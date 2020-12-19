|
|
|MISS
|LSU
Boutte's record day lifts LSU past Ole Miss, 53-48
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Freshman receiver Kayshon Boutte caught 14 passes for an LSU-record 308 yards receiving, and his third touchdown of the game on a 45-yard catch-and-run with 1:30 remaining lifted the Tigers to a 53-48 victory over Mississippi on Saturday.
Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral quickly drove the Rebels into LSU territory in the final minute, but his sixth turnover of the game on a fumble caused by Ali Gaye ended the threat and allowed the Tigers (5-5) to avoid their first losing season since 1999.
Freshman LSU QB Max Johnson, who won his first career start in stunning fashion at Florida a week earlier, passed for 435 yards and three touchdowns. Johnson also scored on 1-yard keepers in the second and fourth quarters.
His lone interception appeared to be a costly one, coming in the end zone in the fourth quarter with the Tigers trailing 41-40. But the Tigers continued to press on through a chilly rain for about as memorable and eventful a comeback as relatively low-stakes game could provide.
Had LSU lost, Tigers coach Ed Orgeron would have had the dubious distinction of coaching the first team to follow a national title with a losing record since Ohio State in 1943 - when World War II caused a level of chaos and uncertainty not seen again in college football until the onset of the coronavirus pandemic during the past year.
Boutte set his LSU single-game record for yards receiving on his final, game-winning catch, surpassing Josh Reed's mark of 293 yards against Alabama in 2001.
Corral was intercepted five times - twice by Jay Ward and once each by Gaye, Todd Harris and Jabril Cox. Ward's returned his first interception for a 31-yard TD. But Ole Miss' scrappy, dual-threat quarterback very nearly overcame his mistakes.
He passed for 251 yards and three touchdowns, the last on a pin-point, over-the-shoulder throw to Braylon Sanders that put the Rebels (4-5) ahead 41-40 early in the fourth quarter of a game that LSU had led 37-21 in the second half.
Corral also was Ole Miss' rushing leader with 158 yards and he scored on a naked bootleg on fourth-and-goal from the 2 that gave the Rebels a 48-40 lead with 8:43 to go. Sanders finished with four catches for 70 yards and two TDs, while running back Jerrion Ealy returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown.
THE TAKEAWAY
Ole Miss: The Rebels demonstrated the explosiveness to score even more points than they did under the direction of first-year coach Lane Kiffin - if not for half a dozen drives ending with turnovers. They look primed to field one of the more exciting offenses in college football next season.
LSU: The Tigers' much-maligned defense wound up putting forth its fourth respectable performance in LSU's last five games under embattled coordinator Bo Pelini, the exception being a 55-17 loss to Alabama. Johnson could very well be a front-runner to start at QB next season after winning his only two starts this season in dramatic fashion. Kicker Cade York, who kicked a winning 57-yarder in the fog at Florida, kicked four field goals, including a 50 yarder in the rain late in the third quarter.
UP NEXT
Ole Miss: The Rebels await a potential bowl bid after completing their regular season.
LSU: The Tigers are done for the season, having already announced a self-imposed bowl ban this year in an effort to cooperate with an NCAA probe of past recruiting violations.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|
|
M. Corral
2 QB
251 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 5 INTs, 158 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
M. Johnson
14 QB
435 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 45 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|29
|Rushing
|16
|10
|Passing
|9
|18
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|5-18
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|558
|593
|Total Plays
|75
|94
|Avg Gain
|7.4
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|307
|158
|Rush Attempts
|48
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.4
|3.7
|Yards Passing
|251
|435
|Comp. - Att.
|15-27
|27-51
|Yards Per Pass
|8.0
|8.3
|Penalties - Yards
|6-51
|4-39
|Touchdowns
|6
|6
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|6
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|5
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-47.3
|5-42.2
|Return Yards
|23
|97
|Punts - Returns
|2-23
|2-23
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|5-74
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|251
|PASS YDS
|435
|
|
|307
|RUSH YDS
|158
|
|
|558
|TOTAL YDS
|593
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Corral 2 QB
|M. Corral
|15/27
|251
|3
|5
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Corral 2 QB
|M. Corral
|17
|158
|1
|27
|
H. Parrish Jr. 25 RB
|H. Parrish Jr.
|16
|82
|2
|21
|
J. Ealy 9 RB
|J. Ealy
|12
|44
|0
|18
|
S. Conner 24 RB
|S. Conner
|3
|23
|0
|23
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Sanders 13 WR
|B. Sanders
|4
|4
|70
|2
|25
|
C. Kelly 81 TE
|C. Kelly
|1
|1
|57
|0
|57
|
J. Mingo 1 WR
|J. Mingo
|6
|2
|38
|0
|26
|
D. Drummond 11 WR
|D. Drummond
|4
|2
|36
|1
|31
|
H. Parrish Jr. 25 RB
|H. Parrish Jr.
|6
|4
|27
|0
|24
|
J. Ealy 9 RB
|J. Ealy
|2
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Jackson 17 WR
|J. Jackson
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Thomas 21 TE
|D. Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Henry 0 LB
|L. Henry
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|
A. Finley 21 DB
|A. Finley
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Williams 13 LB
|S. Williams
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Jordan 2 DB
|J. Jordan
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Reese 26 DB
|O. Reese
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 32 LB
|J. Jones
|4-7
|0.0
|0
|
R. Anderson 89 DL
|R. Anderson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 20 DB
|K. Smith
|4-3
|0.0
|1
|
J. Haynes 5 DB
|J. Haynes
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanogo 46 LB
|M. Sanogo
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Leonard 24 DB
|D. Leonard
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bivens 94 DL
|Q. Bivens
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gill 14 LB
|D. Gill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 95 LB
|T. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. David 93 DT
|S. David
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 33 LB
|C. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Battle 6 DB
|M. Battle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hawkins 23 DB
|J. Hawkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hill 55 DT
|K. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rollins 99 DL
|D. Rollins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Cox 7 DL
|L. Cox
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Logan 92 K
|L. Logan
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Brown 96 P
|M. Brown
|3
|47.3
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Jackson 5 WR
|D. Jackson
|2
|25.0
|33
|0
|
S. Conner 24 RB
|S. Conner
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|
C. Kelly 81 TE
|C. Kelly
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|
J. Ealy 9 RB
|J. Ealy
|1
|100.0
|100
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Drummond 11 WR
|D. Drummond
|2
|11.5
|18
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Johnson 14 QB
|M. Johnson
|27/51
|435
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Williams 27 RB
|J. Williams
|12
|55
|0
|30
|
T. Bradford 8 RB
|T. Bradford
|9
|53
|0
|12
|
M. Johnson 14 QB
|M. Johnson
|14
|45
|2
|12
|
C. Curry 18 RB
|C. Curry
|5
|8
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Boutte 1 WR
|K. Boutte
|21
|14
|308
|3
|47
|
K. Moore 5 WR
|K. Moore
|12
|6
|63
|0
|26
|
T. Palmer 33 WR
|T. Palmer
|6
|3
|34
|0
|17
|
K. Taylor 87 TE
|K. Taylor
|5
|2
|22
|0
|20
|
J. Jenkins 10 WR
|J. Jenkins
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Curry 18 RB
|C. Curry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 27 RB
|J. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Kirklin 13 WR
|J. Kirklin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Bradford 8 RB
|T. Bradford
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Baskerville 23 LB
|M. Baskerville
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cox 19 LB
|J. Cox
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Ward 5 CB
|J. Ward
|6-0
|0.0
|2
|
A. Gaye 11 DL
|A. Gaye
|5-2
|0.0
|1
|
A. Anthony 3 LB
|A. Anthony
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Fonua 53 LB
|S. Fonua
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Clark 18 LB
|D. Clark
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris Jr. 4 S
|T. Harris Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Roy 99 DL
|J. Roy
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Flott 25 CB
|C. Flott
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
|N. Farrell Jr.
|2-5
|1.0
|0
|
D. McGlothern 2 CB
|D. McGlothern
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Logan 97 DE
|G. Logan
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hampton Jr. 14 S
|M. Hampton Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stevens 7 S
|J. Stevens
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Evans 26 DB
|D. Evans
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ojulari 8 LB
|B. Ojulari
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 36 K
|C. York
|4/4
|50
|5/5
|17
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Von Rosenberg 38 P
|Z. Von Rosenberg
|5
|42.2
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Williams 27 RB
|J. Williams
|2
|18.5
|28
|0
|
T. Palmer 33 WR
|T. Palmer
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|
K. Taylor 87 TE
|K. Taylor
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Moore 5 WR
|K. Moore
|2
|11.5
|14
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 92-L.Logan kicks 64 yards from MIS 35. 27-J.Williams to LSU 29 for 28 yards (26-I.Woullard).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 29(14:53 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson complete to 5-K.Moore. 5-K.Moore to LSU 33 for 4 yards (21-A.Finley).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 6 - LSU 33(14:30 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford to LSU 30 for -3 yards (21-A.Finley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - LSU 30(14:00 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 87-K.Taylor.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - LSU 30(13:44 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 50 yards from LSU 30. 11-D.Drummond to MIS 25 for 5 yards (13-J.Kirklin10-J.White). Penalty on MIS 12-J.Brown Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at MIS 25.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 15(13:31 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 13-B.Sanders. 13-B.Sanders to MIS 23 for 8 yards (25-C.Flott7-J.Stevens).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - LSU 23(13:00 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 27 for 4 yards (3-A.Anthony). Penalty on MIS 78-J.James Holding 10 yards enforced at MIS 27.
|+57 YD
|
2 & 8 - LSU 17(12:40 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 81-C.Kelly. 81-C.Kelly to LSU 26 for 57 yards (4-T.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 26(12:06 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to LSU 22 for 4 yards (23-M.Baskerville11-A.Gaye).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - LSU 22(11:30 - 1st) 2-M.Corral to LSU 20 for 2 yards (19-J.Cox97-G.Logan).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 4 - LSU 20(11:20 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 13-B.Sanders. 13-B.Sanders runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:18 - 1st) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:18 - 1st) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(11:18 - 1st) 18-C.Curry to LSU 26 for 1 yard (13-S.Williams).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - MISS 26(10:58 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to LSU 37 for 11 yards (23-J.Hawkins). Penalty on LSU 10-J.Jenkins Illegal motion 5 yards enforced at LSU 26. No Play.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 14 - MISS 21(10:40 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson complete to 87-K.Taylor. 87-K.Taylor to LSU 41 for 20 yards (5-J.Haynes).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 41(10:15 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson complete to 5-K.Moore. 5-K.Moore to MIS 48 for 11 yards (0-L.Henry).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 48(9:55 - 1st) 18-C.Curry to MIS 43 for 5 yards (26-O.Reese99-D.Rollins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MISS 43(9:30 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Moore.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MISS 43(9:22 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Moore.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MISS 43(9:17 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 35 yards from MIS 43 Downed at the MIS 8.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 8(9:08 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 4 for -4 yards (19-J.Cox).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - LSU 4(8:45 - 1st) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Thomas.
|Sack
|
3 & 14 - LSU 4(8:36 - 1st) 2-M.Corral sacked at MIS 3 for -1 yard (3-A.Anthony).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - LSU 3(7:55 - 1st) 96-M.Brown punts 42 yards from MIS 3. 5-K.Moore to MIS 31 for 14 yards (46-M.Sanogo).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 31(7:44 - 1st) 18-C.Curry to MIS 31 for no gain (94-Q.Bivens).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 31(7:15 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson complete to 33-T.Palmer. 33-T.Palmer to MIS 26 for 5 yards (24-D.Leonard).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - MISS 26(6:50 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to MIS 18 for 8 yards (2-J.Jordan24-D.Leonard).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 18(6:30 - 1st) 18-C.Curry to MIS 16 for 2 yards (94-Q.Bivens26-O.Reese).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MISS 16(5:50 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Curry.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MISS 16(5:44 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 33-T.Palmer.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - MISS 16(5:40 - 1st) 36-C.York 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:35 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(5:35 - 1st) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo INTERCEPTED by 5-J.Ward at MIS 31. 5-J.Ward runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:26 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(5:26 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 25-H.Parrish. 25-H.Parrish to MIS 23 for -2 yards (53-S.Fonua18-D.Clark).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - MISS 23(5:05 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 25-H.Parrish. 25-H.Parrish to MIS 27 for 4 yards (3-A.Anthony).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MISS 27(4:30 - 1st) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MISS 27(4:22 - 1st) 96-M.Brown punts 48 yards from MIS 27 to LSU 25 fair catch by 5-K.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(4:14 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson scrambles pushed ob at LSU 27 for 2 yards (13-S.Williams).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - LSU 27(3:45 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson complete to 33-T.Palmer. 33-T.Palmer to LSU 39 for 12 yards (6-M.Battle).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 39(3:20 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LSU 39(3:12 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 87-K.Taylor.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LSU 39(3:04 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - LSU 39(2:57 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 42 yards from LSU 39. 11-D.Drummond to MIS 37 for 18 yards (85-N.Storz53-S.Fonua).
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 37(2:45 - 1st) 2-M.Corral scrambles to LSU 47 for 16 yards (5-J.Ward).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 47(2:29 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to LSU 41 for 6 yards (19-J.Cox8-B.Ojulari).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - LSU 41(1:55 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to LSU 39 for 2 yards (97-G.Logan).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - LSU 39(1:25 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to LSU 40 for -1 yard (97-G.Logan99-J.Roy).
|Int
|
4 & 3 - LSU 40(1:00 - 1st) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo INTERCEPTED by 4-T.Harris at LSU 15. 4-T.Harris pushed ob at LSU 28 for 13 yards (13-B.Sanders). Penalty on LSU 23-M.Baskerville Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at LSU 28.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 14(0:50 - 1st) 27-J.Williams to LSU 16 for 2 yards (93-S.David7-L.Cox).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 8 - MISS 16(0:30 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to LSU 39 for 23 yards (20-K.Smith0-L.Henry).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 39(15:00 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson complete to 5-K.Moore. 5-K.Moore to MIS 35 for 26 yards (5-J.Haynes).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 35(14:38 - 2nd) 27-J.Williams to MIS 34 for 1 yard (0-L.Henry).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISS 34(14:00 - 2nd) 27-J.Williams to MIS 4 for 30 yards (21-A.Finley20-K.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - MISS 4(13:30 - 2nd) 27-J.Williams to MIS 2 for 2 yards (46-M.Sanogo5-J.Haynes).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - MISS 2(13:00 - 2nd) 27-J.Williams to MIS 1 for 1 yard (26-O.Reese5-J.Haynes).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MISS 1(12:40 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson to MIS 1 for no gain (21-A.Finley20-K.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - MISS 1(12:20 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:17 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:03 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan kicks 60 yards from MIS 35. 27-J.Williams to LSU 14 for 9 yards (22-K.Bullock).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 14(11:57 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson complete to 10-J.Jenkins. 10-J.Jenkins to LSU 25 for 11 yards (21-A.Finley).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(11:30 - 2nd) 8-T.Bradford to LSU 32 for 7 yards (46-M.Sanogo32-J.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - MISS 32(11:06 - 2nd) 8-T.Bradford to LSU 36 for 4 yards (95-T.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 36(10:40 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Moore.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MISS 36(10:21 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - MISS 36(10:16 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson scrambles to LSU 48 for 12 yards (24-D.Leonard).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 48(9:30 - 2nd) 8-T.Bradford to MIS 41 for 11 yards (14-D.Gill).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 41(9:00 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 41(9:01 - 2nd) 8-T.Bradford to MIS 39 for 2 yards (89-R.Anderson32-J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MISS 39(8:30 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MISS 39(8:19 - 2nd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 34 yards from MIS 39 to the MIS 5 downed by 13-J.Kirklin.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 5(8:12 - 2nd) 25-H.Parrish to MIS 12 for 7 yards (3-A.Anthony). Penalty on MIS 64-N.Broeker Holding 6 yards enforced at MIS 12.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 9 - LSU 6(8:03 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral scrambles to MIS 17 for 11 yards (11-A.Gaye).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 17(7:18 - 2nd) 25-H.Parrish to MIS 18 for 1 yard (23-M.Baskerville).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 9 - LSU 18(6:55 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral scrambles to MIS 41 for 23 yards (25-C.Flott).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - LSU 41(6:39 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 11-A.Gaye at MIS 40. 11-A.Gaye to MIS 40 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 40(6:12 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 33-T.Palmer.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 40(6:07 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson scrambles to MIS 37 for 3 yards (13-S.Williams32-J.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - MISS 37(5:45 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson scrambles to MIS 32 for 5 yards (13-S.Williams).
|+32 YD
|
4 & 2 - MISS 32(5:00 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:50 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:50 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 38 yards from LSU 35. 81-C.Kelly to MIS 39 for 12 yards (23-M.Baskerville10-J.Jenkins).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 39(4:45 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 9-J.Ealy. 9-J.Ealy to LSU 42 for 19 yards (4-T.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 42(4:20 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to LSU 38 for 4 yards (53-S.Fonua7-J.Stevens).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - LSU 38(4:00 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral to LSU 27 for 11 yards (18-D.Clark).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 27(3:44 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 25-H.Parrish. 25-H.Parrish to LSU 3 for 24 yards (25-C.Flott).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - LSU 3(3:25 - 2nd) 25-H.Parrish to LSU 1 for 2 yards (11-A.Gaye92-N.Farrell).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - LSU 1(3:10 - 2nd) 25-H.Parrish runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:07 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:07 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(3:07 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to LSU 47 for 22 yards (23-J.Hawkins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 47(2:50 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 47(2:41 - 2nd) 27-J.Williams to MIS 45 for 8 yards (2-J.Jordan).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - MISS 45(2:16 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson to MIS 43 for 2 yards (89-R.Anderson13-S.Williams).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 43(1:50 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson complete to 33-T.Palmer. 33-T.Palmer to MIS 26 for 17 yards (2-J.Jordan32-J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 26(1:40 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 33-T.Palmer.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 26(1:28 - 2nd) 27-J.Williams to MIS 24 for 2 yards (0-L.Henry).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - MISS 24(1:10 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to MIS 18 for 6 yards (20-K.Smith).
|+18 YD
|
4 & 2 - MISS 18(1:04 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:58 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:58 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(0:58 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 25-H.Parrish. 25-H.Parrish to MIS 26 for 1 yard (18-D.Clark).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISS 26(0:49 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral scrambles to MIS 35 for 9 yards (19-J.Cox).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - MISS 35(0:39 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 25-H.Parrish INTERCEPTED by 19-J.Cox at MIS 33. 19-J.Cox to MIS 19 for 14 yards (25-H.Parrish).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 19(0:23 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson complete to 5-K.Moore. 5-K.Moore to MIS 13 for 6 yards (0-L.Henry2-J.Jordan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - LSU 13(0:15 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 87-K.Taylor.
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - LSU 13(0:11 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson sacked at MIS 16 for -3 yards (13-S.Williams).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - LSU 16(0:07 - 2nd) 36-C.York 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35. 5-D.Jackson to MIS 17 for 17 yards (23-M.Baskerville).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 17(14:54 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 16 for -1 yard (14-M.Hampton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - LSU 16(14:30 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Ealy.
|Int
|
3 & 11 - LSU 16(14:25 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Drummond INTERCEPTED by 5-J.Ward at LSU 40. 5-J.Ward to MIS 44 for 16 yards (81-C.Kelly).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 44(14:09 - 3rd) 27-J.Williams to MIS 43 for 1 yard (55-K.Hill).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISS 43(13:37 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson complete to 5-K.Moore. 5-K.Moore to MIS 34 for 9 yards (26-O.Reese).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 34(13:03 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to MIS 26 for 8 yards (0-L.Henry).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - MISS 26(12:42 - 3rd) 27-J.Williams to MIS 25 for 1 yard (32-J.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MISS 25(12:20 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson to MIS 24 for 1 yard (0-L.Henry32-J.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 24(11:51 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson complete to 5-K.Moore. 5-K.Moore to MIS 17 for 7 yards (46-M.Sanogo20-K.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - MISS 17(11:28 - 3rd) 27-J.Williams to MIS 11 for 6 yards (5-J.Haynes46-M.Sanogo).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISS 11(11:10 - 3rd) Penalty on LSU 76-A.Deculus False start 5 yards enforced at MIS 11. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - MISS 16(10:48 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Moore.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 15 - MISS 16(10:42 - 3rd) 8-T.Bradford to MIS 5 for 11 yards (21-A.Finley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MISS 5(9:59 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Moore.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - MISS 5(9:54 - 3rd) 36-C.York 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:50 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 56 yards from LSU 35 out of bounds at the MIS 9.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 35(9:50 - 3rd) 25-H.Parrish to MIS 42 for 7 yards (92-N.Farrell).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 3 - LSU 42(9:24 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral to LSU 33 for 25 yards (7-J.Stevens).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 33(8:58 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 13-B.Sanders. 13-B.Sanders to LSU 16 for 17 yards (5-J.Ward).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 16(8:39 - 3rd) 25-H.Parrish to LSU 10 for 6 yards (23-M.Baskerville97-G.Logan).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - LSU 10(8:18 - 3rd) 25-H.Parrish runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(8:11 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee to LSU 10 for -8 yards (11-A.Gaye).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:11 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan kicks 40 yards from MIS 35 to LSU 25 fair catch by 5-K.Moore.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(8:11 - 3rd) 18-C.Curry to LSU 25 for no gain (2-J.Jordan).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 25(7:42 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson complete to 87-K.Taylor. 87-K.Taylor to LSU 27 for 2 yards (14-D.Gill).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MISS 27(7:01 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 27-J.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MISS 27(6:55 - 3rd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 50 yards from LSU 27 to MIS 23 fair catch by 11-D.Drummond.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 23(6:47 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 41 for 18 yards (53-S.Fonua).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 41(6:28 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 46 for 5 yards (23-M.Baskerville99-J.Roy).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - LSU 46(6:06 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 43 for -3 yards (23-M.Baskerville).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 8 - LSU 43(5:30 - 3rd) 25-H.Parrish to LSU 36 for 21 yards (5-J.Ward19-J.Cox).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 36(5:08 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral to LSU 9 for 27 yards (4-T.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - LSU 9(4:38 - 3rd) 25-H.Parrish to LSU 5 for 4 yards (99-J.Roy92-N.Farrell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LSU 5(4:14 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Drummond.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - LSU 5(4:09 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 11-D.Drummond. 11-D.Drummond runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|(4:09 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan extra point is no good. Team penalty on MIS False start 5 yards enforced at LSU 3. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(4:03 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LSU 35(4:03 - 3rd) Penalty on LSU 7-J.Stevens Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MIS 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:03 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan kicks 33 yards from MIS 50. 87-K.Taylor to LSU 21 for 4 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 21(4:01 - 3rd) 27-J.Williams to LSU 22 for 1 yard (32-J.Jones46-M.Sanogo).
|+47 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISS 22(3:28 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to MIS 31 for 47 yards (2-J.Jordan0-L.Henry).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 31(3:02 - 3rd) 27-J.Williams to MIS 31 for no gain (89-R.Anderson32-J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MISS 31(2:36 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Kirklin.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MISS 31(2:30 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Kirklin.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - MISS 31(2:22 - 3rd) 36-C.York 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:16 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35. 5-D.Jackson to MIS 33 for 33 yards (27-J.Williams).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 33(2:08 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral to MIS 40 for 7 yards (5-J.Ward).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - LSU 40(1:48 - 3rd) 25-H.Parrish to MIS 40 for no gain (23-M.Baskerville92-N.Farrell).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - LSU 40(1:07 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to MIS 42 for 2 yards (23-M.Baskerville7-J.Stevens).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - LSU 42(0:35 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral to MIS 44 for 2 yards (19-J.Cox).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 44(0:07 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 11-D.Drummond. 11-D.Drummond pushed ob at LSU 25 for 31 yards (18-D.Clark).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(15:00 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 13-B.Sanders. 13-B.Sanders runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:53 - 4th) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:53 - 4th) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35. 33-T.Palmer to LSU 22 for 22 yards (20-K.Smith).
|+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 22(14:42 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte pushed ob at MIS 31 for 47 yards (21-A.Finley).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 31(14:11 - 4th) 8-T.Bradford to MIS 29 for 2 yards (0-L.Henry32-J.Jones).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - MISS 29(13:40 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to MIS 14 for 15 yards (32-J.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 14(13:17 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson scrambles to MIS 10 for 4 yards (32-J.Jones46-M.Sanogo).
|Int
|
2 & 6 - MISS 10(12:42 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte INTERCEPTED by 20-K.Smith at MIS End Zone. 20-K.Smith touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 20(12:35 - 4th) 25-H.Parrish to MIS 21 for 1 yard (99-J.Roy92-N.Farrell).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - LSU 21(12:10 - 4th) 25-H.Parrish to MIS 25 for 4 yards (7-J.Stevens).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - LSU 25(11:48 - 4th) 2-M.Corral scrambles to MIS 33 for 8 yards (23-M.Baskerville).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 33(11:26 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo to LSU 41 for 26 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 41(11:03 - 4th) 25-H.Parrish to LSU 36 for 5 yards (23-M.Baskerville11-A.Gaye).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - LSU 36(10:40 - 4th) 25-H.Parrish to LSU 26 for 10 yards (26-D.Evans).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 26(10:18 - 4th) 24-S.Conner to LSU 3 for 23 yards (14-M.Hampton26-D.Evans).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 3 - LSU 3(9:57 - 4th) 24-S.Conner to LSU 5 for -2 yards (23-M.Baskerville).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LSU 5(9:33 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - LSU 5(9:28 - 4th) 2-M.Corral to LSU 2 for 3 yards (19-J.Cox99-J.Roy).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - LSU 2(8:50 - 4th) 2-M.Corral runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:43 - 4th) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:34 - 4th) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(8:34 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 25(8:29 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson scrambles runs ob at LSU 32 for 7 yards. Penalty on MIS 13-S.Williams Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LSU 32.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 47(8:05 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to MIS 37 for 16 yards (20-K.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 37(7:45 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Moore.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 37(7:40 - 4th) 8-T.Bradford to MIS 25 for 12 yards (26-O.Reese0-L.Henry).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(7:07 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson scrambles to MIS 16 for 9 yards (89-R.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MISS 16(6:44 - 4th) 8-T.Bradford to MIS 16 for no gain (13-S.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MISS 16(6:21 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson to MIS 15 for 1 yard (2-J.Jordan89-R.Anderson).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 15(5:46 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to MIS 1 for 14 yards (33-C.Johnson0-L.Henry).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - MISS 1(5:37 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(5:31 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 33-T.Palmer.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:31 - 4th) 32-A.Atkins kicks 40 yards from LSU 35 to MIS 25 fair catch by 24-S.Conner.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(5:31 - 4th) 25-H.Parrish to MIS 26 for 1 yard. Penalty on MIS 72-R.Newman False start 5 yards enforced at MIS 25. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - LSU 20(5:31 - 4th) 25-H.Parrish to MIS 23 for 3 yards (11-A.Gaye).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - LSU 23(4:34 - 4th) 25-H.Parrish to MIS 23 for no gain (99-J.Roy92-N.Farrell).
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - LSU 23(3:47 - 4th) 2-M.Corral sacked at MIS 13 for -10 yards (92-N.Farrell).
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - LSU 13(2:48 - 4th) 96-M.Brown punts 52 yards from MIS 13. 5-K.Moore to LSU 44 for 9 yards (29-L.Daniel).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 44(2:36 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte pushed ob at MIS 49 for 7 yards (20-K.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - LSU 49(2:10 - 4th) 8-T.Bradford to MIS 45 for 4 yards (26-O.Reese0-L.Henry).
|+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 45(1:48 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:34 - 4th) 36-C.York extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:34 - 4th) 32-A.Atkins kicks 56 yards from LSU 35. 24-S.Conner to MIS 34 for 25 yards (32-A.Atkins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 34(1:28 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 25-H.Parrish.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LSU 34(1:23 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Jackson.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 10 - LSU 34(1:18 - 4th) 2-M.Corral scrambles pushed ob at LSU 44 for 22 yards (2-D.McGlothern).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 44(1:09 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 17-J.Jackson. 17-J.Jackson to LSU 40 for 4 yards (5-J.Ward).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - LSU 40(0:54 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo pushed ob at LSU 28 for 12 yards (2-D.McGlothern).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 28(0:46 - 4th) 2-M.Corral scrambles to LSU 27 FUMBLES (11-A.Gaye). 7-J.Stevens to LSU 27 for no gain.
