Daniels helps Arizona St. beat Oregon St. 46-33
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Jayden Daniels passed for a touchdown and had two of Arizona State's six rushing touchdowns in the Sun Devils' 46-33 victory over Oregon State on Saturday night.
Following a 70-7 blowout of rival Arizona, the Sun Devils' offense was explosive once again in the season finale amassing 514 total yards.
Rachaad White had 158 of the Sun Devils' 375 yards rushing, including runs of 51 and 55 yards.
Daniels' 53-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter gave the Sun Devils a 33-15 lead.
Jack Colletto, who the Beavers often utilized at quarterback in short-yardage situations, scored on an 11-yard run to cut the lead to 33-21 midway through the third quarter.
Back came the Sun Devils (2-2 Pac-12), who scored on White's 45-yard run to extend the lead to 40-21.
Oregon State (2-5) stayed within striking distance on Chance Nolan's 24-yard touchdown pass to Tre'Shaun Harrison late in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to 40-27.
But wide receiver Ricky Pearsal scored on a 29-yard reverse early in the fourth quarter to give Arizona State a 46-27 advantage.
Oregon State made too many mistakes and gave up too many big plays to avoid ending the season on a three-game losing streak.
Following Jermar Jefferson's lost fumble early in the second quarter, the Sun Devils scored on the next play when Daniels' found a wide open Geordon Porter for a 63-yard touchdown - Oregon State safety Kitan Oladspo fell down on the play - for a 19-7 lead.
Jefferson finished with 103 yards rushing on 24 carries. Nolan was 9-of-23 passing for 114 yards and two touchdowns with an interception.
Arizona State extended the lead to 26-7 on White's 4-yard run midway through the second quarter.
Nolan ran for 12 yards on a key fourth-and-2 from the OSU 42 to keep their ensuing drive alive. Colletto's 1-yard touchdown run followed by his two-point conversion run cut the lead to 26-15 at halftime.
THE TAKEAWAY
Arizona State: Arizona State went nearly a month between games due to COVID-19 related issues following a 28-27 loss at USC in the opener. After the California, Colorado and Utah games were canceled, the Sun Devils lost to UCLA 25-18 in their only home game.
But Arizona State finished strong, outscoring Arizona and Oregon State by a combined score of 116-34. Daniels gives the Sun Devils a veteran dual-threat quarterback to build around in 2021.
Oregon State: Nolan showed promise in his three starts in place of the injured Tristan Gebbia and figures to compete for the starting job next season. Jefferson, who came into the game fourth in the nation in rushing yards per game, has a decision to make about returning for his senior year.
The highlight of Oregon State's seventh straight losing season was a 41-38 victory over Pac-12 champion Oregon.
UP NEXT
Arizona State's season is over unless it receives and accepts a bowl bid.
Oregon State's season is over.
J. Daniels
5 QB
139 PaYds, PaTD, 83 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
|
C. Nolan
10 QB
114 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 60 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|25
|Rushing
|12
|14
|Passing
|5
|11
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-10
|11-19
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|514
|474
|Total Plays
|57
|82
|Avg Gain
|9.0
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|375
|250
|Rush Attempts
|42
|49
|Avg Rush Yards
|8.9
|5.1
|Yards Passing
|139
|224
|Comp. - Att.
|8-15
|16-33
|Yards Per Pass
|9.3
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|6-46
|8-57
|Touchdowns
|7
|5
|Rushing TDs
|6
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-34.0
|3-42.7
|Return Yards
|18
|-5
|Punts - Returns
|2-20
|1--5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1--2
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|139
|PASS YDS
|224
|
|
|375
|RUSH YDS
|250
|
|
|514
|TOTAL YDS
|474
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|8/15
|139
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. White 3 RB
|R. White
|13
|158
|2
|55
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|6
|83
|2
|53
|
D. Trayanum 1 RB
|D. Trayanum
|12
|57
|1
|26
|
D. Ngata 4 RB
|D. Ngata
|10
|48
|0
|10
|
R. Pearsall 19 WR
|R. Pearsall
|1
|29
|1
|29
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Porter 6 WR
|G. Porter
|3
|2
|68
|1
|63
|
R. Pearsall 19 WR
|R. Pearsall
|3
|2
|36
|0
|23
|
R. White 3 RB
|R. White
|2
|2
|28
|0
|15
|
L. Bunkley-Shelton 2 WR
|L. Bunkley-Shelton
|5
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Taylor 19 DB
|D. Taylor
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Davis 26 WR
|K. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Fields 4 DB
|E. Fields
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pierce 2 DB
|D. Pierce
|9-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Lole 90 DL
|J. Lole
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Soelle 34 LB
|K. Soelle
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Robertson 8 LB
|M. Robertson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 6 DB
|T. Davis
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Davidson 98 DL
|D. Davidson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 41 DL
|T. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cooper 96 DL
|A. Cooper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lucas 24 DB
|C. Lucas
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Forman 97 DL
|S. Forman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Phillips 15 DB
|C. Phillips
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Badger 2 WR
|E. Badger
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Markham 13 DB
|K. Markham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Niclasse 53 LB
|F. Niclasse
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. DeVito 51 LB
|D. DeVito
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Soelle 18 DB
|C. Soelle
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Long 7 TE
|E. Long
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Woods 32 DB
|E. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McCullough 22 LB
|C. McCullough
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 1 DB
|J. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pesefea 44 DL
|T. Pesefea
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Shaffer 28 LB
|W. Shaffer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Zendejas 45 K
|C. Zendejas
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Turk 25 P
|M. Turk
|4
|34.0
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Taylor 19 DB
|D. Taylor
|3
|21.3
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. White 3 RB
|R. White
|1
|-2.0
|0
|0
|
W. Shaffer 28 LB
|W. Shaffer
|1
|22.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Nolan 10 QB
|C. Nolan
|9/23
|114
|2
|1
|
B. Gulbranson 17 QB
|B. Gulbranson
|6/9
|64
|1
|0
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|1/1
|46
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jefferson 6 RB
|J. Jefferson
|24
|103
|0
|25
|
C. Nolan 10 QB
|C. Nolan
|8
|60
|0
|14
|
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|6
|44
|2
|14
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|3
|16
|0
|9
|
B. Baylor 4 RB
|B. Baylor
|4
|13
|0
|9
|
C. Tyler Jr. 2 RB
|C. Tyler Jr.
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
J. Irish 13 WR
|J. Irish
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
L. Loecher 38 P
|L. Loecher
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Quitoriano 84 TE
|T. Quitoriano
|4
|3
|68
|0
|46
|
T. Harrison 0 WR
|T. Harrison
|6
|4
|51
|1
|24
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|11
|4
|46
|1
|17
|
Z. Beason 18 WR
|Z. Beason
|6
|3
|27
|1
|16
|
J. Overman 81 TE
|J. Overman
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
L. Musgrave 88 TE
|L. Musgrave
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
R. Franke 81 LB
|R. Franke
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Gould 15 WR
|A. Gould
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Tyler Jr. 2 RB
|C. Tyler Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Speights 36 LB
|O. Speights
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hodgins 99 DL
|I. Hodgins
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Grant 3 DB
|J. Grant
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hughes-Murray 49 LB
|A. Hughes-Murray
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Dunn 23 DB
|I. Dunn
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Austin 18 DB
|A. Austin
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oladapo 28 DB
|K. Oladapo
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taumoelau 42 LB
|D. Taumoelau
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Arnold 16 DB
|A. Arnold
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stover 82 DL
|C. Stover
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Julian 7 DB
|A. Julian
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Anderson 98 DL
|C. Anderson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Sandberg 96 DL
|S. Sandberg
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Rashed Jr. 9 LB
|H. Rashed Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Bennett 75 DL
|E. Bennett
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCartan 6 LB
|J. McCartan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Hayes 35 K
|E. Hayes
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Loecher 38 P
|L. Loecher
|3
|42.7
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Gould 15 WR
|A. Gould
|1
|-5.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 30-C.Lightbourn kicks 65 yards from ORS 35. 9-D.Taylor to ASU 19 for 19 yards (28-K.Oladapo6-J.McCartan).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 19(14:54 - 1st) Penalty on ASU 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton False start 5 yards enforced at ASU 19. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - ARIZST 14(14:57 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Pearsall.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - ARIZST 14(14:54 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - ARIZST 14(14:49 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 26-K.Davis.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - ARIZST 14(14:45 - 1st) 25-M.Turk punts 51 yards from ASU 14. 15-A.Gould to ASU 40 for 25 yards. Penalty on ORS 6-J.McCartan Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at ORS 43.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 33(14:31 - 1st) 13-J.Irish to ORS 42 for 9 yards (4-E.Fields).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - OREGST 42(14:00 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 42 for no gain (41-T.Johnson34-K.Soelle).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - OREGST 42(13:39 - 1st) 10-C.Nolan to ORS 44 for 2 yards (90-J.Lole).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 44(13:14 - 1st) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Lindsey.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 44(13:04 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to ASU 47 for 9 yards (24-C.Lucas).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - OREGST 47(12:27 - 1st) 12-J.Colletto to ASU 44 for 3 yards (97-S.Forman98-D.Davidson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 44(11:57 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to ASU 36 for 8 yards (41-T.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - OREGST 36(11:20 - 1st) 4-B.Baylor to ASU 34 for 2 yards (18-C.Soelle6-T.Davis).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 34(10:52 - 1st) 4-B.Baylor to ASU 25 for 9 yards (4-E.Fields18-C.Soelle).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - OREGST 25(10:11 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to ASU 25 for no gain (34-K.Soelle).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 1 - OREGST 25(9:33 - 1st) 12-J.Colletto to ASU 12 for 13 yards (6-T.Davis).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 12(9:03 - 1st) 10-C.Nolan complete to 1-T.Lindsey. 1-T.Lindsey runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:56 - 1st) 35-E.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:56 - 1st) 30-C.Lightbourn kicks 65 yards from ORS 35. 9-D.Taylor to ASU 27 for 27 yards (12-J.Colletto43-L.Leonnig).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 27(8:50 - 1st) 1-D.Trayanum to ASU 29 for 2 yards (42-D.Taumoleau).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARIZST 29(8:15 - 1st) 1-D.Trayanum to ASU 34 for 5 yards (75-E.Bennett).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARIZST 34(7:38 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels to ASU 45 for 11 yards (7-A.Julian).
|+51 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 45(7:07 - 1st) 3-R.White to ORS 4 for 51 yards (28-K.Oladapo).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - ARIZST 4(6:42 - 1st) 3-R.White to ORS 2 for 2 yards (36-O.Speights).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - ARIZST 2(6:06 - 1st) Penalty on ASU 81-R.Morgan False start 5 yards enforced at ORS 2. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARIZST 7(5:46 - 1st) 3-R.White to ORS 3 for 4 yards (36-O.Speights3-J.Grant).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - ARIZST 3(5:11 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 6-G.Porter. Penalty on ORS 18-A.Austin Pass interference 1 yards enforced at ORS 3. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - ARIZST 2(5:07 - 1st) 1-D.Trayanum runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:01 - 1st) 45-C.Zendejas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:01 - 1st) 17-L.Tyler kicks 61 yards from ASU 35. 13-J.Irish to ORS 29 for 25 yards (13-K.Markham).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 29(4:55 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 33 for 4 yards (2-D.Pierce).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - OREGST 33(4:23 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 38 for 5 yards (98-D.Davidson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - OREGST 38(4:05 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 41 for 3 yards (34-K.Soelle8-M.Robertson).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 41(3:41 - 1st) 10-C.Nolan complete to 84-T.Quitoriano. 84-T.Quitoriano to ASU 41 for 18 yards (6-T.Davis).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 41(3:12 - 1st) 4-B.Baylor to ASU 38 for 3 yards (98-D.Davidson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - OREGST 38(2:36 - 1st) Penalty on ORS 69-N.Keobounnam False start 5 yards enforced at ASU 38. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - OREGST 43(2:16 - 1st) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Lindsey.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 12 - OREGST 43(2:10 - 1st) 10-C.Nolan complete to 18-Z.Beason. 18-Z.Beason to ASU 41 for 2 yards (2-D.Pierce).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - OREGST 41(1:33 - 1st) 30-C.Lightbourn punts 0 yards from ASU 41 blocked by 20-D.Butler. 0-J.Jones to ORS 37 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 37(1:25 - 1st) 3-R.White to ORS 36 for 1 yard (36-O.Speights).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARIZST 36(0:49 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels to ORS 33 for 3 yards (99-I.Hodgins).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARIZST 33(0:15 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 19-R.Pearsall. 19-R.Pearsall to ORS 20 for 13 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 20(15:00 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton. 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton to ORS 15 for 5 yards (18-A.Austin).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARIZST 15(14:26 - 2nd) 3-R.White to ORS 11 for 4 yards (0-A.Arnold).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARIZST 11(13:48 - 2nd) 1-D.Trayanum to ORS 9 for 2 yards (3-J.Grant).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - ARIZST 9(13:20 - 2nd) 1-D.Trayanum to ORS 7 for 2 yards (9-H.Rashed).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARIZST 7(12:49 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(12:44 - 2nd) 45-C.Zendejas extra point is no good. blocked by. 75-E.Bennett to ASU 25 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:44 - 2nd) 45-C.Zendejas kicks 65 yards from ASU 35. 13-J.Irish to ORS 23 for 23 yards (29-C.Hatch). Penalty on ASU 29-C.Hatch Personal Foul 16 yards enforced at ORS 23.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 39(12:36 - 2nd) 10-C.Nolan complete to 88-L.Musgrave. 88-L.Musgrave to ASU 48 for 13 yards (4-E.Fields).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 48(11:20 - 2nd) 1-T.Lindsey to ASU 45 for 3 yards (1-J.Clark).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREGST 45(11:12 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to ASU 37 FUMBLES (4-E.Fields). 90-J.Lole to ASU 37 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:03 - 2nd) 17-L.Tyler kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to ORS End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(10:57 - 2nd) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 0-T.Harrison.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 25(10:57 - 2nd) Penalty on ORS 13-J.Irish False start 5 yards enforced at ORS 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - ARIZST 20(10:51 - 2nd) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Gould.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - ARIZST 20(10:46 - 2nd) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Lindsey.
|Penalty
|
4 & 15 - ARIZST 20(10:45 - 2nd) Penalty on ORS 7-A.Julian False start 5 yards enforced at ORS 20. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 40(10:00 - 2nd) 1-D.Trayanum to ASU 45 for 5 yards (28-K.Oladapo75-E.Bennett).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREGST 45(9:27 - 2nd) 1-D.Trayanum to ASU 46 for 1 yard (49-A.Hughes-Murray36-O.Speights).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 4 - OREGST 46(8:55 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 19-R.Pearsall. 19-R.Pearsall to ORS 31 for 23 yards (28-K.Oladapo23-I.Dunn).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 31(8:19 - 2nd) 1-D.Trayanum to ORS 5 for 26 yards (23-I.Dunn).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - OREGST 5(8:14 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREGST 5(7:34 - 2nd) 1-D.Trayanum to ORS 8 for -3 yards (0-A.Arnold).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - OREGST 8(7:29 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton. Penalty on ORS 18-A.Austin Personal Foul 4 yards enforced at ORS 8. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - OREGST 4(7:29 - 2nd) 3-R.White runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:22 - 2nd) 45-C.Zendejas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:22 - 2nd) 17-L.Tyler kicks 30 yards from ASU 35 out of bounds at the ORS 35.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 35(7:08 - 2nd) 4-B.Baylor to ORS 34 for -1 yard (90-J.Lole28-W.Shaffer).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 11 - ARIZST 34(6:23 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 31 for -3 yards (2-D.Pierce).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 14 - ARIZST 31(6:23 - 2nd) 10-C.Nolan to ORS 43 for 12 yards (2-D.Pierce).
|+12 YD
|
4 & 2 - ARIZST 43(5:16 - 2nd) 10-C.Nolan to ASU 45 for 12 yards (2-D.Pierce).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 45(4:45 - 2nd) 10-C.Nolan to ASU 45 for no gain (4-E.Fields).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 45(4:38 - 2nd) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Franke.
|+25 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARIZST 45(4:04 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to ASU 20 for 25 yards (4-E.Fields).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 20(3:39 - 2nd) 1-T.Lindsey to ASU 11 for 9 yards (4-E.Fields).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARIZST 11(3:13 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to ASU 8 for 3 yards (44-T.Pesefea).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - ARIZST 8(2:28 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to ASU 5 for 3 yards (34-K.Soelle22-C.McCullough).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARIZST 5(1:47 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to ASU 1 for 4 yards (2-D.Pierce24-C.Lucas).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARIZST 1(1:47 - 2nd) 12-J.Colletto runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 2(1:44 - 2nd) Penalty on ASU 6-G.Porter Offside 1 yards enforced at ASU 2. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:38 - 2nd) 30-C.Lightbourn kicks 61 yards from ORS 35. 9-D.Taylor to ASU 22 for 18 yards (0-A.Arnold40-M.Erhart).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 22(1:08 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 9-D.Taylor. 9-D.Taylor to ASU 24 for 2 yards (99-I.Hodgins).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - OREGST 24(1:08 - 2nd) 4-D.Ngata to ASU 28 for 4 yards (23-I.Dunn36-O.Speights).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - OREGST 28(0:59 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - OREGST 28(0:51 - 2nd) 25-M.Turk punts 39 yards from ASU 28 to the ORS 33 downed by 2-D.Pierce.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 17-L.Tyler kicks 61 yards from ASU 35. 13-J.Irish to ORS 23 for 19 yards (48-V.Granatelli9-D.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 23(14:53 - 3rd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 23 for no gain (97-S.Forman).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 23(14:23 - 3rd) 10-C.Nolan complete to 81-J.Overman. 81-J.Overman to ORS 42 for 19 yards (2-D.Pierce).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 42(13:55 - 3rd) 10-C.Nolan to ASU 47 for 11 yards (2-D.Pierce).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 47(13:16 - 3rd) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 2-D.Pierce at ASU 7. 2-D.Pierce to ASU 5 for -2 yards (18-Z.Beason).
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 5(13:05 - 3rd) 3-R.White to ASU 18 for 13 yards (18-A.Austin).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 18(12:40 - 3rd) 3-R.White to ASU 19 for 1 yard (3-J.Grant).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - OREGST 19(12:08 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 3-R.White. 3-R.White to ASU 34 for 15 yards (3-J.Grant).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 34(11:33 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 3-R.White. 3-R.White to ASU 47 for 13 yards (36-O.Speights).
|+53 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 47(11:01 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:50 - 3rd) 45-C.Zendejas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:50 - 3rd) 17-L.Tyler kicks 65 yards from ASU 35. 13-J.Irish to ORS 24 FUMBLES (18-C.Soelle). 28-K.Oladapo to ORS 26 for no gain.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 26(10:42 - 3rd) 10-C.Nolan complete to 18-Z.Beason. 18-Z.Beason to ORS 35 for 9 yards (34-K.Soelle).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARIZST 35(10:23 - 3rd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 45 for 10 yards (2-D.Pierce90-J.Lole).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 45(9:54 - 3rd) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Beason.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 45(9:52 - 3rd) 6-J.Jefferson to ASU 46 FUMBLES (6-T.Davis). 18-C.Soelle to ORS 47 for no gain (84-T.Quitoriano).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 45(9:44 - 3rd) 6-J.Jefferson to ASU 46 for 9 yards (6-T.Davis41-T.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - ARIZST 46(9:36 - 3rd) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Beason.
|+14 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARIZST 46(9:36 - 3rd) 12-J.Colletto to ASU 32 for 14 yards (22-C.McCullough34-K.Soelle).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 32(9:36 - 3rd) 10-C.Nolan to ASU 18 for 14 yards (8-M.Robertson6-T.Davis).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 18(8:27 - 3rd) 1-T.Lindsey to ASU 14 for 4 yards (8-M.Robertson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARIZST 14(7:52 - 3rd) 6-J.Jefferson to ASU 11 for 3 yards (90-J.Lole).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARIZST 11(7:12 - 3rd) 12-J.Colletto runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(7:06 - 3rd) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Lindsey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:06 - 3rd) 30-C.Lightbourn kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to ASU End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(7:06 - 3rd) 1-D.Trayanum to ASU 34 for 9 yards (42-D.Taumoleau36-O.Speights).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - OREGST 34(6:29 - 3rd) 1-D.Trayanum to ASU 38 for 4 yards (36-O.Speights).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 38(5:58 - 3rd) 1-D.Trayanum to ASU 40 for 2 yards (96-S.Sandberg7-A.Julian).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - OREGST 40(5:17 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 6-G.Porter. 6-G.Porter to ASU 45 for 5 yards (18-A.Austin).
|+55 YD
|
3 & 3 - OREGST 45(4:42 - 3rd) 3-R.White runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:32 - 3rd) 45-C.Zendejas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:32 - 3rd) 17-L.Tyler kicks 56 yards from ASU 35. 22-S.Bolden to ORS 26 for 17 yards (23-J.Banks13-K.Markham).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 26(4:28 - 3rd) 10-C.Nolan to ORS 33 for 7 yards (4-E.Fields).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - ARIZST 33(4:10 - 3rd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 33 for no gain (90-J.Lole).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARIZST 33(3:29 - 3rd) 12-J.Colletto to ORS 36 for 3 yards (4-E.Fields).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARIZST 33(3:03 - 3rd) 12-J.Colletto to ORS 35 for 2 yards (4-E.Fields).
|+46 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARIZST 35(2:55 - 3rd) 1-T.Lindsey complete to 84-T.Quitoriano. 84-T.Quitoriano to ASU 19 for 46 yards (24-C.Lucas).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 19(2:26 - 3rd) 6-J.Jefferson to ASU 16 for 3 yards (97-S.Forman8-M.Robertson). Team penalty on ORS 12 players 5 yards enforced at ASU 19. No Play.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 15 - ARIZST 24(1:46 - 3rd) 10-C.Nolan complete to 0-T.Harrison. 0-T.Harrison runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(1:40 - 3rd) 12-J.Colletto to ASU 14 for -12 yards (41-T.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:40 - 3rd) 30-C.Lightbourn kicks 9 yards from ORS 35 to the ORS 44 downed by 18-C.Soelle.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 44(1:40 - 3rd) 3-R.White to ORS 40 for 4 yards (23-I.Dunn).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - OREGST 40(1:19 - 3rd) Penalty on ASU 6-G.Porter False start 5 yards enforced at ORS 40. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - OREGST 45(0:59 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels to ORS 42 for 3 yards (42-D.Taumoleau99-I.Hodgins).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - OREGST 42(0:21 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 6-G.Porter.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - OREGST 42(0:15 - 3rd) 25-M.Turk punts 27 yards from ORS 42 to ORS 15 fair catch by 15-A.Gould.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 15(0:07 - 3rd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 19 for 4 yards (8-M.Robertson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - ARIZST 19(15:00 - 4th) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 19 for no gain (98-D.Davidson).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARIZST 19(14:21 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan complete to 1-T.Lindsey. 1-T.Lindsey to ORS 34 for 15 yards (4-E.Fields).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 34(13:46 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Beason.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 34(13:39 - 4th) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 37 for 3 yards (96-A.Cooper).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ARIZST 37(13:07 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 84-T.Quitoriano.
|-8 YD
|
4 & 7 - ARIZST 37(12:59 - 4th) 38-L.Loecher to ORS 29 for -8 yards (21-E.Badger).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:43 - 4th) 17-L.Tyler kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to ORS End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(12:43 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Beason.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 25(12:37 - 4th) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 26 for 1 yard (90-J.Lole).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - ARIZST 26(12:05 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Lindsey.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - ARIZST 26(11:58 - 4th) 38-L.Loecher punts 53 yards from ORS 26 to the ASU 21 downed by 3-J.Grant.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 21(11:45 - 4th) 4-D.Ngata to ASU 29 for 8 yards (99-I.Hodgins).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - OREGST 29(11:02 - 4th) 4-D.Ngata to ASU 37 for 8 yards (36-O.Speights18-A.Austin).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 37(10:21 - 4th) 4-D.Ngata to ASU 41 for 4 yards (36-O.Speights42-D.Taumoleau).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - OREGST 41(9:37 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels to ASU 47 for 6 yards (49-A.Hughes-Murray).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 47(9:23 - 4th) 4-D.Ngata to ASU 47 for no gain (99-I.Hodgins).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 47(8:41 - 4th) 4-D.Ngata to ORS 45 for 8 yards (98-C.Anderson36-O.Speights). Penalty on ASU 72-C.Cote Holding 10 yards enforced at ORS 49.
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - OREGST 41(8:18 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 16 - OREGST 41(8:10 - 4th) 4-D.Ngata to ORS 49 for 10 yards (6-J.McCartan49-A.Hughes-Murray).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - OREGST 49(7:24 - 4th) 25-M.Turk punts 49 yards from ORS 49 to ORS End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 20(7:16 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Lindsey.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 20(7:08 - 4th) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 21 for 1 yard (96-A.Cooper).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - ARIZST 21(6:33 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Lindsey.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - ARIZST 21(6:27 - 4th) 38-L.Loecher punts 32 yards from ORS 21 to ASU 47 fair catch by 3-R.White.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 47(6:21 - 4th) 3-R.White to ORS 49 for 4 yards (12-J.Colletto98-C.Anderson).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - OREGST 49(5:33 - 4th) 3-R.White to ORS 35 for 14 yards (3-J.Grant28-K.Oladapo).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 35(4:50 - 4th) 3-R.White to ORS 34 for 1 yard (12-J.Colletto).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - OREGST 34(4:17 - 4th) 4-D.Ngata to ORS 28 for 6 yards (82-C.Stover99-I.Hodgins).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 3 - OREGST 28(3:33 - 4th) 4-D.Ngata to ORS 29 for -1 yard (36-O.Speights18-A.Austin).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 4 - OREGST 29(2:48 - 4th) 4-D.Ngata to ORS 28 for 1 yard (49-A.Hughes-Murray12-J.Colletto).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 28(2:43 - 4th) 2-C.Tyler to ORS 35 for 7 yards (15-C.Phillips).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - OREGST 35(2:11 - 4th) 2-C.Tyler to ORS 41 for 6 yards (53-F.Niclasse).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 41(1:39 - 4th) 17-B.Gulbranson complete to 0-T.Harrison. 0-T.Harrison to ASU 49 for 10 yards (32-E.Woods).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 49(1:21 - 4th) 17-B.Gulbranson complete to 84-T.Quitoriano. 84-T.Quitoriano to ASU 45 for 4 yards (51-D.DeVito).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - OREGST 45(1:02 - 4th) 17-B.Gulbranson complete to 0-T.Harrison. 0-T.Harrison to ASU 41 for 4 yards (15-C.Phillips).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - OREGST 41(0:37 - 4th) Team penalty on ORS False start 5 yards enforced at ASU 41. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - OREGST 46(0:37 - 4th) 17-B.Gulbranson complete to 0-T.Harrison. 0-T.Harrison to ASU 33 for 13 yards (13-K.Markham).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 33(0:23 - 4th) 17-B.Gulbranson incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Tyler.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 33(0:21 - 4th) 17-B.Gulbranson complete to 1-T.Lindsey. 1-T.Lindsey to ASU 16 for 17 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 16(0:12 - 4th) 17-B.Gulbranson incomplete. Intended for 0-T.Harrison.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 16(0:07 - 4th) 17-B.Gulbranson incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Lindsey.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 10 - OREGST 16(0:03 - 4th) 17-B.Gulbranson complete to 18-Z.Beason. 18-Z.Beason runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
