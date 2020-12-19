|
|
|OREG
|USC
Oregon holds off USC late, grabs Pac-12 title with 31-24 win
LOS ANGELES (AP) Anthony Brown threw two touchdown passes in his unusual Oregon debut, Jamal Hill made an interception with 2:47 to play, and the Ducks won their second straight Pac-12 title with a 31-24 victory over No. 13 Southern California in the championship game Friday night.
Tyler Shough also threw two touchdown passes for the Ducks (4-2), who didn't win the North Division, yet still claimed the Pac-12's New Year's Six bowl berth with their only victory in the past month.
Oregon had a 31-17 lead with less than 10 minutes to play, but Bru McCoy caught a TD pass on fourth down for the Trojans (5-1) before they got the ball back with 4:43 left. USC reached midfield in search of a fourth-quarter comeback win for the fourth time in its six-game season, but Kedon Slovis threw the first fourth-quarter interception of his career.
Hill made an acrobatic play to hang on to the poorly thrown ball, and Oregon's offense ran all but 23 seconds off the clock. USC reached the Oregon 49, but the Ducks' pass rush prevented Slovis from getting off a Hail Mary.
Jaylon Redd, Hunter Kampmoyer, DJ Johnson and Travis Dye caught TD passes for the Ducks, who got into the title game after consecutive losses only because Washington had to drop out Monday due to coronavirus problems in the program.
Oregon seized the opportunity to continue its domination of the Trojans on the way to the school's sixth Pac-12 championship in 12 years, including two straight under coach Mario Cristobal. The North Division has won nine of the 10 editions of this title game, including a record four by Oregon.
Slovis passed for 320 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions for the Trojans, whose perfect season ended with their fourth loss in their last five meetings with Oregon.
USC fell behind 14-0 in the opening minutes after two interceptions from Slovis led to TD drives by the Ducks - and unlike every other game this season, the Trojans never caught up.
The Ducks stunned almost everybody in the mostly empty Coliseum by replacing Shough occasionally with Brown, a senior graduate transfer from Boston College who hadn't recorded any statistics for Oregon this season. Ducks offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead substituted Brown at various points in various drives throughout the game, and Brown made a series of big plays.
Brown's first throw for the Ducks was a TD pass to Redd on Oregon's opening drive. He threw another scoring pass to Dye in the third quarter, finishing 3 of 4 for 17 yards.
Amon-Ra St. Brown caught a TD pass and Markese Stepp rushed for a score, but the Trojans failed to complete one more fourth-quarter rally in a season full of them.
USC earned its spot in the title game by going unbeaten with three late comeback victories along the way. The Trojans weren't perfect, but their deep offense and improving defense comprised the most resilient group in the league.
Oregon's path to the Coliseum was more complex: The Ducks lost their two most recent games to Oregon State and California, and the Huskies were picked to play USC before the change. The Ducks also came in with an extra week of rest because their game against the Huskies last weekend was canceled.
The Trojans started the championship game horribly, with Slovis throwing an interception to Los Angeles native Deommodore Lenoir on their third snap. Redd caught his TD pass from Brown three snaps later.
Slovis threw another interception midway through the quarter, giving him six turnovers in his last four quarters against Oregon dating to the Ducks' demolition of USC last season. Kampmoyer's catch put Oregon up by two touchdowns, but the Trojans woke up with St. Brown's 47-yard TD grab late in the quarter.
Shough hit Johnson with a 16-yard TD pass in the second quarter before Stepp's 1-yard TD run capped USC's 80-yard drive in response. But the Trojans couldn't capitalize after linebacker Kana'i Mauga's rambling 34-yard interception return in the closing seconds. Oregon led 21-14 at halftime despite having just 122 yards of offense.
Brown hit Dye with a short TD pass to finish a drive that consumed half of the third quarter. McCoy even recovered an onside kick later in the quarter, but the Trojans did nothing with the ball.
THE TAKEAWAY
Oregon: The well-rested Ducks seized their golden opportunity to make another big postseason splash. Cristobal's team has all the big-game poise USC lacks, and that's why Oregon will be bowling in the New Year despite all of its flaws this season.
USC: The Trojans finally fell off the high wire that was their season, but in predictable fashion with turnovers, poor blocking and too many missed tackles. USC wasn't a perfect team despite its perfect record, and everything caught up to the Trojans in another setback for perpetually embattled coach Clay Helton.
UP NEXT
Oregon: A probable berth in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 2.
USC: A probable berth in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
T. Dye
26 RB
55 RuYds, 17 ReYds, ReTD, 3 RECs
|
|
K. Slovis
9 QB
320 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 3 INTs, -27 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|25
|Rushing
|8
|4
|Passing
|6
|17
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|243
|358
|Total Plays
|60
|81
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|135
|38
|Rush Attempts
|41
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|1.3
|Yards Passing
|108
|320
|Comp. - Att.
|11-19
|28-52
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|5-70
|9-98
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|4
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|3
|Punts - Avg
|5-42.8
|3-48.7
|Return Yards
|24
|36
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-24
|1-34
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|108
|PASS YDS
|320
|
|
|135
|RUSH YDS
|38
|
|
|243
|TOTAL YDS
|358
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|11
|55
|0
|14
|
S. Dollars 5 RB
|S. Dollars
|7
|52
|0
|15
|
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
|C. Habibi-Likio
|8
|13
|0
|3
|
T. Shough 12 QB
|T. Shough
|10
|7
|0
|9
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Brown 13 QB
|A. Brown
|3
|4
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Johnson 89 TE
|D. Johnson
|4
|2
|27
|1
|16
|
J. Johnson III 3 WR
|J. Johnson III
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
J. Redd 30 WR
|J. Redd
|4
|2
|17
|1
|15
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|4
|3
|17
|1
|11
|
H. Kampmoyer 48 TE
|H. Kampmoyer
|2
|2
|13
|1
|14
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
S. Dollars 5 RB
|S. Dollars
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 2 WR
|D. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
V. McKinley III 23 S
|V. McKinley III
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Funa 47 LB
|M. Funa
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Slade-Matautia 41 LB
|I. Slade-Matautia
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pickett 6 S
|N. Pickett
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thibodeaux 5 DE
|K. Thibodeaux
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Sewell 1 LB
|N. Sewell
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wright 2 CB
|M. Wright
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hill 19 S
|J. Hill
|3-1
|0.0
|2
|
B. Dorlus 97 DT
|B. Dorlus
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Lenoir 0 CB
|D. Lenoir
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Swinson 44 DE
|B. Swinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Faoliu 55 LB
|A. Faoliu
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
P. Aumavae 50 DT
|P. Aumavae
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williams 91 DT
|K. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 3 DT
|J. Scott
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ware-Hudson 95 DT
|K. Ware-Hudson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. James 12 CB
|D. James
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foggia 36 LS
|J. Foggia
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Williams 15 S
|B. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Katleman 90 K
|H. Katleman
|1/1
|40
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Snee 38 P
|T. Snee
|5
|42.8
|3
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|28/52
|320
|2
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. McCoy 4 WR
|B. McCoy
|8
|6
|76
|1
|28
|
D. London 15 WR
|D. London
|11
|8
|75
|0
|17
|
A. St. Brown 8 WR
|A. St. Brown
|8
|5
|74
|1
|47
|
S. Carr 7 RB
|S. Carr
|8
|3
|40
|0
|26
|
T. Vaughns 21 WR
|T. Vaughns
|4
|2
|24
|0
|12
|
G. Bryant Jr. 1 WR
|G. Bryant Jr.
|2
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
E. Krommenhoek 84 TE
|E. Krommenhoek
|2
|2
|14
|0
|8
|
M. Stepp 30 RB
|M. Stepp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Vorhees 72 OL
|A. Vorhees
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Hufanga 15 S
|T. Hufanga
|11-1
|2.0
|0
|
K. Mauga 26 LB
|K. Mauga
|6-6
|0.0
|1
|
I. Pola-Mao 21 S
|I. Pola-Mao
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Goforth 10 LB
|R. Goforth
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 4 S
|M. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Figueroa 50 DL
|N. Figueroa
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Steele 8 CB
|C. Steele
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Griffin 2 CB
|O. Griffin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tuipulotu 49 DL
|T. Tuipulotu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 99 LB
|D. Jackson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Echols 31 LB
|H. Echols
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tremblay 96 DL
|C. Tremblay
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Scott 18 S
|R. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tuipulotu 93 DL
|M. Tuipulotu
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Pili 91 DL
|B. Pili
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Lewis 48 K
|P. Lewis
|1/2
|21
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Griffiths 24 P
|B. Griffiths
|3
|48.7
|0
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Bryant Jr. 1 WR
|G. Bryant Jr.
|5
|23.6
|33
|0
|
B. McCoy 4 WR
|B. McCoy
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Griffin 2 CB
|O. Griffin
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|
A. St. Brown 8 WR
|A. St. Brown
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|
T. Vaughns 21 WR
|T. Vaughns
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis kicks 60 yards from ORE 35 out of bounds at the USC 5.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 35(15:00 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St. Brown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - USC 35(14:54 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 7-S.Carr.
|Int
|
3 & 10 - USC 35(14:47 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 0-D.Lenoir at USC 43. 0-D.Lenoir to USC 19 for 24 yards. Penalty on USC 70-J.McKenzie Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at USC 19.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - OREG 9(14:36 - 1st) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 30-J.Redd.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - OREG 9(13:54 - 1st) 26-T.Dye to USC 2 for 7 yards (4-M.Williams2-O.Griffin).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - OREG 2(13:54 - 1st) 13-A.Brown complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:49 - 1st) 90-H.Katleman extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:49 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis kicks 62 yards from ORE 35. 1-G.Bryant to USC 21 for 18 yards (21-T.Jeannis).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 21(13:44 - 1st) 7-S.Carr to USC 26 for 5 yards (91-K.Williams23-V.McKinley). Penalty on USC 8-A.St. Brown Illegal use of hands 13 yards enforced at USC 26.
|No Gain
|
1 & 18 - USC 13(13:18 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 7-S.Carr.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 18 - USC 13(13:18 - 1st) 7-S.Carr to USC 19 for 6 yards (97-B.Dorlus).
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - USC 19(13:18 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis sacked at USC 8 for -11 yards (55-A.Faoliu).
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - USC 8(12:12 - 1st) 24-B.Griffiths punts 47 yards from USC 8 to ORE 45 fair catch by 83-J.Delgado.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 45(12:05 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 26-T.Dye. 26-T.Dye to ORE 47 for 2 yards (26-K.Mauga).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - OREG 47(11:19 - 1st) 12-T.Shough sacked at ORE 40 for -7 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - OREG 40(10:51 - 1st) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 30-J.Redd. Penalty on ORE 77-G.Moore Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - OREG 40(10:45 - 1st) 38-T.Snee punts 52 yards from ORE 40. 8-A.St. Brown to USC 10 for 2 yards (5-S.Dollars). Penalty on USC 14-J.Williams Illegal block in the back 5 yards enforced at USC 10.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 5(10:34 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 84-E.Krommenhoek. 84-E.Krommenhoek to USC 13 for 8 yards (1-N.Sewell).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - USC 13(10:00 - 1st) 30-M.Stepp to USC 14 for 1 yard (47-M.Funa).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - USC 14(9:30 - 1st) 30-M.Stepp to USC 18 for 4 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 18(9:00 - 1st) 30-M.Stepp to USC 20 for 2 yards (97-B.Dorlus).
|Int
|
2 & 8 - USC 20(8:45 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 19-J.Hill at USC 32. 19-J.Hill to USC 32 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 32(8:39 - 1st) 26-T.Dye to USC 28 for 4 yards (50-N.Figueroa26-K.Mauga).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - OREG 28(7:20 - 1st) 26-T.Dye to USC 14 for 14 yards (8-C.Steele15-T.Hufanga).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 14(7:20 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 48-H.Kampmoyer. 48-H.Kampmoyer runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:20 - 1st) 90-H.Katleman extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:14 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35. 1-G.Bryant to USC 21 for 21 yards (54-D.Mathis24-J.Greenfield).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 21(7:08 - 1st) 7-S.Carr to USC 22 for 1 yard (50-P.Aumavae1-N.Sewell).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - USC 22(7:08 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to USC 32 for 10 yards (36-J.Foggia2-M.Wright).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USC 32(7:08 - 1st) Penalty on ORE 2-M.Wright Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at USC 32.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 47(6:37 - 1st) 7-S.Carr to USC 49 for 2 yards (47-M.Funa95-K.Ware-Hudson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - USC 49(6:37 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 84-E.Krommenhoek. 84-E.Krommenhoek to ORE 45 for 6 yards (6-N.Pickett).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - USC 45(5:43 - 1st) 7-S.Carr to ORE 44 for 1 yard (23-V.McKinley47-M.Funa).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
4 & 1 - USC 44(5:43 - 1st) 30-M.Stepp to ORE 46 for -2 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 46(4:20 - 1st) 26-T.Dye to ORE 50 for 4 yards (4-M.Williams21-I.Pola-Mao).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - OREG 50(4:20 - 1st) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Williams.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - OREG 50(3:55 - 1st) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 89-D.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - OREG 50(3:48 - 1st) 38-T.Snee punts 37 yards from ORE 50 to USC 13 fair catch by 8-A.St. Brown.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 13(3:42 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 7-S.Carr. 7-S.Carr to USC 39 for 26 yards (19-J.Hill). Penalty on USC 15-D.London Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at USC 39.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 24(3:36 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St. Brown. 8-A.St. Brown to USC 30 for 6 yards (19-J.Hill).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - USC 30(3:10 - 1st) 7-S.Carr to USC 36 for 6 yards (6-N.Pickett).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 36(2:43 - 1st) 7-S.Carr to USC 41 for 5 yards (1-N.Sewell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - USC 41(2:06 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 15-D.London.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - USC 41(1:00 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St. Brown. 8-A.St. Brown to ORE 47 for 12 yards.
|+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 47(1:00 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St. Brown. 8-A.St. Brown runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:00 - 1st) 48-P.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:50 - 1st) 48-P.Lewis kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(0:50 - 1st) 5-S.Dollars to ORE 40 for 15 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 40(0:50 - 1st) 4-M.Pittman to ORE 47 for 7 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 3 - OREG 47(15:00 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough to ORE 43 FUMBLES. 12-T.Shough to ORE 43 for no gain.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 3 - OREG 47(15:00 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough to ORE 43 FUMBLES. 12-T.Shough to ORE 43 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - OREG 43(13:56 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough to ORE 46 for 3 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - USC 46(13:56 - 2nd) 38-T.Snee punts 46 yards from ORE 46 to USC 8 fair catch by 8-A.St. Brown.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 8(13:05 - 2nd) 30-M.Stepp to USC 10 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - USC 10(12:35 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 30-M.Stepp.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - USC 10(12:28 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis sacked at USC 3 for -7 yards (97-B.Dorlus).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - USC 3(11:49 - 2nd) 24-B.Griffiths punts 38 yards from USC 3 to the USC 41 downed by 17-Z.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 41(11:38 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough complete to 26-T.Dye. 26-T.Dye to USC 30 for 11 yards (2-O.Griffin).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 30(11:05 - 2nd) 26-T.Dye to USC 27 for 3 yards (93-M.Tuipulotu26-K.Mauga).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREG 27(11:05 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough complete to 4-M.Pittman. 4-M.Pittman to USC 16 for 11 yards (8-C.Steele).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 16(9:51 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough complete to 89-D.Johnson. 89-D.Johnson runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:51 - 2nd) 90-H.Katleman extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:39 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 64 yards from ORE 35. 1-G.Bryant to USC 20 for 19 yards (17-D.Davis).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 20(9:13 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 4-B.McCoy. 4-B.McCoy to USC 31 for 11 yards (2-M.Wright).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 31(8:39 - 2nd) 7-S.Carr to USC 36 for 5 yards (3-J.Scott55-A.Faoliu).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - USC 36(8:39 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to USC 43 for 7 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USC 43(8:39 - 2nd) Penalty on ORE 6-N.Pickett Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at USC 43.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 42(7:38 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 4-B.McCoy. 4-B.McCoy to ORE 40 for 2 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - USC 40(7:00 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to ORE 35 for 5 yards (19-J.Hill).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - USC 35(6:54 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 7-S.Carr.
|+11 YD
|
4 & 3 - USC 35(6:16 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to ORE 24 for 11 yards (47-M.Funa).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 24(6:06 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 24(6:06 - 2nd) 7-S.Carr to ORE 20 for 4 yards (1-N.Sewell3-J.Scott).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - USC 20(5:08 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to ORE 11 for 9 yards (47-M.Funa).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 11(4:38 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 1-G.Bryant. 1-G.Bryant to ORE 1 for 10 yards (6-N.Pickett).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - USC 1(4:38 - 2nd) 30-M.Stepp runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:35 - 2nd) 48-P.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:29 - 2nd) 48-P.Lewis kicks 65 yards from USC 35. 30-J.Redd to ORE 14 for 14 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 14(3:47 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough complete to 48-H.Kampmoyer. 48-H.Kampmoyer to ORE 13 for -1 yard (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - OREG 13(3:03 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough to ORE 16 for 3 yards (26-K.Mauga).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - OREG 16(2:19 - 2nd) 26-T.Dye to ORE 25 for 9 yards (18-R.Scott31-H.Echols).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(1:50 - 2nd) 5-S.Dollars to ORE 33 for 8 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - OREG 33(1:12 - 2nd) 5-S.Dollars to ORE 34 for 1 yard (99-D.Jackson26-K.Mauga).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - OREG 34(0:51 - 2nd) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORE 37 for 3 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao93-M.Tuipulotu).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - OREG 37(0:35 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 26-K.Mauga at USC 40. 26-K.Mauga to ORE 26 for 34 yards (30-J.Redd).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 26(0:24 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to ORE 18 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - USC 18(0:24 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St. Brown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - USC 18(0:24 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St. Brown.
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - USC 18(0:14 - 2nd) Penalty on USC 62-B.Neilon False start 5 yards enforced at ORE 18. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - USC 23(0:07 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns.
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - USC 23(0:02 - 2nd) 48-P.Lewis 41 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 24(0:02 - 2nd) to ORE 21 for -3 yards.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 48-P.Lewis kicks 65 yards from USC 35. 2-M.Wright to ORE 17 for 17 yards (44-T.Nomura).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 17(14:50 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to ORE 21 for 4 yards (26-K.Mauga99-D.Jackson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - USC 21(14:17 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to ORE 23 for 2 yards. Penalty on USC 91-B.Pili Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ORE 23.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - USC 38(14:00 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough sacked at ORE 31 for -7 yards. Team penalty on ORE Holding declined. (15-T.Hufanga).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 17 - USC 31(13:32 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to ORE 46 for 15 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - USC 46(12:51 - 3rd) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORE 47 for 1 yard (10-R.Goforth21-I.Pola-Mao).
|+11 YD
|
4 & 1 - USC 47(12:32 - 3rd) 13-A.Brown complete to 89-D.Johnson. 89-D.Johnson to USC 42 for 11 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao10-R.Goforth).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 42(11:44 - 3rd) 5-S.Dollars to USC 37 for 5 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - USC 37(11:13 - 3rd) 5-S.Dollars to USC 32 for 5 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 32(10:29 - 3rd) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to USC 33 for -1 yard (26-K.Mauga21-I.Pola-Mao).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - USC 33(9:43 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough to USC 27 for 6 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 5 - USC 27(9:00 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to USC 4 for 23 yards (50-N.Figueroa).
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - USC 4(8:18 - 3rd) 13-A.Brown to USC 4 for no gain (99-D.Jackson91-B.Pili).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - USC 4(7:30 - 3rd) 13-A.Brown incomplete. Intended for 89-D.Johnson.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - USC 4(7:24 - 3rd) 13-A.Brown complete to 26-T.Dye. 26-T.Dye runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:24 - 3rd) 90-H.Katleman extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:20 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 62 yards from ORE 35. 1-G.Bryant to USC 30 for 27 yards (12-D.James). Penalty on USC 52-S.Gilbert Holding 10 yards enforced at USC 30.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 20(7:12 - 3rd) 7-S.Carr to USC 21 for 1 yard (41-I.Slade-Matautia15-B.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - USC 21(6:40 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - USC 21(6:34 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 4-B.McCoy. Penalty on ORE 0-D.Lenoir Pass interference 13 yards enforced at USC 21. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 34(6:28 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to USC 42 for 8 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - USC 42(5:59 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St. Brown. 8-A.St. Brown to USC 49 for 7 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 49(5:31 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to ORE 34 for 17 yards (23-V.McKinley19-J.Hill).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 34(4:58 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St. Brown. 8-A.St. Brown to ORE 32 for 2 yards (2-M.Wright). Penalty on ORE 2-M.Wright Facemasking 15 yards enforced at ORE 32.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 17(4:34 - 3rd) 30-M.Stepp to ORE 12 for 5 yards (6-N.Pickett95-K.Ware-Hudson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - USC 12(4:03 - 3rd) 30-M.Stepp to ORE 4 for 8 yards (12-D.James).
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - USC 4(3:33 - 3rd) 30-M.Stepp to ORE 4 for no gain (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - USC 4(2:49 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - USC 4(2:41 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 15-D.London.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - USC 4(2:32 - 3rd) 48-P.Lewis 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 48(2:28 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St. Brown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OREG 48(2:22 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - OREG 48(2:15 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis sacked at USC 39 for -9 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - OREG 39(1:30 - 3rd) 24-B.Griffiths punts 61 yards from USC 39 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 20(1:24 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough to ORE 29 for 9 yards (50-N.Figueroa).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - USC 29(0:47 - 3rd) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORE 31 for 2 yards (10-R.Goforth26-K.Mauga).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 31(0:11 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Dollars.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 31(0:08 - 3rd) 5-S.Dollars to ORE 34 for 3 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - USC 34(15:00 - 4th) 26-T.Dye to ORE 39 for 5 yards (96-C.Tremblay99-D.Jackson).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - USC 39(14:21 - 4th) 38-T.Snee punts 34 yards from ORE 39. 23-K.Christon to USC 34 for 7 yards (23-V.McKinley21-T.Jeannis). Penalty on USC 15-T.Hufanga Roughing the kicker 15 yards enforced at ORE 39. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 46(14:15 - 4th) 12-T.Shough to USC 42 for 4 yards (49-T.Tuipulotu).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 6 - OREG 42(13:28 - 4th) 5-S.Dollars to USC 27 for 15 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 27(12:46 - 4th) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to USC 24 for 3 yards (49-T.Tuipulotu26-K.Mauga).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - OREG 24(12:09 - 4th) 12-T.Shough to USC 24 for no gain (10-R.Goforth91-B.Pili).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - OREG 24(11:17 - 4th) 26-T.Dye to USC 22 for 2 yards (4-M.Williams).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - OREG 22(10:31 - 4th) 90-H.Katleman 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:26 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis kicks 58 yards from ORE 35. 1-G.Bryant to USC 40 for 33 yards (12-D.James).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 40(10:18 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 1-G.Bryant. 1-G.Bryant to USC 47 for 7 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia23-V.McKinley).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - USC 47(9:49 - 4th) 30-M.Stepp to USC 48 for 1 yard (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - USC 48(9:17 - 4th) 30-M.Stepp to USC 50 for 2 yards (6-N.Pickett).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 50(9:12 - 4th) 30-M.Stepp to ORE 48 for 2 yards (95-K.Ware-Hudson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - USC 48(8:38 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 15-D.London.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - USC 48(8:32 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 7-S.Carr.
|+28 YD
|
4 & 8 - USC 48(8:25 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 4-B.McCoy. 4-B.McCoy to ORE 20 for 28 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 20(8:00 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 7-S.Carr. 7-S.Carr to ORE 8 for 12 yards (23-V.McKinley2-M.Wright).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - USC 8(7:35 - 4th) 7-S.Carr to ORE 6 for 2 yards (47-M.Funa50-P.Aumavae).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - USC 6(6:58 - 4th) 7-S.Carr to ORE 4 for 2 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux1-N.Sewell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - USC 4(6:28 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 4-B.McCoy.
|+4 YD
|
4 & 4 - USC 4(6:21 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 4-B.McCoy. 4-B.McCoy runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:16 - 4th) 48-P.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:16 - 4th) 48-P.Lewis kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(6:16 - 4th) Penalty on ORE 43-N.Wiebe Personal Foul 12 yards enforced at ORE 25. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 13(6:16 - 4th) 26-T.Dye to ORE 14 for 1 yard (10-R.Goforth26-K.Mauga).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - OREG 14(5:38 - 4th) 12-T.Shough to ORE 14 for no gain (26-K.Mauga91-B.Pili).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - OREG 14(5:00 - 4th) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 26-T.Dye.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - OREG 14(4:52 - 4th) 38-T.Snee punts 47 yards from ORE 14. 2-O.Griffin to USC 37 for -2 yards (12-D.James).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 37(4:43 - 4th) 30-M.Stepp to USC 36 for -1 yard (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - USC 36(4:24 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis incomplete.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 11 - USC 36(4:20 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 48 for 12 yards (2-M.Wright).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 48(3:49 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 4-B.McCoy.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 48(3:41 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to ORE 40 for 12 yards (44-B.Swinson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 40(3:20 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 7-S.Carr. 7-S.Carr to ORE 38 for 2 yards (0-D.Lenoir).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - USC 38(3:00 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis incomplete.
|Int
|
2 & 8 - USC 38(3:00 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 19-J.Hill at ORE 31. 19-J.Hill to ORE 31 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 31(2:47 - 4th) 13-A.Brown to ORE 40 for 9 yards (15-T.Hufanga41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - USC 40(2:04 - 4th) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORE 42 for 2 yards (26-K.Mauga10-R.Goforth).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 42(1:28 - 4th) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORE 43 for 1 yard (31-H.Echols).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 9 - USC 43(1:24 - 4th) 13-A.Brown to ORE 38 FUMBLES. 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORE 38 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 14 - USC 38(1:19 - 4th) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORE 40 for 2 yards (2-O.Griffin).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - USC 40(0:30 - 4th) 38-T.Snee punts 32 yards from ORE 40. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 30 for 2 yards. Penalty on USC 8-C.Steele Holding 10 yards enforced at USC 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 20(0:23 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 7-S.Carr.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 20(0:15 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 4-B.McCoy. 4-B.McCoy to USC 40 for 20 yards (0-D.Lenoir).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 40(0:08 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 4-B.McCoy. 4-B.McCoy to ORE 49 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 49(0:03 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Penalty on USC 9-K.Slovis Intentional grounding declined.
