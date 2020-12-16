|
|
|TXAM
|TENN
No. 5 Texas A&M pushing for CFP-sealing win at Tennessee
Texas A&M enters the final week of the regular season ranked fifth in the College Football Playoff, in prime position to maintain pressure on the top four contenders in the hopes of securing a bid.
A victory Saturday at Southeastern Conference rival Tennessee would allow the Aggies to do their part. The rest, they concede, is out of their hands.
"The goal for the end of the season is to finish, to keep doing what we have been doing, to keep pushing, to keep climbing and going over those stepping stones," Aggies defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal said. "We have to figure out who we want to be and how great we want to be."
With each of the top four teams also in action Saturday -- including a head-to-head meeting between Nos. 2 and 3 Notre Dame and Clemson in the ACC championship -- there's certainly potential for the Aggies to reach CFP paydirt.
The outcome of their conference title game, the SEC showdown between Alabama and Florida, could also have a direct impact on the Aggies. A Florida win might move the Gators into the semifinals and Alabama could still be one of the top four given the Crimson Tide's mighty resume.
Coach Jimbo Fisher has been diligent in keeping the 7-1 Aggies, winners of six straight, focused solely on Tennessee.
Save the speculation for Saturday night, or scrap it altogether should the Aggies lose to the 3-6 Volunteers, who snapped a six-game skid with last week's 42-17 victory at in-state foe Vanderbilt.
"You control where you are going to go based on what you do," Fisher said. "Guys are either going to believe it or not. Our guys have done a great job doing that. Eliminating the clutter and blocking it out. Those things are all poison since they don't help you. What helps you is how you practice, play and prepare. It's what it has to get down to, and I think we have done that all year, and hopefully we can do that one more time before the postseason."
Volunteers offensive lineman Trey Smith called the game "an extremely big deal," acknowledging what Texas A&M has at stake.
"They'll be coming in and playing with their best 'A' game to put on a great performance," Smith said. "In the same breath, we have to come prepared because they're one of the top five teams in the country. They're a very talented group."
Tennessee true freshman quarterback Harrison Bailey steered the victory at Vanderbilt, finishing 14-for-18 for a career-best 207 yards and two touchdowns.
The Volunteers lead the all-time series against the Aggies 2-1, but the teams haven't met since 2016, when Texas A&M earned its first win in the rivalry with a home victory. If Tennessee has hopes of prevailing in its fourth game against a top-five foe in 2020, containing Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller will be key.
Spiller has rushed for over 100 yards six times this season, going for 120 in the Aggies' most recent contest, a 31-20 win at Auburn on Dec. 5.
"I feel like when we get the run game going, we are pretty hard to stop because then we can hit you with a pass," Isaiah Spiller said. "We are all-around a good team, but when our run game is going, we are pretty hard to stop."
--Field Level Media
|
|
K. Mond
11 QB
281 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 59 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
C. Tillman
4 WR
61 ReYds, ReTD, 2 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|13
|Rushing
|11
|3
|Passing
|16
|8
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|10-14
|1-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|497
|213
|Total Plays
|79
|37
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|216
|24
|Rush Attempts
|47
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|1.4
|Yards Passing
|281
|189
|Comp. - Att.
|26-32
|12-20
|Yards Per Pass
|8.8
|6.5
|Penalties - Yards
|4-30
|6-55
|Touchdowns
|4
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-48.0
|4-47.3
|Return Yards
|0
|45
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-45
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|281
|PASS YDS
|189
|
|
|216
|RUSH YDS
|24
|
|
|497
|TOTAL YDS
|213
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Mond 11 QB
|K. Mond
|26/32
|281
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Spiller 28 RB
|I. Spiller
|26
|89
|1
|9
|
A. Smith 0 RB
|A. Smith
|8
|70
|1
|38
|
K. Mond 11 QB
|K. Mond
|12
|59
|1
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wydermyer 85 TE
|J. Wydermyer
|5
|5
|71
|0
|28
|
H. Jones 9 WR
|H. Jones
|9
|7
|66
|0
|25
|
I. Spiller 28 RB
|I. Spiller
|7
|6
|60
|0
|17
|
C. Lane 2 WR
|C. Lane
|3
|2
|38
|0
|36
|
A. Smith 0 RB
|A. Smith
|5
|4
|29
|1
|11
|
R. Renick 46 TE
|R. Renick
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Preston 5 WR
|J. Preston
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Leal 8 DL
|D. Leal
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. George 16 DB
|B. George
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Johnson 27 DB
|A. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 3 DL
|T. Johnson
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. O'Neal Jr. 9 DB
|L. O'Neal Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hansford 33 LB
|A. Hansford
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 26 DB
|D. Richardson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Young 4 DB
|E. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 1 LB
|B. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brown III 5 DL
|B. Brown III
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Peevy 92 DL
|J. Peevy
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Carper 14 DB
|K. Carper
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Small 47 K
|S. Small
|2/2
|23
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Constantinou 95 P
|N. Constantinou
|1
|48.0
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|7
|31
|0
|12
|
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
|V. Jones Jr.
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Small 20 RB
|J. Small
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Shrout 12 QB
|J. Shrout
|3
|2
|0
|6
|
H. Bailey 15 QB
|H. Bailey
|4
|-23
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Tillman 4 WR
|C. Tillman
|2
|2
|61
|1
|46
|
J. Palmer 5 WR
|J. Palmer
|6
|3
|55
|0
|25
|
J. Warren 87 TE
|J. Warren
|1
|1
|33
|1
|33
|
P. Fant 88 TE
|P. Fant
|2
|2
|18
|0
|15
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|6
|3
|15
|0
|11
|
J. Hyatt 11 WR
|J. Hyatt
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Calloway 9 WR
|J. Calloway
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
H. To'o To'o 11 LB
|H. To'o To'o
|10-3
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Crouch 27 LB
|Q. Crouch
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCollough 22 DB
|J. McCollough
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Taylor 2 DB
|A. Taylor
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Jackson 26 DB
|T. Jackson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Flowers 1 DB
|T. Flowers
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Garland 79 DL
|K. Garland
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Butler 94 DL
|M. Butler
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thompson 0 DB
|B. Thompson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Solomon 98 DL
|A. Solomon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lawrence 14 DB
|K. Lawrence
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Burrell 4 DB
|W. Burrell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 13 LB
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Harrison 30 LB
|R. Harrison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McDonald 21 DB
|T. McDonald
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baron 9 LB
|T. Baron
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Emerson 90 DL
|G. Emerson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Middleton 97 DL
|D. Middleton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Wilson 39 K
|T. Wilson
|0/0
|0
|1/2
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Brooks 37 P
|P. Brooks
|4
|47.3
|1
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
|V. Jones Jr.
|1
|35.0
|35
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(15:00 - 1st) 15-H.Bailey sacked at TEN 20 for -5 yards. Team penalty on TXAM Holding 10 yards enforced at TEN 25. No Play. (92-J.Peevy).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 35(14:42 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 36 for 1 yard (33-A.Hansford92-J.Peevy).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - TENN 36(14:09 - 1st) 15-H.Bailey complete to 88-P.Fant. 88-P.Fant to TXAM 49 for 15 yards (4-E.Young26-D.Richardson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 49(13:50 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to TXAM 49 for no gain (3-T.Johnson).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 49(13:15 - 1st) 15-H.Bailey complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer pushed ob at TXAM 33 for 16 yards (16-B.George).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 33(12:38 - 1st) 15-H.Bailey complete to 87-J.Warren. 87-J.Warren runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:28 - 1st) 39-T.Wilson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:28 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(12:28 - 1st) 11-K.Mond to TXAM 25 for no gain (13-D.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 25(11:56 - 1st) 11-K.Mond to TXAM 25 FUMBLES. 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 25 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - TXAM 25(11:16 - 1st) Penalty on TEN 13-D.Johnson Offside 5 yards enforced at TXAM 25. No Play.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXAM 30(10:52 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to TXAM 48 for 18 yards.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 48(10:27 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 9-H.Jones. 9-H.Jones pushed ob at TEN 38 for 14 yards (4-W.Burrell).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 38(9:50 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 9-H.Jones. 9-H.Jones to TEN 27 for 11 yards (1-T.Flowers).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 27(9:25 - 1st) 11-K.Mond pushed ob at TEN 16 for 11 yards (1-T.Flowers).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 16(8:48 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TEN 14 for 2 yards (26-T.Jackson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXAM 14(8:03 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller pushed ob at TEN 4 for 10 yards (2-A.Taylor).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 4 - TXAM 4(7:25 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TEN 5 for -1 yard (79-K.Garland).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXAM 5(6:42 - 1st) 11-K.Mond scrambles runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:32 - 1st) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:32 - 1st) 36-C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(6:32 - 1st) 20-J.Small to TEN 29 for 4 yards (9-L.O'Neal).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TENN 29(5:58 - 1st) 15-H.Bailey complete to 88-P.Fant. 88-P.Fant runs ob at TEN 32 for 3 yards.
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - TENN 32(5:26 - 1st) 15-H.Bailey sacked at TEN 29 for -3 yards FUMBLES (3-T.Johnson). 55-B.Kennedy to TEN 29 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TENN 29(4:37 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks punts 40 yards from TEN 29 to TXAM 31 fair catch by 0-A.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 31(4:29 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to TXAM 36 for 5 yards (4-W.Burrell).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXAM 36(3:44 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 40 for 4 yards (79-K.Garland).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXAM 40(3:22 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 42 for 2 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 42(2:50 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 9-H.Jones.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 42(2:45 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 46 for 4 yards (94-M.Butler).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 6 - TXAM 46(1:58 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller pushed ob at TEN 37 for 17 yards (2-A.Taylor).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 37(1:25 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith to TEN 32 for 5 yards (22-J.McCollough).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TXAM 32(0:44 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 9-H.Jones. 9-H.Jones to TEN 32 for no gain (26-T.Jackson).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXAM 32(15:00 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller pushed ob at TEN 21 for 11 yards (1-T.Flowers).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 21(14:24 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer pushed ob at TEN 4 for 17 yards (22-J.McCollough).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - TXAM 4(14:10 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TEN 3 for 1 yard (2-A.Taylor26-T.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXAM 3(13:23 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:17 - 2nd) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:17 - 2nd) 36-C.Davis kicks 62 yards from TXAM 35. 1-V.Jones pushed ob at TEN 38 for 35 yards (36-C.Davis). Team penalty on TEN Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at TEN 38.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 28(13:08 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 39 for 11 yards (26-D.Richardson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 39(12:49 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 39 for no gain (8-D.Leal1-B.Johnson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 39(12:05 - 2nd) 15-H.Bailey complete to 8-T.Chandler. 8-T.Chandler pushed ob at TXAM 50 for 11 yards (1-B.Johnson).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TENN 50(11:33 - 2nd) 15-H.Bailey sacked at TEN 39 for -11 yards FUMBLES (8-D.Leal). 32-A.White to TEN 39 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 39(11:22 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller pushed ob at TEN 30 for 9 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXAM 30(10:46 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TEN 34 for -4 yards (2-A.Taylor).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXAM 34(10:00 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith to TEN 23 for 11 yards (26-T.Jackson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 23(9:20 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 9-H.Jones. 9-H.Jones to TEN 17 for 6 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXAM 17(8:35 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond to TEN 10 for 7 yards (27-Q.Crouch).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 10(7:50 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-C.Lane. 2-C.Lane to TEN 8 for 2 yards (22-J.McCollough).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TXAM 8(7:29 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TEN 8 for no gain (22-J.McCollough11-H.To'o To'o).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 8 - TXAM 8(6:44 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond scrambles to TEN 6 for 2 yards (14-K.Lawrence11-H.To'o To'o).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - TXAM 6(5:57 - 2nd) 47-S.Small 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:52 - 2nd) 36-C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(5:52 - 2nd) 1-V.Jones to TEN 34 for 9 yards (27-A.Johnson14-K.Carper).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - TENN 34(5:15 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 39 for 5 yards (8-D.Leal).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 39(4:44 - 2nd) 12-J.Shrout complete to 4-C.Tillman. 4-C.Tillman pushed ob at TXAM 46 for 15 yards (27-A.Johnson).
|+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 46(4:19 - 2nd) 12-J.Shrout complete to 4-C.Tillman. 4-C.Tillman runs 46 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on TEN 72-D.Wright Pass interference declined.
|Missed PAT
|(4:08 - 2nd) 39-T.Wilson extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:08 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(4:08 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 0-A.Smith.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 25(4:03 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 33 for 8 yards (22-J.McCollough).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXAM 33(3:25 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to TXAM 36 for 3 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 36(2:50 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to TEN 35 for 29 yards (1-T.Flowers22-J.McCollough). Penalty on TXAM 73-J.Hocker Holding 10 yards enforced at TXAM 36. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 20 - TXAM 26(2:17 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller runs ob at TXAM 32 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - TXAM 32(1:44 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lane.
|Penalty
|
3 & 14 - TXAM 32(1:38 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 0-A.Smith. Penalty on TEN 13-D.Johnson Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at TXAM 32. No Play.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 47(1:32 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 9-H.Jones. 9-H.Jones pushed ob at TEN 28 for 25 yards (22-J.McCollough).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 28(1:25 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TEN 28 for no gain (9-T.Baron).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 28(1:00 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller pushed ob at TEN 17 for 11 yards (22-J.McCollough).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 17(0:55 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith pushed ob at TEN 8 for 9 yards (27-Q.Crouch).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXAM 8(0:28 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 9-H.Jones. 9-H.Jones to TEN 4 for 4 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - TXAM 4(0:23 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:23 - 2nd) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 35(0:18 - 2nd) Penalty on TEN 97-D.Middleton Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TXAM 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:18 - 2nd) 36-C.Davis kicks 50 yards from TXAM 50 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(0:18 - 2nd) 29-C.Beckwith to TEN 26 for 1 yard (8-D.Leal33-A.Hansford).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 40 yards from TEN 35 to TXAM 25 fair catch by 2-C.Lane.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(15:00 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 5-J.Preston. 5-J.Preston to TXAM 33 for 8 yards (21-T.McDonald97-D.Middleton).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 2 - TXAM 33(14:24 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond to TXAM 46 for 13 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 46(13:46 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TEN 48 for 6 yards (27-Q.Crouch22-J.McCollough).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TXAM 48(13:00 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Preston.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TXAM 48(12:55 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 28-I.Spiller.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TXAM 48(12:51 - 3rd) 95-N.Constantinou punts 48 yards from TEN 48 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 20(12:42 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 22 for 2 yards (8-D.Leal).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TENN 22(12:10 - 3rd) 12-J.Shrout incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Chandler.
|+25 YD
|
3 & 8 - TENN 22(12:06 - 3rd) 12-J.Shrout complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer to TEN 47 for 25 yards (16-B.George).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 47(11:58 - 3rd) 12-J.Shrout incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|-6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 47(11:50 - 3rd) 12-J.Shrout to TEN 41 FUMBLES. to TEN 41 for no gain.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 16 - TENN 41(11:35 - 3rd) 12-J.Shrout complete to 8-T.Chandler. 8-T.Chandler to TEN 39 for -2 yards (3-T.Johnson92-J.Peevy).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - TENN 39(10:45 - 3rd) 37-P.Brooks punts 61 yards from TEN 39 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 20(10:35 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 26 for 6 yards (27-Q.Crouch).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXAM 26(10:02 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 28 for 2 yards (27-Q.Crouch).
|+36 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXAM 28(9:18 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-C.Lane. 2-C.Lane to TEN 36 for 36 yards (0-B.Thompson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 36(8:31 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond scrambles to TEN 32 for 4 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXAM 32(7:48 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TEN 28 for 4 yards (27-Q.Crouch).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXAM 28(7:04 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller pushed ob at TEN 23 for 5 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 23(6:28 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TEN 23 for no gain (1-T.Flowers).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 23(5:42 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller to TEN 17 for 6 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXAM 17(4:58 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond scrambles to TEN 11 for 6 yards (0-B.Thompson14-K.Lawrence).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 11(4:15 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond to TEN 6 for 5 yards (14-K.Lawrence).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - TXAM 6(3:39 - 3rd) Penalty on TXAM 85-J.Wydermyer False start 5 yards enforced at TEN 6. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 11(3:39 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond to TEN 11 for no gain (98-A.Solomon).
|Int
|
3 & 10 - TXAM 11(2:54 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 9-H.Jones INTERCEPTED by 2-A.Taylor at TEN End Zone. 2-A.Taylor pushed ob at TEN 45 for 45 yards (54-C.Green).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 45(2:42 - 3rd) 12-J.Shrout incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 45(2:38 - 3rd) 12-J.Shrout scrambles runs ob at TEN 47 for 2 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - TENN 47(2:05 - 3rd) Penalty on TEN 5-J.Palmer False start 5 yards enforced at TEN 47. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 13 - TENN 42(1:43 - 3rd) Penalty on TEN 8-T.Chandler False start 5 yards enforced at TEN 42. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - TENN 37(1:26 - 3rd) 12-J.Shrout incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - TENN 37(1:18 - 3rd) 37-P.Brooks punts 51 yards from TEN 37 to the TXAM 12 downed by 18-D.Slaughter.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 12(1:08 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond scrambles to TXAM 18 for 6 yards (0-B.Thompson1-T.Flowers).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXAM 18(0:30 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 19 for 1 yard (11-H.To'o To'o).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXAM 19(15:00 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 9-H.Jones. 9-H.Jones to TXAM 25 for 6 yards (2-A.Taylor).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(14:23 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 31 for 6 yards (26-T.Jackson27-Q.Crouch).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXAM 31(13:41 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller pushed ob at TXAM 36 for 5 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 36(13:13 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 45 for 9 yards (27-Q.Crouch).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXAM 45(12:32 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 47 for 2 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 47(11:58 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to TEN 25 for 28 yards (27-Q.Crouch).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(11:28 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 46-R.Renick. 46-R.Renick to TEN 16 for 9 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXAM 16(11:04 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to TEN 14 for 2 yards (26-T.Jackson11-H.To'o To'o).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 14(10:23 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to TEN 9 for 5 yards (98-A.Solomon90-G.Emerson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXAM 9(9:38 - 4th) 0-A.Smith to TEN 1 for 8 yards (27-Q.Crouch22-J.McCollough).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - TXAM 1(9:08 - 4th) 0-A.Smith runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:02 - 4th) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:02 - 4th) 36-C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(9:02 - 4th) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 37 for 12 yards (9-L.O'Neal).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TENN 37(8:38 - 4th) 15-H.Bailey sacked at TEN 27 for -10 yards (5-B.Brown).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 20 - TENN 27(8:02 - 4th) 15-H.Bailey complete to 11-J.Hyatt. 11-J.Hyatt to TEN 34 for 7 yards (27-A.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 13 - TENN 34(7:27 - 4th) 15-H.Bailey scrambles to TEN 35 for 1 yard (33-A.Hansford).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - TENN 35(6:45 - 4th) 37-P.Brooks punts 37 yards from TEN 35 to the TXAM 28 downed by 52-M.Salansky.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 28(6:35 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 35 for 7 yards (94-M.Butler14-K.Lawrence).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXAM 35(6:00 - 4th) 0-A.Smith to TXAM 47 for 12 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 47(5:18 - 4th) 0-A.Smith to TEN 47 for 6 yards (79-K.Garland).
|+38 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXAM 47(4:27 - 4th) 0-A.Smith pushed ob at TEN 9 for 38 yards (27-Q.Crouch).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - TXAM 9(3:42 - 4th) 0-A.Smith to TEN 9 for no gain (94-M.Butler22-J.McCollough).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TXAM 9(2:56 - 4th) 0-A.Smith to TEN 9 for no gain (30-R.Harrison).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - TXAM 9(2:08 - 4th) 0-A.Smith to TEN 4 for 5 yards (22-J.McCollough).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - TXAM 4(1:19 - 4th) 47-S.Small 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:16 - 4th) 36-C.Davis kicks 62 yards from TXAM 35 out of bounds at the TEN 3.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 35(1:16 - 4th) 12-J.Shrout incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Chandler.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 35(1:11 - 4th) 12-J.Shrout complete to 8-T.Chandler. 8-T.Chandler to TEN 41 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TENN 41(0:50 - 4th) 12-J.Shrout incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Calloway.
|+14 YD
|
4 & 4 - TENN 41(0:45 - 4th) 12-J.Shrout complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer to TXAM 45 for 14 yards (16-B.George).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 45(0:28 - 4th) 12-J.Shrout scrambles to TXAM 39 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TENN 39(0:17 - 4th) 12-J.Shrout incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Chandler.
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - TENN 39(0:13 - 4th) Penalty on TXAM 3-T.Johnson Offside 5 yards enforced at TXAM 39. No Play.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - TENN 34(0:13 - 4th) 12-J.Shrout incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 16-B.George at TXAM End Zone. 16-B.George touchback.
