|
|
|BAMA
|FLA
Harris scores 5 TDs, No. 1 Bama escapes No. 11 Florida 52-46
ATLANTA (AP) Najee Harris scored five touchdowns and No. 1 Alabama advanced to the College Football Playoff with a perfect record, holding off No. 11 Florida in a 52-46 shootout for the Southeastern Conference championship Saturday night.
The Crimson Tide (11-0, No. 1 CFP) got its toughest test in a season of blowouts, but Harris' record-setting performance will send coach Nick Saban to the playoff in search of his seventh national title.
After falling behind 35-17 by halftime, Florida (8-3, No. 7 CFP) made a game of it with a pair of third-quarter scores. And the Gators fought to the bitter end, adding two more TDS in the fourth period before finally running out of time.
Harris tacked on the last of his touchdowns with a 1-yard lunge in which he was initially ruled down just short of the goal line. After a video review, the officials saw that Harris' right arm, the ball firmly in his grasp, came down on the white stripe.
At that point, Harris had essentially established residency in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium end zones.
The game's MVP hauled in five passes for 67 yards including touchdown plays of 23, 17 and 7 yards in Alabama's first-half blitz.
Harris rushed for 178 yards on 31 bruising carries, which included an 8-yard scoring run that capped off the opening possession of the game.
Harris set an SEC championship game record with his five touchdowns, breaking the mark of four scored by Auburn's Tre Mason in 2013. The Alabama running back also knocked off a couple of school records, setting new standards for career rushing TDs (44) and overall TDs (54).
The two quarterbacks, Alabama's Mac Jones and Florida's Kyle Trask, did nothing to hurt their standing as two of the leading Heisman Trophy contenders. Neither did Smith, the Crimson Tide's other top candidate.
Jones completed 33 of 43 passes for 418 yards and five touchdowns. Smith, as usual, was his favorite receiver with a staggering 15 catches for 184 yards and two scores.
Smith also came up with a key fumble recovery after Florida's Trey Dean picked off a pass from Jones, snatching the ball away from the intended receiver, only to cough it up on a brutal, blind-side hit by Alabama receiver John Metchie.
Trask was 26 of 40 for 408 yards and three TDs including a 51-yard scoring pass early on to Kadarius Toney, who finished with eight receptions for 153 yards.
Give Florida credit: Coming off a shocking home loss to LSU, the Gators fought to the very end.
After Harris' fifth TD extended Alabama's lead to 45-31, the Gators responded with a nine-play, 75-yard scoring drive that culminated with Damien Pierce's 1-yard touchdown plunge with 6:33 remaining.
Alabama's high-powered offense struck right back. Harris ripped off a 29-yard run deep into Florida territory, and Smith finished it off by hauling in a 15-yard scoring pass from Jones after a play-action fake to Harris froze the Gators defense.
Florida had one more big drive in its arsenal, ripping off another 75-yard possession that ended with Trask lofting a 22-yard TD pass to his star tight end, Kyle Pitts. Trask ran for a two-point conversion.
That would be the last gasp.
Alabama recovered an onside kick and ran out all but the final 16 seconds. Trask was sacked on the final play of the game.
After missing the College Football Playoff a year ago for the first time since the four-team format was adopted in 2014, the Crimson Tide will go into this year's postseason as a big favorite to win it all.
Alabama had won every game in the pandemic-affected season by at least 15 points until Florida gave them a scare. They are averaging nearly 50 points a game with an offense that seemingly had too many weapons for any 11 men to stop.
If the Tide can add two more wins to their total, Saban would break a tie with Bear Bryant for the most national championships by a coach.
---
Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
N. Harris
22 RB
178 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 67 ReYds, 3 ReTDs, 5 RECs
|
|
K. Trask
11 QB
408 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|33
|26
|Rushing
|11
|6
|Passing
|21
|16
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|10-15
|8-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|605
|462
|Total Plays
|83
|66
|Avg Gain
|7.3
|7.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|187
|54
|Rush Attempts
|40
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|2.1
|Yards Passing
|418
|408
|Comp. - Att.
|33-43
|26-40
|Yards Per Pass
|9.1
|8.2
|Penalties - Yards
|8-72
|6-50
|Touchdowns
|7
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|5
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|5-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-43.5
|2-41.5
|Return Yards
|20
|21
|Punts - Returns
|1-20
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-19
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|418
|PASS YDS
|408
|
|
|187
|RUSH YDS
|54
|
|
|605
|TOTAL YDS
|462
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Jones 10 QB
|M. Jones
|33/43
|418
|5
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|31
|178
|2
|29
|
B. Robinson Jr. 4 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|4
|19
|0
|8
|
M. Forristall 87 TE
|M. Forristall
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Billingsley 19 TE
|J. Billingsley
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
M. Jones 10 QB
|M. Jones
|3
|-8
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Smith 6 WR
|D. Smith
|18
|15
|184
|2
|31
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|8
|5
|67
|3
|23
|
J. Metchie III 8 WR
|J. Metchie III
|5
|4
|62
|0
|26
|
S. Bolden 18 WR
|S. Bolden
|3
|2
|40
|0
|25
|
J. Billingsley 19 TE
|J. Billingsley
|2
|2
|29
|0
|15
|
M. Forristall 87 TE
|M. Forristall
|3
|3
|20
|0
|11
|
X. Williams 3 WR
|X. Williams
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
M. Tennison 88 TE
|M. Tennison
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Wright 3 DB
|D. Wright
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moses 32 LB
|D. Moses
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Anderson Jr. 31 LB
|W. Anderson Jr.
|5-1
|2.0
|0
|
C. Allen 4 LB
|C. Allen
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Battle 9 DB
|J. Battle
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Branch 14 DB
|B. Branch
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jobe 28 DB
|J. Jobe
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moore 13 DB
|M. Moore
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris 8 LB
|C. Harris
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|
P. Surtain II 2 DB
|P. Surtain II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Barmore 58 DL
|C. Barmore
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Eboigbe 92 DL
|J. Eboigbe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dale 94 DL
|D. Dale
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Davis 1 LB
|B. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Reichard 16 K
|W. Reichard
|1/1
|20
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Scott 85 P
|C. Scott
|2
|43.5
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Billingsley 19 TE
|J. Billingsley
|3
|22.0
|27
|0
|
D. Smith 6 WR
|D. Smith
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Smith 6 WR
|D. Smith
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Trask 11 QB
|K. Trask
|26/40
|408
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|2
|24
|0
|17
|
K. Toney 1 WR
|K. Toney
|2
|15
|0
|13
|
N. Wright 6 RB
|N. Wright
|4
|11
|1
|6
|
D. Pierce 27 RB
|D. Pierce
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
M. Davis 20 RB
|M. Davis
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Trask 11 QB
|K. Trask
|15
|0
|1
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Toney 1 WR
|K. Toney
|8
|8
|153
|1
|51
|
K. Pitts 84 TE
|K. Pitts
|12
|7
|129
|1
|31
|
T. Grimes 8 WR
|T. Grimes
|7
|4
|78
|1
|50
|
N. Wright 6 RB
|N. Wright
|3
|3
|27
|0
|13
|
M. Davis 20 RB
|M. Davis
|4
|2
|15
|0
|11
|
J. Copeland 15 WR
|J. Copeland
|5
|2
|6
|0
|13
|
J. Shorter 89 WR
|J. Shorter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Diabate 11 LB
|M. Diabate
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Burney 30 DB
|A. Burney
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stewart Jr. 2 DB
|B. Stewart Jr.
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Houston IV 41 LB
|J. Houston IV
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Elam 5 DB
|K. Elam
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stiner 13 DB
|D. Stiner
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
V. Miller 51 LB
|V. Miller
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dean III 0 DB
|T. Dean III
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Bogle 8 DL
|K. Bogle
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 3 DB
|M. Wilson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Carter 17 DL
|Z. Carter
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Cox Jr. 1 LB
|B. Cox Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Dexter 9 DL
|G. Dexter
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Slaton 56 DL
|T. Slaton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Chatfield Jr. 10 LB
|A. Chatfield Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 19 K
|E. McPherson
|1/1
|40
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Finn 18 P
|J. Finn
|2
|41.5
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Toney 1 WR
|K. Toney
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(15:00 - 1st) Penalty on FLA 27-D.Pierce Offside 5 yards enforced at BAMA 25. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 30(15:00 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 32 for 2 yards (11-M.Diabate51-V.Miller).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAMA 32(14:40 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to FLA 49 for 19 yards (13-D.Stiner).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 49(14:00 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to FLA 42 for 7 yards (11-M.Diabate8-K.Bogle).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAMA 42(13:29 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to FLA 29 for 13 yards (51-V.Miller).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 29(13:02 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 29(12:58 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Bolden.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - BAMA 29(12:54 - 1st) Penalty on FLA 91-M.Dunlap Offside 5 yards enforced at FLA 29. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - BAMA 24(12:54 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to FLA 20 for 4 yards (5-K.Elam).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - BAMA 24(12:30 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to FLA 19 for 5 yards (5-K.Elam).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 19(12:44 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 87-M.Forristall. 87-M.Forristall to FLA 8 for 11 yards (51-V.Miller).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - BAMA 8(12:25 - 1st) 22-N.Harris runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:20 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:20 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard kicks 62 yards from BAMA 35. 1-K.Toney to FLA 27 for 24 yards (2-P.Surtain).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 27(12:14 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis to FLA 31 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - FLA 31(11:48 - 1st) 11-K.Trask to FLA 31 FUMBLES. 11-K.Trask to FLA 31 for no gain.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 6 - FLA 31(11:13 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to FLA 46 for 15 yards (3-D.Wright).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 46(10:50 - 1st) 11-K.Trask scrambles to FLA 49 for 3 yards (31-W.Anderson). Penalty on BAMA 8-C.Harris Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FLA 49.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 46(10:50 - 1st) 11-K.Trask to FLA 49 for 3 yards (31-W.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - FLA 49(10:19 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
|+51 YD
|
3 & 7 - FLA 49(10:13 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:05 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:05 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35. 19-J.Billingsley to BAMA 17 for 17 yards (27-J.Rogers28-T.Hopper). Penalty on BAMA 29-D.Hellams Illegal block in the back 8 yards enforced at BAMA 17.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 9(9:56 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 12 for 3 yards (41-J.Houston).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 12(9:27 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 36 for 24 yards (13-D.Stiner).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 36(8:55 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 19-J.Billingsley. 19-J.Billingsley to FLA 49 for 15 yards (0-T.Dean).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 49(8:25 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to FLA 40 for 9 yards (30-A.Burney13-D.Stiner).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAMA 40(8:05 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to FLA 30 for 10 yards (30-A.Burney).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 30(7:52 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to FLA 26 for 4 yards (41-J.Houston).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAMA 26(7:15 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to FLA 22 for 4 yards (3-M.Wilson).
|Int
|
3 & 2 - BAMA 22(6:33 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 0-T.Dean at FLA 12. 0-T.Dean to FLA 29 FUMBLES (8-J.Metchie). 6-D.Smith to FLA 31 for no gain.
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 31(6:14 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:07 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:07 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard kicks 61 yards from BAMA 35. 1-K.Toney to FLA 21 for 17 yards (29-D.Hellams).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 21(6:01 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to FLA 32 for 11 yards (9-J.Battle28-J.Jobe).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 32(5:28 - 1st) 1-K.Toney to FLA 45 for 13 yards (3-D.Wright32-D.Moses).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 45(4:49 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Shorter.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 45(4:43 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to BAMA 45 for 10 yards (2-P.Surtain).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 45(4:13 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 45(4:07 - 1st) 5-E.Jones to BAMA 28 for 17 yards (4-C.Allen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 28(3:33 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 28(3:28 - 1st) 6-N.Wright to BAMA 27 for 1 yard (4-C.Allen8-C.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - FLA 27(2:42 - 1st) 11-K.Trask to BAMA 23 for 4 yards (58-C.Barmore).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - FLA 23(2:02 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:57 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35. 19-J.Billingsley to BAMA 27 for 27 yards (41-J.Houston).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 27(1:50 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 31 for 4 yards (56-T.Slaton).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAMA 31(1:18 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 34 for 3 yards (13-D.Stiner).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - BAMA 34(0:58 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Metchie. Penalty on FLA 17-Z.Carter Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BAMA 34. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 49(0:53 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to FLA 43 for 8 yards (13-D.Stiner2-B.Stewart).
|Sack
|
2 & 2 - BAMA 43(0:19 - 1st) 10-M.Jones sacked at FLA 48 for -5 yards (10-A.Chatfield).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 7 - BAMA 48(15:00 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 18-S.Bolden. 18-S.Bolden to FLA 33 for 15 yards (2-B.Stewart).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 33(14:20 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Metchie.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 33(14:13 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to FLA 29 for 4 yards (8-K.Bogle).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - BAMA 29(13:38 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to FLA 23 for 6 yards (51-V.Miller3-M.Wilson).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 23(13:10 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 3-X.Williams. 3-X.Williams to FLA 11 for 12 yards (3-M.Wilson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 11(12:47 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to FLA 6 for 5 yards (1-B.Cox).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAMA 6(12:13 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to FLA 7 for -1 yard (11-M.Diabate).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - BAMA 7(11:34 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:27 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:27 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 55 yards from BAMA 35. 20-M.Davis to FLA 32 for 22 yards (14-B.Branch).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 32(11:20 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 20-M.Davis.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 32(11:15 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis to FLA 43 for 11 yards (92-J.Eboigbe).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - FLA 43(10:40 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask sacked at FLA 41 for -2 yards (4-C.Allen).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - FLA 41(10:00 - 2nd) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 42 for 1 yard (3-D.Wright31-W.Anderson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 11 - FLA 42(9:22 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to FLA 45 for 3 yards (14-B.Branch13-M.Moore).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - FLA 45(8:38 - 2nd) 18-J.Finn punts 45 yards from FLA 45. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 30 for 20 yards (30-A.Burney).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 30(8:27 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to BAMA 38 for 8 yards (41-J.Houston).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - BAMA 38(8:12 - 2nd) 4-B.Robinson to BAMA 41 for 3 yards (1-B.Cox13-D.Stiner).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 41(7:38 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones sacked at BAMA 37 for -4 yards (17-Z.Carter).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 14 - BAMA 37(6:57 - 2nd) 4-B.Robinson to BAMA 43 for 6 yards (30-A.Burney).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - BAMA 43(6:43 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith. Team penalty on FLA 12 players 5 yards enforced at BAMA 43. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAMA 48(6:35 - 2nd) 4-B.Robinson to FLA 44 for 8 yards (30-A.Burney).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 44(6:03 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to FLA 39 for 5 yards (5-K.Elam13-D.Stiner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BAMA 39(5:23 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - BAMA 39(5:15 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to FLA 35 for 4 yards (30-A.Burney).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - BAMA 35(4:55 - 2nd) 87-M.Forristall to FLA 34 for 1 yard (41-J.Houston).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 34(4:33 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to FLA 29 for 5 yards (41-J.Houston2-B.Stewart).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAMA 29(3:53 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to FLA 25 for 4 yards (9-G.Dexter).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAMA 25(3:12 - 2nd) 4-B.Robinson to FLA 23 for 2 yards (41-J.Houston9-G.Dexter).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 23(2:36 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:28 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:28 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to FLA 25 fair catch by 1-K.Toney.
|+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(2:28 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to BAMA 36 for 39 yards (9-J.Battle).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 36(2:05 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to BAMA 28 for 8 yards (32-D.Moses).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 2 - FLA 28(1:39 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to BAMA 1 for 27 yards (2-P.Surtain).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - FLA 1(1:14 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:09 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:09 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35. 19-J.Billingsley to BAMA 22 for 22 yards (27-J.Rogers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 22(1:04 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 22(1:02 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 18-S.Bolden. 18-S.Bolden to BAMA 47 for 25 yards (0-T.Dean).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 47(0:46 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 22-N.Harris.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 47(0:42 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to FLA 32 for 21 yards (8-K.Bogle).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 32(0:35 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 87-M.Forristall. 87-M.Forristall to FLA 25 for 7 yards (8-K.Bogle).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - BAMA 25(0:23 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 22-N.Harris.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAMA 25(0:18 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to FLA 17 for 8 yards (30-A.Burney).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 17(0:13 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:06 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to FLA 25 fair catch by 1-K.Toney.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland to FLA 38 for 13 yards (13-M.Moore28-J.Jobe).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 38(14:40 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes to FLA 43 for 5 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - FLA 43(14:10 - 3rd) 5-E.Jones to FLA 50 for 7 yards (31-W.Anderson).
|+50 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 50(13:35 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:25 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:25 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(13:25 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 29 for 4 yards (2-B.Stewart).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAMA 29(12:53 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to FLA 45 for 26 yards (13-D.Stiner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 45(12:18 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 22-N.Harris.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 45(12:14 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to FLA 40 for 5 yards (2-B.Stewart11-M.Diabate).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - BAMA 40(11:55 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to FLA 38 for 2 yards (30-A.Burney).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 3 - BAMA 38(11:21 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to FLA 37 for 1 yard (5-K.Elam).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 37(11:15 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - FLA 37(11:15 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 20-M.Davis. Penalty on BAMA 32-D.Moses Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FLA 37. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - FLA 48(11:03 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask sacked at FLA 49 for -3 yards (8-C.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - FLA 49(10:27 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask to BAMA 47 for 4 yards (92-J.Eboigbe).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - FLA 47(9:49 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 20-M.Davis.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - FLA 47(9:44 - 3rd) 18-J.Finn punts 38 yards from BAMA 47 out of bounds at the BAMA 9.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 9(9:35 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to BAMA 23 for 14 yards (41-J.Houston).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 23(8:56 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 29 for 6 yards (0-T.Dean).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAMA 29(8:25 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to FLA 44 for 27 yards (5-K.Elam).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 44(7:44 - 3rd) 4-B.Robinson to FLA 42 for 2 yards (2-B.Stewart). Penalty on BAMA 70-A.Leatherwood Holding 10 yards enforced at FLA 44. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 20 - BAMA 46(7:44 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to FLA 44 for 10 yards (2-B.Stewart).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 44(6:46 - 3rd) 19-J.Billingsley to FLA 47 for -3 yards (17-Z.Carter).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 13 - BAMA 47(6:01 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 88-M.Tennison. 88-M.Tennison to FLA 43 for 4 yards (2-B.Stewart).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - BAMA 43(5:25 - 3rd) 85-C.Scott punts 43 yards from FLA 43 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 20(5:16 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland to FLA 17 FUMBLES (32-D.Moses). 15-J.Copeland to FLA 13 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - FLA 13(4:46 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 17 - FLA 13(4:39 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to FLA 33 for 20 yards (3-D.Wright).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FLA 33(4:10 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 6-N.Wright. Penalty on BAMA 32-D.Moses Pass interference 12 yards enforced at FLA 33. No Play.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 45(4:05 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes to BAMA 30 for 25 yards (3-D.Wright9-J.Battle).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 30(3:36 - 3rd) 1-K.Toney to BAMA 28 for 2 yards (4-C.Allen).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - FLA 28(3:05 - 3rd) 6-N.Wright to BAMA 22 for 6 yards (14-B.Branch).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - FLA 22(2:34 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask to BAMA 19 for 3 yards (1-B.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 19(2:10 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Copeland.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 19(2:05 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 6-N.Wright. 6-N.Wright to BAMA 13 for 6 yards (32-D.Moses).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - FLA 13(1:26 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask to BAMA 9 for 4 yards (94-D.Dale).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 9 - FLA 9(0:55 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask to BAMA 3 for 6 yards (3-D.Wright58-C.Barmore).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - FLA 3(0:21 - 3rd) 6-N.Wright runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:18 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:18 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(0:18 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 87-M.Forristall. 87-M.Forristall to BAMA 27 for 2 yards (11-M.Diabate).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAMA 27(15:00 - 4th) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 34 for 7 yards (11-M.Diabate8-K.Bogle).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAMA 34(14:40 - 4th) 10-M.Jones to BAMA 35 for 1 yard.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 35(14:15 - 4th) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to FLA 45 for 20 yards (5-K.Elam).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 45(13:40 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to FLA 26 for 19 yards (51-V.Miller).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 26(13:08 - 4th) 10-M.Jones complete to 19-J.Billingsley. 19-J.Billingsley to FLA 12 for 14 yards (5-K.Elam). Penalty on FLA 5-K.Elam Pass interference declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 12(12:55 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to FLA 12 for no gain (51-V.Miller).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 12(12:25 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to FLA 3 for 9 yards (0-T.Dean).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAMA 3(11:56 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to FLA 1 for 2 yards (9-G.Dexter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - BAMA 1(11:32 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to FLA 1 for no gain (2-B.Stewart).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - BAMA 1(11:32 - 4th) 22-N.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:29 - 4th) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 10(11:21 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to FLA 9 for 1 yard (11-M.Diabate).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - BAMA 9(10:42 - 4th) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - BAMA 9(10:38 - 4th) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to FLA 2 for 7 yards (2-B.Stewart).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - BAMA 2(9:56 - 4th) 16-W.Reichard 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:53 - 4th) 16-W.Reichard kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to FLA 25 fair catch by 1-K.Toney.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(9:53 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to FLA 31 for 6 yards (9-J.Battle).
|+31 YD
|
2 & 4 - FLA 31(9:22 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to BAMA 38 for 31 yards (9-J.Battle).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 38(8:56 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Copeland.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 38(8:49 - 4th) 20-M.Davis to BAMA 37 FUMBLES. 20-M.Davis to BAMA 36 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - FLA 36(8:08 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts. Penalty on BAMA 28-J.Jobe Holding 10 yards enforced at BAMA 36. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 26(8:03 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FLA 26(7:58 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes.
|+25 YD
|
3 & 10 - FLA 26(7:51 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to BAMA 1 for 25 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - FLA 1(7:36 - 4th) 11-K.Trask to BAMA 1 for no gain (4-C.Allen).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - FLA 1(7:00 - 4th) 11-K.Trask to BAMA 1 FUMBLES (58-C.Barmore). to BAMA 4 for no gain. Penalty on BAMA 28-J.Jobe Offside 0 yards enforced at BAMA 1. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - FLA 1(6:37 - 4th) 27-D.Pierce runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:33 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:33 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson kicks 35 yards from FLA 35. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 34 for 4 yards (32-M.McDaniel).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 34(6:30 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 48 for 14 yards (11-M.Diabate3-M.Wilson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 48(6:16 - 4th) Penalty on FLA 56-T.Slaton Offside 5 yards enforced at BAMA 48. No Play.
|+29 YD
|
1 & 5 - BAMA 47(6:16 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to FLA 18 for 29 yards (13-D.Stiner).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 18(5:40 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to FLA 15 for 3 yards (11-M.Diabate).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 15(5:05 - 4th) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:59 - 4th) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 35(4:59 - 4th) Penalty on FLA 17-Z.Carter Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BAMA 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:59 - 4th) 16-W.Reichard kicks 50 yards from BAMA 50 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(4:59 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to FLA 34 for 9 yards (13-M.Moore58-C.Barmore).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - FLA 34(4:35 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - FLA 34(4:30 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to FLA 39 for 5 yards (14-B.Branch).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FLA 39(4:13 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts. Penalty on BAMA 14-B.Branch Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FLA 39. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 46(4:07 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Copeland.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 46(4:03 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 6-N.Wright. 6-N.Wright to BAMA 33 for 13 yards (31-W.Anderson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 33(3:54 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes to BAMA 25 for 8 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - FLA 25(3:03 - 4th) 6-N.Wright to BAMA 24 for 1 yard (32-D.Moses).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - FLA 24(2:45 - 4th) 11-K.Trask to BAMA 20 for 4 yards (32-D.Moses58-C.Barmore).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 20(2:25 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes to BAMA 22 for -2 yards (9-J.Battle).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 12 - FLA 22(2:13 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FLA 2(2:07 - 4th) 11-K.Trask INTERCEPTED by 3-D.Wright at BAMA 2. 3-D.Wright to BAMA 30 for -28 yards. Penalty on BAMA 28-J.Jobe Pass interference 1 yards enforced at BAMA 2. No Play.
|+2 YD
|(2:07 - 4th) 11-K.Trask to BAMA End Zone for 1 yard. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:07 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson kicks 18 yards from FLA 35 to the BAMA 47 downed by 6-D.Smith.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 47(2:05 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 48 for 1 yard (11-M.Diabate).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - BAMA 48(1:56 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 48 for no gain (30-A.Burney).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 9 - BAMA 48(1:13 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 45 for -3 yards (2-B.Stewart30-A.Burney).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - BAMA 45(0:26 - 4th) 85-C.Scott punts 45 yards from BAMA 45. 1-K.Toney to FLA 12 for 2 yards (29-D.Hellams).
-
ARIZST
OREGST
40
27
3rd 1:46 ESPN
-
UAB
MRSHL
22
13
Final CBSSN
-
BALLST
BUFF
38
28
Final ESPN
-
NEB
RUT
28
21
Final BTN
-
OREG
13USC
31
24
Final FOX
-
5TXAM
TENN
34
13
Final ESPN
-
10OKLA
6IOWAST
27
21
Final ABC
-
14NWEST
4OHIOST
10
22
Final FOX
-
WASHST
UTAH
28
45
Final FS1
-
AF
ARMY
7
10
Final CBSSN
-
MISS
LSU
48
53
Final SECN
-
MIZZOU
MISSST
32
51
Final SECN
-
MINN
WISC
17
20
Final/OT BTN
-
3CLEM
2ND
34
10
Final ABC
-
BOISE
24SJST
20
34
Final FOX
-
ILL
PSU
21
56
Final FS1
-
STNFRD
UCLA
48
47
Final/2OT ESPN
-
1BAMA
7FLA
52
46
Final CBS
-
23TULSA
9CINCY
24
27
Final ABC
-
LAMON
TROY
0
0
ESP3
-
PURDUE
11IND
0
0
BTN
-
FSU
WAKE
0
0
ACCN
-
GATECH
18MIAMI
0
0
-
VANDY
8UGA
0
0
SECN
-
ARIZ
CAL
0
0
-
19LALAF
12CSTCAR
0
0
ESPN
-
MICH
16IOWA
0
0
ESPN
-
MICHST
MD
0
0
BTN
-
OREG
25COLO
0
0
FS1