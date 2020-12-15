|
Stanford looks to end season on high note vs. UCLA
Two teams hoping to finish with a winning record go head-to-head when Stanford visits UCLA on Saturday night in Pasadena, Calif.
The game pits a hot Stanford club (3-2) that's won three in a row against a UCLA squad (3-3) that would like to believe one more win would be a springboard to a bowl bid.
Both teams have helped put entertainment back into Pac-12 football this season, with Stanford's last four games having been decided by a total of 12 points, while UCLA's three losses have been by a cumulative 14 points.
There's been nothing competitive about recent Stanford-UCLA matchups. The Cardinal had won 11 in a row -- including a meeting in the 2012 Pac-12 championship game -- before UCLA went north and clobbered the Cardinal 34-16 last season.
Joshua Kelley ran all over Stanford that day with 176 yards, and even without the since-graduated star, the Bruins had a nice thing going on the ground last week in a 43-38 loss to Southern Cal, riding Demetric Felton (90 yards) and Dorian Thompson-Robinson (50) to a 185-yard day.
Ethan Fernea hauled in a TD pass from Thompson-Robinson in the loss, a setback that didn't necessarily eliminate the Bruins from bowl consideration. The Bruins haven't been to a bowl since 2017, and they haven't finished with a winning record since 2015.
"As far as I'm concerned, we're not bowl-eligible until we have a winning season," Fernea noted. "So we have to win that Stanford game before we start thinking about other stuff."
Stanford announced this week it would not accept a bowl bid if offered. So the Cardinal, who have beaten California, Washington and Oregon State their last three times out behind the strong play of quarterback Davis Mills, have been fully focused on UCLA this week as they've prepared for the game in nearby Santa Barbara.
"For this team to come back after being on the road the last few weeks and be on a three-game win streak, facing all kinds of odds," Stanford coach David Shaw gushed this week. "We talk so much about character and recruiting the right guys. We push each other; we support each other."
The Cardinal had a run of 10 straight years in a bowl game snapped last season, when they went 4-8. Stanford currently has the same record as Oregon (3-2), but the Ducks were chosen to represent the Pac-12 North in the conference championship game this week by virtue of a season-opening win over the Cardinal.
Mills did not play in that game. He has completed 71 percent of his passes (65-for-91) in the three-game winning streak.
UCLA's Thompson-Robinson has seen his completion percentage improve in each of his four starts, capped by a near-perfect, 30-for-36, 364-yard, four-TD effort last week against Southern Cal.
--Field Level Media
S. Fehoko
13 WR
230 ReYds, 3 ReTDs, 16 RECs
C. Griffin
11 QB
127 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 7 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|30
|27
|Rushing
|8
|17
|Passing
|21
|9
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|9-15
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|560
|483
|Total Plays
|83
|74
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|132
|291
|Rush Attempts
|36
|51
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|5.7
|Yards Passing
|428
|192
|Comp. - Att.
|32-47
|17-23
|Yards Per Pass
|8.5
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|4-25
|8-70
|Touchdowns
|7
|6
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|4
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-38.3
|2-48.0
|Return Yards
|6
|71
|Punts - Returns
|2-6
|2-32
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-39
|Safeties
|0
|0
|428
|PASS YDS
|192
|132
|RUSH YDS
|291
|560
|TOTAL YDS
|483
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Mills 15 QB
|D. Mills
|32/47
|428
|3
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Jones 20 RB
|A. Jones
|23
|92
|2
|9
|
N. Peat 8 RB
|N. Peat
|3
|23
|0
|19
|
D. Mills 15 QB
|D. Mills
|8
|12
|0
|11
|
I. Sanders 0 QB
|I. Sanders
|2
|5
|2
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Fehoko 13 WR
|S. Fehoko
|21
|16
|230
|3
|45
|
B. Tremayne 81 WR
|B. Tremayne
|4
|4
|88
|0
|42
|
E. Higgins 6 WR
|E. Higgins
|5
|4
|57
|0
|24
|
A. Jones 20 RB
|A. Jones
|3
|3
|23
|0
|13
|
S. Harrington 80 TE
|S. Harrington
|5
|3
|23
|0
|9
|
E. Smith 22 RB
|E. Smith
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
H. Heimuli 34 FB
|H. Heimuli
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Humphreys 83 WR
|J. Humphreys
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Antoine 3 S
|M. Antoine
|12-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Damuni 30 LB
|L. Damuni
|11-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Herron 15 LB
|S. Herron
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Reid 90 LB
|G. Reid
|5-2
|2.0
|0
|
C. Robinson 2 LB
|C. Robinson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williamson 21 S
|K. Williamson
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Booker 34 DE
|T. Booker
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Schaffer 91 DE
|T. Schaffer
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Turner-Muhammad 28 CB
|S. Turner-Muhammad
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McGill 32 S
|J. McGill
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Williams 9 S
|N. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Robinson 29 RB
|C. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kelly 17 CB
|K. Kelly
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wade-Perry 50 DT
|D. Wade-Perry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Toner 26 K
|J. Toner
|0/0
|0
|6/7
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Sanborn 20 P
|R. Sanborn
|3
|38.3
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Peat 8 RB
|N. Peat
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Farrell 25 WR
|B. Farrell
|2
|3.0
|9
|0
|
T. Umerah 35 LB
|T. Umerah
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Griffin 11 QB
|C. Griffin
|9/11
|127
|4
|0
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|8/12
|65
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Brown 28 RB
|B. Brown
|29
|219
|0
|41
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|9
|46
|0
|23
|
K. Jones 22 RB
|K. Jones
|3
|29
|1
|16
|
C. Griffin 11 QB
|C. Griffin
|5
|7
|0
|18
|
E. Fernea 36 WR
|E. Fernea
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Philips 2 WR
|K. Philips
|7
|7
|61
|1
|21
|
G. Dulcich 85 TE
|G. Dulcich
|5
|2
|38
|2
|21
|
C. Cota 23 WR
|C. Cota
|2
|2
|36
|1
|23
|
B. Brown 28 RB
|B. Brown
|2
|2
|22
|0
|18
|
D. Hurt 29 WR
|D. Hurt
|3
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
M. Sykes 12 WR
|M. Sykes
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
L. Loya 17 WR
|L. Loya
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Jones 22 RB
|K. Jones
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Q. Knight 24 DB
|Q. Knight
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Shaw 1 DB
|J. Shaw
|8-0
|0.0
|1
|
Q. Lake 37 DB
|Q. Lake
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Osling III 7 DB
|M. Osling III
|5-2
|0.0
|1
|
C. Johnson 40 LB
|C. Johnson
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gates 12 DB
|E. Gates
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Agude 45 LB
|M. Agude
|4-3
|0.5
|0
|
J. Vaughns 21 DB
|J. Vaughns
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 3 DB
|R. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Odighizuwa 92 DL
|O. Odighizuwa
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Magna 94 DL
|D. Magna
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Ogbonnia 91 DL
|O. Ogbonnia
|2-3
|0.5
|0
|
K. Fitzgerald 56 LB
|K. Fitzgerald
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Isibor 97 DL
|O. Isibor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Nimmo Jr. 32 DB
|W. Nimmo Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 35 DB
|C. Jones
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 58 DL
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Medrano 20 LB
|K. Medrano
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blaylock 4 DB
|S. Blaylock
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sellers 0 LB
|D. Sellers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|2/3
|31
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Akers 95 K
|L. Akers
|2
|48.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Philips 2 WR
|K. Philips
|2
|16.0
|28
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 26-J.Toner kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to UCLA End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(15:00 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 85-G.Dulcich.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 25(14:54 - 1st) 28-B.Brown to UCLA 26 for 1 yard (91-T.Schaffer).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - UCLA 26(14:28 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to UCLA 36 for 10 yards (3-M.Antoine).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 36(13:58 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 23-C.Cota. 23-C.Cota to UCLA 49 for 13 yards (32-J.McGill28-S.Turner-Muhammad).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 49(13:14 - 1st) 28-B.Brown to STA 49 for 2 yards (91-T.Schaffer90-G.Reid).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UCLA 49(12:46 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 22-K.Jones. 22-K.Jones to STA 49 for no gain (17-K.Kelly21-K.Williamson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - UCLA 49(12:14 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to STA 35 for 14 yards (2-C.Robinson). Penalty on UCLA 64-S.Marrazzo Holding 10 yards enforced at STA 49. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 18 - UCLA 41(12:00 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at UCLA 23 for -18 yards FUMBLES (15-S.Herron). 74-S.Rhyan to UCLA 23 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 36 - UCLA 23(11:18 - 1st) 99-L.Akers punts 47 yards from UCLA 23. 35-T.Umerah to STA 39 for 9 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 39(10:56 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 81-B.Tremayne. 81-B.Tremayne to STA 46 for 7 yards (1-J.Shaw40-C.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - STNFRD 46(10:14 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to STA 48 for 2 yards (37-Q.Lake).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - STNFRD 48(9:28 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to UCLA 43 for 9 yards (24-Q.Knight).
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 43(8:53 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 81-B.Tremayne. 81-B.Tremayne to UCLA 9 for 34 yards (1-J.Shaw).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - STNFRD 9(8:25 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to UCLA 7 for 2 yards (92-O.Odighizuwa40-C.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - STNFRD 7(7:43 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to UCLA 1 for 6 yards (40-C.Johnson4-S.Blaylock).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - STNFRD 1(7:07 - 1st) 20-A.Jones runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:02 - 1st) 26-J.Toner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:02 - 1st) 26-J.Toner kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to UCLA End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(7:02 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 32 for 7 yards (15-S.Herron30-L.Damuni).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - UCLA 32(6:34 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 29-D.Hurt.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - UCLA 32(6:24 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to UCLA 41 for 9 yards (3-M.Antoine).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 41(6:00 - 1st) 28-B.Brown to UCLA 47 for 6 yards (30-L.Damuni3-M.Antoine).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 4 - UCLA 47(5:30 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 12-M.Sykes. 12-M.Sykes to STA 40 for 13 yards (3-M.Antoine).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 40(4:57 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 40(4:51 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to STA 29 for 11 yards (3-M.Antoine).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 29(4:22 - 1st) 28-B.Brown to STA 20 for 9 yards (2-C.Robinson3-M.Antoine).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCLA 20(3:50 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 17-L.Loya. 17-L.Loya to STA 15 for 5 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 15(3:21 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to STA 8 for 7 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - UCLA 8(2:50 - 1st) 36-E.Fernea runs 8 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UCLA 70-A.Anderson Holding 10 yards enforced at STA 8. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 13 - UCLA 18(2:45 - 1st) 36-E.Fernea to STA 17 for 1 yard (30-L.Damuni).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 12 - UCLA 17(2:06 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 28-B.Brown. 28-B.Brown to STA 13 for 4 yards (30-L.Damuni17-K.Kelly).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - UCLA 13(1:23 - 1st) 2-N.Barr-Mira 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:21 - 1st) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to STA End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(1:21 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 22-E.Smith. 22-E.Smith to STA 29 for 4 yards (1-J.Shaw45-M.Agude).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - STNFRD 29(0:48 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 81-B.Tremayne. 81-B.Tremayne to STA 34 for 5 yards (1-J.Shaw).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - STNFRD 34(0:15 - 1st) 15-D.Mills to STA 37 for 3 yards (92-O.Odighizuwa45-M.Agude).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 37(15:00 - 2nd) 8-N.Peat to UCLA 44 for 19 yards (1-J.Shaw7-M.Osling).
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 44(14:26 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 81-B.Tremayne. 81-B.Tremayne to UCLA 2 for 42 yards (37-Q.Lake7-M.Osling).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - STNFRD 2(13:45 - 2nd) 0-I.Sanders runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(13:42 - 2nd) 26-J.Toner extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:42 - 2nd) 26-J.Toner kicks 40 yards from STA 35 to UCLA 25 fair catch by 22-K.Jones.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(13:42 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 85-G.Dulcich.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 25(13:37 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 31 for 6 yards (30-L.Damuni).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 4 - UCLA 31(13:08 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 29-D.Hurt. 29-D.Hurt to UCLA 48 for 17 yards (28-S.Turner-Muhammad).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 48(12:44 - 2nd) 36-E.Fernea to UCLA 48 for no gain (90-G.Reid21-K.Williamson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 48(11:52 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to STA 47 for 5 yards (34-T.Booker).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - UCLA 47(11:12 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at UCLA 45 for -8 yards (90-G.Reid).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - UCLA 45(10:38 - 2nd) 99-L.Akers punts 49 yards from UCLA 45. 25-B.Farrell to STA 3 for -3 yards (35-C.Jones20-K.Medrano).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 3(10:25 - 2nd) 20-A.Jones to STA 8 for 5 yards (12-E.Gates).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - STNFRD 8(9:43 - 2nd) 20-A.Jones to STA 15 for 7 yards (97-O.Isibor).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 15(9:12 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko to STA 39 for 24 yards (1-J.Shaw).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 39(8:39 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko to STA 42 for 3 yards (24-Q.Knight).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - STNFRD 42(8:00 - 2nd) 20-A.Jones to STA 42 for no gain (45-M.Agude).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - STNFRD 42(7:19 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 6-E.Higgins. 6-E.Higgins to UCLA 45 for 13 yards (24-Q.Knight4-S.Blaylock).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 45(6:44 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills to UCLA 34 for 11 yards (7-M.Osling).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 34(6:03 - 2nd) 8-N.Peat to UCLA 33 for 1 yard (45-M.Agude).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - STNFRD 33(5:28 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Harrington.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - STNFRD 33(5:23 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Fehoko.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - STNFRD 33(5:19 - 2nd) 20-R.Sanborn punts 22 yards from UCLA 33 to UCLA 11 fair catch by 2-K.Philips.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 11(5:12 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to UCLA 34 for 23 yards (9-N.Williams).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 34(4:58 - 2nd) 28-B.Brown to STA 42 for 24 yards (3-M.Antoine).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 42(4:28 - 2nd) Penalty on STA 50-D.Wade-Perry Offside 5 yards enforced at STA 42. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - UCLA 37(4:16 - 2nd) 28-B.Brown to STA 32 for 5 yards (30-L.Damuni2-C.Robinson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 32(4:00 - 2nd) 28-B.Brown to STA 21 for 11 yards (3-M.Antoine).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 21(3:39 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to STA 14 for 7 yards (15-S.Herron).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCLA 14(3:11 - 2nd) 28-B.Brown to STA 19 for -5 yards (90-G.Reid).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UCLA 19(2:32 - 2nd) 11-C.Griffin to STA 19 for no gain (91-T.Schaffer).
|No Good
|
4 & 8 - UCLA 19(2:05 - 2nd) 2-N.Barr-Mira 37 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 20(2:01 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 6-E.Higgins. 6-E.Higgins to STA 23 for 3 yards (24-Q.Knight).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - STNFRD 23(1:55 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko to STA 39 for 16 yards (37-Q.Lake).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 39(1:49 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 6-E.Higgins. 6-E.Higgins to UCLA 44 for 17 yards (24-Q.Knight).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 44(1:41 - 2nd) Penalty on UCLA 24-Q.Knight Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at UCLA 44. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 29(1:04 - 2nd) 20-A.Jones to UCLA 22 for 7 yards (24-Q.Knight).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - STNFRD 22(0:58 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills incomplete.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 3 - STNFRD 22(0:49 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko to UCLA 5 for 17 yards (24-Q.Knight).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - STNFRD 5(0:20 - 2nd) 20-A.Jones to UCLA 1 for 4 yards (12-E.Gates).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - STNFRD 1(0:20 - 2nd) 20-A.Jones runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:16 - 2nd) 26-J.Toner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 14(0:10 - 2nd) 11-C.Griffin kneels at UCLA 10 for -4 yards.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to STA End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Higgins.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 25(14:57 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones to STA 30 for 5 yards (94-D.Magna).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - UCLA 30(14:17 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko to STA 42 for 12 yards (24-Q.Knight). Team penalty on UCLA Offside declined.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 42(14:01 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills sacked at STA 35 for -7 yards (45-M.Agude91-O.Ogbonnia).
|Sack
|
2 & 17 - UCLA 35(13:20 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills sacked at STA 28 for -7 yards (35-C.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 24 - UCLA 28(12:40 - 3rd) 8-N.Peat to STA 31 for 3 yards (40-C.Johnson91-O.Ogbonnia).
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - UCLA 31(12:04 - 3rd) 20-R.Sanborn punts 40 yards from STA 31. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 33 for 4 yards (88-T.Fisk).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 33(11:51 - 3rd) 28-B.Brown to UCLA 35 for 2 yards (15-S.Herron).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - STNFRD 35(11:17 - 3rd) 28-B.Brown to UCLA 45 for 10 yards (21-K.Williamson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 45(10:52 - 3rd) 28-B.Brown to UCLA 48 for 3 yards (3-M.Antoine).
|+29 YD
|
2 & 7 - STNFRD 48(10:28 - 3rd) 28-B.Brown to STA 23 for 29 yards (3-M.Antoine).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 23(10:00 - 3rd) 22-K.Jones to STA 19 for 4 yards (30-L.Damuni34-T.Booker).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - STNFRD 19(9:25 - 3rd) 11-C.Griffin incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips. Penalty on STA 15-S.Herron Roughing the passer 10 yards enforced at STA 19. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - STNFRD 9(9:17 - 3rd) 22-K.Jones runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:10 - 3rd) 2-N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:10 - 3rd) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to STA End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(9:10 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko to STA 30 for 5 yards (7-M.Osling).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCLA 30(8:38 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones to STA 39 for 9 yards (94-D.Magna).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 39(7:59 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones to STA 43 for 4 yards (91-O.Ogbonnia).
|Int
|
2 & 6 - UCLA 43(7:26 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 12-E.Gates at UCLA 40. 12-E.Gates to UCLA 40 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 40(7:19 - 3rd) 28-B.Brown to UCLA 46 for 6 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - STNFRD 46(7:01 - 3rd) 28-B.Brown to STA 48 for 6 yards (30-L.Damuni21-K.Williamson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 48(6:35 - 3rd) 11-C.Griffin complete to 29-D.Hurt. 29-D.Hurt to STA 46 for 2 yards. Penalty on UCLA 70-A.Anderson Holding 10 yards enforced at STA 48. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - STNFRD 42(6:15 - 3rd) 28-B.Brown to UCLA 44 for 2 yards (34-T.Booker).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 18 - STNFRD 44(5:49 - 3rd) 28-B.Brown to STA 37 for 19 yards (30-L.Damuni).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 37(5:24 - 3rd) to STA 40 for -3 yards (34-T.Booker).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 13 - STNFRD 40(4:56 - 3rd) 28-B.Brown to STA 39 for 1 yard (30-L.Damuni).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 12 - STNFRD 39(4:16 - 3rd) 11-C.Griffin complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to STA 31 for 8 yards (2-C.Robinson32-J.McGill).
|+14 YD
|
4 & 4 - STNFRD 31(3:38 - 3rd) 11-C.Griffin complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to STA 17 for 14 yards (21-K.Williamson).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 17(3:12 - 3rd) 11-C.Griffin complete to 85-G.Dulcich. 85-G.Dulcich runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:07 - 3rd) 2-N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:07 - 3rd) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35. 8-N.Peat to STA 13 for 13 yards (7-C.Yankoff).
|+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 13(3:04 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko to UCLA 42 for 45 yards (21-J.Vaughns).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 42(2:42 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones to UCLA 42 for no gain (1-J.Shaw40-C.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 42(2:02 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills to UCLA 40 for 2 yards (21-J.Vaughns).
|Int
|
3 & 8 - UCLA 40(1:26 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 7-M.Osling at UCLA 16. 7-M.Osling to UCLA 16 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 16(1:19 - 3rd) 28-B.Brown to UCLA 18 for 2 yards (90-G.Reid91-T.Schaffer).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 8 - STNFRD 18(0:46 - 3rd) 11-C.Griffin to UCLA 36 for 18 yards (21-K.Williamson).
|+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 36(0:23 - 3rd) 28-B.Brown to STA 23 for 41 yards (3-M.Antoine9-N.Williams).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 23(15:00 - 4th) 11-C.Griffin complete to 23-C.Cota. 23-C.Cota runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:53 - 4th) 2-N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:54 - 4th) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to STA End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(14:54 - 4th) 20-A.Jones to STA 28 for 3 yards (1-J.Shaw).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCLA 28(14:22 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko to STA 35 for 7 yards (7-M.Osling).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 35(13:44 - 4th) 20-A.Jones to STA 38 for 3 yards (40-C.Johnson0-D.Sellers).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - UCLA 38(13:08 - 4th) Penalty on STA 73-J.Hornibrook False start 5 yards enforced at STA 38. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - UCLA 33(12:48 - 4th) 15-D.Mills to STA 34 for 1 yard (45-M.Agude).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - UCLA 34(11:59 - 4th) Penalty on STA 15-D.Mills Delay of game 5 yards enforced at STA 34. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 16 - UCLA 29(11:47 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 20-A.Jones. 20-A.Jones to STA 34 for 5 yards (37-Q.Lake).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - UCLA 34(11:11 - 4th) 20-R.Sanborn punts 53 yards from STA 34. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 41 for 28 yards (90-G.Reid).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 41(10:58 - 4th) 28-B.Brown to STA 48 for 11 yards (3-M.Antoine21-K.Williamson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 48(10:37 - 4th) 11-C.Griffin incomplete. Intended for 85-G.Dulcich.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 48(10:32 - 4th) Penalty on UCLA 74-S.Rhyan False start 5 yards enforced at STA 48. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 15 - STNFRD 47(10:32 - 4th) 28-B.Brown to STA 37 for 16 yards (3-M.Antoine).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 37(10:10 - 4th) 28-B.Brown to STA 29 for 8 yards (15-S.Herron).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - STNFRD 29(9:49 - 4th) 28-B.Brown to STA 29 for no gain (15-S.Herron).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 2 - STNFRD 29(9:06 - 4th) 22-K.Jones to STA 13 for 16 yards (21-K.Williamson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 13(8:57 - 4th) 22-K.Jones to STA 7 for 6 yards (3-M.Antoine). Penalty on UCLA 74-S.Rhyan Holding 10 yards enforced at STA 13. No Play.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 20 - STNFRD 23(8:33 - 4th) 11-C.Griffin complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to STA 27 for -4 yards (32-J.McGill).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 24 - STNFRD 27(8:01 - 4th) 28-B.Brown to STA 26 for 1 yard (30-L.Damuni).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 23 - STNFRD 26(7:25 - 4th) 11-C.Griffin complete to 28-B.Brown. 28-B.Brown to STA 8 for 18 yards (21-K.Williamson).
|Penalty
|
4 & 5 - STNFRD 8(6:33 - 4th) Penalty on UCLA 11-C.Griffin Delay of game 5 yards enforced at STA 8. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - STNFRD 13(6:33 - 4th) 2-N.Barr-Mira 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:28 - 4th) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to STA End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(6:28 - 4th) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Fehoko.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 25(6:24 - 4th) 20-A.Jones to STA 33 for 8 yards (20-K.Medrano).
|Int
|
3 & 2 - STNFRD 33(5:48 - 4th) 15-D.Mills incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 1-J.Shaw at STA 39. 1-J.Shaw runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:39 - 4th) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to STA End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(5:39 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 80-S.Harrington. 80-S.Harrington to STA 31 for 6 yards (21-J.Vaughns).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - STNFRD 31(5:18 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 80-S.Harrington. 80-S.Harrington to STA 39 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 39(4:59 - 4th) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Fehoko.
|+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 39(4:55 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 6-E.Higgins. 6-E.Higgins to UCLA 37 for 24 yards (37-Q.Lake).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 37(4:35 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko to UCLA 26 for 11 yards (37-Q.Lake).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 26(4:19 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 20-A.Jones. 20-A.Jones to UCLA 21 for 5 yards (58-D.Jackson40-C.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - STNFRD 21(3:55 - 4th) 20-A.Jones to UCLA 17 for 4 yards (3-R.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - STNFRD 17(3:13 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko to UCLA 11 for 6 yards (3-R.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 11(2:47 - 4th) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Fehoko.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 11(2:43 - 4th) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Harrington.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - STNFRD 11(2:39 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:34 - 4th) 26-J.Toner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:34 - 4th) 26-J.Toner kicks 8 yards from STA 35. 37-Q.Lake to STA 27 for 16 yards (32-J.McGill).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 27(2:30 - 4th) 28-B.Brown to STA 26 for 1 yard (3-M.Antoine90-G.Reid).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - UCLA 26(1:48 - 4th) 28-B.Brown to STA 25 for 1 yard (30-L.Damuni).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 8 - UCLA 25(1:43 - 4th) 11-C.Griffin to STA 28 FUMBLES (15-S.Herron). 50-D.Wade-Perry to STA 28 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 28(1:38 - 4th) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Humphreys.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 28(1:31 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 80-S.Harrington. 80-S.Harrington to STA 37 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - UCLA 37(1:27 - 4th) 15-D.Mills incomplete.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - UCLA 37(1:08 - 4th) 15-D.Mills to STA 38 for 1 yard (91-O.Ogbonnia).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 38(0:58 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 20-A.Jones. 20-A.Jones to UCLA 49 for 13 yards (40-C.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 49(0:50 - 4th) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Fehoko.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 49(0:44 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko to UCLA 29 for 20 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 29(0:31 - 4th) 15-D.Mills to UCLA 21 for 8 yards (40-C.Johnson).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 2 - UCLA 21(0:23 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:18 - 4th) 26-J.Toner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:18 - 4th) 26-J.Toner kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to UCLA End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(0:18 - 4th) Penalty on UCLA 11-C.Griffin Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UCLA 25. No Play.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 15 - STNFRD 20(0:18 - 4th) 11-C.Griffin kneels at UCLA 16 for -4 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(15:00 - 5) 28-B.Brown to STA 21 for 4 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 6 - STNFRD 21(0:00 - 5) 11-C.Griffin complete to 85-G.Dulcich. 85-G.Dulcich runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 5) 2-N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(0:00 - 5) 20-A.Jones to UCLA 20 for 5 yards (12-E.Gates).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCLA 20(0:00 - 5) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko to UCLA 13 for 7 yards (7-M.Osling).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 13(0:00 - 5) 20-A.Jones to UCLA 13 for no gain (45-M.Agude).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 13(0:00 - 5) 15-D.Mills complete to 34-H.Heimuli. 34-H.Heimuli to UCLA 10 for 3 yards (32-W.Nimmo40-C.Johnson).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - UCLA 10(0:00 - 5) 20-A.Jones to UCLA 2 for 8 yards (12-E.Gates91-O.Ogbonnia).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 2 - UCLA 2(0:00 - 5) 20-A.Jones to UCLA 3 for -1 yard (56-K.Fitzgerald).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCLA 3(0:00 - 5) 0-I.Sanders runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 5) 26-J.Toner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(0:00 - 6) 15-D.Mills incomplete.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 25(0:00 - 6) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko to UCLA 14 for 11 yards (7-M.Osling).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 14(0:00 - 6) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 6) 26-J.Toner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(0:00 - 6) 28-B.Brown to STA 27 for -2 yards (50-D.Wade-Perry).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 12 - UCLA 27(0:00 - 6) 11-C.Griffin complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to STA 18 for 9 yards (28-S.Turner-Muhammad).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - UCLA 18(0:00 - 6) 28-B.Brown to STA 13 for 5 yards (34-T.Booker).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 13(0:00 - 6) 11-C.Griffin to STA 9 for 4 yards (28-S.Turner-Muhammad).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - UCLA 9(0:00 - 6) 11-C.Griffin sacked at STA 21 for -12 yards (90-G.Reid).
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - UCLA 21(0:00 - 6) 11-C.Griffin incomplete. Intended for 29-D.Hurt.
|+21 YD
|
4 & 18 - UCLA 21(0:00 - 6) 11-C.Griffin complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|(0:00 - 6) 11-C.Griffin incomplete. Penalty on UCLA 11-C.Griffin Intentional grounding 10 yards enforced at STA 2. Team penalty on STA Holding offsetting. No Play.
|+2 YD
|(0:00 - 6) 28-B.Brown to STA 1 for 1 yard.
