No. 4 Ohio State shoots for CFP in Big Ten final vs. No. 14 Northwestern
No. 4 Ohio State shoots for CFP in Big Ten final vs. No. 14 Northwestern
Fourth-ranked Ohio State is playing for more than just its fourth straight Big Ten title vs. No. 14 Northwestern on Saturday in Indianapolis.
The Buckeyes (5-0, 5-0 Big Ten) are looking to cement their spot in the College Football Playoff despite critics contending they haven't played enough games and weren't impressive when they did play.
"Like I've been telling a lot of my teammates, we have to blow them out," Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade said Tuesday. "We have to come to play. ... We have to show the world what we can do."
Northwestern (6-1, 6-1) knows the odds are against it, just as they were in the 2018 conference title game, which the Buckeyes won 45-24.
"I think last time we had the approach of we were happy to win the West," Wildcats receiver Riley Lees said. "But I think our goals have superseded that, and our expectation now is to win the Big Ten championship, and that's going to be our mindset going into this game."
The Buckeyes beat the Wildcats 52-3 in the 2019 regular season, the first for Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, who was considering Northwestern when he was transferring from Georgia after the 2018 campaign.
Fields is 107-for-137 (78.1 percent) for 1,407 yards and 15 touchdowns this season, with three interceptions.
"The way that he carries himself, the way he leads that offense and the team, he makes such great decisions with the ball," Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said.
Ohio State is fourth nationally in scoring average at 46.6 points per game. The Wildcats want to keep that offense off the field by using drives like the 17-play, 64-yard march guided by quarterback Peyton Ramsey in the team's 28-10 victory over Illinois on Saturday. Cam Porter capped that long drive with a 2-yard touchdown run.
"Peyton Ramsey's given them a shot in the arm," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. "They've controlled the football, they're smart and they really don't turn the ball over. So, when you do that, you've got to really be on your game. They're not going to give you anything."
Northwestern averages 25.3 points per game to rank 90th of 127 schools, but defensively the Wildcats are second in the nation by allowing 14.6 points a game.
"It's very hard to run the ball on them, and they keep it all in front of them," Day said. "They force you to work down the field."
Day said he expects most of the 23 players who missed the Dec. 5 game at Michigan State because of COVID-19, injuries or other illnesses to be cleared to play vs. Northwestern.
The Buckeyes have had three of their past five games postponed due to COVID-19 issues, including last Saturday's game against Michigan.
Ohio State got a waiver to play in the championship game since it did not meet the original minimum six-game requirement to be eligible.
The Buckeyes feel that by beating Northwestern they deserve a shot at their first national championship since 2014.
"This team can play with anybody in the country," Day said. "To go undefeated and win the Big Ten championship, that speaks for itself."
--Field Level Media
|
|
C. Porter
20 RB
61 RuYds, RuTD, 15 ReYds, 3 RECs
|
|
T. Sermon
8 RB
331 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 4 ReYds, 3 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|24
|Rushing
|6
|17
|Passing
|11
|6
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|329
|513
|Total Plays
|71
|71
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|7.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|105
|399
|Rush Attempts
|34
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|9.1
|Yards Passing
|224
|114
|Comp. - Att.
|24-37
|12-27
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|2.8
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-42.3
|3-39.3
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|224
|PASS YDS
|114
|
|
|105
|RUSH YDS
|399
|
|
|329
|TOTAL YDS
|513
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Porter 20 RB
|C. Porter
|16
|61
|1
|16
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|10
|28
|0
|34
|
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|5
|26
|0
|9
|
I. Bowser 25 RB
|I. Bowser
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
|R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman
|12
|8
|103
|0
|31
|
J. Raine 0 TE
|J. Raine
|7
|4
|35
|0
|20
|
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|6
|4
|33
|0
|18
|
C. Mangieri 89 TE
|C. Mangieri
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
B. Kirtz 17 WR
|B. Kirtz
|2
|2
|16
|0
|12
|
C. Porter 20 RB
|C. Porter
|3
|3
|15
|0
|8
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Bergin 28 LB
|C. Bergin
|9-2
|0.5
|0
|
P. Fisher 42 LB
|P. Fisher
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gallagher 51 LB
|B. Gallagher
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brown IV 99 DE
|E. Brown IV
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Hampton 11 DB
|A. Hampton
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pace 5 DB
|J. Pace
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Joseph 16 DB
|B. Joseph
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Mitchell 21 DB
|C. Mitchell
|3-1
|0.5
|1
|
J. Saunders 90 DT
|J. Saunders
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Spivak 93 DL
|J. Spivak
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gallagher 32 LB
|B. Gallagher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Leota 55 DL
|E. Leota
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ruiz 18 DB
|C. Ruiz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adebawore 49 DL
|A. Adebawore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Kuhbander 14 K
|C. Kuhbander
|1/2
|47
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Adams 20 P
|D. Adams
|4
|42.3
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|12/27
|114
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Sermon 8 RB
|T. Sermon
|29
|331
|2
|65
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|12
|35
|0
|24
|
M. Teague III 33 RB
|M. Teague III
|2
|23
|0
|27
|
M. Williams 28 RB
|M. Williams
|1
|10
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Fleming 4 WR
|J. Fleming
|7
|4
|53
|0
|23
|
G. Wilson 5 WR
|G. Wilson
|10
|4
|49
|0
|21
|
M. Teague III 33 RB
|M. Teague III
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Sermon 8 RB
|T. Sermon
|6
|3
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Williams 6 WR
|J. Williams
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Borland 32 LB
|T. Borland
|6-1
|0.5
|0
|
S. Wade 24 CB
|S. Wade
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williamson 21 CB
|M. Williamson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hilliard 47 LB
|J. Hilliard
|5-4
|0.0
|1
|
P. Werner 20 LB
|P. Werner
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Proctor 41 S
|J. Proctor
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Cooper 0 DE
|J. Cooper
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
H. Garrett 92 DT
|H. Garrett
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Togiai 72 DT
|T. Togiai
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Banks 7 CB
|S. Banks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Ransom 12 S
|L. Ransom
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hamilton 83 DL
|C. Hamilton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Potter 97 DE
|N. Potter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Vincent 6 DT
|T. Vincent
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
Z. Harrison 9 DE
|Z. Harrison
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Haubeil 95 K
|B. Haubeil
|3/4
|43
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Hoover 29 P
|Z. Hoover
|3
|39.3
|2
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 40 yards from NW 35 to OSU 25 fair catch by 3-T.Mitchell.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(15:00 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Fleming.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 25(14:56 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 33-M.Teague. 33-M.Teague to OSU 33 for 8 yards (11-A.Hampton).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - OHIOST 33(14:07 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 4-J.Fleming. 4-J.Fleming to OSU 41 for 8 yards (42-P.Fisher11-A.Hampton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 41(13:38 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Williams.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 41(13:31 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 4-J.Fleming. 4-J.Fleming pushed ob at NW 48 for 11 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 48(13:04 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to OSU 48 for -4 yards (49-A.Adebawore).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 14 - OHIOST 48(12:31 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 4-J.Fleming. 4-J.Fleming pushed ob at NW 41 for 11 yards (11-A.Hampton).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - OHIOST 41(11:47 - 1st) 1-J.Fields scrambles to NW 34 for 7 yards (99-E.Brown11-A.Hampton).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 34(11:16 - 1st) 1-J.Fields to NW 26 for 8 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - OHIOST 26(10:28 - 1st) 8-T.Sermon to NW 19 for 7 yards (93-J.Spivak11-A.Hampton).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 19(9:54 - 1st) 8-T.Sermon to NW 12 for 7 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - OHIOST 12(9:15 - 1st) 8-T.Sermon to NW 7 for 5 yards (16-B.Joseph).
|Penalty
|
1 & 7 - OHIOST 7(8:41 - 1st) 1-J.Fields runs 7 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on OSU 76-H.Miller Holding 10 yards enforced at NW 7. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 17 - OHIOST 17(8:33 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 8-T.Sermon. 8-T.Sermon to NW 14 for 3 yards (11-A.Hampton).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 14 - OHIOST 14(7:56 - 1st) 8-T.Sermon to NW 9 for 5 yards (99-E.Brown).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - OHIOST 9(7:17 - 1st) 1-J.Fields sacked at NW 24 for -15 yards (28-C.Bergin21-C.Mitchell).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 24 - OHIOST 24(6:39 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:34 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(6:34 - 1st) 20-C.Porter to NW 38 for 13 yards (72-T.Togiai).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 38(6:16 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman runs ob at NW 42 for 4 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - NWEST 42(6:00 - 1st) 8-K.McGowan to NW 49 for 7 yards (41-J.Proctor21-M.Williamson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 49(5:45 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 20-C.Porter. 20-C.Porter pushed ob at OSU 43 for 8 yards (47-J.Hilliard).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - NWEST 43(5:17 - 1st) 20-C.Porter to OSU 43 for no gain (24-S.Wade92-H.Garrett).
|+34 YD
|
3 & 2 - NWEST 43(4:37 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey to OSU 9 for 34 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - NWEST 9(4:08 - 1st) 20-C.Porter runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:02 - 1st) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:02 - 1st) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(4:02 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Wilson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 25(3:57 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Wilson.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - OHIOST 25(3:53 - 1st) 1-J.Fields sacked at OSU 20 for -5 yards (99-E.Brown).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - OHIOST 20(3:20 - 1st) 29-Z.Hoover punts 41 yards from OSU 20 to NW 39 fair catch by 19-R.Lees.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 39(3:12 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 89-C.Mangieri. 89-C.Mangieri to OSU 45 for 16 yards (7-S.Banks).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 45(2:51 - 1st) 19-R.Lees sacked at NW 39 for -16 yards. Penalty on NW 19-R.Lees Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at NW 39. (0-J.Cooper).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 26 - NWEST 39(2:41 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 26-E.Hull. 26-E.Hull to NW 38 for -1 yard (7-S.Banks6-T.Vincent).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 27 - NWEST 38(2:06 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 0-J.Raine. 0-J.Raine to NW 46 for 8 yards (21-M.Williamson).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - NWEST 46(1:22 - 1st) 36-D.Adams punts 32 yards from NW 46 to OSU 22 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 22(1:15 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to OSU 49 for 27 yards (5-J.Pace).
|-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 49(0:48 - 1st) 1-J.Fields to OSU 42 FUMBLES. 5-G.Wilson to OSU 42 for no gain.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 17 - OHIOST 42(0:10 - 1st) 8-T.Sermon to NW 49 for 9 yards (55-E.Leota).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - OHIOST 49(15:00 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Fleming.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - OHIOST 49(14:57 - 2nd) 29-Z.Hoover punts 43 yards from NW 49 to the NW 6 downed by 4-J.Fleming.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 6(14:46 - 2nd) 20-C.Porter to NW 12 for 6 yards (6-T.Vincent47-J.Hilliard).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - NWEST 12(14:21 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan to NW 15 for 3 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - NWEST 15(13:50 - 2nd) 20-C.Porter to NW 17 for 2 yards (97-N.Potter9-Z.Harrison).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 17(13:23 - 2nd) 8-K.McGowan pushed ob at NW 20 for 3 yards (20-P.Werner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 20(12:54 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey pushed ob at NW 20 for no gain (20-P.Werner).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 7 - NWEST 20(12:22 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to NW 42 for 22 yards (12-L.Ransom).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 42(11:57 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 17-B.Kirtz. 17-B.Kirtz to NW 46 for 4 yards (47-J.Hilliard).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - NWEST 46(11:26 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 17-B.Kirtz. 17-B.Kirtz to OSU 42 for 12 yards (24-S.Wade).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 42(11:05 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey to OSU 33 for 9 yards (0-J.Cooper).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - NWEST 33(10:33 - 2nd) 8-K.McGowan pushed ob at OSU 24 for 9 yards (24-S.Wade).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 24(10:05 - 2nd) 20-C.Porter to OSU 24 for no gain (20-P.Werner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 24(9:42 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Raine.
|-5 YD
|
3 & 10 - NWEST 24(9:36 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 0-J.Raine. 0-J.Raine to OSU 29 for -5 yards (83-C.Hamilton).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - NWEST 29(8:52 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:46 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 40 yards from NW 35 to OSU 25 fair catch by 3-D.McCall.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(8:46 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 31 for 6 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - OHIOST 31(8:20 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Williams. Penalty on OSU 6-J.Williams Pass touched by receiver who went OOB 0 yards enforced at OSU 31. Team penalty on OSU Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|+21 YD
|
3 & 4 - OHIOST 31(8:00 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson pushed ob at NW 48 for 21 yards (18-C.Ruiz).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 48(7:40 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 4-J.Fleming. 4-J.Fleming pushed ob at NW 25 for 23 yards (11-A.Hampton).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(7:00 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields sacked at NW 34 for -9 yards (90-J.Saunders).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 19 - OHIOST 34(6:14 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields scrambles to NW 26 for 8 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - OHIOST 26(5:33 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Wilson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - OHIOST 26(5:27 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:23 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(5:23 - 2nd) 20-C.Porter to NW 22 for -3 yards (92-H.Garrett).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 13 - NWEST 22(4:54 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 20-C.Porter. 20-C.Porter to NW 23 for 1 yard (21-M.Williamson).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 12 - NWEST 23(4:21 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan to NW 41 for 18 yards (41-J.Proctor).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 41(3:50 - 2nd) 20-C.Porter to NW 45 for 4 yards (32-T.Borland47-J.Hilliard).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - NWEST 45(3:17 - 2nd) 20-C.Porter to NW 47 for 2 yards (0-J.Cooper92-H.Garrett).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NWEST 47(2:41 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NWEST 47(2:33 - 2nd) 36-D.Adams punts 38 yards from NW 47 to OSU 15 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 15(2:26 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 36 for 21 yards (16-B.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 36(2:07 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Sermon.
|+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 36(2:03 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields to NW 40 for 24 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 40(1:34 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Sermon.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 40(1:27 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Wilson. Penalty on NW 11-A.Hampton Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NW 40. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(1:19 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Fleming.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 25(1:12 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson pushed ob at NW 14 for 11 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 14(1:07 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to NW 9 for 5 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|Int
|
2 & 5 - OHIOST 9(0:34 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Wilson INTERCEPTED by 16-B.Joseph at NW End Zone. 16-B.Joseph touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to NW 25 fair catch by 8-K.McGowan.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 89-C.Mangieri.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 25(14:56 - 3rd) 20-C.Porter to NW 26 for 1 yard (72-T.Togiai).
|+31 YD
|
3 & 9 - NWEST 26(14:19 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to OSU 43 for 31 yards (7-S.Banks).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 43(13:57 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 0-J.Raine. 0-J.Raine to OSU 31 for 12 yards (32-T.Borland).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 31(13:36 - 3rd) 8-K.McGowan to OSU 27 for 4 yards (32-T.Borland21-M.Williamson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NWEST 27(13:06 - 3rd) 20-C.Porter to OSU 27 for no gain (92-H.Garrett9-Z.Harrison).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 6 - NWEST 27(12:41 - 3rd) 20-C.Porter to OSU 11 for 16 yards (47-J.Hilliard).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 11(12:22 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey to OSU 12 for -1 yard (32-T.Borland9-Z.Harrison).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - NWEST 12(11:50 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey to OSU 9 for 3 yards (41-J.Proctor).
|Int
|
3 & 8 - NWEST 9(11:20 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Raine INTERCEPTED by 47-J.Hilliard at OSU End Zone. 47-J.Hilliard touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 20(11:14 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 33 for 13 yards (51-B.Gallagher5-J.Pace).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 33(11:03 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 45 for 12 yards (16-B.Joseph).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 45(10:42 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Williams INTERCEPTED by 21-C.Mitchell at NW 49. 21-C.Mitchell runs ob at NW 49 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 49(10:37 - 3rd) 20-C.Porter to NW 48 for -1 yard (47-J.Hilliard).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - NWEST 48(10:07 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete.
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - NWEST 48(10:02 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey sacked at NW 40 for -8 yards (32-T.Borland6-T.Vincent).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - NWEST 40(9:15 - 3rd) 36-D.Adams punts 53 yards from NW 40 to the OSU 7 downed by 24-R.Heard.
|Result
|Play
|+65 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 7(9:03 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon to NW 28 for 65 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 28(8:24 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields to NW 20 for 8 yards (51-B.Gallagher16-B.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - OHIOST 20(7:42 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Wilson.
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - OHIOST 20(7:36 - 3rd) Team penalty on OSU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at NW 20. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - OHIOST 25(7:36 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Sermon.
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - OHIOST 25(7:31 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(7:27 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 25(7:22 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 0-J.Raine. 0-J.Raine to NW 45 for 20 yards (32-T.Borland).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 45(6:58 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 20-C.Porter. Penalty on OSU 11-T.Smith Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at NW 45. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 40(6:52 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey pushed ob at OSU 40 for no gain (0-J.Cooper). Penalty on OSU 0-J.Cooper Horse Collar 15 yards enforced at OSU 40.
|-9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(6:33 - 3rd) 19-R.Lees to OSU 34 for -9 yards (47-J.Hilliard).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 19 - NWEST 34(5:53 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to OSU 28 for 6 yards (21-M.Williamson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - NWEST 28(5:11 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|No Good
|
4 & 13 - NWEST 28(5:08 - 3rd) 14-C.Kuhbander 46 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 29(5:04 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 32 for 3 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - OHIOST 32(4:45 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 37 for 5 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - OHIOST 37(4:16 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 43 for 6 yards (21-C.Mitchell42-P.Fisher).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 43(3:52 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon to NW 24 for 33 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 24(3:23 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields to NW 19 for 5 yards (99-E.Brown).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - OHIOST 19(2:57 - 3rd) 28-M.Williams to NW 9 for 10 yards (42-P.Fisher51-B.Gallagher).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - OHIOST 9(2:45 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:41 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:41 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(2:41 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to NW 30 for 5 yards (21-M.Williamson).
|Int
|
2 & 5 - NWEST 30(2:19 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 8-K.McGowan INTERCEPTED by 41-J.Proctor at NW 41. 41-J.Proctor runs ob at NW 41 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 41(2:10 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon to NW 43 for -2 yards (99-E.Brown).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - OHIOST 43(1:48 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 8-T.Sermon. 8-T.Sermon to NW 39 for 4 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - OHIOST 39(1:18 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Wilson.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - OHIOST 39(1:10 - 3rd) 29-Z.Hoover punts 34 yards from NW 39 to the NW 5 downed by 41-J.Proctor.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 5(1:01 - 3rd) 20-C.Porter to NW 13 for 8 yards (32-T.Borland47-J.Hilliard).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 2 - NWEST 13(0:38 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to NW 25 for 12 yards (41-J.Proctor).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(15:00 - 4th) 20-C.Porter to NW 29 for 4 yards (20-P.Werner).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - NWEST 29(14:32 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey to NW 40 FUMBLES (20-P.Werner). 47-J.Hilliard to NW 40 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 40(14:26 - 4th) 8-T.Sermon pushed ob at NW 12 for 28 yards (21-C.Mitchell).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 12(14:04 - 4th) 8-T.Sermon to NW 13 for -1 yard (90-J.Saunders).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - OHIOST 13(13:28 - 4th) 1-J.Fields scrambles pushed ob at NW 6 for 7 yards (5-J.Pace).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 4 - OHIOST 6(12:51 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 8-T.Sermon. 8-T.Sermon to NW 9 for -3 yards (11-A.Hampton).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - OHIOST 9(12:10 - 4th) 95-B.Haubeil 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:07 - 4th) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(12:07 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan to NW 31 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NWEST 31(11:45 - 4th) 20-C.Porter to NW 31 for no gain (72-T.Togiai0-J.Cooper).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - NWEST 31(11:11 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to NW 39 for 8 yards (24-S.Wade).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 39(10:55 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to OSU 46 for 15 yards (24-S.Wade).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 46(10:33 - 4th) 8-K.McGowan to OSU 43 for 3 yards (0-J.Cooper).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 43(10:08 - 4th) 25-I.Bowser to OSU 42 for 1 yard (92-H.Garrett47-J.Hilliard).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - NWEST 42(9:34 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey sacked at OSU 46 for -4 yards (92-H.Garrett).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NWEST 46(8:56 - 4th) 36-D.Adams punts 46 yards from OSU 46 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 20(8:49 - 4th) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 26 for 6 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 4 - OHIOST 26(8:20 - 4th) 8-T.Sermon to NW 49 for 25 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 49(7:43 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson runs ob at NW 37 for 12 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 37(7:13 - 4th) 8-T.Sermon to NW 32 for 5 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - OHIOST 32(6:35 - 4th) 8-T.Sermon to NW 24 for 8 yards (5-J.Pace).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 24(6:03 - 4th) 1-J.Fields to NW 20 for 4 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - OHIOST 20(5:22 - 4th) 8-T.Sermon to NW 8 for 12 yards (21-C.Mitchell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 8 - OHIOST 8(4:43 - 4th) 8-T.Sermon to NW 3 for 5 yards (42-P.Fisher28-C.Bergin).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - OHIOST 3(4:08 - 4th) 8-T.Sermon runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(4:03 - 4th) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:03 - 4th) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 63 yards from OSU 35. 8-K.McGowan to NW 19 for 17 yards (24-M.Crowley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 19(3:59 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 19(3:51 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to NW 26 for 7 yards (21-M.Williamson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NWEST 26(3:26 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|+6 YD
|
4 & 3 - NWEST 26(3:22 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan pushed ob at NW 32 for 6 yards (24-S.Wade).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 32(3:08 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 32(3:01 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 20-C.Porter. 20-C.Porter to NW 38 for 6 yards (12-L.Ransom).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NWEST 38(2:35 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 8-K.McGowan.
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - NWEST 38(2:30 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Raine.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 38(2:24 - 4th) 8-T.Sermon to NW 31 for 7 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 3 - OHIOST 31(1:40 - 4th) 8-T.Sermon to NW 8 for 23 yards (16-B.Joseph).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 8 - OHIOST 8(1:29 - 4th) 8-T.Sermon to NW 3 for 5 yards (28-C.Bergin51-B.Gallagher).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - OHIOST 3(0:51 - 4th) 8-T.Sermon to NW 2 for 1 yard (5-J.Pace42-P.Fisher).
