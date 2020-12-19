|
|
|AF
|ARMY
Army beats Air Force 10-7, wins Commander-in-Chief's Trophy
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) Jakobi Buchanan scored on a 1-yard run with 73 seconds left, and Army rallied past Air Force 10-7 on Saturday to win the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy for the ninth time.
With time winding in the fourth quarter, Army drove 80 yards to the Air Force 1 and Buchanan delivered. Arik Smith's interception on a deflected pass sealed it for the Black Knights.
Quinn Maretzki kicked a 24-yard field goal early in the second quarter for Army's other points.
The Falcons beat Army 17-13 at home last year, stopping the Black Knights on fourth down at the goal line to escape.
Haaziq Daniels found Kyle Patterson for a 10-yard touchdown in the final seconds of the third quarter to give Air Force a 7-3 lead.
The Falcons (3-3) began the season with a dominant 40-7 win over Navy and were poised to capture their record 21st CIC. But after falling behind, Army's Jabari Moore stopped the Falcons' attempt to seal it with an interception at the goal line to set up the winning drive for the Black Knights, who have won nine straight at home.
Army (9-2) was coming off an emotional, hard-fought 15-0 victory over rival Navy a week ago in the first game between the schools at West Point in 77 years. The defense held the Mids to just four first downs and 117 total yards.
Stymied by the swarming Army defense, the Falcons went to the air late in the third and finally broke through behind Daniels. He hit Patterson for 16 yards and 39 yards, and Brandon Lewis for 11 yards, to key a 10-play, 87-yard drive that he finished with a 10-yard touchdown pass over the middle to Patterson with 15 seconds left in the third.
Air Force seemed ready to seal it midway through the fourth after Daniels completed a 22-yard pass to Ben Peterson on a third-and-18 play, but the Falcons got greedy two plays later and Moore made them pay with his juggling catch on the interception.
Air Force ranked second in the country averaging 336 yards rushing but was outgained 290-154. Brad Roberts ran for 83 yards on 11 carries and Daniels - who was intercepted three times - ran for 61 yards on 10 carries.
Air Force kicker Tevye Schuettpelz-Rohl, who was 5 of 7 on the season, missed twice in the first half from inside the 40, and just like last week Army entered the locker room with a 3-0 halftime lead.
Army drove 73 yards on 10 plays that took just over 10 minutes off the clock and had to settle for Maretzki's 24-yard field goal early in the second quarter.
Army lost starting quarterback Tyhier Tyler midway through the second quarter when Air Force linebacker Brandon Gooding delivered a helmet-to-helmet without a penalty. Tyler had rushed 16 times for 62 yards. He was relieved by Christian Anderson, the starter when the season began, and he finished with 85 yards rushing on 18 carries, one more yard than Buchanan had on 21 carries.
THE TAKEAWAY
Air Force: The Falcons had lots of time to prepare for its service academy rivals. They started the season with the dominant win over Navy and had more than a month to prepare for Army. They were held to 109 yards rushing in the opening half and and 47 of those came on two carries - a 30-yarder by Roberts and a 17-yard gain by Daniels as Army dominated possession time, holding the ball for 19 minutes and converting seven of 10 third downs.
Army: Through COVID-19, the Black Knights rebounded from a subpar 2019 despite starting four quarterbacks until Tyler emerged late in the season. Though the schedule had to revamped almost entirely - it ended up including three championship subdivision teams. Coach Jeff Monken did a masterful job, and the schemes of new defensive coordinator Nate Woody led to a strong showing. Army entered the game ranked second nationally (272.1 yards per game).
UP NEXT
Air Force: Its regular season is finished but school officials haven't said if the team would play in a bowl game, if offered.
Army: Plays next Saturday in the Independence Bowl.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|21
|Rushing
|7
|21
|Passing
|4
|0
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-8
|9-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|261
|290
|Total Plays
|40
|73
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|4.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|154
|290
|Rush Attempts
|26
|71
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.9
|4.1
|Yards Passing
|107
|0
|Comp. - Att.
|6-14
|1-2
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|0.0
|Penalties - Yards
|3-15
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-40.0
|3-36.3
|Return Yards
|0
|2
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|107
|PASS YDS
|0
|
|
|154
|RUSH YDS
|290
|
|
|261
|TOTAL YDS
|290
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Daniels 4 QB
|H. Daniels
|6/14
|107
|1
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Roberts 20 RB
|B. Roberts
|11
|83
|0
|30
|
H. Daniels 4 QB
|H. Daniels
|10
|61
|0
|20
|
K. Remsberg 24 RB
|K. Remsberg
|4
|9
|0
|6
|
M. Murla 32 FB
|M. Murla
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Patterson 88 TE
|K. Patterson
|4
|3
|65
|1
|39
|
B. Peterson 27 WR
|B. Peterson
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
B. Lewis 13 WR
|B. Lewis
|4
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Morris 80 WR
|D. Morris
|4
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Noren 44 LB
|P. Noren
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Trawick 42 LB
|W. Trawick
|9-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hansford 9 CB
|D. Hansford
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. O'Neal 75 DT
|M. O'Neal
|6-6
|0.0
|0
|
E. Palm 2 CB
|E. Palm
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Donaldson 30 LB
|G. Donaldson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goff 25 DB
|C. Goff
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Silvanic 78 DT
|G. Silvanic
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor 21 DB
|C. Taylor
|4-8
|0.0
|0
|
J. Youngblood 23 LB
|J. Youngblood
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bush 51 LB
|N. Bush
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gooding 45 LB
|B. Gooding
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pescaia 98 NT
|K. Pescaia
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carlson 98 K
|J. Carlson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Erickson 14 LB
|E. Erickson
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Schuettpelz-Rohl 94 K
|T. Schuettpelz-Rohl
|0/2
|0
|1/1
|1
|
A. Rodriguez 91 P
|A. Rodriguez
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Carlson 98 K
|J. Carlson
|2
|40.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Anderson 4 QB
|C. Anderson
|1/1
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Tyler 2 QB
|T. Tyler
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Buchanan 33 RB
|J. Buchanan
|21
|86
|1
|16
|
C. Anderson 4 QB
|C. Anderson
|18
|85
|0
|16
|
T. Tyler 2 QB
|T. Tyler
|16
|62
|0
|11
|
T. Robinson 21 RB
|T. Robinson
|5
|32
|0
|16
|
S. McCoy 3 RB
|S. McCoy
|5
|14
|0
|4
|
A. Howard 5 RB
|A. Howard
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
T. Riley 38 RB
|T. Riley
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Cameron 85 TE
|C. Cameron
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Robinson 21 RB
|T. Robinson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Jones 27 DB
|C. Jones
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Rhattigan 47 LB
|J. Rhattigan
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 53 LB
|A. Smith
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
N. Cockrill 95 DL
|N. Cockrill
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moore 4 DB
|J. Moore
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Broughton 20 DB
|M. Broughton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cunningham Jr. 22 DB
|C. Cunningham Jr.
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lowery 43 LB
|J. Lowery
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McDonald 30 DB
|D. McDonald
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. West 52 LB
|A. West
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bonsu 97 DL
|K. Bonsu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Stokes 94 DL
|N. Stokes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Q. Maretzki 29 K
|Q. Maretzki
|1/1
|24
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Harding 46 P
|Z. Harding
|3
|36.3
|3
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Howard 5 RB
|A. Howard
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|
T. Robinson 21 RB
|T. Robinson
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 1-L.Salyers kicks 40 yards from ARM 35 to AF 25 fair catch by 22-J.Stoner.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 25(15:00 - 1st) 20-B.Roberts to AF 32 for 7 yards (4-J.Moore).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - AF 32(14:25 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels pushed ob at AF 36 for 4 yards (4-J.Moore).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - AF 36(13:47 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Lewis INTERCEPTED by 27-C.Jones at ARM 14. 27-C.Jones to ARM 14 for no gain (13-B.Lewis).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 14(13:33 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 16 for 2 yards (84-J.Thiergood).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 16(12:59 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 21 for 5 yards (44-P.Noren).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARMY 21(12:28 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 24 for 3 yards (9-D.Hansford21-C.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 24(12:15 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 27 for 3 yards (78-G.Silvanic52-J.Stern).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARMY 27(11:43 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 33 for 6 yards (21-C.Taylor78-G.Silvanic).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARMY 33(11:10 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 34 for 1 yard (42-W.Trawick).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 34(10:40 - 1st) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 36 for 2 yards (42-W.Trawick52-J.Stern).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 36(10:01 - 1st) 21-T.Robinson to ARM 40 for 4 yards (2-E.Palm).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ARMY 40(9:14 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 40 FUMBLES. 42-W.Trawick to ARM 40 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 40(9:05 - 1st) 20-B.Roberts to ARM 24 for 16 yards (30-D.McDonald22-C.Cunningham).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 24(8:33 - 1st) 20-B.Roberts to ARM 20 for 4 yards (30-D.McDonald47-J.Rhattigan).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - AF 20(7:49 - 1st) 20-B.Roberts to ARM 17 for 3 yards (95-N.Cockrill).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - AF 17(7:10 - 1st) 20-B.Roberts to ARM 15 for 2 yards (53-A.Smith94-N.Stokes).
|No Good
|
4 & 1 - AF 15(6:30 - 1st) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl 32 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 20(6:25 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler pushed ob at ARM 31 for 11 yards (2-E.Palm).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 31(5:58 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 34 for 3 yards (2-E.Palm14-E.Erickson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARMY 34(5:26 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 37 for 3 yards (23-J.Youngblood).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARMY 37(4:51 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 43 for 6 yards (9-D.Hansford21-C.Taylor).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 43(4:23 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 45 for 2 yards (44-P.Noren52-J.Stern).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 45(3:48 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 45 for no gain (75-M.O'Neal42-W.Trawick).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARMY 45(3:07 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler scrambles pushed ob at AF 45 for 10 yards (9-D.Hansford).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 45(2:28 - 1st) 4-C.Anderson to AF 37 for 8 yards (44-P.Noren21-C.Taylor).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARMY 37(1:55 - 1st) 33-J.Buchanan to AF 36 for 1 yard (44-P.Noren42-W.Trawick).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARMY 36(1:18 - 1st) 33-J.Buchanan to AF 35 for 1 yard (78-G.Silvanic44-P.Noren).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 35(0:46 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to AF 31 for 4 yards (42-W.Trawick).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 31(15:00 - 2nd) 5-A.Howard to AF 26 for 5 yards (2-E.Palm21-C.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARMY 26(14:29 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to AF 23 for 3 yards (52-J.Stern98-K.Pescaia).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 23(14:03 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler to AF 21 for 2 yards (9-D.Hansford45-B.Gooding).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 21(13:47 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler to AF 14 for 7 yards (23-J.Youngblood9-D.Hansford).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARMY 14(13:13 - 2nd) 33-J.Buchanan to AF 10 for 4 yards (9-D.Hansford45-B.Gooding).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 10(12:47 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler to AF 9 for 1 yard (45-B.Gooding44-P.Noren).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARMY 9(12:10 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler to AF 7 for 2 yards (51-N.Bush).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ARMY 7(11:33 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Cameron.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - ARMY 7(11:27 - 2nd) 29-Q.Maretzki 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:23 - 2nd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 40 yards from ARM 35 to AF 25 fair catch by 22-J.Stoner.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 25(11:23 - 2nd) 20-B.Roberts to AF 26 for 1 yard (53-A.Smith).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - AF 26(10:45 - 2nd) 20-B.Roberts to AF 34 for 8 yards (27-C.Jones22-C.Cunningham).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - AF 34(10:09 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels to AF 39 for 5 yards (95-N.Cockrill).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 39(9:38 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels to ARM 44 for 17 yards (27-C.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 44(9:02 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to ARM 41 for 3 yards (27-C.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - AF 41(8:16 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels to ARM 40 for 1 yard (53-A.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - AF 40(7:32 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Lewis.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - AF 40(7:26 - 2nd) 98-J.Carlson punts 31 yards from ARM 40 to ARM 9 fair catch by 21-T.Robinson.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 9(7:18 - 2nd) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 25 for 16 yards (42-W.Trawick9-D.Hansford).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(7:06 - 2nd) 4-C.Anderson to ARM 28 for 3 yards (44-P.Noren).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARMY 28(6:27 - 2nd) 4-C.Anderson to ARM 38 for 10 yards (2-E.Palm).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 38(6:19 - 2nd) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 44 for 6 yards (75-M.O'Neal21-C.Taylor).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARMY 44(5:32 - 2nd) 21-T.Robinson to AF 49 for 7 yards (42-W.Trawick21-C.Taylor).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 49(4:53 - 2nd) 4-C.Anderson to AF 45 for 4 yards (52-J.Stern).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 45(4:21 - 2nd) 5-A.Howard to AF 43 for 2 yards (52-J.Stern45-B.Gooding).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARMY 43(3:45 - 2nd) 33-J.Buchanan to AF 41 for 2 yards (42-W.Trawick).
|-1 YD
|
4 & 2 - ARMY 41(3:00 - 2nd) 4-C.Anderson to AF 42 for -1 yard (42-W.Trawick51-N.Bush).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AF 42(2:53 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Lewis.
|+30 YD
|
2 & 10 - AF 42(2:48 - 2nd) 20-B.Roberts runs ob at ARM 28 for 30 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 28(2:16 - 2nd) 20-B.Roberts to ARM 26 for 2 yards (47-J.Rhattigan).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - AF 26(1:37 - 2nd) 32-M.Murla to ARM 25 for 1 yard (52-A.West97-K.Bonsu).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - AF 25(0:58 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels scrambles to ARM 20 for 5 yards (22-C.Cunningham).
|No Good
|
4 & 2 - AF 20(0:09 - 2nd) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl 37 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 20(0:05 - 2nd) kneels at ARM 18 for -2 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 93-B.Honaker kicks 53 yards from AF 35. 21-T.Robinson to ARM 26 for 14 yards (17-Z.Kelly).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 26(14:55 - 3rd) 4-C.Anderson to ARM 32 for 6 yards (23-J.Youngblood14-E.Erickson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARMY 32(14:24 - 3rd) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 35 for 3 yards (78-G.Silvanic).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARMY 35(13:46 - 3rd) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 38 for 3 yards (44-P.Noren).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 38(13:16 - 3rd) 4-C.Anderson scrambles to AF 49 for 13 yards (42-W.Trawick9-D.Hansford).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 49(12:46 - 3rd) 4-C.Anderson to AF 48 for 1 yard (78-G.Silvanic75-M.O'Neal).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARMY 48(12:13 - 3rd) 33-J.Buchanan to AF 39 for 9 yards (44-P.Noren).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 39(11:40 - 3rd) 3-S.McCoy to AF 37 for 2 yards (75-M.O'Neal).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 37(11:04 - 3rd) 4-C.Anderson to AF 40 for -3 yards (75-M.O'Neal).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - ARMY 40(10:24 - 3rd) 4-C.Anderson to AF 40 for no gain (30-G.Donaldson42-W.Trawick).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - ARMY 40(9:53 - 3rd) 46-Z.Harding punts 32 yards from AF 40 to AF 8 fair catch by 27-B.Peterson.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 8(9:45 - 3rd) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 14 for 6 yards (20-M.Broughton22-C.Cunningham).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 4 - AF 14(9:10 - 3rd) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 10 for -4 yards (95-N.Cockrill).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - AF 10(8:29 - 3rd) 4-H.Daniels scrambles to AF 14 for 4 yards (47-J.Rhattigan).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - AF 14(7:43 - 3rd) 98-J.Carlson punts 49 yards from AF 14 out of bounds at the ARM 37.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 37(7:28 - 3rd) 4-C.Anderson to ARM 39 for 2 yards (42-W.Trawick75-M.O'Neal).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 39(6:52 - 3rd) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 42 for 3 yards (21-C.Taylor14-E.Erickson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARMY 42(6:13 - 3rd) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 43 for 1 yard (30-G.Donaldson78-G.Silvanic).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - ARMY 43(5:28 - 3rd) 46-Z.Harding punts 44 yards from ARM 43 to the AF 13 downed by 38-F.Voyne.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AF 13(5:16 - 3rd) 4-H.Daniels to AF 12 FUMBLES. 4-H.Daniels to AF 13 for no gain.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - AF 13(4:40 - 3rd) 4-H.Daniels complete to 80-D.Morris. 80-D.Morris to AF 22 for 9 yards (53-A.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - AF 22(3:50 - 3rd) 4-H.Daniels to AF 25 for 3 yards (47-J.Rhattigan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AF 25(3:23 - 3rd) 4-H.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Morris.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - AF 25(3:14 - 3rd) 4-H.Daniels complete to 88-K.Patterson. 88-K.Patterson to AF 41 for 16 yards (20-M.Broughton).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 41(2:40 - 3rd) 4-H.Daniels complete to 13-B.Lewis. 13-B.Lewis to ARM 48 for 11 yards (27-C.Jones).
|+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 48(2:10 - 3rd) 4-H.Daniels complete to 88-K.Patterson. 88-K.Patterson to ARM 9 for 39 yards (27-C.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 9 - AF 9(1:31 - 3rd) Penalty on AF 88-K.Patterson False start 5 yards enforced at ARM 9. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 14 - AF 14(1:13 - 3rd) 24-K.Remsberg to ARM 10 for 4 yards (43-J.Lowery20-M.Broughton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AF 10(0:27 - 3rd) 4-H.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Patterson.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - AF 10(0:21 - 3rd) 4-H.Daniels complete to 88-K.Patterson. 88-K.Patterson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:15 - 3rd) 91-A.Rodriguez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:15 - 3rd) 93-B.Honaker kicks 42 yards from AF 35. 5-A.Howard to ARM 36 for 13 yards (2-E.Palm).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 36(0:10 - 3rd) 21-T.Robinson to ARM 38 for 2 yards (78-G.Silvanic75-M.O'Neal).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 38(15:00 - 4th) 4-C.Anderson to ARM 48 for 10 yards (21-C.Taylor98-J.Carlson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 48(14:36 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to AF 49 for 3 yards (75-M.O'Neal78-G.Silvanic).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ARMY 49(14:00 - 4th) 4-C.Anderson to AF 49 for no gain (75-M.O'Neal78-G.Silvanic).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ARMY 49(13:18 - 4th) 4-C.Anderson complete to 21-T.Robinson. 21-T.Robinson to AF 49 for no gain (25-C.Goff).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - ARMY 49(12:41 - 4th) 46-Z.Harding punts 33 yards from AF 49 to AF 16 fair catch by 27-B.Peterson.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 16(12:32 - 4th) 20-B.Roberts to AF 18 for 2 yards (43-J.Lowery47-J.Rhattigan).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 8 - AF 18(11:53 - 4th) 4-H.Daniels scrambles runs ob at AF 38 for 20 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AF 38(11:14 - 4th) Team penalty on AF False start 5 yards enforced at AF 38. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - AF 33(10:50 - 4th) Penalty on AF 76-A.Jewell False start 5 yards enforced at AF 33. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - AF 28(10:30 - 4th) 4-H.Daniels to AF 30 for 2 yards (47-J.Rhattigan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - AF 30(9:46 - 4th) 4-H.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Morris.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 18 - AF 30(9:38 - 4th) 4-H.Daniels complete to 27-B.Peterson. 27-B.Peterson to ARM 48 for 22 yards (22-C.Cunningham).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 48(9:02 - 4th) 20-B.Roberts to ARM 40 for 8 yards (47-J.Rhattigan53-A.Smith).
|Int
|
2 & 2 - AF 40(8:34 - 4th) 4-H.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Morris INTERCEPTED by 4-J.Moore at ARM End Zone. 4-J.Moore touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 20(8:24 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 23 for 3 yards (2-E.Palm75-M.O'Neal).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARMY 23(7:52 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 28 for 5 yards (25-C.Goff42-W.Trawick).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARMY 28(7:13 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 30 for 2 yards (30-G.Donaldson75-M.O'Neal).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 30(6:46 - 4th) 21-T.Robinson to ARM 46 for 16 yards (30-G.Donaldson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 46(6:19 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 50 for 4 yards (30-G.Donaldson). Team penalty on ARM Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at ARM 46. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 15 - ARMY 41(6:01 - 4th) 4-C.Anderson to AF 43 for 16 yards (44-P.Noren).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 43(5:43 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to AF 29 for 14 yards (9-D.Hansford).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 29(5:13 - 4th) 4-C.Anderson to AF 28 for 1 yard (30-G.Donaldson21-C.Taylor).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARMY 28(4:30 - 4th) 4-C.Anderson to AF 26 for 2 yards (30-G.Donaldson78-G.Silvanic).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARMY 26(3:47 - 4th) 21-T.Robinson to AF 23 for 3 yards (25-C.Goff75-M.O'Neal).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 4 - ARMY 23(3:00 - 4th) 4-C.Anderson scrambles runs ob at AF 16 for 7 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 16(2:34 - 4th) 4-C.Anderson to AF 10 for 6 yards (9-D.Hansford21-C.Taylor).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARMY 10(2:03 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to AF 5 for 5 yards (25-C.Goff).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - ARMY 5(1:30 - 4th) 38-T.Riley to AF 3 for 2 yards (44-P.Noren).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARMY 3(1:25 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to AF 1 for 2 yards (25-C.Goff2-E.Palm).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - ARMY 1(1:21 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to AF 1 for no gain (21-C.Taylor).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARMY 1(1:16 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:13 - 4th) 29-Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:13 - 4th) 1-L.Salyers kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - AF 25(1:13 - 4th) 4-H.Daniels incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 53-A.Smith at AF 36. 53-A.Smith to AF 34 for 2 yards (66-N.Laufenberg). Penalty on ARM 47-J.Rhattigan Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at AF 34.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 44(1:05 - 4th) kneels at ARM 46 for 2 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 46(0:30 - 4th) kneels at ARM 48 for 2 yards.
-
BOISE
24SJST
13
25
4th 14:24 FOX
-
ILL
PSU
21
42
3rd 13:04 FS1
-
STNFRD
UCLA
7
0
1st 2:45 ESPN
-
UAB
MRSHL
22
13
Final CBSSN
-
NEB
RUT
28
21
Final BTN
-
BALLST
BUFF
38
28
Final ESPN
-
OREG
13USC
31
24
Final FOX
-
10OKLA
6IOWAST
27
21
Final ABC
-
14NWEST
4OHIOST
10
22
Final FOX
-
5TXAM
TENN
34
13
Final ESPN
-
WASHST
UTAH
28
45
Final FS1
-
AF
ARMY
7
10
Final CBSSN
-
MIZZOU
MISSST
32
51
Final SECN
-
MISS
LSU
48
53
Final SECN
-
MINN
WISC
17
20
Final/OT BTN
-
3CLEM
2ND
34
10
Final ABC
-
23TULSA
9CINCY
0
044.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 8:00pm ABC
-
1BAMA
7FLA
0
074 O/U
+16
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
ARIZST
OREGST
0
053.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
LAMON
TROY
0
0
ESP3
-
PURDUE
11IND
0
0
BTN
-
FSU
WAKE
0
0
ACCN
-
GATECH
18MIAMI
0
0
-
VANDY
8UGA
0
0
SECN
-
ARIZ
CAL
0
0
-
19LALAF
12CSTCAR
0
0
ESPN
-
MICH
16IOWA
0
0
ESPN
-
MICHST
MD
0
0
BTN
-
OREG
25COLO
0
0
FS1