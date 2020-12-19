Drive Chart
TULSA
CINCY

Key Players
C. Taylor II 24 RB
130 RuYds, RuTD
D. Ridder 9 QB
269 PaYds, PaTD, 83 RuYds, RuTD
1st Quarter
Touchdown 9:04
24-J.Ford runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
80
yds
01:54
pos
0
6
Point After TD 8:56
17-C.Smith extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Field Goal 0:08
17-C.Smith 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
82
yds
05:43
pos
0
10
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 11:13
90-Z.Long 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
46
yds
00:00
pos
3
10
Touchdown 8:40
24-C.Taylor runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
28
yds
01:37
pos
9
10
Point After TD 8:36
90-Z.Long extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
10
Touchdown 3:23
9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
64
yds
02:04
pos
10
16
Point After TD 3:17
17-C.Smith extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
17
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 10:12
8-D.Prince runs 8 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on CIN 12 men in the huddle declined.
3
plays
55
yds
00:45
pos
16
17
Point After TD 10:05
90-Z.Long extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
17
Touchdown 7:18
9-D.Ridder runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
70
yds
02:51
pos
17
23
Point After TD 7:14
17-C.Smith extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
24
4th Quarter
Touchdown 3:47
11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
80
yds
02:46
pos
23
24
Point After TD 3:41
90-Z.Long extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
24
Field Goal 0:03
17-C.Smith 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
51
yds
03:38
pos
24
27
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 17
Rushing 13 5
Passing 7 11
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 6-13 5-14
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 368 420
Total Plays 67 67
Avg Gain 5.5 6.3
Net Yards Rushing 202 151
Rush Attempts 37 38
Avg Rush Yards 5.5 4.0
Yards Passing 166 269
Comp. - Att. 13-30 19-29
Yards Per Pass 4.4 7.9
Penalties - Yards 7-50 12-66
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 4-2
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 5-46.0 3-44.7
Return Yards 8 30
Punts - Returns 1-8 2-30
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
23 Tulsa 6-1 0107724
9 Cincinnati 8-0 1077327
Nippert Stadium Cincinnati, OH
 166 PASS YDS 269
202 RUSH YDS 151
368 TOTAL YDS 420
Tulsa
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Smith 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43.3% 166 1 2 87.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.8% 1434 11 6 135.2
Z. Smith 13/30 166 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Taylor II 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 130 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 329 2
C. Taylor II 22 130 1 13
D. Prince 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 81 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 356 2
D. Prince 9 81 1 38
K. Stokes 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 49 0
K. Stokes 3 12 0 6
Z. Smith 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 -42 0
Z. Smith 3 -21 0 -6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
S. Crawford Jr. 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 79 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 254 1
S. Crawford Jr. 5 3 79 0 54
J. Santana 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 5 54 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 378 3
J. Santana 9 5 54 1 18
K. Stokes 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 508 2
K. Stokes 5 2 19 0 14
J. Johnson 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 484 6
J. Johnson 7 2 11 0 7
E. Hall 47 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 2 0
E. Hall 1 1 3 0 3
D. Prince 8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
D. Prince 1 0 0 0 0
C. Montgomery 20 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Montgomery 1 0 0 0 0
C. Taylor II 24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Taylor II 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Evans 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
A. Evans 10-0 0.0 0
T. Reeves 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 1.0
T. Reeves 9-1 1.0 0
A. Green IV 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Green IV 7-0 0.0 0
C. Williams 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
C. Williams 7-1 0.0 0
J. Wright 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Wright 4-0 0.0 0
A. Goodlow 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Goodlow 3-1 0.0 0
J. Player 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Player 3-0 0.0 0
K. Ray 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
K. Ray 3-2 0.0 0
Z. Long 90 K
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Long 1-0 0.0 0
C. Wick 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
C. Wick 1-1 1.0 0
T. Martin 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Martin 1-1 0.0 0
T. Davis 0 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Davis 1-1 0.0 0
Z. Collins 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
Z. Collins 1-1 0.0 0
B. Powers 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
B. Powers 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Z. Long 90 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
9/11 20/21
Z. Long 1/2 43 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Wilson 37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 46.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
34 0 0
L. Wilson 5 46.0 0 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Stokes 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
K. Stokes 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Stokes 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 3.6 40 0
K. Stokes 1 8.0 8 0
Cincinnati
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.5% 269 1 0 154.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.5% 1821 16 6 156.6
D. Ridder 19/29 269 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 83 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 526 11
D. Ridder 16 83 1 15
J. Ford 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 57 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 329 6
J. Ford 12 57 1 42
G. Doaks 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
137 660 7
G. Doaks 7 13 0 7
R. Montgomery 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 30 0
R. Montgomery 1 4 0 4
T. Tucker 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
T. Tucker 1 1 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
A. Pierce 12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 146 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 141 1
A. Pierce 7 5 146 1 45
J. Whyle 81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 291 5
J. Whyle 1 1 27 0 27
J. Ford 24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
J. Ford 4 4 24 0 15
B. Labelle 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 47 1
B. Labelle 4 1 14 0 14
M. Young Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 260 3
M. Young Jr. 4 2 13 0 8
J. Jackson 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 297 1
J. Jackson 3 2 12 0 6
T. Tucker 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 227 3
T. Tucker 1 1 9 0 9
L. Taylor 11 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 177 1
L. Taylor 3 1 9 0 9
J. Jones 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 141 0
J. Jones 1 1 8 0 8
T. Scott 21 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
T. Scott 1 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Dublanko 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
J. Dublanko 6-2 0.0 0
D. Forrest 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Forrest 6-1 0.0 0
J. White 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. White 5-1 0.0 1
C. Bryant 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
C. Bryant 4-1 0.0 0
B. Cook 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Cook 3-1 0.0 0
C. Brooks 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
C. Brooks 3-0 1.0 0
A. Gardner 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
A. Gardner 3-1 0.0 0
J. Hicks 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Hicks 2-1 0.0 0
M. Brown 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Brown 2-1 0.0 0
D. Beavers 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Beavers 2-0 0.0 1
T. Van Fossen 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Van Fossen 2-0 0.0 0
M. Sanders 21 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 2.0
M. Sanders 2-1 2.0 0
E. Phillips 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Phillips 1-0 0.0 0
J. Wiggins 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Wiggins 1-0 0.0 0
E. Ponder 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Ponder 1-0 0.0 0
M. Vann 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Vann 1-0 0.0 0
A. Bush 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Bush 0-1 0.0 0
E. Tucky 19 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Tucky 0-1 0.0 0
J. Taylor 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Taylor 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Smith 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
5/6 42/44
C. Smith 2/3 34 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Smith 37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 44.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
29 0 0
J. Smith 3 44.7 2 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Tucker 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 27.8 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 97 1
T. Tucker 4 27.8 30 0
R. Montgomery 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 32.0 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 26 0
R. Montgomery 1 32.0 32 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Montgomery 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 15.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 6.4 70 0
R. Montgomery 2 15.0 21 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:24 TULSA 15 2:28 7 10 INT
8:56 TULSA 25 2:57 9 23 Punt
0:05 TULSA 28 0:00 10 46 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:13 CINCY 28 1:37 5 28 TD
6:09 TULSA 16 0:32 3 4 Punt
3:17 TULSA 35 0:35 4 8 Punt
2:27 CINCY 34 1:34 5 3 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TULSA 25 2:54 6 21 Punt
10:50 TULSA 45 0:45 3 55 TD
7:14 TULSA 25 3:14 9 25 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:41 TULSA 8 1:25 3 -5 Punt
6:27 TULSA 20 2:46 7 80 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CINCY 35 1:28 3 9 Punt
10:50 CINCY 25 1:54 5 75 TD
5:51 CINCY 20 5:43 14 72 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:08 CINCY 33 0:49 3 39 Fumble
8:36 CINCY 45 2:20 5 -7 Punt
5:21 CINCY 36 2:04 5 64 TD
2:34 CINCY 31 0:00 1 9 Fumble
0:46 CINCY 20 0:04 2 6 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:57 CINCY 21 0:55 4 -5 Punt
10:05 CINCY 35 2:51 7 65 TD
3:53 TULSA 50 3:14 10 42 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:01 TULSA 33 4:30 7 14 FG Miss
3:41 CINCY 32 3:38 13 51 FG

CINCY
Bearcats
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 90-Z.Long kicks 60 yards from TSA 35. 7-T.Tucker to CIN 35 for 30 yards (25-D.Phillips).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 35
(14:55 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Taylor.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 35
(14:50 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 36 for 1 yard (30-J.Wright91-C.Wick).
+8 YD
3 & 9 - CINCY 36
(14:17 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Young. 8-M.Young to CIN 44 for 8 yards (3-C.Williams11-T.Reeves).
Punt
4 & 1 - CINCY 44
(13:32 - 1st) 37-J.Smith punts 41 yards from CIN 44 to TSA 15 fair catch by 2-K.Stokes.

TULSA
Golden Hurricane
 - Interception (7 plays, 10 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 15
(13:24 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 20-C.Montgomery.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 15
(13:17 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 27 for 12 yards (1-J.Wiggins12-A.Gardner).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 27
(12:55 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana to TSA 45 FUMBLES (7-C.Bryant). 2-K.Stokes to TSA 45 for no gain.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 45
(12:31 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 44 for -1 yard (97-E.Phillips19-E.Tucky).
+4 YD
2 & 11 - TULSA 44
(11:58 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana to TSA 48 for 4 yards (7-C.Bryant).
+7 YD
3 & 7 - TULSA 48
(11:13 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to CIN 45 for 7 yards (5-D.Forrest).
Int
1 & 10 - TULSA 45
(10:56 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes INTERCEPTED by 8-J.White at CIN 25. 8-J.White to CIN 25 for no gain.

CINCY
Bearcats
 - TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - CINCY 25
(10:50 - 1st) Penalty on CIN 56-J.Renfro False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 25. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 15 - CINCY 20
(10:50 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 21 for 1 yard (12-A.Green).
+31 YD
2 & 14 - CINCY 21
(10:17 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to TSA 48 for 31 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 48
(9:39 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson to TSA 42 for 6 yards (12-A.Green).
+42 YD
2 & 4 - CINCY 42
(9:04 - 1st) 24-J.Ford runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:56 - 1st) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.

TULSA
Golden Hurricane
 - Punt (9 plays, 23 yards, 2:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:56 - 1st) 17-C.Smith kicks 40 yards from CIN 35 to TSA 25 fair catch by 13-J.Johnson.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25
(8:56 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 32 for 7 yards (8-J.White).
+8 YD
2 & 3 - TULSA 32
(8:35 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 40 for 8 yards (41-J.Dublanko6-B.Cook).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 40
(8:11 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 37 for -3 yards (42-M.Vann).
No Gain
2 & 13 - TULSA 37
(7:33 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Prince.
+14 YD
3 & 13 - TULSA 37
(7:29 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana to CIN 49 for 14 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 49
(7:01 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to CIN 47 for 2 yards (12-A.Gardner).
Penalty
2 & 8 - TULSA 47
(6:41 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to CIN 44 for 3 yards (5-D.Forrest). Team penalty on TSA Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at CIN 47. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 13 - TULSA 48
(6:10 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
No Gain
3 & 13 - TULSA 48
(6:05 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
Punt
4 & 13 - TULSA 48
(5:59 - 1st) 37-L.Wilson punts 52 yards from TSA 48 to CIN End Zone. touchback.

CINCY
Bearcats
 - FG (14 plays, 72 yards, 5:43 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 20
(5:51 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder to CIN 25 for 5 yards (11-T.Reeves).
Penalty
2 & 5 - CINCY 25
(5:13 - 1st) Penalty on CIN 56-J.Renfro False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 25. No Play.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 20
(5:01 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder to CIN 35 for 15 yards (23-Z.Collins).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CINCY 35
(4:39 - 1st) Penalty on TSA 12-A.Green Offside 5 yards enforced at CIN 35. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 5 - CINCY 40
(4:26 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 42 for 2 yards (12-A.Green).
Penalty
2 & 3 - CINCY 42
(3:49 - 1st) Penalty on CIN 87-B.Labelle False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 42. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - CINCY 37
(3:34 - 1st) 24-J.Ford to CIN 42 for 5 yards (26-A.Evans1-K.Ray).
+9 YD
3 & 3 - CINCY 42
(2:56 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 11-L.Taylor. 11-L.Taylor to TSA 49 for 9 yards (11-T.Reeves).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 49
(2:21 - 1st) 7-T.Tucker to TSA 48 for 1 yard (3-C.Williams7-T.Martin).
+45 YD
2 & 9 - CINCY 48
(1:40 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to TSA 3 for 45 yards (12-A.Green).
No Gain
1 & 3 - CINCY 3
(1:13 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to TSA 3 for no gain (11-T.Reeves1-K.Ray).
Penalty
2 & 3 - CINCY 3
(0:36 - 1st) Penalty on CIN 58-D.Harper False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 3. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 8 - CINCY 8
(0:21 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 87-B.Labelle.
No Gain
3 & 8 - CINCY 8
(0:14 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Taylor.
Field Goal
4 & 8 - CINCY 8
(0:08 - 1st) 17-C.Smith 25 yards Field Goal is Good.

TULSA
Golden Hurricane
 - FG (10 plays, 46 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:05 - 1st) 91-A.Bales kicks 56 yards from CIN 35. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 28 for 19 yards (33-E.Wright24-J.Ford).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 28
(15:00 - 2nd) 2-K.Stokes to TSA 34 for 6 yards (5-D.Forrest9-A.Bush).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - TULSA 34
(14:33 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 38 for 4 yards (6-B.Cook).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 38
(14:15 - 2nd) 2-K.Stokes to TSA 38 for no gain (27-D.Beavers).
+13 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 38
(13:39 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to CIN 49 for 13 yards (5-D.Forrest).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 49
(13:15 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to CIN 37 for 12 yards (7-C.Bryant).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 37
(12:54 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to CIN 29 for 8 yards (6-B.Cook8-J.White).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - TULSA 29
(12:34 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince to CIN 26 for 3 yards (13-T.Van Fossen90-J.Taylor).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 26
(12:06 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince to CIN 26 for no gain (8-J.White90-J.Taylor).
No Gain
2 & 10 - TULSA 26
(11:23 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
No Gain
3 & 10 - TULSA 26
(11:17 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
Field Goal
4 & 10 - TULSA 26
(11:13 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long 43 yards Field Goal is Good.

CINCY
Bearcats
 - Fumble (3 plays, 39 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:08 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long kicks 54 yards from TSA 35. 7-T.Tucker to CIN 33 for 22 yards (21-B.Powers).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 33
(11:04 - 2nd) 24-J.Ford to CIN 34 for 1 yard (90-J.Player94-A.Goodlow).
No Gain
2 & 9 - CINCY 34
(10:25 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Young.
Sack
3 & 9 - CINCY 34
(10:19 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder sacked at CIN 28 for -6 yards FUMBLES (91-C.Wick). 90-J.Player to CIN 28 for no gain.

TULSA
Golden Hurricane
 - TD (5 plays, 28 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 28
(10:13 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to CIN 24 for 4 yards (6-B.Cook).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - TULSA 24
(9:52 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to CIN 17 for 7 yards (5-D.Forrest).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 17
(9:30 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 47-E.Hall. 47-E.Hall to CIN 14 for 3 yards (8-J.White).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - TULSA 14
(9:01 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to CIN 10 for 4 yards (5-D.Forrest99-M.Brown).
+10 YD
3 & 3 - TULSA 10
(8:40 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:36 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long extra point is good.

CINCY
Bearcats
 - Punt (5 plays, -7 yards, 2:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:36 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long kicks 52 yards from TSA 35. 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 45 for 32 yards (0-T.Davis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 45
(8:31 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 45 for no gain (94-A.Goodlow21-B.Powers).
Penalty
2 & 10 - CINCY 45
(7:55 - 2nd) Penalty on TSA 30-J.Wright Delay of game 5 yards enforced at CIN 45. No Play.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - CINCY 50
(7:43 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to TSA 48 for 2 yards (11-T.Reeves).
Sack
3 & 3 - CINCY 48
(7:07 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder sacked at CIN 43 for -9 yards (11-T.Reeves).
Penalty
4 & 12 - CINCY 43
(6:16 - 2nd) Team penalty on CIN Delay of game 5 yards enforced at CIN 43. No Play.
Punt
4 & 17 - CINCY 38
(6:16 - 2nd) 37-J.Smith punts 46 yards from CIN 38 to TSA 16 fair catch by 2-K.Stokes.

TULSA
Golden Hurricane
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:32 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 16
(6:09 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince to TSA 20 for 4 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
No Gain
2 & 6 - TULSA 20
(5:45 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Santana.
No Gain
3 & 6 - TULSA 20
(5:41 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Santana.
Punt
4 & 6 - TULSA 20
(5:37 - 2nd) 37-L.Wilson punts 44 yards from TSA 20 to the CIN 36 downed by 28-J.Hendrix.

CINCY
Bearcats
 - TD (5 plays, 64 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 36
(5:21 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 87-B.Labelle.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 36
(5:16 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder to CIN 43 for 7 yards (11-T.Reeves).
+14 YD
3 & 3 - CINCY 43
(4:37 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to TSA 43 for 14 yards (26-A.Evans).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 43
(4:05 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to TSA 36 for 7 yards (1-K.Ray21-B.Powers).
+36 YD
2 & 3 - CINCY 36
(3:23 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:17 - 2nd) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.

TULSA
Golden Hurricane
 - Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 0:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:17 - 2nd) 91-A.Bales kicks 60 yards from CIN 35 out of bounds at the TSA 5.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 35
(3:17 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 38 for 3 yards (99-M.Brown).
Penalty
2 & 7 - TULSA 38
(2:52 - 2nd) Penalty on TSA 73-D.Couch Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TSA 38.
No Gain
2 & 22 - TULSA 23
(2:52 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
Penalty
3 & 22 - TULSA 23
(2:52 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson. Penalty on CIN 93-E.Ponder Offside 5 yards enforced at TSA 23. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 17 - TULSA 28
(2:49 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
Punt
4 & 17 - TULSA 28
(2:42 - 2nd) 37-L.Wilson punts 41 yards from TSA 28 to CIN 31 fair catch by 22-R.Montgomery.

CINCY
Bearcats
 - Fumble (1 plays, 9 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 31
(2:34 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 7-T.Tucker. 7-T.Tucker to CIN 36 FUMBLES (11-T.Reeves). 30-J.Wright to CIN 34 for 6 yards (7-T.Tucker).

TULSA
Golden Hurricane
 - Missed FG (5 plays, 3 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 34
(2:27 - 2nd) 2-K.Stokes to CIN 28 for 6 yards (5-D.Forrest).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - TULSA 28
(2:19 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to CIN 23 for 5 yards (92-C.Brooks).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TULSA 23
(1:50 - 2nd) Penalty on CIN 93-E.Ponder Illegal use of hands 12 yards enforced at CIN 23.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 11
(1:50 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to CIN 9 for 2 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
Penalty
2 & 8 - TULSA 9
(1:50 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to CIN 3 for 6 yards (8-J.White27-D.Beavers). Penalty on TSA 66-G.Wheeler Holding 10 yards enforced at CIN 9. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 18 - TULSA 19
(1:20 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
No Gain
3 & 18 - TULSA 19
(0:53 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
No Good
4 & 18 - TULSA 19
(0:53 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long 36 yards Field Goal is No Good.

CINCY
Bearcats
 - Halftime (2 plays, 6 yards, 0:04 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 20
(0:46 - 2nd) 24-J.Ford to CIN 23 for 3 yards (30-J.Wright).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - CINCY 23
(0:42 - 2nd) 24-J.Ford to CIN 26 for 3 yards (30-J.Wright3-C.Williams).

TULSA
Golden Hurricane
 - Punt (6 plays, 21 yards, 2:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 91-A.Bales kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 33 for 8 yards (93-E.Ponder).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - TULSA 33
(14:42 - 3rd) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 35 for 2 yards (13-T.Van Fossen).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 35
(14:15 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 49 for 14 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 49
(13:56 - 3rd) 24-C.Taylor to CIN 50 for 1 yard (41-J.Dublanko21-M.Sanders).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - TULSA 50
(13:25 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to CIN 48 for 2 yards (3-J.Hicks).
Sack
3 & 7 - TULSA 48
(12:51 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith sacked at TSA 46 for -6 yards (92-C.Brooks).
Punt
4 & 13 - TULSA 46
(12:06 - 3rd) 37-L.Wilson punts 42 yards from TSA 46. 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 21 for 9 yards.

CINCY
Bearcats
 - Punt (4 plays, -5 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - CINCY 21
(11:57 - 3rd) Penalty on CIN 55-J.Hudson False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 21. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - CINCY 16
(11:57 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Pierce.
No Gain
2 & 15 - CINCY 16
(11:52 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder scrambles to CIN 16 for no gain (90-J.Player).
No Gain
3 & 15 - CINCY 16
(11:11 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Young.
Punt
4 & 15 - CINCY 16
(11:02 - 3rd) 37-J.Smith punts 47 yards from CIN 16. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 45 for 8 yards (81-J.Whyle).

TULSA
Golden Hurricane
 - TD (3 plays, 55 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
+38 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 45
(10:50 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to CIN 17 for 38 yards (3-J.Hicks).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 17
(10:24 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to CIN 8 for 9 yards (8-J.White).
+8 YD
2 & 1 - TULSA 8
(10:12 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince runs 8 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on CIN 12 men in the huddle declined.
PAT Good
(10:05 - 3rd) 90-Z.Long extra point is good.

CINCY
Bearcats
 - TD (7 plays, 65 yards, 2:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:05 - 3rd) 90-Z.Long kicks 59 yards from TSA 35. 7-T.Tucker to CIN 35 for 29 yards (15-R.Ellis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 35
(10:00 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 87-B.Labelle.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 35
(9:56 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 24-J.Ford. 24-J.Ford to CIN 50 for 15 yards (26-A.Evans).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CINCY 50
(9:28 - 3rd) Penalty on CIN 56-J.Renfro False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 50. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 15 - CINCY 45
(9:28 - 3rd) 24-J.Ford to CIN 48 for 3 yards (26-A.Evans).
+27 YD
2 & 12 - CINCY 48
(8:35 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle to TSA 25 for 27 yards (3-C.Williams).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 25
(7:57 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder scrambles to TSA 10 for 15 yards (3-C.Williams).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 10
(7:18 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:14 - 3rd) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.

TULSA
Golden Hurricane
 - Interception (9 plays, 25 yards, 3:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:14 - 3rd) 91-A.Bales kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25
(7:14 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to TSA 27 for 2 yards (41-J.Dublanko5-D.Forrest).
Penalty
2 & 8 - TULSA 27
(6:43 - 3rd) Penalty on CIN 92-C.Brooks Offside 5 yards enforced at TSA 27. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 3 - TULSA 32
(6:27 - 3rd) Penalty on TSA 73-D.Couch False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 32. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 8 - TULSA 27
(6:06 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Santana.
+12 YD
3 & 8 - TULSA 27
(5:59 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to TSA 39 for 12 yards (7-C.Bryant).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 39
(5:37 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to TSA 46 for 7 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
+5 YD
2 & 3 - TULSA 46
(5:05 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to CIN 49 for 5 yards (8-J.White3-J.Hicks).
Sack
1 & 10 - TULSA 49
(4:45 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith sacked at TSA 43 for -8 yards (21-M.Sanders).
Int
2 & 18 - TULSA 43
(4:00 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 24-C.Taylor INTERCEPTED by 27-D.Beavers at TSA 50. 27-D.Beavers to TSA 50 for no gain (24-C.Taylor).

CINCY
Bearcats
 - Downs (10 plays, 42 yards, 3:14 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 50
(3:53 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder to TSA 39 for 11 yards (3-C.Williams).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 39
(3:21 - 3rd) 24-J.Ford to TSA 37 for 2 yards (1-K.Ray23-Z.Collins).
No Gain
2 & 8 - CINCY 37
(2:41 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 24-J.Ford. 24-J.Ford to TSA 37 for no gain (11-T.Reeves).
+12 YD
3 & 8 - CINCY 37
(1:56 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder to TSA 25 for 12 yards (26-A.Evans).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 25
(1:17 - 3rd) 22-R.Montgomery to TSA 21 for 4 yards (26-A.Evans).
+8 YD
2 & 6 - CINCY 21
(0:39 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 5-J.Jones. 5-J.Jones to TSA 13 for 8 yards (3-C.Williams).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 13
(15:00 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder to TSA 11 for 2 yards (12-A.Green).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - CINCY 11
(14:17 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder to TSA 10 for 1 yard (3-C.Williams).
+5 YD
3 & 7 - CINCY 10
(13:33 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Young. 8-M.Young to TSA 5 for 5 yards.
-3 YD
4 & 2 - CINCY 5
(12:48 - 4th) 24-J.Ford to TSA 8 for -3 yards (11-T.Reeves).

TULSA
Golden Hurricane
 - Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 8
(12:41 - 4th) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 10 for 2 yards (92-C.Brooks).
No Gain
2 & 8 - TULSA 10
(12:04 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Santana.
Sack
3 & 8 - TULSA 10
(11:57 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith sacked at TSA 3 for -7 yards (21-M.Sanders).
Punt
4 & 15 - TULSA 3
(11:16 - 4th) 37-L.Wilson punts 51 yards from TSA 3. 22-R.Montgomery to TSA 33 for 21 yards (37-L.Wilson).

CINCY
Bearcats
 - Missed FG (7 plays, 14 yards, 4:30 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 33
(11:01 - 4th) 24-J.Ford to TSA 34 for -1 yard (7-T.Martin).
+8 YD
2 & 11 - CINCY 34
(10:23 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder to TSA 26 for 8 yards (26-A.Evans).
+14 YD
3 & 3 - CINCY 26
(9:40 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 87-B.Labelle. 87-B.Labelle to TSA 12 for 14 yards (30-J.Wright).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 12
(9:04 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder to TSA 8 for 4 yards (94-A.Goodlow).
Penalty
2 & 6 - CINCY 8
(8:20 - 4th) Penalty on CIN 11-L.Taylor False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 8. No Play.
-7 YD
2 & 11 - CINCY 13
(8:00 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder to TSA 20 FUMBLES. 9-D.Ridder to TSA 20 for no gain.
+1 YD
3 & 18 - CINCY 20
(7:18 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 24-J.Ford. 24-J.Ford to TSA 19 for 1 yard (94-A.Goodlow).
No Good
4 & 17 - CINCY 19
(6:31 - 4th) 17-C.Smith 37 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 90-J.Player.

TULSA
Golden Hurricane
 - TD (7 plays, 80 yards, 2:46 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 20
(6:27 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to TSA 24 for 4 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - TULSA 24
(6:05 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana to TSA 29 for 5 yards (12-A.Gardner).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - TULSA 29
(5:38 - 4th) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 31 for 2 yards (99-M.Brown41-J.Dublanko).
+54 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 31
(4:59 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to CIN 15 for 54 yards (12-A.Gardner).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 15
(4:35 - 4th) 24-C.Taylor to CIN 13 for 2 yards (27-D.Beavers41-J.Dublanko).
No Gain
2 & 8 - TULSA 13
(3:52 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
+13 YD
3 & 8 - TULSA 13
(3:47 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:41 - 4th) 90-Z.Long extra point is good.

CINCY
Bearcats
 - FG (13 plays, 51 yards, 3:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:41 - 4th) 43-T.Tipton kicks 63 yards from TSA 35. 7-T.Tucker to CIN 32 for 30 yards (25-J.Oliver).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 32
(3:34 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson to CIN 38 for 6 yards (12-A.Green).
Penalty
2 & 4 - CINCY 38
(3:01 - 4th) Penalty on CIN 55-J.Hudson False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 38. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 9 - CINCY 33
(2:45 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jackson.
+20 YD
3 & 9 - CINCY 33
(2:39 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to TSA 47 for 20 yards (12-A.Green).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 47
(2:17 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 24-J.Ford. 24-J.Ford to TSA 39 for 8 yards (26-A.Evans).
+7 YD
2 & 2 - CINCY 39
(1:51 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 21-T.Scott. 21-T.Scott to TSA 32 for 7 yards (26-A.Evans).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 32
(1:25 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder to TSA 28 for 4 yards (26-A.Evans).
No Gain
2 & 6 - CINCY 28
(1:20 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Pierce.
+4 YD
3 & 6 - CINCY 28
(1:16 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder to TSA 24 for 4 yards (1-K.Ray).
Penalty
4 & 2 - CINCY 24
(1:03 - 4th) Team penalty on TSA Offside 5 yards enforced at TSA 24. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 19
(1:04 - 4th) 24-J.Ford to TSA 16 FUMBLES (0-T.Davis). 24-J.Ford to TSA 16 for no gain.
+2 YD
2 & 7 - CINCY 16
(0:55 - 4th) 24-J.Ford to TSA 14 for 2 yards (90-J.Player).
-3 YD
3 & 5 - CINCY 14
(0:20 - 4th) 24-J.Ford to TSA 17 for -3 yards (90-Z.Long0-T.Davis).
Field Goal
4 & 8 - CINCY 17
(0:03 - 4th) 17-C.Smith 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
