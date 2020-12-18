|
|
|UAB
|MRSHL
Shropshire, UAB beat Marshall 22-13 in C-USA title game
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) Trea Shropshire had five receptions for 180 yards - including a 71-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter - and Spencer Brown had 30 carries for 149 yards rushing to help UAB beat Marshall 22-13 on Friday night for the Blazers' second Conference USA championship in the last three years.
Tyler Johnston III was 12-of-22 passing for 252 yards and two touchdowns for UAB (6-3).
UAB became the first school to reach the championship game for the third straight season, all on the road. The Blazers, who resumed their football program in 2017 after it was cut following the 2014 season, won the title at Middle Tennessee in 2018 and lost at Florida Atlantic last year.
Grant Wells was 8-of-23 passing for 138 yards and two touchdowns for the Thundering Herd (7-2).
UAB was clinging to a two-point lead and facing a third-and-6 from its own 29 when Johnston lofted a ball to Shropshire, who caught it near midfield and raced to the end zone to cap the scoring with 4:02 left.
Marshall entered the game with the nation's top scoring defense (11.4 points per game) and the second-best rushing defense (73 yards per game). The Thundering Herd gave up more than 20 points for the first time this season and allowed a season-high 216 yards rushing.
Marshall, which won its first seven games and rose as high as No. 15 in the AP poll, went three-and-out five times, and didn't have a drive of longer than 24 yards, in its first eight possessions. Eli Neal recovered a fumble by UAB's Tyler Johnson III near midfield to set up a six-play, 49-yard drive capped by a 7-yard touchdown pass from Wells to Artie Henry with 6:17 left in the third quarter to trim the Thundering Herd's deficit to 9-7.
Wells hit Xavier Gaines in stride for a 70-yard touchdown catch-and-run but the 2-point conversion attempt failed and Marshall trailed 15-13 with 5:38 remaining. Three plays from scrimmage later, Shropshire's TD sealed it.
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
T. Shropshire
15 WR
180 ReYds, ReTD, 5 RECs
|
|
G. Wells
8 QB
138 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 16 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|10
|Rushing
|10
|6
|Passing
|10
|4
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|8-18
|2-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|468
|268
|Total Plays
|74
|51
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|216
|130
|Rush Attempts
|52
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|4.8
|Yards Passing
|252
|138
|Comp. - Att.
|12-22
|8-24
|Yards Per Pass
|10.8
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|6-50
|3-42
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-35.4
|7-44.1
|Return Yards
|3
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|252
|PASS YDS
|138
|
|
|216
|RUSH YDS
|130
|
|
|468
|TOTAL YDS
|268
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Johnston III 17 QB
|T. Johnston III
|12/22
|252
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Brown 4 RB
|S. Brown
|30
|149
|0
|35
|
D. McBride 22 RB
|D. McBride
|8
|43
|0
|19
|
L. Wooden 25 RB
|L. Wooden
|3
|14
|0
|6
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|4
|14
|0
|10
|
L. Stanley 2 RB
|L. Stanley
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Johnston III 17 QB
|T. Johnston III
|4
|-4
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Shropshire 15 WR
|T. Shropshire
|9
|5
|180
|1
|71
|
H. Pittman 10 TE
|H. Pittman
|2
|2
|22
|1
|19
|
R. Johnson-Sanders 3 WR
|R. Johnson-Sanders
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
S. Rudolph 35 WR
|S. Rudolph
|3
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
M. Mitchell 5 WR
|M. Mitchell
|5
|2
|13
|0
|10
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Turner 14 S
|D. Turner
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 22 LB
|J. Smith
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moll 6 LB
|K. Moll
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moultrie 44 DL
|A. Moultrie
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Miller 26 S
|D. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harris 1 CB
|B. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Swoopes 0 CB
|K. Swoopes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Boler 21 S
|W. Boler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fair 90 DL
|T. Fair
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Marshall 8 CB
|T. Marshall
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wilder 50 LB
|N. Wilder
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Daniels 3 CB
|C. Daniels
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wright 16 LB
|A. Wright
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Cash 12 S
|G. Cash
|0-2
|0.0
|1
|
T. Turner 10 DL
|T. Turner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taylor 23 LB
|T. Taylor
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Quinn 19 K
|M. Quinn
|3/3
|48
|1/2
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Greenwell 98 P
|K. Greenwell
|5
|35.4
|4
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|2
|16.5
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Mitchell 5 WR
|M. Mitchell
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Knox 20 RB
|B. Knox
|17
|67
|0
|15
|
X. Gaines 11 TE
|X. Gaines
|4
|22
|0
|11
|
G. Wells 8 QB
|G. Wells
|3
|16
|0
|8
|
W. Johnson 1 WR
|W. Johnson
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
S. Evans 5 RB
|S. Evans
|2
|9
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Gaines 11 TE
|X. Gaines
|6
|1
|70
|1
|70
|
W. Johnson 1 WR
|W. Johnson
|3
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
A. Henry 2 WR
|A. Henry
|3
|3
|18
|1
|9
|
C. Gammage 7 WR
|C. Gammage
|5
|2
|17
|0
|14
|
D. Miller 83 TE
|D. Miller
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Knox 20 RB
|B. Knox
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Keaton 9 WR
|T. Keaton
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Beckett 4 LB
|T. Beckett
|13-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Johnson 13 S
|N. Johnson
|13-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Neal 24 LB
|E. Neal
|7-4
|0.5
|0
|
J. Edwards 99 DL
|J. Edwards
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Bush 59 DL
|I. Bush
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beauplan 41 LB
|A. Beauplan
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hodge 2 DL
|D. Hodge
|3-7
|0.5
|0
|
E. Carpenter 90 DL
|E. Carpenter
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pitts 1 S
|D. Pitts
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. McClain-Sapp 7 DB
|J. McClain-Sapp
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Drayton 8 S
|B. Drayton
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 15 DL
|T. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 3 DB
|S. Gilmore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Croom 92 DL
|R. Croom
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cumberlander 32 DL
|K. Cumberlander
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
O. Porter 55 DL
|O. Porter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Ciucci 96 K
|S. Ciucci
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. LeFevre 43 P
|R. LeFevre
|7
|44.1
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 44-C.Neenan kicks 58 yards from UAB 35. 5-S.Evans to MSH 22 for 15 yards (58-R.Stinson0-K.Swoopes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 22(14:53 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 22(14:49 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 24 for 2 yards (22-J.Smith).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - MRSHL 24(14:09 - 1st) 8-G.Wells scrambles to MSH 31 for 7 yards (14-D.Turner).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - MRSHL 31(13:21 - 1st) 43-R.LeFevre punts 40 yards from MSH 31. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 32 for 3 yards (24-E.Neal16-B.Cavicante).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 32(13:11 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UAB 37 for 5 yards (24-E.Neal).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - UAB 37(12:38 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UAB 43 for 6 yards (1-D.Pitts8-B.Drayton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 43(12:07 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UAB 46 for 3 yards (4-T.Beckett2-D.Hodge).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UAB 46(11:28 - 1st) 1-J.Brown to UAB 46 for no gain (4-T.Beckett41-A.Beauplan).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UAB 46(10:46 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Shropshire.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - UAB 46(10:41 - 1st) 98-K.Greenwell punts 39 yards from UAB 46 to MSH 15 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton. Penalty on MSH 1-W.Johnson Offside declined.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 15(10:34 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 15(10:30 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 22 for 7 yards (14-D.Turner12-G.Cash).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MRSHL 22(10:00 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - MRSHL 22(9:55 - 1st) 43-R.LeFevre punts 47 yards from MSH 22 to the UAB 31 downed by 10-J.Bowers.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 31(9:41 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 31(9:35 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UAB 35 for 4 yards (99-J.Edwards2-D.Hodge).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UAB 35(8:54 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 35-S.Rudolph.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - UAB 35(8:49 - 1st) 98-K.Greenwell punts 39 yards from UAB 35 to MSH 26 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 26(8:41 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Keaton.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 26(8:38 - 1st) 5-S.Evans to MSH 29 for 3 yards (44-A.Moultrie7-T.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MRSHL 29(8:06 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Gammage.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - MRSHL 29(8:01 - 1st) 43-R.LeFevre punts 47 yards from MSH 29 to UAB 24 fair catch by 5-M.Mitchell.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 24(7:55 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UAB 27 for 3 yards (41-A.Beauplan).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - UAB 27(7:15 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UAB 34 for 7 yards (59-I.Bush).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 34(6:37 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell pushed ob at UAB 44 for 10 yards (24-E.Neal7-J.McClain-Sapp).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 44(6:01 - 1st) 22-D.McBride to UAB 48 for 4 yards (24-E.Neal8-B.Drayton).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - UAB 48(5:21 - 1st) 22-D.McBride to MSH 47 for 5 yards (4-T.Beckett2-D.Hodge).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - UAB 47(4:43 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to MSH 45 for 2 yards (2-D.Hodge8-B.Drayton).
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 45(4:06 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 15-T.Shropshire. 15-T.Shropshire to MSH 7 for 38 yards (3-S.Gilmore8-B.Drayton).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 7 - UAB 7(3:28 - 1st) 22-D.McBride to MSH 6 for 1 yard (13-N.Johnson2-D.Hodge).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - UAB 6(2:37 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 20-G.Prince. 20-G.Prince runs 6 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UAB 35-S.Rudolph Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSH 6. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 21 - UAB 21(2:32 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston scrambles to MSH 12 for 9 yards (24-E.Neal1-D.Pitts).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - UAB 12(1:55 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - UAB 12(1:50 - 1st) 19-M.Quinn 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:45 - 1st) 44-C.Neenan kicks 65 yards from UAB 35. 20-B.Knox to MSH 17 for 17 yards (13-X.Lanier37-N.Eason).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 17(1:40 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 23 for 6 yards (21-W.Boler90-T.Fair).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - MRSHL 23(1:11 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 28 for 5 yards (90-T.Fair22-J.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 28(0:53 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 28(0:48 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Gammage.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - MRSHL 28(0:42 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 37 for 9 yards (44-A.Moultrie7-T.Taylor).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - MRSHL 37(15:00 - 2nd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 43 yards from MSH 37 to the UAB 20 downed by 10-J.Bowers.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 20(14:49 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 3-R.Johnson-Sanders. 3-R.Johnson-Sanders to UAB 36 for 16 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UAB 36(14:49 - 2nd) Penalty on MSH 13-N.Johnson Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at UAB 36. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 49(14:33 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to MSH 40 for 9 yards (1-D.Pitts92-R.Croom).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - UAB 40(13:57 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to MSH 31 for 9 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 31(13:21 - 2nd) 22-D.McBride pushed ob at MSH 26 for 5 yards (1-D.Pitts4-T.Beckett).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - UAB 26(12:40 - 2nd) 22-D.McBride to MSH 19 for 7 yards (59-I.Bush).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 19(12:02 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(11:55 - 2nd) 19-M.Quinn extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:55 - 2nd) 44-C.Neenan kicks 61 yards from UAB 35. 5-S.Evans to MSH 21 for 17 yards (58-R.Stinson20-D.Bynum).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 21(11:50 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells to MSH 22 for 1 yard (3-C.Daniels).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - MRSHL 22(11:13 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 25 for 3 yards (44-A.Moultrie).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MRSHL 25(10:37 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Keaton.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MRSHL 25(10:32 - 2nd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 52 yards from MSH 25 to the UAB 23 downed by 6-M.Abraham.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 23(10:22 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 25 for 2 yards (24-E.Neal55-O.Porter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UAB 25(9:45 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Shropshire.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - UAB 25(9:39 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 15-T.Shropshire. 15-T.Shropshire pushed ob at UAB 40 for 15 yards (7-J.McClain-Sapp).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 40(9:12 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 43 for 3 yards (13-N.Johnson24-E.Neal).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - UAB 43(8:31 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 45 for 2 yards (4-T.Beckett32-K.Cumberlander).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - UAB 45(7:53 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 35-S.Rudolph. 35-S.Rudolph runs ob at MSH 42 for 13 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 42(7:20 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to MSH 42 for no gain (4-T.Beckett).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UAB 42(6:39 - 2nd) Penalty on UAB 51-J.Jones False start 5 yards enforced at MSH 42. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 15 - UAB 47(6:39 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman to MSH 30 for 17 yards. Penalty on UAB 77-K.Telfort Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at MSH 47. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - UAB 48(6:10 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Brown.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 20 - UAB 48(6:05 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown pushed ob at MSH 42 for 10 yards (8-B.Drayton).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - UAB 42(5:39 - 2nd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 30 yards from MSH 42 to MSH 12 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 12(5:32 - 2nd) 11-X.Gaines pushed ob at MSH 16 for 4 yards (14-D.Turner26-D.Miller).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 16(5:06 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 21 for 5 yards (14-D.Turner7-T.Taylor).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 1 - MRSHL 21(4:46 - 2nd) 11-X.Gaines to MSH 32 for 11 yards (14-D.Turner8-T.Marshall).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 32(4:23 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 36 for 4 yards (6-K.Moll50-N.Wilder).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 36(4:01 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 36 for no gain (22-J.Smith16-A.Wright).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MRSHL 36(3:22 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Miller.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MRSHL 36(3:18 - 2nd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 40 yards from MSH 36 to UAB 24 fair catch by 5-M.Mitchell.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 24(3:11 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 30 for 6 yards (4-T.Beckett99-J.Edwards).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - UAB 30(2:26 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 34 for 4 yards (99-J.Edwards).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 34(1:50 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 38 for 4 yards (24-E.Neal1-D.Pitts).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 6 - UAB 38(1:44 - 2nd) 22-D.McBride pushed ob at MSH 43 for 19 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 43(1:37 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Shropshire.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 43(1:31 - 2nd) 22-D.McBride to MSH 41 for 2 yards (15-T.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UAB 41(0:53 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 35-S.Rudolph.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - UAB 41(0:47 - 2nd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 29 yards from MSH 41 to MSH 12 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 12(0:40 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 12(0:37 - 2nd) 5-S.Evans to MSH 18 for 6 yards (6-K.Moll44-A.Moultrie).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - MRSHL 18(0:28 - 2nd) 11-X.Gaines pushed ob at MSH 25 for 7 yards (1-B.Harris).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(0:24 - 2nd) 11-X.Gaines incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Johnson INTERCEPTED by 12-G.Cash at UAB 31. 12-G.Cash to UAB 31 for no gain (1-W.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 61-A.Musick kicks 62 yards from MSH 35. 1-J.Brown to UAB 21 for 18 yards (15-T.Johnson).
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 21(14:55 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown pushed ob at MSH 44 for 35 yards (2-D.Hodge4-T.Beckett).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 44(14:13 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to MSH 38 for 6 yards (41-A.Beauplan32-K.Cumberlander).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - UAB 38(13:30 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to MSH 36 for 2 yards (8-B.Drayton32-K.Cumberlander).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - UAB 36(12:49 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston to MSH 36 for no gain (4-T.Beckett).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - UAB 36(11:39 - 3rd) Team penalty on UAB Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MSH 36. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - UAB 41(11:23 - 3rd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 40 yards from MSH 41 to the MSH 1 downed by 31-K.Harrell.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 1(11:13 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 1 for no gain (44-A.Moultrie10-T.Turner).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 1(10:43 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 3 for 2 yards (50-N.Wilder).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 8 - MRSHL 3(10:04 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 5 for 2 yards (22-J.Smith50-N.Wilder).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MRSHL 5(9:32 - 3rd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 40 yards from MSH 5 to the MSH 45 downed by 19-S.Scarcelle.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 45(9:19 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UAB 45(9:14 - 3rd) 22-D.McBride to MSH 45 for no gain (90-E.Carpenter1-D.Pitts).
|-6 YD
|
3 & 10 - UAB 45(8:29 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston to UAB 49 FUMBLES. 24-E.Neal to UAB 49 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 49(8:23 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to UAB 46 for 3 yards (6-K.Moll12-G.Cash).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - MRSHL 46(7:59 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 2-A.Henry. 2-A.Henry to UAB 37 for 9 yards (1-B.Harris).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 37(7:32 - 3rd) 1-W.Johnson to UAB 21 for 16 yards (26-D.Miller).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 21(7:14 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to UAB 6 for 15 yards (8-T.Marshall).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 6 - MRSHL 6(6:56 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to UAB 7 for -1 yard (44-A.Moultrie16-A.Wright).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - MRSHL 7(6:22 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 2-A.Henry. 2-A.Henry runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:17 - 3rd) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:17 - 3rd) 61-A.Musick kicks 55 yards from MSH 35. 1-J.Brown to UAB 25 for 15 yards (14-N.Renalds).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(6:13 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 28 for 3 yards (4-T.Beckett2-D.Hodge).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - UAB 28(5:33 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 33 for 5 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - UAB 33(4:57 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 36 for 3 yards (13-N.Johnson24-E.Neal).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 36(4:20 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 42 for 6 yards (59-I.Bush2-D.Hodge).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - UAB 42(3:39 - 3rd) Penalty on UAB 77-K.Telfort False start 5 yards enforced at UAB 42. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - UAB 37(3:21 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 38 for 1 yard (90-E.Carpenter8-B.Drayton).
|+39 YD
|
3 & 8 - UAB 38(2:37 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 15-T.Shropshire. 15-T.Shropshire to MSH 23 for 39 yards (7-J.McClain-Sapp).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 23(2:00 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to MSH 21 for 2 yards (13-N.Johnson41-A.Beauplan).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - UAB 21(1:22 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman to MSH 18 for 3 yards.
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - UAB 18(0:36 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston sacked at MSH 25 for -7 yards (2-D.Hodge24-E.Neal).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - UAB 25(15:00 - 4th) 19-M.Quinn 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 4th) 44-C.Neenan kicks 63 yards from UAB 35. 5-S.Evans pushed ob at MSH 37 for 35 yards (0-K.Swoopes).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 37(14:47 - 4th) 8-G.Wells complete to 1-W.Johnson. 1-W.Johnson pushed ob at UAB 34 for 29 yards (14-D.Turner).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 34(14:26 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to UAB 30 for 4 yards (22-J.Smith44-A.Moultrie).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 30(13:55 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to UAB 29 for 1 yard (22-J.Smith44-A.Moultrie).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MRSHL 29(13:19 - 4th) 11-X.Gaines pushed ob at UAB 29 for no gain (6-K.Moll).
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - MRSHL 29(12:46 - 4th) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 29(12:42 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to UAB 32 for 3 yards (41-A.Beauplan59-I.Bush).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - UAB 32(11:59 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to UAB 34 for 2 yards (4-T.Beckett1-D.Pitts).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 5 - UAB 34(11:16 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston complete to 15-T.Shropshire. 15-T.Shropshire to MSH 49 for 17 yards (2-D.Hodge8-B.Drayton).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 49(10:36 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston complete to 1-J.Brown. 1-J.Brown to MSH 41 for 8 yards (13-N.Johnson7-J.McClain-Sapp).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - UAB 41(9:52 - 4th) 25-L.Wooden to MSH 35 for 6 yards (13-N.Johnson1-D.Pitts).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 35(9:14 - 4th) 25-L.Wooden to MSH 31 for 4 yards (24-E.Neal1-D.Pitts).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - UAB 31(8:38 - 4th) 2-L.Stanley to MSH 27 for 4 yards (99-J.Edwards59-I.Bush).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - UAB 27(7:56 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to MSH 23 for 4 yards (13-N.Johnson41-A.Beauplan).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 23(7:16 - 4th) 4-S.Brown pushed ob at MSH 20 for 3 yards (4-T.Beckett).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - UAB 20(6:46 - 4th) Penalty on UAB 51-J.Jones Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MSH 20. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 22 - UAB 35(6:46 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Shropshire.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 35 - UAB 35(6:41 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to MSH 31 for 4 yards (90-E.Carpenter32-K.Cumberlander).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 18 - UAB 31(6:01 - 4th) 19-M.Quinn 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:55 - 4th) 19-M.Quinn kicks 44 yards from UAB 35. 20-B.Knox to MSH 30 for 9 yards (31-K.Harrell).
|+70 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 30(5:47 - 4th) 8-G.Wells complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(5:38 - 4th) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Miller.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:38 - 4th) 61-A.Musick kicks 40 yards from MSH 35 to UAB 25 fair catch by 1-J.Brown.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(5:38 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to UAB 29 for 4 yards (92-R.Croom41-A.Beauplan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UAB 29(4:56 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to UAB 29 for no gain (4-T.Beckett41-A.Beauplan).
|+71 YD
|
3 & 6 - UAB 29(4:14 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston complete to 15-T.Shropshire. 15-T.Shropshire runs 71 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on MSH 3-S.Gilmore Holding declined.
|PAT Good
|(4:02 - 4th) 19-M.Quinn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:02 - 4th) 44-C.Neenan kicks 65 yards from UAB 35. 5-S.Evans to MSH 15 for 15 yards (37-N.Eason31-K.Harrell).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 15(3:57 - 4th) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage to MSH 18 for 3 yards (6-K.Moll44-A.Moultrie).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MRSHL 18(3:06 - 4th) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 20-B.Knox.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MRSHL 18(3:00 - 4th) 8-G.Wells incomplete.
|+8 YD
|
4 & 7 - MRSHL 18(2:52 - 4th) 8-G.Wells scrambles to MSH 26 for 8 yards (0-K.Swoopes).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 26(2:29 - 4th) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage pushed ob at MSH 40 for 14 yards (21-W.Boler).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 40(2:29 - 4th) Penalty on MSH 79-J.Ball Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MSH 40. Penalty on MSH 79-J.Ball Unsportsmanlike conduct 12 yards enforced at MSH 25. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 37 - MRSHL 13(2:12 - 4th) 8-G.Wells complete to 83-D.Miller. 83-D.Miller to MSH 17 for 4 yards (0-K.Swoopes8-T.Marshall).
|No Gain
|
2 & 33 - MRSHL 17(2:01 - 4th) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Gammage.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - MRSHL 17(1:53 - 4th) 8-G.Wells complete to 2-A.Henry. 2-A.Henry pushed ob at MSH 19 for 2 yards (14-D.Turner).
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - MRSHL 19(1:47 - 4th) 8-G.Wells incomplete.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 19(1:41 - 4th) 1-J.Brown to MSH 15 for 4 yards (13-N.Johnson99-J.Edwards).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - UAB 15(0:56 - 4th) 25-L.Wooden to MSH 11 for 4 yards (13-N.Johnson24-E.Neal).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - UAB 11(0:13 - 4th) kneels at MSH 13 for -2 yards.
-
UAB
MRSHL
22
13
Final CBSSN
-
BALLST
BUFF
38
28
Final ESPN
-
NEB
RUT
28
21
Final BTN
-
OREG
13USC
31
24
Final FOX
-
5TXAM
TENN
0
051 O/U
+14
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
14NWEST
4OHIOST
0
055.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
10OKLA
6IOWAST
0
058 O/U
+5.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
WASHST
UTAH
0
055.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 1:30pm FS1
-
AF
ARMY
0
038.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:00pm CBSSN
-
MISS
LSU
0
075 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm SECN
-
MIZZOU
MISSST
0
049.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm SECN
-
3CLEM
2ND
0
060 O/U
+10
Sat 4:00pm ABC
-
MINN
WISC
0
047 O/U
-12.5
Sat 4:00pm BTN
-
BOISE
24SJST
0
056.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 4:30pm FOX
-
ILL
PSU
0
053 O/U
-15.5
Sat 5:30pm FS1
-
STNFRD
UCLA
0
059.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
23TULSA
9CINCY
0
045 O/U
-14
Sat 8:00pm ABC
-
1BAMA
7FLA
0
074.5 O/U
+17
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
ARIZST
OREGST
0
054.5 O/U
+7
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
LAMON
TROY
0
0
ESP3
-
PURDUE
11IND
0
0
BTN
-
FSU
WAKE
0
0
ACCN
-
VANDY
8UGA
0
0
SECN
-
GATECH
18MIAMI
0
0
-
ARIZ
CAL
0
0
-
19LALAF
12CSTCAR
0
0
ESPN
-
MICH
16IOWA
0
0
ESPN
-
MICHST
MD
0
0
BTN
-
OREG
25COLO
0
0
FS1