there's nothing misleading about a 29-rebound differential. UConn 48, Iowa State 19.

"It was ridiculous," ISU coach T.J. Otzelberger told CBS Sports.

Freshman Donovan Clingan is 7-2 and a monster. When I saw UConn practice in October, Hurley told me his hope was he could 10-12 minutes per night from Clingan in spot duty in the first month of the season. Basically to help potential All-American Adama Sanogo catch a breather.

That idea got blown up this weekend. He's quickly gone from role player to someone you don't want to take off the floor. Clingan could be the best backup center in the country. He went for 15 points and 10 rebounds vs. Iowa State and won the PKI MVP. Sanogo was a non-factor (four points) due to some foul issues. But the fact Sanogo and wing Jordan Hawkins didn't have it on Sunday, but UConn won by 18? This looks like UConn's best team since the group that won the 2014 national title — and remember, that team was a No. 7 seed. There's a far higher ceiling on this group.

"We have so much depth to where anyone can step up, we have too many players for them to worry about," freshman Alex Karaban said.

Karaban and Clingan flanked Hurley at the postgame podium after a 3-0 run. Nobody saw that coming four days ago.

"I've talked about our depth, these guys are two top-50 players in the country, so it's not a surprise they're playing well," Hurley said. "I thought we were encouraged in terms of where we could be throughout the year post-closed scrimmage with Virginia."

Virginia, like UConn, is undefeated and can claim a right to top-five status.

UConn's best overall player was Andre Jackson, who came off the bench to grab 13 rebounds, score 10 points, dish five assists and make a couple of ridiculous athletic plays.

"Sometimes I just stare at him. How did he do that?" Karaban said about his teammate.

"I don't even know what's going on out there with him," Hurley said. "He's like an American ninja. He's an incredible player to watch. Your eyes get drawn to him the whole time."

Iowa State falls from the ranks of the unbeatens but heads back home 2-1 here and 5-1 overall. T.J. Otzelberger's team could be 7-1 the night it plays at Iowa on Dec. 8 in what could be a great matchup. The Cyclones are tough as dirt and will win ugly. I'd expect them back in the NCAA Tournament in March.

Duke a tier or two below the top level for now

One team was ranked No. 8 and the other No. 24, but those identifiers were inaccurate. Purdue will rightfully jump Duke in Monday's poll refresh. Different teams playing different games and trying to achieve different objectives at the moment. Blue Devils first-year coach Jon Scheyer has a lot to figure out and not a lot of time to do it. Duke isn't at full speed and will probably need the remainder of its nonconference slate to gather its identity.

Next up is a home game Wednesday vs. Ohio State, with No. 25 Iowa in the Jimmy V Classic not so far away on Dec. 6.

I'm not concerned about two-loss Duke right now. It's not at 100%. Lively and Dariq Whitehead weren't healthy throughout the preseason, with Whitehead requiring foot surgery. Lively fouled out vs. Purdue but played a spirited game. They need a few more weeks to get into consistent game conditioning.

"I think we did well overall," Scheyer said about going 2-1 in Portland. "There's just a level that we want to play, and we have to learn how to win these kinds of games. It's the little plays you didn't have to make in high school. The rebounds and loose balls, being disciplined on defense, all those kinds of things. And I think we learned a lot from losing the way we did."

Scheyer said Purdue's as good as anyone in the country right now. Understandable to believe that after getting dropped by 19 in a game that wasn't competitive for much of the second half.

"They're ridiculously good and Edey is a problem," Scheyer told me. "And then trying to scout one day for a young team. It's a handful."

How much more time does Duke need to find itself? Consider that the entire roster has had one full practice with everyone available. They don't have chemistry yet. It can't only be Jeremy Roach and/or Kyle Filipowski guiding you to every win. Against Purdue, those two accounted for 28 points on 10-of-24 shooting, and Roach was hobbled with a bum ankle.

"We have a lot of room to grow, I don't want this to be a whole year thing where I'm saying in March 'we have room to grow,'" Scheyer said. "These next couple of months are huge for us to get to know each other."

"The thing for us is, we can't expect that — we're not experimenting," Scheyer added. "We have to play Ohio State on Wednesday. We have to play Saturday, our first ACC game against BC. Next Tuesday, we play Iowa in Madison Square Garden. We've never had a stretch like this, it's incredible."

Right into the fire for the young Scheyer. Give it time. Going 2-1 here is progress, even with the setbacks.

Gonzaga gets sorely needed win over Xavier

I spent a good 15 minutes postgame with Mark Few, and he admitted that this team and its psyche would have been hindered significantly if it failed to leave PK85 with fewer than two wins. The Zags were upended Friday by Purdue, then rallied for an entertaining 88-84 win over Xavier in the third-place game of the PK Legacy.

"Extremely important," Few said. "Some of these guys haven't experienced this. I know they were in our program, but they weren't playing the alpha role."

Timme needs help in this part. Few said Timme has to play like a top-three player almost nightly in order for Gonzaga to have a shot at a high seed and Final Four, but just as important to that end is having a second key leader.

Julian Strawther probably needs to be that guy. Strawther came up big: 23 points, the majority of that in the second half, including a pair of 3-pointers that helped Gonzaga separate from a Xavier team that was threatening. Gonzaga's not without its issues, but for this team and its schedule (Baylor next, what a biggie), a win here big to get the Zags better mentally before trying to avenge the Baylor loss from the 2021 title game.

Villanova's trip was a disaster for the résumé

First-year Villanova coach Kyle Neptune is nowhere near in the same situation as Scheyer and Duke. The shorthanded Wildcats went 0-3 in the PKI, losing Sunday 74-67 to an underwhelming sub-.500 Oregon team with six scholarship players available. A major reason for Villanova's Portland pratfall: abundant-yet-anemic 3-point shooting. The Wildcats took 108 (yes, ONE HUNDRED AND EIGHT) 3-pointers in three games and made 32 of them. That's a 29.6% success rate, which is well short of where a team needs to be if it's going to deploy an unleash-the-cannons approach.

It's reasonable for Villanova fans to start panicking. A team without Jay Wright running the show was given the benefit of the doubt in the preseason; Villanova was ranked 16th in the AP Top 25. That was a missed evaluation by the voters. Villanova doesn't register as top-50 quality right now. At 2-5, the program's mired in its worst start since 1991.

Villanova's next game? VU welcomes in 7-1 Oklahoma on Saturday. It's the Wildcats' last nonconference opportunity against a quality opponent, and winning that game will be mandatory to keeping alive any slim at-large chances Villanova hopes to have months from now. A loss against Oklahoma would mean Villanova would have to win the Big East Tournament in order to get a bid come March. There's no chance a team that starts 2-6 could rally to win enough regular-season games and become an at-large candidate.

