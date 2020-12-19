|
Rogers throws for 3 TDs, Mississippi St. tops Mizzou 51-32
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Will Rogers threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns to lead Mississippi State to a 51-32 victory over Missouri on Saturday.
After weeks of floundering offensively, Mississippi State (3-7, 3-7 Southeastern Conference) finally got many of their young weapons working in tandem. The Bulldogs racked up 446 yards of total offense in the game, including a season-high 151 yards on the ground. Their previous high was 87 yards in a loss to Arkansas in the second game of the year.
Missouri (5-5, 5-5) logged 342 yards of total offense, but many of them after the outcome of the game was already decided, and they turned the ball over four times. This is the second-straight .500 finish for the Tigers.
Mississippi State led 27-10 at the half and Jo'quavious Marks punched in another score on the opening drive of the third quarter. Marks had 12 rushes for 70 yards. Jaden Walley led all receivers with five catches for 129 yards. Rogers was 21 of 36 and had one interception.
For the Tigers, Conner Bazelak was 22 of 38 for 225 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Larry Rountree led all rushers with 121 yards and two touchdowns.
THE TAKEAWAY
Missouri: Eli Drinkwitz, the other first-year head coach in this game, finishes the season on a two-game losing streak, but is still ahead of schedule with a third-place finish in the SEC East and wins over Western Division foes LSU and Arkansas.
Mississippi State: If the Bulldogs can improve their running game enough to keep defenses honest, as they did tonight, the Air Raid might just be a winning ticket in the SEC. More than half of the team's offensive production this year has come from true freshmen.
UP NEXT
Both teams are expected to receive bowl invites on Sunday.
|
|
L. Rountree III
34 RB
121 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
|
W. Rogers
2 QB
295 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 13 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|24
|Rushing
|4
|5
|Passing
|14
|15
|Penalty
|5
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|3-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|342
|446
|Total Plays
|69
|66
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|101
|151
|Rush Attempts
|30
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|5.4
|Yards Passing
|241
|295
|Comp. - Att.
|23-39
|21-38
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|8-89
|7-73
|Touchdowns
|4
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|4
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|3
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-44.7
|2-42.0
|Return Yards
|-11
|35
|Punts - Returns
|1--11
|2-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|3-33
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|241
|PASS YDS
|295
|
|
|101
|RUSH YDS
|151
|
|
|342
|TOTAL YDS
|446
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bazelak 8 QB
|C. Bazelak
|22/38
|225
|2
|3
|
T. Dove 86 WR
|T. Dove
|1/1
|16
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|25
|121
|2
|18
|
E. Young 4 RB
|E. Young
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Bazelak 8 QB
|C. Bazelak
|2
|-13
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Chism 6 WR
|K. Chism
|10
|6
|64
|1
|21
|
T. Dove 86 WR
|T. Dove
|8
|4
|42
|0
|29
|
D. Hazelton 7 WR
|D. Hazelton
|5
|3
|33
|0
|12
|
B. Banister 11 WR
|B. Banister
|6
|3
|33
|0
|12
|
N. Hea 48 TE
|N. Hea
|2
|2
|31
|1
|24
|
D. Parker Jr. 82 TE
|D. Parker Jr.
|3
|2
|19
|0
|16
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|3
|3
|19
|0
|9
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Nicholson 11 LB
|D. Nicholson
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Manuel 3 S
|M. Manuel
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bolton 32 LB
|N. Bolton
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 4 S
|J. Williams
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Whiteside 78 DL
|K. Whiteside
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carlies 17 DB
|J. Carlies
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Robinson 3 QB
|S. Robinson
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
E. Rakestraw Jr. 2 DB
|E. Rakestraw Jr.
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Pack 35 DB
|M. Pack
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mills 10 DB
|C. Mills
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 6 DL
|D. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. McGuire 99 DL
|I. McGuire
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Bledsoe 1 S
|J. Bledsoe
|2-3
|0.0
|1
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bailey 33 LB
|C. Bailey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Brooks 92 LB
|Z. Brooks
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Byers 97 DL
|A. Byers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Walker Jr. 15 LB
|J. Walker Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Mevis 92 K
|H. Mevis
|1/1
|33
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. McKinniss 19 P
|G. McKinniss
|3
|44.7
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Musser 87 WR
|C. Musser
|1
|-11.0
|-11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|21/36
|295
|3
|1
|
K. Costello 3 QB
|K. Costello
|0/2
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Marks 21 RB
|J. Marks
|12
|70
|1
|16
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|8
|47
|0
|9
|
L. Witherspoon 22 RB
|L. Witherspoon
|3
|26
|0
|20
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|4
|13
|0
|18
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Walley 31 WR
|J. Walley
|10
|5
|129
|1
|39
|
O. Mitchell 5 WR
|O. Mitchell
|5
|5
|44
|1
|14
|
A. Williams 85 WR
|A. Williams
|5
|3
|41
|0
|19
|
J. Marks 21 RB
|J. Marks
|3
|3
|24
|0
|12
|
M. Heath 4 WR
|M. Heath
|3
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
L. Griffin 81 WR
|L. Griffin
|3
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
B. Cumbest 25 WR
|B. Cumbest
|2
|1
|10
|1
|10
|
G. Spivey 11 WR
|G. Spivey
|5
|1
|10
|0
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Watson 14 LB
|N. Watson
|8-5
|0.0
|0
|
M. Emerson 1 CB
|M. Emerson
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Craft 28 S
|L. Craft
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Forbes 13 CB
|E. Forbes
|5-2
|0.0
|2
|
S. Preston Jr. 12 S
|S. Preston Jr.
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Duncan 19 S
|C. Duncan
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
K. Jones 52 DE
|K. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Furdge 27 CB
|E. Furdge
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brule 3 LB
|A. Brule
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wheat 2 LB
|T. Wheat
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Banks 92 DE
|J. Banks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Timbs 34 DE
|S. Timbs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Swanson 41 S
|C. Swanson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 44 LB
|J. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Thompson 40 LB
|E. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crumedy 94 DT
|J. Crumedy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 15 DE
|J. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jennings 51 LB
|R. Jennings
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 6 LB
|J. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Ruiz 8 K
|B. Ruiz
|3/3
|43
|6/6
|15
|
J. Christmann 47 K
|J. Christmann
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Witherspoon 22 RB
|L. Witherspoon
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Williams 85 WR
|A. Williams
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 85 WR
|A. Williams
|2
|1.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(15:00 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 17 for -8 yards (52-K.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 18 - MIZZOU 17(14:33 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 82-D.Parker. 82-D.Parker to MIZ 20 for 3 yards (40-E.Thompson3-A.Brule). Penalty on MSST 40-E.Thompson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MIZ 20.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 35(13:56 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 39 for 4 yards (13-E.Forbes14-N.Watson).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 39(13:12 - 1st) 86-T.Dove complete to 82-D.Parker. 82-D.Parker to MSST 45 for 16 yards (28-L.Craft).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 45(12:34 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MSST 33 for 12 yards (12-S.Preston28-L.Craft).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 33(12:07 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MSST 30 for 3 yards (14-N.Watson3-A.Brule).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 30(11:34 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree pushed ob at MSST 28 for 2 yards (28-L.Craft).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 28(10:58 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton to MSST 18 for 10 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 18(10:25 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Parker.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 18(10:16 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:07 - 1st) 92-H.Mevis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:07 - 1st) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(10:07 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 85-A.Williams.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 25(10:01 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers scrambles to MSST 43 for 18 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 43(9:22 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Walley.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 43(9:14 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Walley.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MISSST 43(9:10 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Walley.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - MISSST 43(9:02 - 1st) 37-T.Day punts 46 yards from MSST 43. 87-C.Musser to MIZ 11 FUMBLES. 43-P.Blackwell runs no gain for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:52 - 1st) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|-16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(8:52 - 1st) to MIZ 20 FUMBLES. 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 9 for no gain.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 26 - MISSST 9(8:07 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 23 for 14 yards (12-S.Preston).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - MISSST 23(7:29 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Banister.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - MISSST 23(7:21 - 1st) 19-G.McKinniss punts 39 yards from MIZ 23. 85-A.Williams to MSST 38 for no gain (49-J.Hoffman).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 38(7:12 - 1st) 21-J.Marks to MSST 43 for 5 yards (35-M.Pack).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 43(6:19 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to MIZ 45 for 12 yards (17-J.Carlies).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 45(5:42 - 1st) 23-D.Johnson to MIZ 38 for 7 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
|+32 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIZZOU 38(5:13 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley pushed ob at MIZ 6 for 32 yards (4-J.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 6 - MIZZOU 6(4:41 - 1st) 23-D.Johnson to MIZ 2 for 4 yards (32-N.Bolton2-E.Rakestraw).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - MIZZOU 2(3:55 - 1st) Penalty on MSST 11-G.Spivey False start 5 yards enforced at MIZ 2. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 7(3:41 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:33 - 1st) 8-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:33 - 1st) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(3:33 - 1st) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 28 for 3 yards. Penalty on MSST 17-A.Odom Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at MIZ 28.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 43(3:19 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak sacked at MIZ 35 for -8 yards (2-T.Wheat).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 18 - MISSST 35(2:37 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie to MIZ 42 for 7 yards (28-L.Craft).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 11 - MISSST 42(1:55 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton to MSST 46 for 12 yards (27-E.Furdge).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 46(1:33 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MSST 43 for 3 yards (52-K.Jones3-A.Brule).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISSST 43(1:00 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MSST 38 for 5 yards (28-L.Craft12-S.Preston).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - MISSST 38(0:40 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MSST 38 for no gain (14-N.Watson15-J.Harris).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - MISSST 38(15:00 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 34-L.Rountree.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 38(14:55 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to MIZ 48 for 14 yards (1-J.Bledsoe).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 48(14:25 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MIZ 37 for 11 yards (1-J.Bledsoe35-M.Pack).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 37(13:54 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 11-G.Spivey. 11-G.Spivey to MIZ 27 for 10 yards (4-J.Williams2-E.Rakestraw).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 27(13:09 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 25-B.Cumbest.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 27(13:03 - 2nd) 21-J.Marks to MIZ 21 for 6 yards (11-D.Nicholson32-N.Bolton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 21(12:26 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 11-G.Spivey.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - MIZZOU 21(12:20 - 2nd) 8-B.Ruiz 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:14 - 2nd) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(12:14 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Chism.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 25(12:08 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree pushed ob at MIZ 41 for 16 yards (28-L.Craft).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 41(11:48 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 46 for 5 yards (14-N.Watson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISSST 46(11:13 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 48 for 2 yards (94-J.Crumedy14-N.Watson).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - MISSST 48(10:44 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to MSST 42 for 10 yards (19-C.Duncan12-S.Preston).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 42(10:09 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 31-D.Smith. Penalty on MSST 1-M.Emerson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSST 42. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 27(10:00 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MSST 22 for 5 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISSST 22(9:25 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree pushed ob at MSST 13 for 9 yards (28-L.Craft).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 13(9:08 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MSST 15 for -2 yards (14-N.Watson).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 12 - MISSST 15(8:28 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak to MSST 15 FUMBLES. to MSST 20 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
3 & 17 - MISSST 20(7:53 - 2nd) Team penalty on MIZ Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at MSST 20. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 22 - MISSST 25(7:34 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie to MSST 16 for 9 yards (14-N.Watson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - MISSST 16(6:54 - 2nd) 92-H.Mevis 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:47 - 2nd) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(6:47 - 2nd) 23-D.Johnson to MSST 31 for 6 yards (11-D.Nicholson4-J.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 31(6:18 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers to MSST 31 for no gain (32-N.Bolton).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 31(5:37 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to MSST 35 for 4 yards (3-M.Manuel).
|+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 35(5:04 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to MIZ 28 for 37 yards (3-M.Manuel35-M.Pack).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 28(4:14 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to MIZ 14 for 14 yards (2-E.Rakestraw).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 14(3:37 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 81-L.Griffin. 81-L.Griffin to MIZ 7 for 7 yards (78-K.Whiteside).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIZZOU 7(2:56 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:49 - 2nd) 8-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:49 - 2nd) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(2:49 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 27 for 2 yards (2-T.Wheat52-K.Jones).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - MISSST 27(2:22 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism to MIZ 38 for 11 yards (13-E.Forbes19-C.Duncan).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 38(2:05 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism to MIZ 49 for 11 yards (28-L.Craft13-E.Forbes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 49(1:50 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Hazelton.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 49(1:46 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton to MSST 40 for 11 yards (27-E.Furdge).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 40(1:41 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism to MSST 30 for 10 yards (27-E.Furdge). Penalty on MIZ 51-Z.Powell Holding 10 yards enforced at MSST 40. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 20 - MISSST 50(1:35 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism to MSST 37 for 13 yards (1-M.Emerson3-A.Brule).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MISSST 37(0:56 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Dove.
|Int
|
3 & 7 - MISSST 37(0:52 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Chism INTERCEPTED by 13-E.Forbes at MSST 28. 13-E.Forbes to MSST 32 for 4 yards (6-K.Chism).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 32(0:46 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Walley.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 32(0:41 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to MIZ 49 for 19 yards (3-M.Manuel).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 49(0:32 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath to MIZ 25 for 24 yards (4-J.Williams1-J.Bledsoe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(0:22 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 11-G.Spivey.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 25(0:16 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Heath.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MISSST 25(0:12 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 11-G.Spivey.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - MISSST 25(0:06 - 2nd) 8-B.Ruiz 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Griffin. Penalty on MIZ 2-E.Rakestraw Holding 10 yards enforced at MSST 25. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 35(14:53 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MSST 36 for 1 yard (10-C.Mills11-D.Nicholson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 36(14:14 - 3rd) 21-J.Marks to MSST 41 for 5 yards (10-C.Mills).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 41(13:29 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MIZ 47 for 12 yards (11-D.Nicholson1-J.Bledsoe).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 47(12:59 - 3rd) 23-D.Johnson to MIZ 42 for 5 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 42(12:18 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 5-O.Mitchell. Penalty on MIZ 10-C.Mills Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MIZ 42. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 27(12:12 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell pushed ob at MIZ 24 for 3 yards (3-M.Manuel17-J.Carlies).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 24(11:26 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 81-L.Griffin. 81-L.Griffin to MIZ 18 for 6 yards (17-J.Carlies). Penalty on MIZ 17-J.Carlies Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at MIZ 18.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 8 - MIZZOU 8(10:45 - 3rd) 21-J.Marks to MIZ 1 for 7 yards (32-N.Bolton3-M.Manuel).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIZZOU 1(10:11 - 3rd) 21-J.Marks runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:07 - 3rd) 8-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:07 - 3rd) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(10:07 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Dove.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 25(9:59 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 28 for 3 yards (14-N.Watson2-T.Wheat).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MISSST 28(9:23 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Dove.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - MISSST 28(9:17 - 3rd) 19-G.McKinniss punts 57 yards from MIZ 28 to the MSST 15 downed by 28-D.Downing.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 15(9:04 - 3rd) 23-D.Johnson to MSST 18 for 3 yards (2-E.Rakestraw32-N.Bolton).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 18(8:28 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers sacked at MSST 14 for -4 yards FUMBLES (92-Z.Brooks). 78-K.Whiteside to MSST 14 for no gain. Penalty on MSST 67-C.Cross Holding declined.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 14(8:19 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to MSST 10 for 4 yards (13-E.Forbes94-J.Crumedy).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISSST 10(7:43 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to MSST 7 for 3 yards (3-A.Brule).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - MISSST 7(7:05 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to MSST 5 for 2 yards (12-S.Preston19-C.Duncan).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - MISSST 5(6:27 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak to MSST 4 for 1 yard. Penalty on MSST 19-C.Duncan Offside 3 yards enforced at MSST 5. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - MISSST 2(6:21 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(6:18 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism to MSST End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:18 - 3rd) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(6:18 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers sacked at MSST 24 for -1 yard (99-I.McGuire).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - MIZZOU 24(5:42 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to MSST 32 for 8 yards (3-S.Robinson).
|+39 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIZZOU 32(5:06 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to MIZ 29 for 39 yards (4-J.Williams).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 29(4:30 - 3rd) 23-D.Johnson to MIZ 22 for 7 yards (3-S.Robinson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIZZOU 22(3:54 - 3rd) 23-D.Johnson to MIZ 13 for 9 yards (78-K.Whiteside4-J.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 13(3:16 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Heath.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 13(3:10 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Walley INTERCEPTED by 1-J.Bledsoe at MIZ End Zone. 1-J.Bledsoe touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 20(3:02 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree pushed ob at MIZ 26 for 6 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 4 - MISSST 26(2:34 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to MIZ 38 for 12 yards (3-A.Brule).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 38(2:00 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Banister INTERCEPTED by 19-C.Duncan at MSST 34. 19-C.Duncan to MSST 34 for no gain (11-B.Banister).
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 34(1:52 - 3rd) 21-J.Marks to MSST 47 for 13 yards (11-D.Nicholson2-E.Rakestraw).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 47(1:07 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Griffin.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 47(0:59 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to MIZ 35 for 18 yards (11-D.Nicholson12-S.Robinson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 35(0:25 - 3rd) 21-J.Marks to MIZ 30 for 5 yards (97-A.Byers4-J.Williams).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 30(15:00 - 4th) 21-J.Marks to MIZ 14 for 16 yards (2-E.Rakestraw12-S.Robinson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 14(14:28 - 4th) 21-J.Marks to MIZ 10 for 4 yards (35-M.Pack2-E.Rakestraw).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 10(13:33 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 25-B.Cumbest. 25-B.Cumbest runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:26 - 4th) 8-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:26 - 4th) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 30 yards from MSST 35 out of bounds at the MIZ 35.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 35(13:26 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie to MIZ 38 for 3 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MISSST 38(12:59 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Dove.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MISSST 38(12:52 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Banister.
|No Gain
|
4 & 7 - MISSST 38(12:47 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Chism.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 38(12:37 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 22-L.Witherspoon. 22-L.Witherspoon to MIZ 37 for 1 yard (2-E.Rakestraw). Penalty on MIZ 90-M.Utsey Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MIZ 38. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 23(12:14 - 4th) 23-D.Johnson to MIZ 17 for 6 yards (3-M.Manuel1-J.Bledsoe).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 17(11:35 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 17(11:25 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 85-A.Williams.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - MIZZOU 17(11:19 - 4th) 8-B.Ruiz 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:13 - 4th) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(11:13 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 86-T.Dove. 86-T.Dove to MSST 46 for 29 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 46(10:44 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 86-T.Dove. 86-T.Dove to MSST 40 for 6 yards (19-C.Duncan14-N.Watson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - MISSST 40(10:10 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 86-T.Dove. 86-T.Dove to MSST 38 for 2 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - MISSST 38(9:34 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Hazelton.
|+11 YD
|
4 & 2 - MISSST 38(9:24 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to MSST 27 for 11 yards (14-N.Watson).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 27(9:07 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism to MSST 6 for 21 yards (13-E.Forbes).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - MISSST 6(8:48 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:39 - 4th) 92-H.Mevis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:39 - 4th) 90-S.Koetting kicks 15 yards from MIZ 35. 85-A.Williams to MSST 50 for no gain.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 50(8:38 - 4th) 21-J.Marks to MIZ 45 for 5 yards (78-K.Whiteside11-D.Nicholson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 45(7:58 - 4th) 21-J.Marks to MIZ 41 for 4 yards (78-K.Whiteside11-D.Nicholson).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 41(7:21 - 4th) 21-J.Marks to MIZ 42 for -1 yard (12-S.Robinson32-N.Bolton).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - MIZZOU 42(6:40 - 4th) 97-R.Bowman punts 38 yards from MIZ 42 Downed at the MIZ 4.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 4(6:28 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism to MIZ 10 for 6 yards (13-E.Forbes14-N.Watson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 10(6:04 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 86-T.Dove. 86-T.Dove to MIZ 15 for 5 yards (14-N.Watson13-E.Forbes).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 15(5:40 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 13-E.Forbes at MIZ 29. 13-E.Forbes runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:28 - 4th) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(5:28 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Chism.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(5:23 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 34 for 9 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 34(4:54 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 32 for -2 yards (44-J.Johnson51-R.Jennings).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - MIZZOU 32(4:11 - 4th) 19-G.McKinniss punts 38 yards from MIZ 32 to MSST 30 fair catch by 85-A.Williams. Penalty on MIZ 49-J.Hoffman Fair catch interference 16 yards enforced at MSST 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 46(3:43 - 4th) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 11-G.Spivey.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 46(3:38 - 4th) 3-K.Costello incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 12-S.Robinson at MSST 42. 12-S.Robinson to MSST 42 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 42(3:30 - 4th) 4-E.Young to MSST 36 for 6 yards (34-S.Timbs6-J.Davis).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - MISSST 36(3:15 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 48-N.Hea. 48-N.Hea to MSST 29 for 7 yards (41-C.Swanson44-J.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 29(2:45 - 4th) 4-E.Young to MSST 26 for 3 yards (92-J.Banks34-S.Timbs). Team penalty on MSST 12 players 5 yards enforced at MSST 29. No Play.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 5 - MISSST 24(2:40 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 48-N.Hea. 48-N.Hea runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:34 - 4th) 92-H.Mevis extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 35(2:34 - 4th) Penalty on MSST 6-J.Davis Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at MIZ 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:34 - 4th) 92-H.Mevis kicks 20 yards from MIZ 50. 11-B.Banister to MSST 30 for no gain. Penalty on MIZ 6-K.Chism Illegal use of hands 10 yards enforced at MIZ 50. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(2:34 - 4th) 92-H.Mevis kicks 11 yards from MIZ 40. 22-L.Witherspoon to MSST 49 for no gain.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 49(2:33 - 4th) 22-L.Witherspoon to MIZ 31 for 20 yards (6-D.Robinson15-J.Walker).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 31(1:42 - 4th) 22-L.Witherspoon to MIZ 28 for 3 yards (6-D.Robinson33-C.Bailey).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISSST 28(0:53 - 4th) 22-L.Witherspoon to MIZ 25 for 3 yards (33-C.Bailey).
|-5 YD
|
3 & 4 - MISSST 25(0:18 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers kneels at MIZ 30 for -5 yards.
