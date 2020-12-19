|
|
|NEB
|RUT
Martinez, Nebraska overcome 4 turnovers, beat Rutgers 28-21
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) If Nebraska coach Scott Frost could bottle up the second half of the final game of the season against Rutgers, the Cornhuskers might become a very good team in the Big Ten Conference in 2021.
The problem was the first half and the early part of the third quarter was a disaster. Four turnovers, a fake punt for a first down and a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown came close to costing the Cornhuskers a game in which they gained 620 yards and held the ball more than 39 minutes.
Adrian Martinez ran for two touchdowns and threw for another and mistake-prone Nebraska wore down Rutgers 28-21 on Friday night in the kickoff to Big Ten Champions Week.
''We failed miserably on that in the first half, made way too many mistakes,'' Frost said after the game. ''That's just been too common in our program. We've got to get all that fixed. It was better in the second half. They played smarter in the second half and was really impressed with the fight.''
Nebraska had a lot of people contribute.
Dedrick Mills rushed for a career-high 191 yards and Wan'Dale Robinson ran for a touchdown and caught another as the Cornhuskers (3-5, 3-5) denied Rutgers (3-6, 3-6) a Big Ten-best four wins in a season.
''We had to set the story straight,'' said Martinez, who was 24 of 28 for 255 yards passing and carried 23 times for 157 yards as the Huskers rallied from a 14-7 halftime deficit. ''We had to define this team's story in the last game and we came out in the second half and did that.''
Martinez scored on runs of 41 and 1 yard and threw a 14-yard scoring pass to Robinson that tied the game at 21-all late in the third quarter. His 1-yard run in the fourth quarter capped a nine-play, 92-yard drive that was the difference.
Safety Christian Izien intercepted two passes and recovered two fumbles for Rutgers, which started to turn things around this season with Greg Schiano back as coach for a second stint. The Scarlet Knights were 0-9 in the last two seasons in the conference.
Schiano said his team was just banged-up team couldn't make all the plays needed.
''You know I'm really proud of them,'' Schiano said. ''It's been one of two teams in our league that played every game. We talked about it. Our number one opponent was COVID. And if we were able to defeat a No.1 opponent as a program, we would have the opportunity to get better. And you get better in practice, but you also get better in live competition in games, and we were able to improve. So we won some, we lost some, but we got better.''
A 43-yard run by Mills set up a 1-yard, fourth-down TD run by Robinson to give Nebraska a 7-6 lead early in the second quarter.
A 33-yard scoring run by Isaih Pacheco on a four-and-1 and a 2-point conversion pass from Art Sitkowski to Bo Melton gave the Scarlet Knights a 14-7 lead at halftime.
Sitkowski (10 of 20 for 122) started because Nebraska transfer Noah Vedral was not able to play because of an ankle injury sustained last week.
Schiano said Vedral wanted to play but he never got close to being ready.
Martinez tied the game early in the third quarter with a 41-yard run but Aron Cruickshank put Rutgers ahead with a 98-touchdown return on the ensuing kickoff.
THE TAKEAWAY:
Nebraska: Frost has a high note to go into the offseason but this is the end to another disappointing season. This year was marked by too many mistakes.
Rutgers: While it's a losing record, it's the Scarlet Knights best season in the Big Ten. Their three conference wins equal their total from the previous four seasons combined.
UP NEXT:
The season should be over for both schools. Frost said Nebraska would consider another game based on when it was offered.
----
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
A. Martinez
2 QB
255 PaYds, PaTD, 2 INTs, 157 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
|
I. Pacheco
1 RB
42 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|10
|Rushing
|15
|5
|Passing
|12
|4
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-14
|2-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|620
|252
|Total Plays
|86
|52
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|365
|130
|Rush Attempts
|58
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.3
|4.3
|Yards Passing
|255
|122
|Comp. - Att.
|24-28
|11-22
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|4.5
|Penalties - Yards
|9-56
|5-32
|Touchdowns
|4
|1
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|5-2
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-42.3
|5-43.4
|Return Yards
|0
|20
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-9
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|255
|PASS YDS
|122
|
|
|365
|RUSH YDS
|130
|
|
|620
|TOTAL YDS
|252
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Martinez 2 QB
|A. Martinez
|24/28
|255
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Mills 26 RB
|D. Mills
|25
|191
|0
|50
|
A. Martinez 2 QB
|A. Martinez
|23
|157
|2
|41
|
W. Robinson 1 WR
|W. Robinson
|7
|24
|1
|8
|
R. Johnson 14 RB
|R. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Robinson 1 WR
|W. Robinson
|6
|6
|79
|1
|38
|
D. Mills 26 RB
|D. Mills
|5
|6
|45
|0
|15
|
J. Stoll 86 TE
|J. Stoll
|3
|3
|44
|0
|23
|
A. Brown 4 WR
|A. Brown
|2
|2
|25
|0
|22
|
A. Allen 11 TE
|A. Allen
|2
|2
|22
|0
|16
|
T. Vokolek 83 TE
|T. Vokolek
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
L. Falck 88 WR
|L. Falck
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
R. Johnson 14 RB
|R. Johnson
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
O. Martin 89 WR
|O. Martin
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Jewett 22 RB
|C. Jewett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|
C. Hickman 87 WR
|C. Hickman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Henrich 42 LB
|N. Henrich
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
W. Honas 3 LB
|W. Honas
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Nelson 44 LB
|G. Nelson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tannor 2 LB
|C. Tannor
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Dismuke 9 S
|M. Dismuke
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 8 S
|D. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rogers 98 DL
|C. Rogers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Payne 49 DL
|P. Payne
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
C. Taylor-Britt 5 CB
|C. Taylor-Britt
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Bootle 7 CB
|D. Bootle
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 38 LB
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Daniels 93 DL
|D. Daniels
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stille 95 DL
|B. Stille
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Domann 13 LB
|J. Domann
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Culp 33 K
|C. Culp
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Crawford 98 K
|T. Crawford
|2
|41.0
|1
|47
|
A. Martinez 2 QB
|A. Martinez
|1
|45.0
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Sitkowski 8 QB
|A. Sitkowski
|10/20
|122
|0
|0
|
J. Langan 21 QB
|J. Langan
|1/2
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Langan 21 QB
|J. Langan
|9
|54
|0
|12
|
I. Pacheco 1 RB
|I. Pacheco
|7
|42
|1
|33
|
A. Korsak 94 P
|A. Korsak
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
K. Adams 22 RB
|K. Adams
|6
|12
|0
|4
|
A. Young 4 RB
|A. Young
|3
|10
|0
|7
|
B. Melton 18 WR
|B. Melton
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Sitkowski 8 QB
|A. Sitkowski
|3
|-14
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Melton 18 WR
|B. Melton
|8
|5
|81
|0
|50
|
S. Jones 15 WR
|S. Jones
|4
|2
|24
|0
|17
|
A. Young 4 RB
|A. Young
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Cruickshank 2 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Dremel 82 WR
|C. Dremel
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Adams 22 RB
|K. Adams
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Washington 83 WR
|I. Washington
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Pacheco 1 RB
|I. Pacheco
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Maddox-Williams 9 LB
|T. Maddox-Williams
|11-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jones 24 DB
|N. Jones
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fogg 8 LB
|T. Fogg
|7-4
|1.0
|0
|
D. Jennings 17 LB
|D. Jennings
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Young 2 DB
|A. Young
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 50 DL
|J. Turner
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Izien 0 DB
|C. Izien
|5-2
|0.0
|2
|
T. Avery 21 DB
|T. Avery
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ahanotu 92 DL
|M. Ahanotu
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Fatukasi 3 LB
|O. Fatukasi
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tverdov 97 DL
|M. Tverdov
|2-4
|1.0
|0
|
R. Jutwreten 98 DL
|R. Jutwreten
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Singleton 11 LB
|D. Singleton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Lumor 23 DL
|E. Lumor
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Burke 93 DL
|I. Burke
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Toure 58 LB
|M. Toure
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Onyechi 26 DL
|C. Onyechi
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
V. Ambrosio 1 K
|V. Ambrosio
|2/2
|42
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Korsak 94 P
|A. Korsak
|5
|43.4
|4
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Melton 18 WR
|B. Melton
|4
|23.5
|31
|0
|
A. Cruickshank 2 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1
|98.0
|98
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Young 2 DB
|A. Young
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 96-G.Fava kicks 40 yards from RUT 35 to NEB 25 fair catch by 4-A.Brown.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(15:00 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 11-A.Allen. 11-A.Allen to NEB 31 for 6 yards (23-E.Lumor2-A.Young).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - NEB 31(14:34 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to NEB 36 for 5 yards (8-T.Fogg97-M.Tverdov).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 36(14:05 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to NEB 45 for 9 yards (23-E.Lumor8-T.Fogg).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - NEB 45(13:24 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 43 for -2 yards (21-T.Avery).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - NEB 43(12:39 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez to RUT 47 for 10 yards (9-T.Maddox-Williams2-A.Young).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 47(12:01 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 49 FUMBLES. 2-A.Martinez to RUT 49 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - NEB 49(11:26 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 4-A.Brown. 4-A.Brown to RUT 46 for 3 yards (93-I.Burke3-O.Fatukasi).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 9 - NEB 46(10:51 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez to RUT 34 FUMBLES (9-T.Maddox-Williams). 0-C.Izien to RUT 27 for -7 yards (11-A.Allen).
|Result
|Play
|+50 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 27(10:39 - 1st) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to NEB 23 for 50 yards.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 23(10:15 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to NEB 25 for -2 yards (13-J.Domann).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 12 - RUT 25(9:40 - 1st) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones to NEB 18 for 7 yards (95-B.Stille7-D.Bootle).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - RUT 18(9:05 - 1st) 8-A.Sitkowski incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Jones.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - RUT 18(9:00 - 1st) 1-V.Ambrosio 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:55 - 1st) 96-G.Fava kicks 63 yards from RUT 35. 4-A.Brown to NEB 16 for 14 yards (9-T.Maddox-Williams31-J.Wright-Collins).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 16(8:50 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to NEB 24 for 8 yards (8-T.Fogg).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 2 - NEB 24(8:29 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 86-J.Stoll. 86-J.Stoll to NEB 47 for 23 yards (24-N.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 47(8:00 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to RUT 47 for 6 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - NEB 47(7:38 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez to RUT 45 for 2 yards (8-T.Fogg).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - NEB 45(7:00 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to RUT 47 for -2 yards (50-J.Turner97-M.Tverdov).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NEB 47(6:30 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez punts 45 yards from RUT 47 to the RUT 2 downed by 1-W.Robinson.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 2(6:20 - 1st) 21-J.Langan to RUT 3 for 1 yard (42-N.Henrich3-W.Honas).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - RUT 3(5:47 - 1st) 21-J.Langan to RUT 14 for 11 yards (9-M.Dismuke).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RUT 14(5:40 - 1st) Penalty on RUT 21-J.Langan Unsportsmanlike conduct 7 yards enforced at RUT 14. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 7(5:35 - 1st) 8-A.Sitkowski incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Cruickshank.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 7(5:20 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 6 for -1 yard (3-W.Honas7-D.Bootle).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 11 - RUT 6(4:50 - 1st) 8-A.Sitkowski to RUT 11 for 5 yards (44-G.Nelson).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - RUT 11(4:20 - 1st) 94-A.Korsak punts 45 yards from RUT 11 Downed at the NEB 44.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 44(4:11 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez to RUT 47 FUMBLES (24-N.Jones). 0-C.Izien to RUT 47 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 47(4:03 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 47 for no gain (42-N.Henrich13-J.Domann).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - RUT 47(3:45 - 1st) 8-A.Sitkowski incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - RUT 47(3:42 - 1st) 8-A.Sitkowski incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
|Penalty
|
4 & 10 - RUT 47(3:37 - 1st) Team penalty on RUT Delay of game 5 yards enforced at RUT 47. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - RUT 42(3:37 - 1st) 94-A.Korsak punts 55 yards from RUT 42 Downed at the NEB 3.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 3(3:26 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 14-R.Johnson. 14-R.Johnson to NEB 8 for 5 yards (2-A.Young).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - NEB 8(3:05 - 1st) Penalty on NEB 57-E.Piper False start 4 yards enforced at NEB 8. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - NEB 4(2:53 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 9 for 5 yards (50-J.Turner). Penalty on NEB 54-B.Benhart Holding 2 yards enforced at NEB 4. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - NEB 2(2:30 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to NEB 2 for no gain (8-T.Fogg).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 11 - NEB 2(1:54 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 26-D.Mills. 26-D.Mills to NEB 11 for 9 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - NEB 11(1:15 - 1st) 96-T.Crawford punts 47 yards from NEB 11. 2-A.Young to NEB 47 for 11 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 47(1:12 - 1st) 4-A.Young to NEB 43 for 4 yards (42-N.Henrich49-P.Payne).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - RUT 43(0:49 - 1st) 4-A.Young to NEB 44 for -1 yard (44-G.Nelson49-P.Payne).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 7 - RUT 44(0:22 - 1st) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones to NEB 27 for 17 yards (7-D.Bootle).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 27(15:00 - 2nd) 21-J.Langan to NEB 24 for 3 yards (49-P.Payne).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - RUT 24(14:37 - 2nd) 8-A.Sitkowski sacked at NEB 30 for -6 yards (49-P.Payne).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 13 - RUT 30(14:05 - 2nd) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 4-A.Young. 4-A.Young to NEB 24 for 6 yards (8-D.Williams).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - RUT 24(13:24 - 2nd) 1-V.Ambrosio 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:20 - 2nd) 96-G.Fava kicks 40 yards from RUT 35 to NEB 25 fair catch by 42-N.Henrich.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(13:20 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 25(13:16 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 88-L.Falck. 88-L.Falck to NEB 40 for 15 yards (2-A.Young).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 40(12:59 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 86-J.Stoll. 86-J.Stoll to RUT 49 for 11 yards (9-T.Maddox-Williams24-N.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 49(12:41 - 2nd) 26-D.Mills to RUT 45 for 4 yards (9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|+43 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEB 45(12:05 - 2nd) 26-D.Mills to RUT 2 for 43 yards (24-N.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - NEB 2(11:34 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 87-C.Hickman. 87-C.Hickman to RUT 2 for no gain (50-J.Turner).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - NEB 2(10:57 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez to RUT 3 for -1 yard (0-C.Izien8-T.Fogg).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - NEB 3(10:40 - 2nd) 1-W.Robinson to RUT 1 for 2 yards (24-N.Jones26-C.Onyechi).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - NEB 1(10:11 - 2nd) 1-W.Robinson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|(10:07 - 2nd) 36-C.Contreraz extra point is good. Penalty on NEB 83-T.Vokolek Holding 10 yards enforced at RUT 2. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(10:07 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:07 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp kicks 49 yards from NEB 35. 18-B.Melton to RUT 36 for 20 yards (42-N.Henrich23-I.Gifford).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 36(10:01 - 2nd) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to RUT 32 for -4 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - RUT 32(9:38 - 2nd) 8-A.Sitkowski incomplete. Intended for 83-I.Washington.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - RUT 32(9:34 - 2nd) 8-A.Sitkowski incomplete. Intended for 1-I.Pacheco.
|+17 YD
|
4 & 14 - RUT 32(9:28 - 2nd) 94-A.Korsak to RUT 49 for 17 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 49(9:00 - 2nd) 22-K.Adams to NEB 47 for 4 yards (3-W.Honas).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - RUT 47(8:47 - 2nd) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 82-C.Dremel. 82-C.Dremel to NEB 42 for 5 yards (8-D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - RUT 42(8:28 - 2nd) 22-K.Adams to NEB 42 for no gain (38-D.Jackson).
|-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - RUT 42(7:55 - 2nd) 21-J.Langan to NEB 43 for -1 yard (44-G.Nelson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 43(7:52 - 2nd) 14-R.Johnson to NEB 43 for no gain (92-M.Ahanotu).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 43(7:18 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 11-A.Allen. 11-A.Allen to RUT 41 for 16 yards (24-N.Jones8-T.Fogg).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 41(6:52 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 14-R.Johnson.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - NEB 41(6:49 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez sacked at NEB 49 for -10 yards. Penalty on NEB 2-A.Martinez Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at NEB 49. (97-M.Tverdov).
|+38 YD
|
3 & 20 - NEB 49(6:40 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to RUT 13 for 38 yards (21-T.Avery).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEB 13(6:05 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Allen. Team penalty on NEB Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at RUT 13. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - NEB 18(5:59 - 2nd) 26-D.Mills to RUT 18 for no gain (50-J.Turner97-M.Tverdov).
|Int
|
2 & 15 - NEB 18(5:33 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 0-C.Izien at RUT End Zone. 0-C.Izien touchback. Penalty on NEB 69-T.Corcoran Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 20(5:31 - 2nd) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to RUT 41 for 21 yards (98-C.Rogers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 41(5:13 - 2nd) 8-A.Sitkowski incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Jones.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - RUT 41(5:06 - 2nd) 8-A.Sitkowski incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Jones. Penalty on NEB 49-P.Payne Offside 5 yards enforced at RUT 41. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - RUT 46(5:02 - 2nd) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to NEB 42 for 12 yards (3-W.Honas).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 42(4:47 - 2nd) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank to NEB 36 for 6 yards (9-M.Dismuke).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - RUT 36(4:27 - 2nd) 22-K.Adams to NEB 34 for 2 yards (98-C.Rogers44-G.Nelson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - RUT 34(4:12 - 2nd) 22-K.Adams to NEB 33 for 1 yard (42-N.Henrich49-P.Payne).
|+33 YD
|
4 & 1 - RUT 33(3:26 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(3:19 - 2nd) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to NEB End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RUT 35(3:19 - 2nd) Team penalty on NEB Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at RUT 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:19 - 2nd) 96-G.Fava kicks 45 yards from RUT 50. 30-B.Belt to NEB 18 for 13 yards (31-J.Wright-Collins).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NEB 18(3:14 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez sacked at NEB 14 for -4 yards (93-I.Burke).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 14 - NEB 14(2:47 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 86-J.Stoll. 86-J.Stoll to NEB 24 for 10 yards (2-A.Young).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - NEB 24(2:06 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 26-D.Mills. 26-D.Mills to NEB 29 for 5 yards (9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 29(1:52 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez scrambles to NEB 46 for 17 yards (17-D.Jennings).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 46(1:37 - 2nd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 49 for 3 yards (0-C.Izien9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - NEB 49(1:12 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez sacked at NEB 44 for -5 yards (8-T.Fogg).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 12 - NEB 44(0:50 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 26-D.Mills. 26-D.Mills to RUT 47 for 9 yards (58-M.Toure2-A.Young).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - NEB 47(0:28 - 2nd) 96-T.Crawford punts 35 yards from RUT 47 to RUT 12 fair catch by 2-A.Young.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 12(0:23 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 15 for 3 yards (42-N.Henrich).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 33-C.Culp kicks 47 yards from NEB 35. 18-B.Melton to RUT 49 for 31 yards (32-N.Cooper).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 49(14:55 - 3rd) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to NEB 49 for 2 yards (44-G.Nelson).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - RUT 49(14:27 - 3rd) 8-A.Sitkowski sacked at RUT 38 for -13 yards FUMBLES (2-C.Tannor). 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 38 for no gain.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 21 - RUT 38(13:40 - 3rd) 21-J.Langan to RUT 48 for 10 yards (42-N.Henrich).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - RUT 48(13:07 - 3rd) 94-A.Korsak punts 42 yards from RUT 48 to NEB 10 fair catch by 5-C.Taylor-Britt.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 10(13:02 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 13 for 3 yards (9-T.Maddox-Williams8-T.Fogg).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - NEB 13(12:30 - 3rd) Penalty on NEB 75-T.Hixson False start 5 yards enforced at NEB 13. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - NEB 8(12:14 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 12 for 4 yards (24-N.Jones17-D.Jennings).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 8 - NEB 12(11:41 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 30 for 18 yards (0-C.Izien).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 30(11:15 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 31 for 1 yard (2-A.Young).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - NEB 31(10:53 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 42 for 11 yards (9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 42(10:16 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to RUT 44 for 14 yards (8-T.Fogg).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 44(9:51 - 3rd) 1-W.Robinson to RUT 41 for 3 yards (11-D.Singleton21-T.Avery).
|+41 YD
|
2 & 7 - NEB 41(9:14 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:06 - 3rd) 33-C.Culp extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:06 - 3rd) 33-C.Culp kicks 63 yards from NEB 35. 2-A.Cruickshank runs 98 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:53 - 3rd) 1-V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:53 - 3rd) 96-G.Fava kicks 40 yards from RUT 35 to NEB 25 fair catch by 4-A.Brown.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(8:53 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 26-D.Mills. 26-D.Mills to NEB 33 for 8 yards (11-D.Singleton0-C.Izien).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - RUT 33(8:20 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 39 for 6 yards (9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - RUT 39(8:05 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 0-C.Izien at RUT 46. 0-C.Izien to NEB 45 for 9 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEB 45(7:58 - 3rd) 21-J.Langan complete to 22-K.Adams. 22-K.Adams to NEB 26 for 19 yards (13-J.Domann). Penalty on RUT 71-R.O'Neal Holding 10 yards enforced at NEB 45. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 20 - NEB 45(7:34 - 3rd) 21-J.Langan to RUT 44 for -1 yard (3-W.Honas).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 21 - NEB 44(7:02 - 3rd) 21-J.Langan to NEB 44 for 12 yards (3-W.Honas).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NEB 44(6:32 - 3rd) 21-J.Langan complete to 22-K.Adams. 22-K.Adams to NEB 44 for no gain (5-C.Taylor-Britt).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - NEB 44(6:00 - 3rd) 94-A.Korsak punts 40 yards from NEB 44 Downed at the NEB 4.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 4(5:52 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 8 for 4 yards (17-D.Jennings2-A.Young).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - RUT 8(5:19 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 15 for 7 yards (17-D.Jennings).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 15(4:58 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 20 for 5 yards (98-R.Jutwreten).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - RUT 20(4:29 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 26 for 6 yards (2-A.Young).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 26(4:02 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 35 for 9 yards (24-N.Jones).
|+32 YD
|
2 & 1 - RUT 35(3:39 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez scrambles to RUT 33 for 32 yards (21-T.Avery).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 33(3:08 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to RUT 38 FUMBLES. 26-D.Mills to RUT 34 for no gain.
|+22 YD
|
2 & 11 - RUT 34(2:26 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 4-A.Brown. 4-A.Brown to RUT 12 for 22 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 12(2:05 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez to RUT 13 for -1 yard (97-M.Tverdov).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - RUT 13(1:26 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 22-C.Jewett. 22-C.Jewett to RUT 14 for -1 yard (17-D.Jennings).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 12 - RUT 14(0:48 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:43 - 3rd) 33-C.Culp extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:43 - 3rd) 33-C.Culp kicks 44 yards from NEB 35. 18-B.Melton to RUT 44 for 23 yards (8-D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 44(0:37 - 3rd) 8-A.Sitkowski incomplete. Intended for 82-C.Dremel.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 44(0:34 - 3rd) 18-B.Melton to NEB 47 for 9 yards (93-D.Daniels42-N.Henrich).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - NEB 47(15:00 - 4th) 1-I.Pacheco to NEB 41 for 6 yards (9-M.Dismuke42-N.Henrich).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 41(14:43 - 4th) 1-I.Pacheco to NEB 38 for 3 yards (42-N.Henrich3-W.Honas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NEB 38(14:20 - 4th) 8-A.Sitkowski incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Cruickshank.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NEB 38(14:14 - 4th) 8-A.Sitkowski incomplete. Intended for 83-I.Washington.
|Penalty
|
4 & 7 - NEB 38(14:09 - 4th) Team penalty on RUT Delay of game 5 yards enforced at NEB 38. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - NEB 43(14:09 - 4th) 94-A.Korsak punts 35 yards from NEB 43 out of bounds at the NEB 8.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 8(14:02 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 14 for 6 yards (26-C.Onyechi92-M.Ahanotu).
|+50 YD
|
2 & 4 - RUT 14(13:38 - 4th) 26-D.Mills to RUT 36 for 50 yards (24-N.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 36(13:10 - 4th) 1-W.Robinson to RUT 32 for 4 yards (92-M.Ahanotu).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - RUT 32(12:34 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez complete to 83-T.Vokolek. 83-T.Vokolek to RUT 16 for 16 yards (0-C.Izien).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 16(12:18 - 4th) 1-W.Robinson to RUT 8 for 8 yards (9-T.Maddox-Williams97-M.Tverdov).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - RUT 8(11:38 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez to RUT 2 for 6 yards (0-C.Izien).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 2 - RUT 2(11:12 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez to RUT 3 for -1 yard (23-E.Lumor2-A.Young).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - RUT 3(10:31 - 4th) 1-W.Robinson to RUT 1 for 2 yards (8-T.Fogg).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - RUT 1(10:00 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:55 - 4th) 33-C.Culp extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:55 - 4th) 33-C.Culp kicks 59 yards from NEB 35. 18-B.Melton to RUT 26 for 20 yards (6-Q.Newsome22-E.Mauga-Clements).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 26(9:49 - 4th) 21-J.Langan to RUT 37 for 11 yards (2-C.Tannor).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 37(9:28 - 4th) 4-A.Young to RUT 44 for 7 yards (8-D.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - NEB 44(9:03 - 4th) 21-J.Langan to NEB 48 for 8 yards (2-C.Tannor42-N.Henrich).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 48(8:38 - 4th) 22-K.Adams to NEB 44 for 4 yards (3-W.Honas).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEB 44(8:10 - 4th) 22-K.Adams to NEB 43 for 1 yard (42-N.Henrich).
|Int
|
3 & 5 - NEB 43(7:43 - 4th) 21-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton INTERCEPTED by 5-C.Taylor-Britt at NEB 9. 5-C.Taylor-Britt to NEB 9 for no gain (18-B.Melton).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 9(7:35 - 4th) 26-D.Mills to NEB 20 for 11 yards (24-N.Jones). Penalty on NEB 88-L.Falck Holding 10 yards enforced at NEB 20.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - RUT 10(7:17 - 4th) 1-W.Robinson to NEB 14 for 4 yards (50-J.Turner17-D.Jennings).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - RUT 14(6:40 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 23 for 9 yards (24-N.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 23(6:02 - 4th) 26-D.Mills to NEB 27 for 4 yards (92-M.Ahanotu).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - RUT 27(5:27 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 31 for 4 yards (9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 2 - RUT 31(4:40 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez complete to 26-D.Mills. 26-D.Mills to NEB 46 for 15 yards (17-D.Jennings).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RUT 46(4:18 - 4th) Penalty on RUT 98-R.Jutwreten Offside 5 yards enforced at NEB 46. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 5 - RUT 49(3:52 - 4th) 26-D.Mills to NEB 49 for -2 yards (50-J.Turner17-D.Jennings).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - RUT 49(3:06 - 4th) 26-D.Mills to NEB 50 for 1 yard (9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - RUT 50(3:02 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez complete to 89-O.Martin. 89-O.Martin to RUT 46 for 4 yards (21-T.Avery).
|+11 YD
|
4 & 2 - RUT 46(2:22 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez to RUT 35 for 11 yards (2-A.Young).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 35(1:47 - 4th) 26-D.Mills to RUT 30 for 5 yards (17-D.Jennings0-C.Izien).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - RUT 30(1:42 - 4th) 26-D.Mills to RUT 28 for 2 yards (17-D.Jennings).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - RUT 28(1:38 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez to RUT 21 for 7 yards (98-R.Jutwreten).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 21(1:01 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez kneels at RUT 25 for -4 yards.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 14 - RUT 25(0:29 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez kneels at RUT 28 for -3 yards.
-
UAB
MRSHL
22
13
Final CBSSN
-
BALLST
BUFF
38
28
Final ESPN
-
NEB
RUT
28
21
Final BTN
-
OREG
13USC
31
24
Final FOX
-
5TXAM
TENN
0
051 O/U
+14
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
14NWEST
4OHIOST
0
055.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
10OKLA
6IOWAST
0
058 O/U
+5.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
WASHST
UTAH
0
055.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 1:30pm FS1
-
AF
ARMY
0
038.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:00pm CBSSN
-
MISS
LSU
0
075 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm SECN
-
MIZZOU
MISSST
0
049.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm SECN
-
3CLEM
2ND
0
060 O/U
+10
Sat 4:00pm ABC
-
MINN
WISC
0
047 O/U
-12.5
Sat 4:00pm BTN
-
BOISE
24SJST
0
056.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 4:30pm FOX
-
ILL
PSU
0
053 O/U
-15.5
Sat 5:30pm FS1
-
STNFRD
UCLA
0
059.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
23TULSA
9CINCY
0
045 O/U
-14
Sat 8:00pm ABC
-
1BAMA
7FLA
0
074.5 O/U
+17
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
ARIZST
OREGST
0
054.5 O/U
+7
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
LAMON
TROY
0
0
ESP3
-
PURDUE
11IND
0
0
BTN
-
FSU
WAKE
0
0
ACCN
-
VANDY
8UGA
0
0
SECN
-
GATECH
18MIAMI
0
0
-
ARIZ
CAL
0
0
-
19LALAF
12CSTCAR
0
0
ESPN
-
MICH
16IOWA
0
0
ESPN
-
MICHST
MD
0
0
BTN
-
OREG
25COLO
0
0
FS1