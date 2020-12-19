Drive Chart
|
|
|TULSA
|CINCY
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
C. Taylor II
24 RB
130 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
D. Ridder
9 QB
269 PaYds, PaTD, 83 RuYds, RuTD
Touchdown 3:23
9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
64
yds
02:04
pos
10
16
Touchdown 10:12
8-D.Prince runs 8 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on CIN 12 men in the huddle declined.
3
plays
55
yds
00:45
pos
16
17
Touchdown 3:47
11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
80
yds
02:46
pos
23
24
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|17
|Rushing
|13
|5
|Passing
|7
|11
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|368
|420
|Total Plays
|67
|67
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|202
|151
|Rush Attempts
|37
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.5
|4.0
|Yards Passing
|166
|269
|Comp. - Att.
|13-30
|19-29
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|7.9
|Penalties - Yards
|7-50
|12-66
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|4-2
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-46.0
|3-44.7
|Return Yards
|8
|30
|Punts - Returns
|1-8
|2-30
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|166
|PASS YDS
|269
|
|
|202
|RUSH YDS
|151
|
|
|368
|TOTAL YDS
|420
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Smith 11 QB
|Z. Smith
|13/30
|166
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Taylor II 24 RB
|C. Taylor II
|22
|130
|1
|13
|
D. Prince 8 RB
|D. Prince
|9
|81
|1
|38
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|3
|12
|0
|6
|
Z. Smith 11 QB
|Z. Smith
|3
|-21
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Crawford Jr. 9 WR
|S. Crawford Jr.
|5
|3
|79
|0
|54
|
J. Santana 5 WR
|J. Santana
|9
|5
|54
|1
|18
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|5
|2
|19
|0
|14
|
J. Johnson 13 WR
|J. Johnson
|7
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
E. Hall 47 TE
|E. Hall
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Prince 8 RB
|D. Prince
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Montgomery 20 WR
|C. Montgomery
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Taylor II 24 RB
|C. Taylor II
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Evans 26 CB
|A. Evans
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Reeves 11 LB
|T. Reeves
|9-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Green IV 12 CB
|A. Green IV
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 3 S
|C. Williams
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 30 LB
|J. Wright
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Goodlow 94 DL
|A. Goodlow
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Player 90 DL
|J. Player
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ray 1 S
|K. Ray
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Long 90 K
|Z. Long
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wick 91 DL
|C. Wick
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Martin 7 S
|T. Martin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 0 CB
|T. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Collins 23 LB
|Z. Collins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Powers 21 S
|B. Powers
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Long 90 K
|Z. Long
|1/2
|43
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Wilson 37 P
|L. Wilson
|5
|46.0
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Ridder 9 QB
|D. Ridder
|19/29
|269
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Ridder 9 QB
|D. Ridder
|16
|83
|1
|15
|
J. Ford 24 RB
|J. Ford
|12
|57
|1
|42
|
G. Doaks 23 RB
|G. Doaks
|7
|13
|0
|7
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Tucker 7 WR
|T. Tucker
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Pierce 12 WR
|A. Pierce
|7
|5
|146
|1
|45
|
J. Whyle 81 TE
|J. Whyle
|1
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
J. Ford 24 RB
|J. Ford
|4
|4
|24
|0
|15
|
B. Labelle 87 TE
|B. Labelle
|4
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
M. Young Jr. 8 WR
|M. Young Jr.
|4
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
J. Jackson 2 WR
|J. Jackson
|3
|2
|12
|0
|6
|
T. Tucker 7 WR
|T. Tucker
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
L. Taylor 11 TE
|L. Taylor
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Jones 5 WR
|J. Jones
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Scott 21 WR
|T. Scott
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Dublanko 41 LB
|J. Dublanko
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Forrest 5 S
|D. Forrest
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. White 8 LB
|J. White
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Bryant 7 CB
|C. Bryant
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cook 6 S
|B. Cook
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brooks 92 DT
|C. Brooks
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Gardner 12 CB
|A. Gardner
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hicks 3 S
|J. Hicks
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brown 99 DT
|M. Brown
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Beavers 27 LB
|D. Beavers
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Van Fossen 13 LB
|T. Van Fossen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanders 21 DE
|M. Sanders
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|
E. Phillips 97 DT
|E. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wiggins 1 S
|J. Wiggins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ponder 93 DT
|E. Ponder
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Vann 42 DE
|M. Vann
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bush 9 CB
|A. Bush
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Tucky 19 DE
|E. Tucky
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 90 DT
|J. Taylor
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Smith 17 K
|C. Smith
|2/3
|34
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Smith 37 P
|J. Smith
|3
|44.7
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Tucker 7 WR
|T. Tucker
|4
|27.8
|30
|0
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|2
|15.0
|21
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 90-Z.Long kicks 60 yards from TSA 35. 7-T.Tucker to CIN 35 for 30 yards (25-D.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 35(14:55 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Taylor.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 35(14:50 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 36 for 1 yard (30-J.Wright91-C.Wick).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - CINCY 36(14:17 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Young. 8-M.Young to CIN 44 for 8 yards (3-C.Williams11-T.Reeves).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - CINCY 44(13:32 - 1st) 37-J.Smith punts 41 yards from CIN 44 to TSA 15 fair catch by 2-K.Stokes.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 15(13:24 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 20-C.Montgomery.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 15(13:17 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 27 for 12 yards (1-J.Wiggins12-A.Gardner).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 27(12:55 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana to TSA 45 FUMBLES (7-C.Bryant). 2-K.Stokes to TSA 45 for no gain.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 45(12:31 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 44 for -1 yard (97-E.Phillips19-E.Tucky).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - TULSA 44(11:58 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana to TSA 48 for 4 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - TULSA 48(11:13 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to CIN 45 for 7 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 45(10:56 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes INTERCEPTED by 8-J.White at CIN 25. 8-J.White to CIN 25 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(10:50 - 1st) Penalty on CIN 56-J.Renfro False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 25. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - CINCY 20(10:50 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 21 for 1 yard (12-A.Green).
|+31 YD
|
2 & 14 - CINCY 21(10:17 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to TSA 48 for 31 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 48(9:39 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson to TSA 42 for 6 yards (12-A.Green).
|+42 YD
|
2 & 4 - CINCY 42(9:04 - 1st) 24-J.Ford runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:56 - 1st) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:56 - 1st) 17-C.Smith kicks 40 yards from CIN 35 to TSA 25 fair catch by 13-J.Johnson.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(8:56 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 32 for 7 yards (8-J.White).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - TULSA 32(8:35 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 40 for 8 yards (41-J.Dublanko6-B.Cook).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 40(8:11 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 37 for -3 yards (42-M.Vann).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - TULSA 37(7:33 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Prince.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 13 - TULSA 37(7:29 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana to CIN 49 for 14 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 49(7:01 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to CIN 47 for 2 yards (12-A.Gardner).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - TULSA 47(6:41 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to CIN 44 for 3 yards (5-D.Forrest). Team penalty on TSA Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at CIN 47. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - TULSA 48(6:10 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - TULSA 48(6:05 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - TULSA 48(5:59 - 1st) 37-L.Wilson punts 52 yards from TSA 48 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 20(5:51 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder to CIN 25 for 5 yards (11-T.Reeves).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - CINCY 25(5:13 - 1st) Penalty on CIN 56-J.Renfro False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 25. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 20(5:01 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder to CIN 35 for 15 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 35(4:39 - 1st) Penalty on TSA 12-A.Green Offside 5 yards enforced at CIN 35. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - CINCY 40(4:26 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 42 for 2 yards (12-A.Green).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - CINCY 42(3:49 - 1st) Penalty on CIN 87-B.Labelle False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 42. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - CINCY 37(3:34 - 1st) 24-J.Ford to CIN 42 for 5 yards (26-A.Evans1-K.Ray).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - CINCY 42(2:56 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 11-L.Taylor. 11-L.Taylor to TSA 49 for 9 yards (11-T.Reeves).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 49(2:21 - 1st) 7-T.Tucker to TSA 48 for 1 yard (3-C.Williams7-T.Martin).
|+45 YD
|
2 & 9 - CINCY 48(1:40 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to TSA 3 for 45 yards (12-A.Green).
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - CINCY 3(1:13 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to TSA 3 for no gain (11-T.Reeves1-K.Ray).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - CINCY 3(0:36 - 1st) Penalty on CIN 58-D.Harper False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 3. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CINCY 8(0:21 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 87-B.Labelle.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CINCY 8(0:14 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Taylor.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - CINCY 8(0:08 - 1st) 17-C.Smith 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:05 - 1st) 91-A.Bales kicks 56 yards from CIN 35. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 28 for 19 yards (33-E.Wright24-J.Ford).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 28(15:00 - 2nd) 2-K.Stokes to TSA 34 for 6 yards (5-D.Forrest9-A.Bush).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - TULSA 34(14:33 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 38 for 4 yards (6-B.Cook).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 38(14:15 - 2nd) 2-K.Stokes to TSA 38 for no gain (27-D.Beavers).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 38(13:39 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to CIN 49 for 13 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 49(13:15 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to CIN 37 for 12 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 37(12:54 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to CIN 29 for 8 yards (6-B.Cook8-J.White).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - TULSA 29(12:34 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince to CIN 26 for 3 yards (13-T.Van Fossen90-J.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 26(12:06 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince to CIN 26 for no gain (8-J.White90-J.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 26(11:23 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TULSA 26(11:17 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - TULSA 26(11:13 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:08 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long kicks 54 yards from TSA 35. 7-T.Tucker to CIN 33 for 22 yards (21-B.Powers).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 33(11:04 - 2nd) 24-J.Ford to CIN 34 for 1 yard (90-J.Player94-A.Goodlow).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CINCY 34(10:25 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Young.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - CINCY 34(10:19 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder sacked at CIN 28 for -6 yards FUMBLES (91-C.Wick). 90-J.Player to CIN 28 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 28(10:13 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to CIN 24 for 4 yards (6-B.Cook).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - TULSA 24(9:52 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to CIN 17 for 7 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 17(9:30 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 47-E.Hall. 47-E.Hall to CIN 14 for 3 yards (8-J.White).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULSA 14(9:01 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to CIN 10 for 4 yards (5-D.Forrest99-M.Brown).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - TULSA 10(8:40 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:36 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:36 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long kicks 52 yards from TSA 35. 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 45 for 32 yards (0-T.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 45(8:31 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 45 for no gain (94-A.Goodlow21-B.Powers).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 45(7:55 - 2nd) Penalty on TSA 30-J.Wright Delay of game 5 yards enforced at CIN 45. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - CINCY 50(7:43 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to TSA 48 for 2 yards (11-T.Reeves).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - CINCY 48(7:07 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder sacked at CIN 43 for -9 yards (11-T.Reeves).
|Penalty
|
4 & 12 - CINCY 43(6:16 - 2nd) Team penalty on CIN Delay of game 5 yards enforced at CIN 43. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - CINCY 38(6:16 - 2nd) 37-J.Smith punts 46 yards from CIN 38 to TSA 16 fair catch by 2-K.Stokes.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 16(6:09 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince to TSA 20 for 4 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TULSA 20(5:45 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Santana.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TULSA 20(5:41 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Santana.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TULSA 20(5:37 - 2nd) 37-L.Wilson punts 44 yards from TSA 20 to the CIN 36 downed by 28-J.Hendrix.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 36(5:21 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 87-B.Labelle.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 36(5:16 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder to CIN 43 for 7 yards (11-T.Reeves).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 3 - CINCY 43(4:37 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to TSA 43 for 14 yards (26-A.Evans).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 43(4:05 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to TSA 36 for 7 yards (1-K.Ray21-B.Powers).
|+36 YD
|
2 & 3 - CINCY 36(3:23 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:17 - 2nd) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:17 - 2nd) 91-A.Bales kicks 60 yards from CIN 35 out of bounds at the TSA 5.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 35(3:17 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 38 for 3 yards (99-M.Brown).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - TULSA 38(2:52 - 2nd) Penalty on TSA 73-D.Couch Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TSA 38.
|No Gain
|
2 & 22 - TULSA 23(2:52 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|Penalty
|
3 & 22 - TULSA 23(2:52 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson. Penalty on CIN 93-E.Ponder Offside 5 yards enforced at TSA 23. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 17 - TULSA 28(2:49 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - TULSA 28(2:42 - 2nd) 37-L.Wilson punts 41 yards from TSA 28 to CIN 31 fair catch by 22-R.Montgomery.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 34(2:27 - 2nd) 2-K.Stokes to CIN 28 for 6 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - TULSA 28(2:19 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to CIN 23 for 5 yards (92-C.Brooks).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 23(1:50 - 2nd) Penalty on CIN 93-E.Ponder Illegal use of hands 12 yards enforced at CIN 23.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 11(1:50 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to CIN 9 for 2 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - TULSA 9(1:50 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to CIN 3 for 6 yards (8-J.White27-D.Beavers). Penalty on TSA 66-G.Wheeler Holding 10 yards enforced at CIN 9. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - TULSA 19(1:20 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - TULSA 19(0:53 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|No Good
|
4 & 18 - TULSA 19(0:53 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long 36 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 91-A.Bales kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 33 for 8 yards (93-E.Ponder).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - TULSA 33(14:42 - 3rd) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 35 for 2 yards (13-T.Van Fossen).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 35(14:15 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 49 for 14 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 49(13:56 - 3rd) 24-C.Taylor to CIN 50 for 1 yard (41-J.Dublanko21-M.Sanders).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULSA 50(13:25 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to CIN 48 for 2 yards (3-J.Hicks).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - TULSA 48(12:51 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith sacked at TSA 46 for -6 yards (92-C.Brooks).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - TULSA 46(12:06 - 3rd) 37-L.Wilson punts 42 yards from TSA 46. 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 21 for 9 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 21(11:57 - 3rd) Penalty on CIN 55-J.Hudson False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 21. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - CINCY 16(11:57 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Pierce.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - CINCY 16(11:52 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder scrambles to CIN 16 for no gain (90-J.Player).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - CINCY 16(11:11 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Young.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - CINCY 16(11:02 - 3rd) 37-J.Smith punts 47 yards from CIN 16. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 45 for 8 yards (81-J.Whyle).
|Result
|Play
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 45(10:50 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to CIN 17 for 38 yards (3-J.Hicks).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 17(10:24 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to CIN 8 for 9 yards (8-J.White).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - TULSA 8(10:12 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince runs 8 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on CIN 12 men in the huddle declined.
|PAT Good
|(10:05 - 3rd) 90-Z.Long extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:05 - 3rd) 90-Z.Long kicks 59 yards from TSA 35. 7-T.Tucker to CIN 35 for 29 yards (15-R.Ellis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 35(10:00 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 87-B.Labelle.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 35(9:56 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 24-J.Ford. 24-J.Ford to CIN 50 for 15 yards (26-A.Evans).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 50(9:28 - 3rd) Penalty on CIN 56-J.Renfro False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 50. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - CINCY 45(9:28 - 3rd) 24-J.Ford to CIN 48 for 3 yards (26-A.Evans).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 12 - CINCY 48(8:35 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle to TSA 25 for 27 yards (3-C.Williams).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(7:57 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder scrambles to TSA 10 for 15 yards (3-C.Williams).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 10(7:18 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:14 - 3rd) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:14 - 3rd) 91-A.Bales kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(7:14 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to TSA 27 for 2 yards (41-J.Dublanko5-D.Forrest).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - TULSA 27(6:43 - 3rd) Penalty on CIN 92-C.Brooks Offside 5 yards enforced at TSA 27. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - TULSA 32(6:27 - 3rd) Penalty on TSA 73-D.Couch False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 32. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TULSA 27(6:06 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Santana.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - TULSA 27(5:59 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to TSA 39 for 12 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 39(5:37 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to TSA 46 for 7 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - TULSA 46(5:05 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to CIN 49 for 5 yards (8-J.White3-J.Hicks).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 49(4:45 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith sacked at TSA 43 for -8 yards (21-M.Sanders).
|Int
|
2 & 18 - TULSA 43(4:00 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 24-C.Taylor INTERCEPTED by 27-D.Beavers at TSA 50. 27-D.Beavers to TSA 50 for no gain (24-C.Taylor).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 50(3:53 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder to TSA 39 for 11 yards (3-C.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 39(3:21 - 3rd) 24-J.Ford to TSA 37 for 2 yards (1-K.Ray23-Z.Collins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CINCY 37(2:41 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 24-J.Ford. 24-J.Ford to TSA 37 for no gain (11-T.Reeves).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - CINCY 37(1:56 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder to TSA 25 for 12 yards (26-A.Evans).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(1:17 - 3rd) 22-R.Montgomery to TSA 21 for 4 yards (26-A.Evans).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - CINCY 21(0:39 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 5-J.Jones. 5-J.Jones to TSA 13 for 8 yards (3-C.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 13(15:00 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder to TSA 11 for 2 yards (12-A.Green).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - CINCY 11(14:17 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder to TSA 10 for 1 yard (3-C.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - CINCY 10(13:33 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Young. 8-M.Young to TSA 5 for 5 yards.
|-3 YD
|
4 & 2 - CINCY 5(12:48 - 4th) 24-J.Ford to TSA 8 for -3 yards (11-T.Reeves).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 8(12:41 - 4th) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 10 for 2 yards (92-C.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TULSA 10(12:04 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Santana.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - TULSA 10(11:57 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith sacked at TSA 3 for -7 yards (21-M.Sanders).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - TULSA 3(11:16 - 4th) 37-L.Wilson punts 51 yards from TSA 3. 22-R.Montgomery to TSA 33 for 21 yards (37-L.Wilson).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 33(11:01 - 4th) 24-J.Ford to TSA 34 for -1 yard (7-T.Martin).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - CINCY 34(10:23 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder to TSA 26 for 8 yards (26-A.Evans).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 3 - CINCY 26(9:40 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 87-B.Labelle. 87-B.Labelle to TSA 12 for 14 yards (30-J.Wright).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 12(9:04 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder to TSA 8 for 4 yards (94-A.Goodlow).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - CINCY 8(8:20 - 4th) Penalty on CIN 11-L.Taylor False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 8. No Play.
|-7 YD
|
2 & 11 - CINCY 13(8:00 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder to TSA 20 FUMBLES. 9-D.Ridder to TSA 20 for no gain.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 18 - CINCY 20(7:18 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 24-J.Ford. 24-J.Ford to TSA 19 for 1 yard (94-A.Goodlow).
|No Good
|
4 & 17 - CINCY 19(6:31 - 4th) 17-C.Smith 37 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 90-J.Player.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 20(6:27 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to TSA 24 for 4 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - TULSA 24(6:05 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana to TSA 29 for 5 yards (12-A.Gardner).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TULSA 29(5:38 - 4th) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 31 for 2 yards (99-M.Brown41-J.Dublanko).
|+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 31(4:59 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to CIN 15 for 54 yards (12-A.Gardner).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 15(4:35 - 4th) 24-C.Taylor to CIN 13 for 2 yards (27-D.Beavers41-J.Dublanko).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TULSA 13(3:52 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - TULSA 13(3:47 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:41 - 4th) 90-Z.Long extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:41 - 4th) 43-T.Tipton kicks 63 yards from TSA 35. 7-T.Tucker to CIN 32 for 30 yards (25-J.Oliver).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 32(3:34 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson to CIN 38 for 6 yards (12-A.Green).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - CINCY 38(3:01 - 4th) Penalty on CIN 55-J.Hudson False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 38. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CINCY 33(2:45 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jackson.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 9 - CINCY 33(2:39 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to TSA 47 for 20 yards (12-A.Green).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 47(2:17 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 24-J.Ford. 24-J.Ford to TSA 39 for 8 yards (26-A.Evans).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - CINCY 39(1:51 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 21-T.Scott. 21-T.Scott to TSA 32 for 7 yards (26-A.Evans).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 32(1:25 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder to TSA 28 for 4 yards (26-A.Evans).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CINCY 28(1:20 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Pierce.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - CINCY 28(1:16 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder to TSA 24 for 4 yards (1-K.Ray).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - CINCY 24(1:03 - 4th) Team penalty on TSA Offside 5 yards enforced at TSA 24. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 19(1:04 - 4th) 24-J.Ford to TSA 16 FUMBLES (0-T.Davis). 24-J.Ford to TSA 16 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - CINCY 16(0:55 - 4th) 24-J.Ford to TSA 14 for 2 yards (90-J.Player).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 5 - CINCY 14(0:20 - 4th) 24-J.Ford to TSA 17 for -3 yards (90-Z.Long0-T.Davis).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - CINCY 17(0:03 - 4th) 17-C.Smith 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
-
ARIZST
OREGST
40
27
3rd 1:40 ESPN
-
UAB
MRSHL
22
13
Final CBSSN
-
BALLST
BUFF
38
28
Final ESPN
-
NEB
RUT
28
21
Final BTN
-
OREG
13USC
31
24
Final FOX
-
5TXAM
TENN
34
13
Final ESPN
-
10OKLA
6IOWAST
27
21
Final ABC
-
14NWEST
4OHIOST
10
22
Final FOX
-
WASHST
UTAH
28
45
Final FS1
-
AF
ARMY
7
10
Final CBSSN
-
MISS
LSU
48
53
Final SECN
-
MIZZOU
MISSST
32
51
Final SECN
-
MINN
WISC
17
20
Final/OT BTN
-
3CLEM
2ND
34
10
Final ABC
-
BOISE
24SJST
20
34
Final FOX
-
ILL
PSU
21
56
Final FS1
-
STNFRD
UCLA
48
47
Final/2OT ESPN
-
1BAMA
7FLA
52
46
Final CBS
-
23TULSA
9CINCY
24
27
Final ABC
-
LAMON
TROY
0
0
ESP3
-
PURDUE
11IND
0
0
BTN
-
FSU
WAKE
0
0
ACCN
-
GATECH
18MIAMI
0
0
-
VANDY
8UGA
0
0
SECN
-
ARIZ
CAL
0
0
-
19LALAF
12CSTCAR
0
0
ESPN
-
MICH
16IOWA
0
0
ESPN
-
MICHST
MD
0
0
BTN
-
OREG
25COLO
0
0
FS1