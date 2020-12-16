|
|
|WASHST
|UTAH
Cougars, Utes aim to finish short Pac-12 season on high note
After Washington State's game last weekend against California was called off 90 minutes before kickoff because of coronavirus concerns among the visiting Golden Bears, Cougars athletic director Pat Chun said, "this is 2020 football in a nutshell right now."
Indeed.
When the Cougars (1-2) travel to Utah (2-2) to play a Pac-12 cross-divisional game Saturday in the both squads' regular-season finale, it will be only their second game since Nov. 14, as three of the past four have been canceled. That includes the Apple Cup rivalry against Washington.
Even if the Cougars are invited to a bowl game, first-year coach Nick Rolovich said his team will be heading home for the holidays instead of another game.
"Bowl games aren't bowl games (in 2020), they're really just another away game it looks like," Rolovich said. "It's been really hard, getting pulled off the field at Cal, getting pulled off the bus going to Stanford doesn't help the confidence of sticking around for Christmas and seeing what's out there. It's just a different world."
Cougars running back Max Borghi, a preseason all-conference selection, could make his season debut after missing the first three games with an undisclosed back injury. Deon McIntosh, a transfer from Notre Dame, has rushed for 304 yards over those three games in Borghi's absence.
WSU quarterback Jayden de Laura has completed 60.4 percent of his passes, with four touchdowns and three interceptions. He was picked off twice in the Cougars' most recent game, a 38-13 loss at USC on Dec. 6.
The Utes, who had their first two games of the season canceled by COVID-19 and blew a 21-point halftime lead in a 24-21 loss at Washington on Nov. 28, have won two in a row, including 38-21 last week at Colorado. The Utes knocked the previously unbeaten Buffaloes out of the Pac-12 title race.
Freshman Ty Jordan rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns and Jake Bentley threw for 240 yards and two scores. The Utes scored 28 unanswered points in the second half.
"They hung in there and fought their way out of a tough spot," Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. "They never flinched."
The Utes also had to deal with a 6:30 a.m. fire alarm the morning of the game at the team hotel.
"I didn't know if Britain (Covey) set off the fire alarm trying to make his morning coffee," Bentley joked of the Utes' wideout, who made a 20-yard touchdown reception. "I applaud the guys for waking up and being ready to go."
Covey said the Utes relished their role of spoiler against Colorado.
"This is the first time in my career where we're not playing for a championship or the opportunity to go to a championship," he said. "You've got to dig deep and find what motivates you."
The Cougars hold a 9-8 advantage in the all-time series. The Utes snapped a four-game losing streak against WSU with a 38-13 victory in Salt Lake City last season.
--Field Level Media
|
|
J. de Laura
4 QB
204 PaYds, PaTD, INT, -3 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
T. Jordan
22 RB
154 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 33 ReYds, 2 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|23
|Rushing
|4
|10
|Passing
|12
|11
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|4-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|396
|528
|Total Plays
|67
|77
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|115
|223
|Rush Attempts
|26
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|6.0
|Yards Passing
|281
|305
|Comp. - Att.
|25-41
|22-40
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|9-88
|7-65
|Touchdowns
|4
|6
|Rushing TDs
|3
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-3
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-49.4
|5-42.4
|Return Yards
|46
|53
|Punts - Returns
|1-10
|3-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-36
|1-36
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|281
|PASS YDS
|305
|
|
|115
|RUSH YDS
|223
|
|
|396
|TOTAL YDS
|528
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. de Laura 4 QB
|J. de Laura
|17/28
|204
|1
|1
|
C. Cooper 2 QB
|C. Cooper
|8/13
|77
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Borghi 21 RB
|M. Borghi
|10
|95
|1
|37
|
D. McIntosh 3 RB
|D. McIntosh
|8
|19
|1
|11
|
C. Cooper 2 QB
|C. Cooper
|2
|7
|0
|9
|
R. Bell 9 WR
|R. Bell
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
J. de Laura 4 QB
|J. de Laura
|5
|-3
|1
|16
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Calvin 6 WR
|J. Calvin
|11
|7
|104
|1
|49
|
T. Harris 1 WR
|T. Harris
|8
|6
|65
|0
|21
|
R. Bell 9 WR
|R. Bell
|10
|6
|43
|0
|17
|
J. Hobert 12 WR
|J. Hobert
|5
|3
|31
|0
|16
|
L. Bacon 82 WR
|L. Bacon
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
D. Ollie 13 WR
|D. Ollie
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
M. Borghi 21 RB
|M. Borghi
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Woods 13 LB
|J. Woods
|6-2
|0.0
|1
|
D. Sherman 41 LB
|D. Sherman
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Watson 12 DB
|J. Watson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Isom 3 DB
|D. Isom
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stone Jr. 10 LB
|R. Stone Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Marsh 8 DB
|A. Marsh
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 37 LB
|J. Rogers
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Langford 2 DB
|D. Langford
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 80 DL
|B. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hicks III 18 DB
|G. Hicks III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mujahid 48 DL
|A. Mujahid
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Escorcia 31 DB
|H. Escorcia
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Garay-Harris 97 DL
|T. Garay-Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hobbs 98 DL
|D. Hobbs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 82 LB
|T. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Powell 24 DB
|P. Powell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Mazza 40 K
|B. Mazza
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Draguicevich III 94 P
|O. Draguicevich III
|7
|49.4
|4
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Harris 1 WR
|T. Harris
|3
|30.7
|43
|0
|
B. Pospisil III 80 WR
|B. Pospisil III
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Harris 1 WR
|T. Harris
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bentley 8 QB
|J. Bentley
|7/14
|153
|1
|1
|
D. Lisk 12 QB
|D. Lisk
|15/26
|152
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jordan 22 RB
|T. Jordan
|22
|154
|3
|33
|
B. Kuithe 80 TE
|B. Kuithe
|3
|33
|0
|14
|
M. Bernard 3 RB
|M. Bernard
|3
|15
|0
|11
|
J. Bentley 8 QB
|J. Bentley
|4
|13
|0
|10
|
B. Thompson 1 WR
|B. Thompson
|1
|9
|1
|9
|
D. Lisk 12 QB
|D. Lisk
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Covey 18 WR
|B. Covey
|2
|-6
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Covey 18 WR
|B. Covey
|11
|6
|134
|1
|91
|
B. Kuithe 80 TE
|B. Kuithe
|6
|6
|61
|0
|26
|
T. Jordan 22 RB
|T. Jordan
|2
|2
|33
|0
|27
|
B. Thompson 1 WR
|B. Thompson
|9
|2
|32
|0
|20
|
S. Enis 21 WR
|S. Enis
|3
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
C. Fotheringham 89 TE
|C. Fotheringham
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
M. Bernard 3 RB
|M. Bernard
|2
|2
|12
|0
|10
|
S. Nacua 45 WR
|S. Nacua
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Vele 17 WR
|D. Vele
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Lloyd 0 LB
|D. Lloyd
|8-1
|1.0
|0
|
V. Davis 19 DB
|V. Davis
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Ritchie 6 S
|N. Ritchie
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Phillips III 21 CB
|C. Phillips III
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Broughton 4 DB
|J. Broughton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pututau 99 DL
|T. Pututau
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Sewell 29 LB
|N. Sewell
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tafua 42 DE
|M. Tafua
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Kuithe 91 DE
|B. Kuithe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pututau 81 LB
|T. Pututau
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Vaughn 16 S
|Z. Vaughn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mataele 15 DB
|M. Mataele
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Fotu 9 LB
|S. Fotu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kaufusi 90 DE
|D. Kaufusi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mata'afa 55 LB
|A. Mata'afa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Redding 97 K
|J. Redding
|1/1
|44
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. March 33 P
|J. March
|5
|42.4
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Covey 18 WR
|B. Covey
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Covey 18 WR
|B. Covey
|3
|5.7
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 22-J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35. 1-T.Harris to WST 23 for 23 yards (23-F.Marks14-B.Renfro).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 23(14:54 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 9-R.Bell.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 23(14:46 - 1st) 21-M.Borghi to WST 27 for 4 yards (9-S.Fotu).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - WASHST 27(14:07 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to WST 32 for 5 yards (0-D.Lloyd).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - WASHST 32(13:33 - 1st) 94-O.Draguicevich punts 48 yards from WST 32 out of bounds at the UTH 20.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 20(13:26 - 1st) Penalty on UTH 69-S.Moala False start 5 yards enforced at UTH 20. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - UTAH 15(13:26 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to UTH 19 for 4 yards (13-J.Woods).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - UTAH 19(12:48 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Covey.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 11 - UTAH 19(12:43 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley scrambles to UTH 29 for 10 yards (13-J.Woods).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - UTAH 29(12:01 - 1st) 37-J.March punts 38 yards from UTH 29 to WST 33 fair catch by 1-T.Harris.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 33(11:55 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 6-J.Calvin. 6-J.Calvin to WST 43 for 10 yards.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 43(11:24 - 1st) 21-M.Borghi to UTH 36 for 21 yards (6-N.Ritchie).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 36(10:45 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Harris.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 36(10:40 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to UTH 29 for 7 yards (4-J.Broughton99-T.Pututau).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - WASHST 29(9:55 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 9-R.Bell.
|Sack
|
4 & 3 - WASHST 29(9:50 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura sacked at UTH 39 for -10 yards (0-D.Lloyd).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 43(9:00 - 1st) 3-D.McIntosh to WST 48 for 5 yards (42-M.Tafua).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 5 - WASHST 48(8:17 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 82-L.Bacon. 82-L.Bacon to UTH 36 for 16 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 36(7:32 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 1-T.Harris. 1-T.Harris to UTH 28 for 8 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - WASHST 28(6:49 - 1st) 3-D.McIntosh to UTH 30 for -2 yards (99-T.Pututau29-N.Sewell).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - WASHST 30(6:03 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to UTH 19 for 11 yards (29-N.Sewell).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 19(5:22 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 1-T.Harris. 1-T.Harris to UTH 8 for 11 yards (0-D.Lloyd15-M.Mataele).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - WASHST 8(4:40 - 1st) 21-M.Borghi runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:34 - 1st) 40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:34 - 1st) 94-O.Draguicevich kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(4:34 - 1st) 22-T.Jordan to UTH 27 for 2 yards (80-B.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UTAH 27(4:00 - 1st) 22-T.Jordan to UTH 27 for no gain (98-D.Hobbs).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UTAH 27(3:35 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Covey.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - UTAH 27(3:31 - 1st) 37-J.March punts 49 yards from UTH 27. 1-T.Harris to WST 34 for 10 yards (0-D.Lloyd).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 34(3:20 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to WST 38 for 4 yards (6-N.Ritchie).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - WASHST 38(2:37 - 1st) 3-D.McIntosh to WST 42 for 4 yards (29-N.Sewell).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - WASHST 42(1:58 - 1st) 3-D.McIntosh to WST 43 for 1 yard (99-T.Pututau).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - WASHST 43(1:28 - 1st) 94-O.Draguicevich punts 42 yards from WST 43 out of bounds at the UTH 15.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 15(1:22 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley complete to 1-B.Thompson. 1-B.Thompson to UTH 27 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 27(0:52 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Thompson.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 27(0:49 - 1st) 22-T.Jordan to UTH 37 for 10 yards (31-H.Escorcia3-D.Isom).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 37(0:13 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to UTH 49 for 12 yards (3-D.Isom37-J.Rogers).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 49(15:00 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to WST 43 for 8 yards (3-D.Isom41-D.Sherman).
|-6 YD
|
2 & 2 - UTAH 43(14:42 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley to WST 49 FUMBLES. 8-J.Bentley to WST 49 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - UTAH 49(14:05 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Penalty on WST 0-J.Watson Pass interference 8 yards enforced at WST 49. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 41(13:59 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Thompson.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 41(13:52 - 2nd) 3-M.Bernard to WST 32 for 9 yards (13-J.Woods). Penalty on UTH 69-S.Moala Illegal low block 15 yards enforced at WST 41. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 25 - UTAH 44(13:43 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Covey.
|Penalty
|
3 & 25 - UTAH 44(13:24 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 22-T.Jordan. 22-T.Jordan to WST 27 for 29 yards. Penalty on UTH 68-J.Kump Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at UTH 44. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 30 - UTAH 39(13:03 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley scrambles to UTH 46 for 7 yards. Team penalty on UTH Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - UTAH 46(12:40 - 2nd) 37-J.March punts 32 yards from UTH 46 out of bounds at the WST 22. Team penalty on WST Holding 10 yards enforced at WST 22.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 12(12:32 - 2nd) 21-M.Borghi to WST 13 for 1 yard (0-D.Lloyd).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WASHST 13(11:51 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura incomplete.
|+37 YD
|
3 & 9 - WASHST 13(11:44 - 2nd) 21-M.Borghi to WST 50 for 37 yards (16-Z.Vaughn).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 50(11:02 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 1-T.Harris. 1-T.Harris to UTH 29 for 21 yards (19-V.Davis).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 29(10:24 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 6-J.Calvin. 6-J.Calvin to UTH 23 for 6 yards (15-M.Mataele).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - WASHST 23(9:41 - 2nd) Penalty on WST 6-J.Calvin False start 5 yards enforced at UTH 23. No Play.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 9 - WASHST 28(9:16 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 1-T.Harris. 1-T.Harris to UTH 11 for 17 yards (6-N.Ritchie).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 11(8:38 - 2nd) 3-D.McIntosh runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:31 - 2nd) 40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:31 - 2nd) 94-O.Draguicevich kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(8:31 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to WST 49 for 26 yards (41-D.Sherman).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 49(7:51 - 2nd) 22-T.Jordan to WST 39 for 10 yards. Team penalty on UTH Holding 10 yards enforced at WST 49. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 20 - UTAH 41(7:30 - 2nd) 22-T.Jordan to WST 45 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UTAH 45(6:55 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 45-S.Nacua. 45-S.Nacua to WST 45 FUMBLES (0-J.Watson). 0-J.Watson recovers at the WST 45. 0-J.Watson to WST 45 for no gain. Team penalty on WST Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at WST 45.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 30(6:46 - 2nd) 21-M.Borghi to WST 35 for 5 yards. Team penalty on WST Holding 10 yards enforced at WST 30. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 20 - WASHST 20(6:10 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to WST 21 for 1 yard (6-N.Ritchie).
|No Gain
|
2 & 19 - WASHST 21(5:30 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura incomplete.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 19 - WASHST 21(5:23 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura scrambles to WST 37 for 16 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - WASHST 37(4:43 - 2nd) 94-O.Draguicevich punts 58 yards from WST 37 out of bounds at the UTH 5.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 5(4:35 - 2nd) 22-T.Jordan to UTH 9 for 4 yards (13-J.Woods).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UTAH 9(3:55 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Thompson.
|+91 YD
|
3 & 6 - UTAH 9(3:49 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 18-B.Covey. 18-B.Covey runs 91 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:37 - 2nd) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:37 - 2nd) 22-J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to WST End Zone. touchback.
|+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(3:37 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 6-J.Calvin. 6-J.Calvin to UTH 26 for 49 yards (4-J.Broughton).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 26(3:09 - 2nd) 3-D.McIntosh to UTH 22 for 4 yards (90-D.Kaufusi99-T.Pututau).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - WASHST 22(2:30 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 6-J.Calvin. 6-J.Calvin to UTH 8 for 14 yards (19-V.Davis).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - WASHST 8(1:57 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 6-J.Calvin. 6-J.Calvin runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:51 - 2nd) 40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 35(1:51 - 2nd) Penalty on WST 6-J.Calvin Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at WST 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:51 - 2nd) 94-O.Draguicevich kicks 65 yards from WST 20. 18-B.Covey to WST 40 for 45 yards (51-H.Pladson). Team penalty on UTH Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at UTH 40.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 30(1:41 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley scrambles to UTH 32 for 2 yards (0-J.Watson).
|Int
|
2 & 8 - UTAH 32(1:34 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 13-J.Woods at UTH 39. 13-J.Woods to UTH 3 for 36 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:21 - 2nd) 94-O.Draguicevich kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(1:21 - 2nd) 12-D.Lisk complete to 18-B.Covey. 18-B.Covey to UTH 23 for -2 yards (0-J.Watson).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 12 - UTAH 23(1:01 - 2nd) 12-D.Lisk complete to 18-B.Covey. 18-B.Covey to UTH 36 for 13 yards (8-A.Marsh).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 36(0:57 - 2nd) 12-D.Lisk incomplete.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 36(0:50 - 2nd) 12-D.Lisk complete to 21-S.Enis. 21-S.Enis to UTH 45 for 9 yards (8-A.Marsh).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTAH 45(0:43 - 2nd) 80-B.Kuithe to WST 41 for 14 yards (2-D.Langford3-D.Isom).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 41(0:31 - 2nd) 12-D.Lisk incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Thompson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 41(0:28 - 2nd) 12-D.Lisk incomplete. Intended for 21-S.Enis.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - UTAH 41(0:22 - 2nd) 12-D.Lisk complete to 3-M.Bernard. 3-M.Bernard to WST 39 for 2 yards (13-J.Woods).
|No Gain
|
4 & 8 - UTAH 39(0:17 - 2nd) 12-D.Lisk incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Covey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 94-O.Draguicevich kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(15:00 - 3rd) 18-B.Covey to UTH 22 for -3 yards (13-J.Woods).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 13 - UTAH 22(14:22 - 3rd) 22-T.Jordan to UTH 20 for -2 yards (8-A.Marsh13-J.Woods).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 15 - UTAH 20(13:45 - 3rd) 12-D.Lisk complete to 3-M.Bernard. 3-M.Bernard to UTH 30 for 10 yards (37-J.Rogers).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - UTAH 30(13:07 - 3rd) 37-J.March punts 43 yards from UTH 30 Downed at the WST 27.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 27(12:57 - 3rd) 21-M.Borghi to WST 23 for -4 yards (99-T.Pututau29-N.Sewell).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 14 - WASHST 23(12:15 - 3rd) 21-M.Borghi to WST 20 for -3 yards (0-D.Lloyd).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 17 - WASHST 20(11:29 - 3rd) 21-M.Borghi to WST 23 for 3 yards (55-A.Mata'afa).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - WASHST 23(11:00 - 3rd) 94-O.Draguicevich punts 59 yards from WST 23. 18-B.Covey to UTH 19 for 1 yard (15-A.Archie).
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 19(10:48 - 3rd) 12-D.Lisk complete to 1-B.Thompson. 1-B.Thompson to UTH 39 for 20 yards (2-D.Langford).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 39(10:16 - 3rd) 22-T.Jordan to WST 35 for 26 yards (18-G.Hicks).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 35(9:39 - 3rd) 12-D.Lisk complete to 18-B.Covey. 18-B.Covey to WST 32 for 3 yards (10-R.Stone).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTAH 32(9:03 - 3rd) 12-D.Lisk scrambles to WST 26 for 6 yards (82-T.Brown).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - UTAH 26(8:28 - 3rd) 12-D.Lisk incomplete. Intended for 89-C.Fortheringham.
|+11 YD
|
4 & 1 - UTAH 26(8:23 - 3rd) 3-M.Bernard to WST 15 for 11 yards (2-D.Langford3-D.Isom).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 15(7:46 - 3rd) 12-D.Lisk complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to WST 12 for 3 yards (13-J.Woods).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - UTAH 12(7:08 - 3rd) 18-B.Covey to WST 13 for -1 yard (41-D.Sherman). Penalty on WST 44-G.Lopez Offside 5 yards enforced at WST 12. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - UTAH 7(6:46 - 3rd) 3-M.Bernard to WST 5 for 2 yards (80-B.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - UTAH 5(6:13 - 3rd) 22-T.Jordan runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:09 - 3rd) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:09 - 3rd) 22-J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to WST End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(6:09 - 3rd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 6-J.Calvin. 6-J.Calvin to WST 33 for 8 yards (4-J.Broughton).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - WASHST 33(5:31 - 3rd) 3-D.McIntosh to WST 31 for -2 yards (0-D.Lloyd).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - WASHST 31(4:50 - 3rd) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 9-R.Bell.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - WASHST 31(4:45 - 3rd) 94-O.Draguicevich punts 49 yards from WST 31. 18-B.Covey to UTH 32 for 12 yards (51-H.Pladson0-J.Watson).
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 32(4:33 - 3rd) 22-T.Jordan to UTH 46 for 14 yards (18-G.Hicks).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 46(3:59 - 3rd) 12-D.Lisk complete to 18-B.Covey. 18-B.Covey to WST 44 for 10 yards (0-J.Watson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 44(3:28 - 3rd) 22-T.Jordan to WST 37 for 7 yards (41-D.Sherman).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 3 - UTAH 37(3:04 - 3rd) 12-D.Lisk complete to 89-C.Fortheringham. 89-C.Fortheringham to WST 23 for 14 yards (3-D.Isom).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 23(2:33 - 3rd) 22-T.Jordan to WST 21 for 2 yards (41-D.Sherman37-J.Rogers).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTAH 21(2:13 - 3rd) 80-B.Kuithe to WST 11 for 10 yards (0-J.Watson31-H.Escorcia).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 11(1:40 - 3rd) 3-M.Bernard to WST 9 for 2 yards (10-R.Stone).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTAH 9(1:02 - 3rd) 1-B.Thompson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:55 - 3rd) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:55 - 3rd) 22-J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35. 1-T.Harris to WST 26 for 26 yards (54-H.Furey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 26(0:48 - 3rd) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Calvin.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 26(0:43 - 3rd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 12-J.Hobert. 12-J.Hobert to WST 34 for 8 yards (8-C.Phillips0-D.Lloyd).
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - WASHST 34(15:00 - 4th) 4-J.de Laura sacked at WST 24 for -10 yards (19-V.Davis).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - WASHST 24(14:27 - 4th) 94-O.Draguicevich punts 50 yards from WST 24. 18-B.Covey to UTH 30 for 4 yards (82-T.Brown41-D.Sherman).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 30(14:16 - 4th) 22-T.Jordan to UTH 31 for 1 yard (10-R.Stone3-D.Isom).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UTAH 31(13:38 - 4th) 12-D.Lisk incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Thompson.
|+27 YD
|
3 & 9 - UTAH 31(13:33 - 4th) 12-D.Lisk complete to 22-T.Jordan. 22-T.Jordan to WST 42 for 27 yards (31-H.Escorcia).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 42(13:06 - 4th) 22-T.Jordan to WST 41 for 1 yard (97-T.Garay-Harris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UTAH 41(12:36 - 4th) 12-D.Lisk incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Thompson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - UTAH 41(12:29 - 4th) 12-D.Lisk incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Kuithe.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - UTAH 41(12:29 - 4th) 12-D.Lisk complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to WST 33 for 8 yards.
|+33 YD
|
4 & 1 - UTAH 33(12:09 - 4th) 22-T.Jordan runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:01 - 4th) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:01 - 4th) 22-J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to WST End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(12:01 - 4th) 2-C.Cooper incomplete. Intended for 9-R.Bell.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 25(11:56 - 4th) 2-C.Cooper complete to 6-J.Calvin. 6-J.Calvin to WST 34 for 9 yards.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 1 - WASHST 34(11:26 - 4th) 2-C.Cooper complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to UTH 49 for 17 yards (8-C.Phillips).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 49(10:50 - 4th) 2-C.Cooper to WST 49 for -2 yards (0-D.Lloyd).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - WASHST 49(10:05 - 4th) 2-C.Cooper incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Harris.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - WASHST 49(9:57 - 4th) 2-C.Cooper incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - WASHST 49(9:53 - 4th) 94-O.Draguicevich punts 40 yards from WST 49 Downed at the UTH 11.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 11(9:44 - 4th) 22-T.Jordan to UTH 14 for 3 yards (41-D.Sherman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UTAH 14(9:07 - 4th) 12-D.Lisk incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Covey.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - UTAH 14(9:03 - 4th) 12-D.Lisk complete to 21-S.Enis. 21-S.Enis to UTH 24 for 10 yards (41-D.Sherman8-A.Marsh).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 24(8:31 - 4th) 12-D.Lisk complete to 18-B.Covey. 18-B.Covey to UTH 43 for 19 yards (37-J.Rogers97-T.Garay-Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 43(7:48 - 4th) 12-D.Lisk incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 43(7:43 - 4th) 22-T.Jordan to UTH 43 for no gain (48-A.Mujahid).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UTAH 43(7:10 - 4th) 12-D.Lisk incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Vele.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - UTAH 43(7:05 - 4th) 37-J.March punts 50 yards from UTH 43 to the WST 7 downed by 2-A.Lowe.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:29 - 4th) 97-J.Redding kicks 65 yards from UTH 35. 1-T.Harris to WST 43 for 43 yards (13-K.Latu).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 43(6:29 - 4th) Team penalty on UTH Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WST 43. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 42(6:20 - 4th) 4-J.de Laura sacked at UTH 44 for -2 yards FUMBLES (42-M.Tafua). 90-D.Kaufusi to UTH 44 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 44(6:14 - 4th) 18-B.Covey to UTH 41 for -3 yards (8-A.Marsh31-H.Escorcia).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 13 - UTAH 41(5:26 - 4th) 22-T.Jordan to UTH 44 for 3 yards (3-D.Isom41-D.Sherman).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - UTAH 44(5:13 - 4th) 12-D.Lisk complete to 22-T.Jordan. 22-T.Jordan to UTH 50 for 6 yards (3-D.Isom).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - UTAH 50(4:25 - 4th) 37-J.March punts 46 yards from UTH 50 Downed at the WST 4. Team penalty on WST Roughing the kicker 15 yards enforced at UTH 50. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 35(4:19 - 4th) 80-B.Kuithe to WST 26 for 9 yards (10-R.Stone).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UTAH 26(3:31 - 4th) 22-T.Jordan to WST 27 for -1 yard (10-R.Stone41-D.Sherman).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - UTAH 27(2:47 - 4th) 22-T.Jordan to WST 26 for 1 yard (80-B.Jackson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - UTAH 26(2:42 - 4th) 97-J.Redding 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:37 - 4th) 22-J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to WST End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(2:37 - 4th) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Calvin.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 25(2:32 - 4th) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Calvin.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WASHST 25(2:23 - 4th) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Calvin.
|Penalty
|
4 & 10 - WASHST 25(2:17 - 4th) Team penalty on WST Delay of game 5 yards enforced at WST 25. No Play.
|Int
|
4 & 15 - WASHST 20(2:17 - 4th) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 8-C.Phillips at WST 36. 8-C.Phillips runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:05 - 4th) 22-J.Noyes kicks 48 yards from UTH 35. 80-B.Pospisil to WST 18 for 1 yard.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 18(2:04 - 4th) 4-J.de Laura complete to 12-J.Hobert. 12-J.Hobert to WST 25 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - UTAH 25(1:43 - 4th) 2-C.Cooper incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Hobert.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - UTAH 25(1:37 - 4th) 21-M.Borghi to WST 36 for 11 yards (19-V.Davis).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 36(1:31 - 4th) 2-C.Cooper complete to 13-D.Ollie. 13-D.Ollie to UTH 49 for 15 yards (4-J.Broughton).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 49(1:15 - 4th) 2-C.Cooper complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to UTH 44 for 5 yards (8-C.Phillips).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTAH 44(1:11 - 4th) 2-C.Cooper complete to 1-T.Harris. 1-T.Harris to UTH 37 for 7 yards (8-C.Phillips).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 37(0:54 - 4th) 3-D.McIntosh to UTH 39 for -2 yards (6-N.Ritchie).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 12 - UTAH 39(0:50 - 4th) 2-C.Cooper complete to 12-J.Hobert. 12-J.Hobert to UTH 23 for 16 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 23(0:45 - 4th) 2-C.Cooper scrambles to UTH 14 for 9 yards (0-D.Lloyd).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - UTAH 14(0:35 - 4th) 2-C.Cooper incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Ollie. Penalty on UTH 92-M.Tupai Offside 5 yards enforced at UTH 14. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - UTAH 9(0:27 - 4th) 2-C.Cooper incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Hobert.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - UTAH 9(0:20 - 4th) 2-C.Cooper complete to 1-T.Harris. 1-T.Harris to UTH 7 FUMBLES (91-B.Kuithe). 29-N.Sewell to UTH 7 for no gain.
