Key Players
I. Williams 1 QB
120 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 102 RuYds
J. Dotson 5 WR
189 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 6 RECs
1st Quarter
Touchdown 15:00
14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
75
yds
00:12
pos
0
6
Point After TD 14:48
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:14
1-I.Williams complete to 14-B.Hightower. 14-B.Hightower runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
16
yds
01:28
pos
6
7
Point After TD 11:06
17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 11:06
17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35. 38-L.Wade runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
00:15
pos
7
13
Point After TD 10:51
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 9:59
2-C.Brown runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
75
yds
01:01
pos
13
14
Point After TD 9:50
17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 6:21
1-I.Williams complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
63
yds
01:37
pos
20
14
Point After TD 6:10
17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 1:18
7-W.Levis runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
04:57
pos
21
20
Point After TD 1:13
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 14:09
26-C.Holmes runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
10
yds
00:40
pos
21
27
Point After TD 14:04
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
28
Touchdown 5:39
24-K.Lee runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
15
plays
91
yds
06:48
pos
21
34
Point After TD 5:32
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
35
Touchdown 4:01
14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
70
yds
00:12
pos
21
41
Point After TD 3:49
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
42
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 0:28
7-W.Levis complete to 86-B.Strange. 86-B.Strange runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
53
yds
04:23
pos
21
48
Point After TD 0:20
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
49
4th Quarter
Touchdown 3:37
26-C.Holmes runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
79
yds
05:09
pos
21
55
Point After TD 3:32
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
56
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 28
Rushing 8 16
Passing 4 11
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 4-15 4-11
4th Down Conv 0-1 3-3
Total Net Yards 273 580
Total Plays 60 80
Avg Gain 4.6 7.3
Net Yards Rushing 153 253
Rush Attempts 38 53
Avg Rush Yards 4.0 4.8
Yards Passing 120 327
Comp. - Att. 8-22 19-27
Yards Per Pass 4.0 9.3
Penalties - Yards 1-15 2-19
Touchdowns 3 7
Rushing TDs 1 4
Passing TDs 2 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 10-43.4 5-41.4
Return Yards 4 50
Punts - Returns 1-4 1-50
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Illinois 2-5 2100021
Penn State 3-5 21217756
Beaver Stadium University Park, PA
 120 PASS YDS 327
153 RUSH YDS 253
273 TOTAL YDS 580
Illinois
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
I. Williams 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.4% 120 2 1 126.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40.0% 273 2 1 101.2
I. Williams 8/18 120 2 1
B. Peters 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.3% 429 3 0 111.8
B. Peters 0/4 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Williams 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 102 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 287 1
I. Williams 15 102 0 64
C. Brown 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 30 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
93 510 2
C. Brown 11 30 1 12
C. Lillig 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
C. Lillig 2 11 0 9
M. Epstein 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 360 4
M. Epstein 8 7 0 6
N. Fedanzo 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
N. Fedanzo 1 2 0 2
D. Spann 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
D. Spann 1 1 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Barker 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 54 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 214 1
D. Barker 4 3 54 1 38
C. Brown 2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 30 0
C. Brown 2 2 34 0 33
D. Campbell 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
D. Campbell 6 1 24 0 24
B. Hightower 14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 8 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 201 2
B. Hightower 3 2 8 1 5
D. Imatorbhebhe 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 54 1
D. Imatorbhebhe 2 0 0 0 0
L. Ford 82 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
L. Ford 1 0 0 0 0
D. Navarro 86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 88 0
D. Navarro 1 0 0 0 0
C. Washington 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 106 0
C. Washington 1 0 0 0 0
C. Sandy 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 29 1
C. Sandy 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Martin 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
J. Martin 9-1 0.0 0
M. Marchese 42 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
M. Marchese 8-1 0.0 0
M. Eifler 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
M. Eifler 5-2 1.0 0
C. Avery 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
C. Avery 5-0 1.0 0
K. Joseph 25 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
K. Joseph 5-2 0.0 0
J. Hansen 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Hansen 4-3 1.5 0
I. Gay 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
I. Gay 4-0 1.0 0
D. Smith 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Smith 4-1 0.0 0
D. Witherspoon 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Witherspoon 4-0 0.0 0
B. Barnes 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Barnes 2-0 0.0 0
C. Bobak 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Bobak 2-0 0.0 0
S. Coleman 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Coleman 2-0 0.0 0
J. Newton 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
J. Newton 2-1 0.5 0
O. Carney Jr. 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
O. Carney Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
K. Randolph Jr. 88 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Randolph Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
M. Beason 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Beason 1-0 0.0 0
A. McEachern 46 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. McEachern 1-1 0.0 0
S. Coghlan 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Coghlan 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. McCourt 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
6/10 12/12
J. McCourt 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Hayes 14 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 44.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
33 0 0
B. Hayes 9 44.0 3 55
H. Robertson 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 38.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 38.0 0
H. Robertson 1 38.0 0 38
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Sandy 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
C. Sandy 1 4.0 4 0
Penn State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 285 2 0 211.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.4% 1598 14 9 130.3
S. Clifford 16/22 285 2 0
W. Levis 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 42 1 0 196.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.0% 379 0 0 123.7
W. Levis 3/5 42 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Lee 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 85 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 353 3
K. Lee 19 85 1 15
C. Holmes 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 77 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 150 0
C. Holmes 12 77 2 22
J. Bruno 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 42 0
J. Bruno 4 42 0 20
W. Levis 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 38 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 222 2
W. Levis 9 38 1 13
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
90 324 3
S. Clifford 9 11 0 10
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Dotson 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 189 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 695 6
J. Dotson 7 6 189 2 75
T. Johnson 84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
T. Johnson 3 2 42 0 23
B. Strange 86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 31 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 133 1
B. Strange 4 4 31 1 9
C. Holmes 26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 18 0
C. Holmes 2 2 19 0 12
P. Washington 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 473 6
P. Washington 1 1 16 0 16
C. Sullivan-Brown 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
C. Sullivan-Brown 2 1 14 0 14
K. Lambert-Smith 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 127 0
K. Lambert-Smith 2 1 11 0 11
K. Lee 24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 61 0
K. Lee 2 2 5 0 8
T. Jones 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Jones 1 0 0 0 0
I. Lutz 85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 49 0
I. Lutz 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Brisker 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Brisker 8-0 0.0 0
E. Brooks 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
E. Brooks 6-1 0.0 0
B. Smith 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Smith 6-1 0.0 0
J. Luketa 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
J. Luketa 6-0 0.0 0
D. Ellies 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Ellies 2-0 0.0 0
S. Toney 18 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 1.0
S. Toney 2-4 1.0 0
A. Vanover 56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Vanover 2-0 0.0 0
D. Hardy 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hardy 1-0 0.0 0
K. Ellis 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
K. Ellis 1-0 0.0 1
T. Elsdon 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Elsdon 1-0 0.0 0
A. Shelton 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
A. Shelton 1-1 1.0 0
N. Cain 21 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Cain 1-0 0.0 0
S. Costantini 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Costantini 1-0 0.0 0
P. Mustipher 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
P. Mustipher 1-2 1.0 0
H. Beamon 51 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
H. Beamon 0-1 0.0 0
J. Sutherland 0 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Sutherland 0-1 0.0 0
A. Isaac 20 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Isaac 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Pinegar 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 8/8
SEASON FG XP
9/12 19/20
J. Pinegar 0/1 0 8/8 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Stout 98 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 41.4 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
28 0 0
J. Stout 5 41.4 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Washington 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 21 0
P. Washington 1 25.0 25 0
L. Wade 38 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 100.0 100 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 37 0
L. Wade 1 100.0 100 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Dotson 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 50.0 50 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 21.0 147 1
J. Dotson 1 50.0 50 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:48 ILL 25 1:48 6 -19 INT
12:42 PSU 16 1:28 4 16 TD
10:51 ILL 25 1:01 3 75 TD
7:47 ILL 37 1:37 4 63 TD
1:13 ILL 25 0:39 3 1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:04 ILL 25 1:37 4 23 Punt
5:32 ILL 30 1:24 3 2 Punt
3:49 ILL 25 1:22 3 5 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ILL 25 2:39 6 8 Punt
10:44 PSU 45 2:57 7 -16 Fumble
6:13 ILL 11 1:18 3 6 Punt
0:20 ILL 25 0:05 3 3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:38 PSU 48 1:24 3 0 Punt
10:03 ILL 28 1:12 3 7 Punt
3:32 ILL 25 1:41 5 14 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PSU 25 0:12 1 75 TD
12:52 PSU 6 0:00 1 10 Fumble
9:50 PSU 26 1:50 3 -4 Punt
6:10 PSU 25 4:57 10 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:44 ILL 10 0:40 2 10 TD
12:20 PSU 9 6:48 15 91 TD
4:01 PSU 30 0:12 1 70 TD
2:19 PSU 23 2:14 10 60 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:09 PSU 12 1:18 3 -3 Punt
7:40 PSU 39 1:18 3 6 Punt
4:43 PSU 32 4:23 9 68 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:45 PSU 30 1:00 3 -30 Punt
12:04 PSU 6 1:51 5 18 Punt
8:41 PSU 21 5:09 10 79 TD
1:42 PSU 23 1:15 4 42 Game

PSU
Nittany Lions
 - TD (1 plays, 75 yards, 0:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to PSU End Zone. touchback.
+75 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25
(15:00 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:48 - 1st) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.

ILL
Fighting Illini
 - Interception (6 plays, -19 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:48 - 1st) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
+33 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25
(14:48 - 1st) 1-I.Williams complete to 2-C.Brown. 2-C.Brown to PSU 42 for 33 yards (1-J.Brisker).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 42
(14:27 - 1st) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Campbell.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 42
(14:22 - 1st) 26-M.Epstein to PSU 40 for 2 yards (13-E.Brooks55-A.Shelton).
+9 YD
3 & 8 - ILL 40
(13:54 - 1st) 1-I.Williams scrambles to PSU 31 for 9 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 31
(13:21 - 1st) 26-M.Epstein to PSU 31 for no gain (40-J.Luketa).
Int
2 & 10 - ILL 31
(13:00 - 1st) 1-I.Williams incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 2-K.Ellis at PSU 6. 2-K.Ellis to PSU 6 for no gain.

PSU
Nittany Lions
 - Fumble (1 plays, 10 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 6
(12:52 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford to PSU 16 FUMBLES (31-D.Witherspoon). 31-D.Witherspoon to PSU 16 for no gain.

ILL
Fighting Illini
 - TD (4 plays, 16 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 16
(12:42 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to PSU 16 for no gain (12-B.Smith).
+8 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 16
(12:06 - 1st) 1-I.Williams to PSU 8 for 8 yards (1-J.Brisker).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - ILL 8
(11:44 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to PSU 5 for 3 yards (1-J.Brisker97-P.Mustipher).
+5 YD
1 & 5 - ILL 5
(11:14 - 1st) 1-I.Williams complete to 14-B.Hightower. 14-B.Hightower runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:14 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.

ILL
Fighting Illini
 - TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:06 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35. 38-L.Wade runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:51 - 1st) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.

PSU
Nittany Lions
 - Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:51 - 1st) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
+64 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25
(10:51 - 1st) 1-I.Williams to PSU 11 for 64 yards (1-J.Brisker).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 11
(10:26 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to PSU 12 for -1 yard (13-E.Brooks51-H.Beamon).
+12 YD
2 & 11 - PSU 12
(9:59 - 1st) 2-C.Brown runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:50 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.

ILL
Fighting Illini
 - TD (4 plays, 63 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:50 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt kicks 64 yards from ILL 35. 3-P.Washington to PSU 26 for 25 yards (46-A.McEachern).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 26
(9:44 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to PSU 32 for 6 yards (5-M.Eifler).
-3 YD
2 & 4 - ILL 32
(9:10 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 24-K.Lee. 24-K.Lee to PSU 29 for -3 yards (35-J.Hansen).
Sack
3 & 7 - ILL 29
(8:32 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford sacked at PSU 22 for -7 yards (35-J.Hansen).
Punt
4 & 14 - ILL 22
(8:00 - 1st) 98-J.Stout punts 45 yards from PSU 22. 11-C.Sandy to ILL 37 for 4 yards (37-D.Hartlaub).

PSU
Nittany Lions
 - TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:57 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 37
(7:47 - 1st) 1-I.Williams complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker to ILL 49 for 12 yards (12-B.Smith).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 49
(7:23 - 1st) 1-I.Williams to PSU 46 for 5 yards (2-K.Ellis).
+8 YD
2 & 5 - PSU 46
(7:00 - 1st) 1-I.Williams to PSU 38 for 8 yards.
+38 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 38
(6:21 - 1st) 1-I.Williams complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:10 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.

ILL
Fighting Illini
 - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:10 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to PSU End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25
(6:10 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to PSU 28 for 3 yards (49-S.Coleman).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - ILL 28
(5:44 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to PSU 37 for 9 yards (21-J.Martin).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 37
(5:18 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford to PSU 47 for 10 yards.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 47
(4:47 - 1st) 7-W.Levis complete to 84-T.Johnson. 84-T.Johnson to ILL 30 for 23 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 30
(4:22 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to ILL 26 for 4 yards (94-J.Newton).
+15 YD
2 & 6 - ILL 26
(3:50 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to ILL 11 for 15 yards (31-D.Witherspoon21-J.Martin).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 11
(3:20 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to ILL 9 for 2 yards (93-C.Avery).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - ILL 9
(2:43 - 1st) 7-W.Levis to ILL 5 for 4 yards (5-M.Eifler).
+1 YD
3 & 4 - ILL 5
(1:59 - 1st) 7-W.Levis to ILL 4 for 1 yard (21-J.Martin).
+4 YD
4 & 3 - ILL 4
(1:18 - 1st) 7-W.Levis runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:13 - 1st) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.

PSU
Nittany Lions
 - TD (2 plays, 10 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:13 - 1st) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 25
(1:13 - 1st) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Navarro.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 25
(1:07 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to ILL 30 for 5 yards (18-S.Toney).
Sack
3 & 5 - PSU 30
(0:34 - 1st) 1-I.Williams sacked at ILL 26 for -4 yards (18-S.Toney).
Punt
4 & 9 - PSU 26
(15:00 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 34 yards from ILL 26. 5-J.Dotson to ILL 10 for 50 yards (29-C.Bobak).

ILL
Fighting Illini
 - Punt (4 plays, 23 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 10
(14:44 - 2nd) 26-C.Holmes to ILL 3 for 7 yards (21-J.Martin).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - ILL 3
(14:09 - 2nd) 26-C.Holmes runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:04 - 2nd) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.

PSU
Nittany Lions
 - TD (15 plays, 91 yards, 6:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:04 - 2nd) 92-J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25
(14:04 - 2nd) 1-I.Williams complete to 19-D.Campbell. 19-D.Campbell to ILL 49 for 24 yards (25-D.Hardy).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 49
(13:47 - 2nd) 26-M.Epstein to PSU 49 for 2 yards (13-E.Brooks12-B.Smith).
-3 YD
2 & 8 - PSU 49
(13:12 - 2nd) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 48 for -3 yards (12-B.Smith).
No Gain
3 & 11 - PSU 48
(12:32 - 2nd) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Barker.
Punt
4 & 11 - PSU 48
(12:27 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 43 yards from ILL 48 to PSU 9 fair catch by 5-J.Dotson.

ILL
Fighting Illini
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 9
(12:20 - 2nd) 24-K.Lee to PSU 9 for no gain (93-C.Avery).
+19 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 9
(11:46 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 84-T.Johnson. 84-T.Johnson to PSU 28 for 19 yards (21-J.Martin).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 28
(11:19 - 2nd) 24-K.Lee to PSU 28 for no gain (88-K.Randolph).
+24 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 28
(10:47 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to ILL 48 for 24 yards (42-M.Marchese).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 48
(10:12 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 85-I.Lutz.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ILL 48
(10:08 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford to ILL 48 for no gain (49-S.Coleman).
+9 YD
3 & 10 - ILL 48
(9:28 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford scrambles to ILL 39 for 9 yards (42-M.Marchese5-M.Eifler).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - ILL 39
(8:46 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis to ILL 37 for 2 yards (93-C.Avery).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 37
(8:11 - 2nd) 24-K.Lee to ILL 25 for 12 yards (94-J.Newton5-M.Eifler).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25
(7:38 - 2nd) 24-K.Lee to ILL 24 for 1 yard (2-D.Smith).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - ILL 24
(7:03 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to ILL 16 for 8 yards (42-M.Marchese).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - ILL 16
(6:41 - 2nd) 24-K.Lee to ILL 14 for 2 yards (2-D.Smith).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 14
(6:12 - 2nd) 24-K.Lee to ILL 6 for 8 yards (2-D.Smith).
+5 YD
2 & 2 - ILL 6
(5:50 - 2nd) 24-K.Lee to ILL 1 for 5 yards (21-J.Martin2-D.Smith).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - ILL 1
(5:39 - 2nd) 24-K.Lee runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:32 - 2nd) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.

PSU
Nittany Lions
 - TD (1 plays, 70 yards, 0:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:32 - 2nd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on PSU Offside 5 yards enforced at ILL 25.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 30
(5:32 - 2nd) 2-C.Brown to ILL 31 for 1 yard (40-J.Luketa20-A.Isaac).
No Gain
2 & 9 - PSU 31
(5:00 - 2nd) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 82-L.Ford.
+1 YD
3 & 9 - PSU 31
(4:53 - 2nd) 1-I.Williams complete to 2-C.Brown. 2-C.Brown to ILL 32 for 1 yard (13-E.Brooks18-S.Toney).
Punt
4 & 8 - PSU 32
(4:08 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 38 yards from ILL 32 out of bounds at the PSU 30.

ILL
Fighting Illini
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
+70 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 30
(4:01 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:49 - 2nd) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.

PSU
Nittany Lions
 - Halftime (10 plays, 60 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:49 - 2nd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 25
(3:49 - 2nd) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 25 for no gain (40-J.Luketa).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 25
(3:12 - 2nd) 1-I.Williams to ILL 30 for 5 yards (91-D.Ellies).
No Gain
3 & 5 - PSU 30
(2:34 - 2nd) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Campbell.
Punt
4 & 5 - PSU 30
(2:27 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 47 yards from ILL 30 to PSU 23 fair catch by 5-J.Dotson.

ILL
Fighting Illini
 - Punt (6 plays, 8 yards, 2:39 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 23
(2:19 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 86-B.Strange. 86-B.Strange to PSU 30 for 7 yards (42-M.Marchese35-J.Hansen).
+16 YD
2 & 3 - ILL 30
(1:52 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 3-P.Washington. 3-P.Washington to PSU 46 for 16 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 46
(1:42 - 2nd) 26-C.Holmes to PSU 48 for 2 yards (92-I.Gay).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - ILL 48
(1:12 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 26-C.Holmes. 26-C.Holmes to ILL 45 for 7 yards (5-M.Eifler).
+11 YD
3 & 1 - ILL 45
(0:47 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 13-K.Lambert-Smith. 13-K.Lambert-Smith to ILL 34 for 11 yards (35-J.Hansen).
Sack
1 & 10 - ILL 34
(0:38 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford sacked at ILL 39 for -5 yards (92-I.Gay).
+8 YD
2 & 15 - ILL 39
(0:32 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 86-B.Strange. 86-B.Strange to ILL 31 for 8 yards (31-D.Witherspoon).
+14 YD
3 & 7 - ILL 31
(0:26 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 6-C.Sullivan-Brown. 6-C.Sullivan-Brown to ILL 17 for 14 yards (31-D.Witherspoon).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 17
(0:15 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Jones.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ILL 17
(0:10 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 84-T.Johnson.
No Good
3 & 10 - ILL 17
(0:05 - 2nd) 92-J.Pinegar 35 yards Field Goal is No Good.

PSU
Nittany Lions
 - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 1-I.Williams to ILL 28 for 3 yards (13-E.Brooks18-S.Toney).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - PSU 28
(14:30 - 3rd) 1-I.Williams to ILL 34 for 6 yards (1-J.Brisker).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - PSU 34
(14:09 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to ILL 37 for 3 yards (1-J.Brisker18-S.Toney).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 37
(13:48 - 3rd) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Imatorbhebhe.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 37
(13:40 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to ILL 39 for 2 yards (1-J.Brisker).
Sack
3 & 8 - PSU 39
(13:04 - 3rd) 1-I.Williams sacked at ILL 33 for -6 yards (97-P.Mustipher).
Punt
4 & 14 - PSU 33
(12:21 - 3rd) 14-B.Hayes punts 55 yards from ILL 33 to the PSU 12 downed by 25-K.Joseph.

ILL
Fighting Illini
 - Fumble (7 plays, -16 yards, 2:57 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 12
(12:09 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Lambert-Smith.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 12
(12:00 - 3rd) 26-C.Holmes to PSU 15 for 3 yards (48-B.Barnes).
Sack
3 & 7 - ILL 15
(11:23 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford sacked at PSU 9 for -6 yards (5-M.Eifler).
Punt
4 & 13 - ILL 9
(10:51 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout punts 36 yards from PSU 9 to PSU 45 fair catch by 11-C.Sandy.

PSU
Nittany Lions
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 45
(10:44 - 3rd) 26-M.Epstein to PSU 39 for 6 yards (40-J.Luketa18-S.Toney).
-1 YD
2 & 4 - PSU 39
(10:13 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to PSU 40 for -1 yard (12-B.Smith97-P.Mustipher).
+7 YD
3 & 5 - PSU 40
(9:38 - 3rd) 1-I.Williams to PSU 33 for 7 yards.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 33
(9:03 - 3rd) 1-I.Williams to PSU 37 for -4 yards (1-J.Brisker).
+4 YD
2 & 14 - PSU 37
(8:33 - 3rd) 1-I.Williams complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker to PSU 33 for 4 yards (12-B.Smith0-J.Sutherland).
No Gain
3 & 10 - PSU 33
(7:53 - 3rd) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Washington.
Sack
4 & 10 - PSU 33
(7:47 - 3rd) 1-I.Williams sacked at PSU 39 for -6 yards FUMBLES (55-A.Shelton). 12-B.Smith to PSU 39 for no gain.

ILL
Fighting Illini
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 39
(7:40 - 3rd) 24-K.Lee to PSU 43 for 4 yards (99-O.Carney).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - ILL 43
(7:04 - 3rd) 24-K.Lee to PSU 45 for 2 yards (92-I.Gay42-M.Marchese).
No Gain
3 & 4 - ILL 45
(6:26 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
Punt
4 & 4 - ILL 45
(6:22 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout punts 44 yards from PSU 45 to ILL 11 fair catch by 11-C.Sandy.

PSU
Nittany Lions
 - TD (9 plays, 68 yards, 4:23 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 11
(6:13 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to ILL 14 for 3 yards (91-D.Ellies).
No Gain
2 & 7 - PSU 14
(5:42 - 3rd) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 14-B.Hightower.
+3 YD
3 & 7 - PSU 14
(5:39 - 3rd) 1-I.Williams complete to 14-B.Hightower. 14-B.Hightower to ILL 17 for 3 yards (13-E.Brooks).
Punt
4 & 4 - PSU 17
(4:55 - 3rd) 14-B.Hayes punts 51 yards from ILL 17 out of bounds at the PSU 32.

ILL
Fighting Illini
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:05 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 32
(4:43 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to PSU 38 for 6 yards (42-M.Marchese).
+9 YD
2 & 4 - ILL 38
(4:10 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 86-B.Strange. 86-B.Strange to PSU 47 for 9 yards (21-J.Martin).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 47
(3:44 - 3rd) 24-K.Lee to ILL 44 for 9 yards (2-D.Smith). Penalty on ILL 2-D.Smith Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ILL 44.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 29
(3:11 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford to ILL 23 for 6 yards (21-J.Martin).
+7 YD
2 & 4 - ILL 23
(2:42 - 3rd) 24-K.Lee to ILL 16 for 7 yards (21-J.Martin).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 16
(2:06 - 3rd) 24-K.Lee to ILL 15 for 1 yard (93-C.Avery35-J.Hansen).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - ILL 15
(1:32 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 24-K.Lee. 24-K.Lee to ILL 7 for 8 yards (42-M.Marchese).
No Gain
3 & 1 - ILL 7
(1:12 - 3rd) 24-K.Lee to ILL 7 for no gain (5-M.Eifler).
+7 YD
4 & 1 - ILL 7
(0:28 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis complete to 86-B.Strange. 86-B.Strange runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:20 - 3rd) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.

PSU
Nittany Lions
 - Punt (3 plays, -30 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:20 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 25
(0:20 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Campbell.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 25
(0:15 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to ILL 28 for 3 yards (40-J.Luketa).
No Gain
3 & 7 - PSU 28
(15:00 - 4th) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Imatorbhebhe.
Punt
4 & 7 - PSU 28
(14:53 - 4th) 14-B.Hayes punts 42 yards from ILL 28 to PSU 30 fair catch by 5-J.Dotson.

ILL
Fighting Illini
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 30
(14:45 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 30
(14:36 - 4th) 7-W.Levis to PSU 34 for 4 yards (35-J.Hansen).
Sack
3 & 6 - ILL 34
(13:59 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford sacked at PSU 28 for -6 yards. Penalty on PSU 53-R.Walker Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at PSU 28. (93-C.Avery).
Punt
3 & 26 - ILL 14
(13:45 - 4th) 98-J.Stout punts 34 yards from PSU 14 to PSU 48 fair catch by 11-C.Sandy.

PSU
Nittany Lions
 - Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 48
(13:38 - 4th) 26-M.Epstein to PSU 48 for no gain (40-J.Luketa).
No Gain
2 & 10 - PSU 48
(12:57 - 4th) 26-M.Epstein to PSU 48 for no gain (12-B.Smith13-E.Brooks).
No Gain
3 & 10 - PSU 48
(12:19 - 4th) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Campbell.
Punt
4 & 10 - PSU 48
(12:14 - 4th) 14-B.Hayes punts 42 yards from PSU 48 Downed at the PSU 6.

ILL
Fighting Illini
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 6
(12:04 - 4th) 26-C.Holmes to PSU 13 for 7 yards (21-J.Martin).
+6 YD
2 & 3 - ILL 13
(11:32 - 4th) 26-C.Holmes to PSU 19 for 6 yards (42-M.Marchese).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 19
(11:00 - 4th) 7-W.Levis to PSU 24 for 5 yards (48-B.Barnes).
No Gain
2 & 5 - ILL 24
(10:25 - 4th) 7-W.Levis incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Sullivan-Brown.
No Gain
3 & 5 - ILL 24
(10:20 - 4th) 7-W.Levis incomplete.
Punt
4 & 5 - ILL 24
(10:13 - 4th) 98-J.Stout punts 48 yards from PSU 24 to ILL 28 fair catch by 11-C.Sandy.

PSU
Nittany Lions
 - TD (10 plays, 79 yards, 5:09 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 28
(10:03 - 4th) 1-I.Williams to ILL 28 for no gain (56-A.Vanover).
No Gain
2 & 10 - PSU 28
(9:35 - 4th) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Sandy.
+7 YD
3 & 10 - PSU 28
(9:27 - 4th) 1-I.Williams to ILL 35 for 7 yards.
Punt
4 & 3 - PSU 35
(8:51 - 4th) 14-B.Hayes punts 44 yards from ILL 35 to PSU 21 fair catch by 5-J.Dotson.

ILL
Fighting Illini
 - Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 21
(8:41 - 4th) 7-W.Levis to PSU 34 for 13 yards (92-I.Gay).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 34
(0:81 - 4th) 7-W.Levis complete to 26-C.Holmes. 26-C.Holmes to PSU 46 for 12 yards (25-K.Joseph).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 46
(7:41 - 4th) 26-C.Holmes to ILL 40 for 14 yards (25-K.Joseph).
Sack
1 & 10 - ILL 40
(7:03 - 4th) 7-W.Levis sacked at ILL 43 for -3 yards (35-J.Hansen94-J.Newton).
+22 YD
2 & 13 - ILL 43
(6:25 - 4th) 26-C.Holmes to ILL 21 for 22 yards (3-M.Beason25-K.Joseph).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 21
(6:02 - 4th) 7-W.Levis to ILL 13 for 8 yards (25-K.Joseph).
+7 YD
2 & 2 - ILL 13
(5:21 - 4th) 26-C.Holmes to ILL 6 for 7 yards (29-C.Bobak25-K.Joseph).
+4 YD
1 & 6 - ILL 6
(4:52 - 4th) 26-C.Holmes to ILL 2 for 4 yards (29-C.Bobak).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - ILL 2
(4:16 - 4th) 26-C.Holmes to ILL 1 for 1 yard (99-O.Carney).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - ILL 1
(3:37 - 4th) 26-C.Holmes runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:32 - 4th) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.

PSU
Nittany Lions
 - End of Game (4 plays, 42 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:32 - 4th) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25
(3:32 - 4th) 23-C.Lillig to ILL 34 for 9 yards (29-S.Costantini).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - PSU 34
(2:57 - 4th) 23-C.Lillig to ILL 36 for 2 yards (43-T.Elsdon).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 36
(2:36 - 4th) 24-N.Fedanzo to ILL 38 for 2 yards (56-A.Vanover).
No Gain
2 & 8 - PSU 38
(2:08 - 4th) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Campbell.
+1 YD
3 & 8 - PSU 38
(1:59 - 4th) 6-D.Spann to ILL 39 for 1 yard (21-N.Cain).
Punt
4 & 7 - PSU 39
(1:51 - 4th) 19-H.Robertson punts 38 yards from ILL 39 to PSU 23 fair catch by 5-J.Dotson.

PSU
Nittany Lions

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 23
(1:42 - 4th) 30-J.Bruno to PSU 28 for 5 yards (42-M.Marchese46-A.McEachern).
+10 YD
2 & 5 - PSU 28
(1:06 - 4th) 30-J.Bruno to PSU 38 for 10 yards (25-K.Joseph).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 38
(0:35 - 4th) 30-J.Bruno to ILL 42 for 20 yards (25-K.Joseph51-S.Coghlan).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 42
(0:27 - 4th) 38-T.Smith to ILL 35 for 7 yards (46-A.McEachern).
