Ball State contains Patterson, tops Buffalo 38-28 to win MAC
DETROIT (AP) Drew Plitt threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score in the first half, and Ball State kept Buffalo star Jaret Patterson under control in a 38-28 victory over the 23rd-ranked Bulls on Friday night in the Mid-American Conference title game.
The Cardinals (6-1) won their first MAC championship since 1996, the year before the title game originated. They held Patterson to 47 yards on 18 carries after he'd been averaging over 200 a game. Patterson left with an apparent right leg injury in the third quarter, but he was able to return in the fourth.
By then, Buffalo (5-1) was playing catch-up. The game turned when Ball State scored three touchdowns in the final 5:55 of the first half to take a 35-21 lead.
The Bulls trailed by 10 and had the ball in the red zone when running back Kevin Marks dropped a fourth-down pass in the final quarter.
Buffalo, which hadn't played a game closer than 19 points in this short season, was trying for its first MAC title since 2008. That year, the Bulls knocked off an undefeated and nationally ranked Ball State team for the championship. The Cardinals returned the favor this time.
''I made sure our guys knew that we were underdogs,'' Ball State coach Mike Neu said. ''Our mindset was, it's Ball State against the world.''
Patterson came into the game with 1,025 yards rushing in five games, but he didn't make much of an impact on this night, and his team was down 38-21 when he left in the third. Marks ran for a 67-yard touchdown in that quarter, passing a clapping Patterson on the sideline, but there was no more scoring after that.
Patterson had only one carry after coming back in the game.
Even with Patterson unexpectedly bottled up, Buffalo led 21-14 in the second quarter. Then the Cardinals scored three touchdowns in succession.
Plitt's 9-yard scoring pass to Justin Hall tied it at 21. Then the Bulls left Jalen McGaughy open downfield on third-and-12, and Plitt found him for a 56-yard scoring strike with 1:30 remaining.
That left Buffalo trailing for the first time all season, and Ball State wasn't done. Jimmy Daw knocked the ball away from quarterback Kyle Vantrease, and Christian Albright returned the fumble 34 yards for a touchdown with 48 seconds to play in the half. That was the first sack Buffalo had allowed all season, and it was a costly one.
''I thought we really couldn't get Jaret on track,'' Buffalo coach Lance Leipold said. ''We never really got the momentum to keep kind of hammering away at the running game there, from the second quarter on.''
The start of the game felt routine for Buffalo, which took a 7-0 lead on a 3-yard run by Patterson just 3:01 into the first quarter. But Patterson didn't have a carry longer than 8 yards all game. He averaged 8.3 per carry through the first five games.
Plitt found Yo'Heinz Tyler for a 10-yard touchdown to tie it at 7. Then Vantrease answered with a 24-yard scoring pass to Trevor Wilson.
Plitt scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak on fourth down, but Vantrease connected with Wilson for a 57-yard pass that set up a 1-yard touchdown run by the Buffalo quarterback. At that point, Vantrease was 10 of 11 for 196 yards, but the Bulls weren't doing enough defensively to build a comfortable lead.
THE TAKEAWAY
Ball State: The Cardinals made Patterson look ordinary even before his injury, and they moved the ball almost at will in the first half. Ball State's offense and defense both deserve credit for this win. Buffalo hadn't scored fewer than 42 points in a game all season.
Buffalo: The swing at the end of the first half was decisive, but the Bulls never really had control. Their running game wasn't consistently explosive, and it took too long for their defense to slow down Ball State.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Buffalo's stay in the Top 25 is presumably over now.
UP NEXT
Both these teams have bowl-worthy resumes, but there's no telling how the postseason will go in this pandemic-affected season.
---
Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
D. Plitt
9 QB
273 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, -16 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
K. Vantrease
7 QB
365 PaYds, PaTD, INT, -6 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|24
|Rushing
|10
|6
|Passing
|11
|15
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|7-17
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|439
|499
|Total Plays
|79
|71
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|7.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|166
|134
|Rush Attempts
|47
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|4.6
|Yards Passing
|273
|365
|Comp. - Att.
|20-32
|29-42
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|7.7
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-44.9
|3-46.7
|Return Yards
|0
|4
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|273
|PASS YDS
|365
|
|
|166
|RUSH YDS
|134
|
|
|439
|TOTAL YDS
|499
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Plitt 9 QB
|D. Plitt
|20/32
|273
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Evans 30 RB
|T. Evans
|18
|94
|0
|30
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|6
|55
|0
|21
|
W. Jones 24 RB
|W. Jones
|13
|33
|0
|5
|
D. Plitt 9 QB
|D. Plitt
|10
|-16
|1
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Y. Tyler 6 WR
|Y. Tyler
|8
|6
|91
|1
|24
|
A. Davis 1 WR
|A. Davis
|9
|5
|69
|0
|21
|
J. McGaughy 0 WR
|J. McGaughy
|1
|1
|56
|1
|56
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|6
|5
|45
|1
|25
|
I. James-Gray 12 WR
|I. James-Gray
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Rudy 8 FB
|C. Rudy
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Koch 88 TE
|D. Koch
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
W. Jones 24 RB
|W. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Uzodinma II 3 CB
|A. Uzodinma II
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cosby 5 S
|B. Cosby
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Daw 27 LB
|J. Daw
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Martin 7 LB
|B. Martin
|6-7
|0.0
|0
|
A. Phillips 21 CB
|A. Phillips
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Thomas 6 LB
|J. Thomas
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sape 94 DL
|J. Sape
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tarango 90 DL
|J. Tarango
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Agyemang 0 DL
|C. Agyemang
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coll 32 LB
|C. Coll
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Anderson II 23 S
|B. Anderson II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mims 93 DL
|K. Mims
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Albright 9 LB
|C. Albright
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 97 DL
|J. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Vantrease 7 QB
|K. Vantrease
|29/42
|365
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Marks Jr. 5 RB
|K. Marks Jr.
|9
|93
|1
|67
|
J. Patterson 26 RB
|J. Patterson
|18
|47
|1
|8
|
K. Vantrease 7 QB
|K. Vantrease
|2
|-6
|1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Nunn 1 WR
|A. Nunn
|17
|13
|182
|0
|54
|
T. Wilson 18 WR
|T. Wilson
|9
|6
|118
|1
|57
|
Z. Lefebvre 89 TE
|Z. Lefebvre
|7
|5
|46
|0
|20
|
J. Ruiz 87 WR
|J. Ruiz
|4
|3
|29
|0
|17
|
B. Porter 17 WR
|B. Porter
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Marks Jr. 5 RB
|K. Marks Jr.
|3
|2
|-10
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Gross Jr. 24 S
|C. Gross Jr.
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Wilson 0 DT
|E. Wilson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 27 LB
|T. Thompson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Patterson 20 LB
|J. Patterson
|6-5
|0.0
|1
|
M. Koonce 50 DE
|M. Koonce
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Hill 33 S
|T. Hill
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
R. Baker 18 S
|R. Baker
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wright 31 LB
|K. Wright
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Woods Jr. 95 DT
|T. Woods Jr.
|4-2
|2.0
|0
|
G. Wolo 90 DT
|G. Wolo
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|
I. King 4 CB
|I. King
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Washington 3 CB
|A. Washington
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brown 7 S
|E. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Terry Jr. 5 LB
|T. Terry Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Michel 6 DE
|M. Michel
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fuqua 10 S
|M. Fuqua
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Black 94 DE
|E. Black
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. McGee 92 DT
|R. McGee
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. McNulty 16 K
|A. McNulty
|0/1
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Finegan 40 P
|E. Finegan
|2
|49.0
|1
|51
|
K. Vantrease 7 QB
|K. Vantrease
|1
|42.0
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|6
|26.2
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-J.Lewis kicks 64 yards from BALL 35. 2-R.Cook to BUF 29 for 28 yards (16-H.Littles).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 29(14:55 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 32 for 3 yards (94-J.Sape).
|+54 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUFF 32(14:21 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to BALL 14 for 54 yards (21-A.Phillips).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 14(13:48 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BALL 12 for 2 yards (5-B.Cosby94-J.Sape).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUFF 12(13:11 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BALL 5 for 7 yards (23-B.Anderson7-B.Martin).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BUFF 5(12:36 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BALL 3 for 2 yards (3-A.Uzodinma5-B.Cosby).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - BUFF 3(12:04 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:59 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:59 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(11:59 - 1st) 11-J.Hall to BALL 34 for 9 yards (33-T.Hill).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 1 - BALLST 34(11:37 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to BUF 45 for 21 yards (31-K.Wright).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 45(11:23 - 1st) 24-W.Jones to BUF 41 for 4 yards (0-E.Wilson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - BALLST 41(11:01 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to BUF 36 for 5 yards (4-I.King).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BALLST 36(10:40 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt to BUF 34 for 2 yards (0-E.Wilson20-J.Patterson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 34(10:17 - 1st) 30-T.Evans to BUF 30 for 4 yards (24-C.Gross).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - BALLST 30(9:45 - 1st) 30-T.Evans to BUF 22 for 8 yards (24-C.Gross31-K.Wright).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 22(9:31 - 1st) 30-T.Evans to BUF 20 for 2 yards (90-G.Wolo6-M.Michel).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - BALLST 20(8:50 - 1st) 11-J.Hall to BUF 14 for 6 yards (27-T.Thompson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - BALLST 14(8:15 - 1st) 24-W.Jones to BUF 10 for 4 yards (20-J.Patterson).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 10(7:50 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:47 - 1st) 34-J.Knight extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:47 - 1st) 46-J.Lewis kicks 63 yards from BALL 35. 2-R.Cook to BUF 31 for 29 yards (32-C.Coll).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 31(7:40 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 89-Z.Lefebvre. 89-Z.Lefebvre to BUF 39 for 8 yards (7-B.Martin).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUFF 39(7:02 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 87-J.Ruiz. 87-J.Ruiz to BUF 46 for 7 yards (3-A.Uzodinma).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 46(6:37 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 41-A.Nunn. 41-A.Nunn to BALL 46 for 8 yards (21-A.Phillips).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUFF 46(6:02 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BALL 41 for 5 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 41(5:32 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 89-Z.Lefebvre. 89-Z.Lefebvre to BALL 34 for 7 yards (3-A.Uzodinma5-B.Cosby).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - BUFF 34(4:53 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BALL 32 for 2 yards (5-B.Cosby32-C.Coll).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - BUFF 32(4:18 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BALL 24 for 8 yards (21-A.Phillips).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 24(3:47 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 18-T.Wilson. 18-T.Wilson runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:41 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:41 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty kicks 59 yards from BUF 35. 30-T.Evans to BALL 31 for 25 yards (25-C.Tate52-S.Dolac).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 31(3:35 - 1st) 24-W.Jones to BALL 30 for -1 yard (90-G.Wolo50-M.Koonce).
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - BALLST 30(3:11 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 22 for -8 yards (50-M.Koonce).
|No Gain
|
3 & 19 - BALLST 22(2:40 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler.
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - BALLST 22(2:31 - 1st) 38-N.Snyder punts 38 yards from BALL 22 to BUF 40 fair catch by 2-R.Cook.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 40(2:24 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BUF 41 for 1 yard (6-J.Thomas7-B.Martin).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - BUFF 41(1:45 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BUF 44 for 3 yards (90-J.Tarango27-J.Daw).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - BUFF 44(1:04 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 87-J.Ruiz. 87-J.Ruiz to BUF 50 for 6 yards (21-A.Phillips).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - BUFF 44(1:04 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 87-J.Ruiz. 87-J.Ruiz to BUF 49 for 5 yards (21-A.Phillips).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - BUFF 49(0:34 - 1st) Penalty on BALL 0-C.Agyemang Offside 5 yards enforced at BUF 49. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 46(0:18 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BALL 40 for 6 yards (27-J.Daw7-B.Martin).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUFF 40(15:00 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to BALL 23 for 17 yards (27-J.Daw).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 23(14:32 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 41-A.Nunn. 41-A.Nunn to BALL 15 for 8 yards (5-B.Cosby21-A.Phillips).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUFF 15(13:57 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BALL 13 for 2 yards (32-C.Coll).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 13(13:22 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 41-A.Nunn.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 13(13:17 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BALL 11 for 2 yards (32-C.Coll7-B.Martin).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - BUFF 11(12:40 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BALL 10 for 1 yard (93-K.Mims9-C.Albright).
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - BUFF 10(11:57 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty 27 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 0-C.Agyemang.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 20(11:52 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to BALL 27 for 7 yards (3-A.Washington).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - BALLST 27(11:41 - 2nd) 30-T.Evans to BALL 33 for 6 yards (95-T.Woods33-T.Hill).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 33(11:26 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to BUF 44 for 23 yards (18-R.Baker).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 44(11:19 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BUF 19 for 25 yards (27-T.Thompson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 19(10:58 - 2nd) 24-W.Jones to BUF 16 for 3 yards (20-J.Patterson94-E.Black).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - BALLST 16(10:27 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to BUF 3 for 13 yards (24-C.Gross).
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - BALLST 3(10:03 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Rudy.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - BALLST 3(9:57 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt to BUF 2 for 1 yard (24-C.Gross).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - BALLST 2(9:20 - 2nd) 30-T.Evans to BUF 1 for 1 yard (18-R.Baker95-T.Woods).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - BALLST 1(8:55 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:49 - 2nd) 46-J.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:49 - 2nd) 46-J.Lewis kicks 60 yards from BALL 35. 2-R.Cook to BUF 24 for 19 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 24(8:42 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 41-A.Nunn. 41-A.Nunn to BUF 42 for 18 yards (3-A.Uzodinma).
|+57 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 42(8:07 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 18-T.Wilson. 18-T.Wilson to BALL 1 for 57 yards (3-A.Uzodinma).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - BUFF 1(7:36 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:31 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:31 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(7:31 - 2nd) 24-W.Jones to BALL 30 for 5 yards (6-M.Michel).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - BALLST 30(7:09 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 37 for 7 yards (5-T.Terry6-M.Michel).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 37(6:42 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to BUF 39 for 24 yards (10-M.Fuqua).
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 39(6:29 - 2nd) 30-T.Evans to BUF 9 for 30 yards (7-E.Brown).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - BALLST 9(6:06 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Davis.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - BALLST 9(6:01 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:01 - 2nd) 46-J.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:55 - 2nd) 46-J.Lewis kicks 64 yards from BALL 35. 2-R.Cook to BUF 34 for 33 yards (32-C.Coll).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 34(5:47 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 35 for 1 yard (90-J.Tarango7-B.Martin).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - BUFF 35(5:11 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 36 for 1 yard (9-C.Albright90-J.Tarango).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - BUFF 36(4:26 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 41-A.Nunn.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - BUFF 36(4:20 - 2nd) 40-E.Finegan punts 47 yards from BUF 36 out of bounds at the BALL 17.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 17(4:12 - 2nd) 30-T.Evans to BALL 20 for 3 yards (50-M.Koonce90-G.Wolo).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BALLST 20(3:36 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Davis.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - BALLST 20(3:29 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler. Penalty on BUF 33-T.Hill Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BALL 20. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 35(3:24 - 2nd) 11-J.Hall to BALL 46 for 11 yards (7-E.Brown).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 46(3:06 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 48 for 2 yards (5-T.Terry33-T.Hill).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - BALLST 48(2:26 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 44 for -4 yards FUMBLES (90-G.Wolo). 24-W.Jones to BALL 44 for no gain.
|+56 YD
|
3 & 12 - BALLST 44(2:00 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 0-J.McGaughy. 0-J.McGaughy runs 56 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:30 - 2nd) 46-J.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:30 - 2nd) 46-J.Lewis kicks 62 yards from BALL 35 out of bounds at the BUF 3.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 35(1:30 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 37 for 2 yards (7-B.Martin6-J.Thomas).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUFF 37(1:13 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 41-A.Nunn. 41-A.Nunn to BUF 41 for 4 yards (21-A.Phillips).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - BUFF 41(1:00 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease sacked at BUF 34 for -7 yards FUMBLES (27-J.Daw). 9-C.Albright runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:48 - 2nd) 46-J.Lewis kicks 62 yards from BALL 35. 2-R.Cook to BUF 20 for 17 yards (42-H.Grenda6-J.Thomas).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 20(0:42 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 22 for 2 yards (7-B.Martin97-J.Harris).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - BALLST 22(0:06 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 41-A.Nunn. 41-A.Nunn to BUF 36 for 14 yards (3-A.Uzodinma).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 60 yards from BUF 36. 11-J.Hall to BALL 20 for 16 yards (56-J.Zimmer).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 20(14:55 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to BALL 30 for 10 yards (33-T.Hill).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 30(14:42 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to BALL 38 for 8 yards (31-K.Wright4-I.King).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUFF 38(14:16 - 3rd) 24-W.Jones to BALL 39 for 1 yard (0-E.Wilson27-T.Thompson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BUFF 39(14:00 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt to BALL 41 for 2 yards (0-E.Wilson90-G.Wolo).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 41(13:35 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 41(13:30 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 38 for -3 yards. Penalty on BUF 50-M.Koonce Offside 5 yards enforced at BALL 41. No Play. (90-G.Wolo6-M.Michel).
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - BUFF 46(13:11 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 41 for -5 yards (95-T.Woods).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 10 - BUFF 41(12:39 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to BUF 38 for 21 yards (18-R.Baker33-T.Hill).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 38(12:20 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BUF 36 for 2 yards (33-T.Hill).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUFF 36(11:56 - 3rd) 24-W.Jones to BUF 32 for 4 yards (27-T.Thompson).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - BUFF 32(11:26 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 12-I.James. 12-I.James to BUF 23 for 9 yards (4-I.King).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 23(10:59 - 3rd) 30-T.Evans to BUF 16 for 7 yards (27-T.Thompson24-C.Gross).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - BUFF 16(10:29 - 3rd) 30-T.Evans to BUF 9 for 7 yards (3-A.Washington33-T.Hill).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 9 - BUFF 9(9:50 - 3rd) 24-W.Jones to BUF 4 for 5 yards (20-J.Patterson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - BUFF 4(9:25 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 12-I.James.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BUFF 4(9:18 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Davis.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - BUFF 4(9:14 - 3rd) 46-J.Lewis 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:10 - 3rd) 46-J.Lewis kicks 63 yards from BALL 35. 2-R.Cook to BUF 33 for 31 yards (10-B.Stewart).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 33(9:01 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 35 for 2 yards (0-C.Agyemang7-B.Martin).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - BALLST 35(8:31 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 41-A.Nunn. 41-A.Nunn to BUF 49 for 14 yards (7-B.Martin).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 49(8:02 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 45 for -4 yards (94-J.Sape).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 14 - BALLST 45(7:52 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 41-A.Nunn. 41-A.Nunn to BALL 46 for 9 yards (3-A.Uzodinma).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - BALLST 46(7:04 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to BALL 44 for 2 yards (6-J.Thomas0-C.Agyemang).
|-5 YD
|
4 & 3 - BALLST 44(6:27 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 5-K.Marks. 5-K.Marks to BALL 49 for -5 yards (27-J.Daw).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 49(6:20 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 40 for -9 yards (95-T.Woods).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 19 - BUFF 40(5:45 - 3rd) 11-J.Hall to BALL 46 for 6 yards (24-C.Gross).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - BUFF 46(5:07 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 12-I.James.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - BUFF 46(5:01 - 3rd) 38-N.Snyder punts 54 yards from BALL 46 to BUF End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 20(4:51 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 5-K.Marks. 5-K.Marks to BUF 15 for -5 yards (27-J.Daw).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 15 - BALLST 15(4:11 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 18-T.Wilson. 18-T.Wilson to BUF 25 for 10 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BALLST 25(3:34 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Wilson.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - BALLST 25(3:29 - 3rd) 40-E.Finegan punts 51 yards from BUF 25 Downed at the BALL 24.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 24(3:15 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to BALL 32 for 8 yards (4-I.King).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - BUFF 32(3:00 - 3rd) 24-W.Jones to BALL 32 for no gain (50-M.Koonce).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - BUFF 32(2:38 - 3rd) 24-W.Jones to BALL 31 for -1 yard (95-T.Woods20-J.Patterson).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - BUFF 31(1:55 - 3rd) 38-N.Snyder punts 51 yards from BALL 31. 2-R.Cook to BUF 22 for 4 yards (30-T.Evans).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 22(1:41 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 18-T.Wilson. 18-T.Wilson to BUF 33 for 11 yards (7-B.Martin).
|+67 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 33(1:30 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:16 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:16 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(1:16 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 8-C.Rudy. 8-C.Rudy to BALL 27 for 2 yards (33-T.Hill).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUFF 27(1:09 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 88-D.Koch. 88-D.Koch to BALL 28 for 1 yard (18-R.Baker).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BUFF 28(0:13 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 24-W.Jones.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - BUFF 28(0:06 - 3rd) 38-N.Snyder punts 44 yards from BALL 28 to BUF 28 fair catch by 2-R.Cook.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 27(14:53 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt to BALL 32 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BUFF 32(14:18 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler.
|Int
|
3 & 5 - BUFF 32(14:13 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 20-J.Patterson at BALL 40. 20-J.Patterson to BALL 31 for 9 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 31(14:02 - 4th) Penalty on BUF 31-K.Wright Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BALL 31. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 46(14:02 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to BALL 43 for 3 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BALLST 43(13:34 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Ruiz.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BALLST 43(13:28 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 41-A.Nunn.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - BALLST 43(13:24 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease punts 41 yards from BALL 43 out of bounds at the BALL 2.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 2(13:14 - 4th) 30-T.Evans to BALL 4 for 2 yards (31-K.Wright20-J.Patterson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUFF 4(12:46 - 4th) 30-T.Evans to BALL 7 for 3 yards (50-M.Koonce20-J.Patterson).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - BUFF 7(12:11 - 4th) 30-T.Evans to BALL 15 for 8 yards (20-J.Patterson24-C.Gross).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 15(11:53 - 4th) 24-W.Jones to BALL 19 for 4 yards (20-J.Patterson5-T.Terry).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - BUFF 19(11:10 - 4th) 24-W.Jones to BALL 21 for 2 yards (50-M.Koonce20-J.Patterson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - BUFF 21(10:46 - 4th) Penalty on BALL 77-K.Slaven False start 5 yards enforced at BALL 21. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - BUFF 16(10:35 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Davis.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - BUFF 16(10:27 - 4th) 38-N.Snyder punts 36 yards from BALL 16 to BUF 48 fair catch by 2-R.Cook.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 48(10:20 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 41-A.Nunn. 41-A.Nunn to BALL 39 for 13 yards (3-A.Uzodinma).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 39(9:54 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 41-A.Nunn. 41-A.Nunn to BALL 22 for 17 yards (5-B.Cosby23-B.Anderson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 22(9:24 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 41-A.Nunn. 41-A.Nunn to BALL 16 for 6 yards (27-J.Daw).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - BALLST 16(9:07 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 89-Z.Lefebvre.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - BALLST 16(9:00 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to BALL 14 for 2 yards (7-B.Martin).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - BALLST 14(8:36 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Marks.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 14(8:31 - 4th) 30-T.Evans to BALL 15 for 1 yard (27-T.Thompson).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 9 - BUFF 15(8:02 - 4th) 11-J.Hall to BALL 36 for 21 yards (24-C.Gross).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 36(7:53 - 4th) 30-T.Evans to BALL 43 for 7 yards (24-C.Gross).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - BUFF 43(6:48 - 4th) 30-T.Evans to BALL 47 for 4 yards (33-T.Hill).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 47(6:10 - 4th) 30-T.Evans to BALL 48 for 1 yard (20-J.Patterson90-G.Wolo).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - BUFF 48(6:01 - 4th) 11-J.Hall to BALL 50 for 2 yards (27-T.Thompson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - BUFF 50(5:18 - 4th) 24-W.Jones to BUF 47 for 3 yards (90-G.Wolo92-R.McGee).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - BUFF 47(5:11 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt punts 43 yards from BUF 47 Downed at the BUF 4.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 4(5:01 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 18-T.Wilson. 18-T.Wilson to BUF 14 for 10 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 14(4:52 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Wilson.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 14(4:47 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 18-T.Wilson. 18-T.Wilson to BUF 20 for 6 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - BALLST 20(4:30 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 41-A.Nunn. 41-A.Nunn to BUF 27 for 7 yards (3-A.Uzodinma).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 27(4:18 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 89-Z.Lefebvre. 89-Z.Lefebvre to BUF 32 for 5 yards (6-J.Thomas7-B.Martin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BALLST 32(4:01 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Wilson.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - BALLST 32(3:56 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 89-Z.Lefebvre. 89-Z.Lefebvre to BUF 38 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 38(3:51 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 17-B.Porter.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 38(3:37 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to BUF 37 for -1 yard (94-J.Sape).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 11 - BALLST 37(3:15 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 41-A.Nunn. 41-A.Nunn to BUF 47 for 10 yards (3-A.Uzodinma).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - BALLST 47(2:56 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to BUF 47 for no gain (6-J.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 47(2:52 - 4th) 30-T.Evans to BUF 45 for 2 yards (0-E.Wilson).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUFF 45(2:09 - 4th) 30-T.Evans to BUF 47 for -2 yards (31-K.Wright95-T.Woods).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 10 - BUFF 47(1:21 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt to BUF 48 for -1 yard (0-E.Wilson).
|Penalty
|
4 & 11 - BUFF 48(0:35 - 4th) Team penalty on BALL Delay of game 5 yards enforced at BUF 48. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - BUFF 48(0:35 - 4th) 38-N.Snyder punts 48 yards from BUF 48 to BUF End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 20(0:27 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 89-Z.Lefebvre.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 20(0:22 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 87-J.Ruiz. 87-J.Ruiz runs ob at BUF 37 for 17 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 37(0:22 - 4th) Penalty on BALL 9-C.Albright Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BUF 37. No Play.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 48(0:15 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 89-Z.Lefebvre. 89-Z.Lefebvre to BALL 28 for 20 yards (0-C.Agyemang).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 28(0:02 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 17-B.Porter.
