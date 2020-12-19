Drive Chart
|
|
|ILL
|PSU
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
I. Williams
1 QB
120 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 102 RuYds
|
|
J. Dotson
5 WR
189 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 6 RECs
Touchdown 15:00
14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
75
yds
00:12
pos
0
6
Touchdown 11:14
1-I.Williams complete to 14-B.Hightower. 14-B.Hightower runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
16
yds
01:28
pos
6
7
Touchdown 11:06
17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35. 38-L.Wade runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
00:15
pos
7
13
Touchdown 6:21
1-I.Williams complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
63
yds
01:37
pos
20
14
Touchdown 4:01
14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
70
yds
00:12
pos
21
41
Touchdown 0:28
7-W.Levis complete to 86-B.Strange. 86-B.Strange runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
53
yds
04:23
pos
21
48
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|28
|Rushing
|8
|16
|Passing
|4
|11
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-15
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|273
|580
|Total Plays
|60
|80
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|153
|253
|Rush Attempts
|38
|53
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|4.8
|Yards Passing
|120
|327
|Comp. - Att.
|8-22
|19-27
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|9.3
|Penalties - Yards
|1-15
|2-19
|Touchdowns
|3
|7
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|10-43.4
|5-41.4
|Return Yards
|4
|50
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|1-50
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|120
|PASS YDS
|327
|
|
|153
|RUSH YDS
|253
|
|
|273
|TOTAL YDS
|580
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
I. Williams 1 QB
|I. Williams
|8/18
|120
|2
|1
|
B. Peters 18 QB
|B. Peters
|0/4
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Williams 1 QB
|I. Williams
|15
|102
|0
|64
|
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|11
|30
|1
|12
|
C. Lillig 23 RB
|C. Lillig
|2
|11
|0
|9
|
M. Epstein 26 RB
|M. Epstein
|8
|7
|0
|6
|
N. Fedanzo 24 RB
|N. Fedanzo
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Spann 6 QB
|D. Spann
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Barker 87 TE
|D. Barker
|4
|3
|54
|1
|38
|
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|2
|2
|34
|0
|33
|
D. Campbell 19 WR
|D. Campbell
|6
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
B. Hightower 14 WR
|B. Hightower
|3
|2
|8
|1
|5
|
D. Imatorbhebhe 88 TE
|D. Imatorbhebhe
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Ford 82 TE
|L. Ford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Navarro 86 WR
|D. Navarro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Washington 8 WR
|C. Washington
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Sandy 11 WR
|C. Sandy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Martin 21 DB
|J. Martin
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Marchese 42 DB
|M. Marchese
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Eifler 5 LB
|M. Eifler
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Avery 93 DL
|C. Avery
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Joseph 25 WR
|K. Joseph
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hansen 35 LB
|J. Hansen
|4-3
|1.5
|0
|
I. Gay 92 DL
|I. Gay
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Smith 2 DB
|D. Smith
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Witherspoon 31 DB
|D. Witherspoon
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Barnes 48 DL
|B. Barnes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bobak 29 DB
|C. Bobak
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Coleman 49 DL
|S. Coleman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Newton 94 DL
|J. Newton
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
O. Carney Jr. 99 DL
|O. Carney Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Randolph Jr. 88 DL
|K. Randolph Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Beason 3 DB
|M. Beason
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. McEachern 46 TE
|A. McEachern
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Coghlan 51 LB
|S. Coghlan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. McCourt 17 K
|J. McCourt
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Hayes 14 P
|B. Hayes
|9
|44.0
|3
|55
|
H. Robertson 19 P
|H. Robertson
|1
|38.0
|0
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Sandy 11 WR
|C. Sandy
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|16/22
|285
|2
|0
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|3/5
|42
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Lee 24 RB
|K. Lee
|19
|85
|1
|15
|
C. Holmes 26 RB
|C. Holmes
|12
|77
|2
|22
|
J. Bruno 30 RB
|J. Bruno
|4
|42
|0
|20
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|9
|38
|1
|13
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|9
|11
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Dotson 5 WR
|J. Dotson
|7
|6
|189
|2
|75
|
T. Johnson 84 TE
|T. Johnson
|3
|2
|42
|0
|23
|
B. Strange 86 TE
|B. Strange
|4
|4
|31
|1
|9
|
C. Holmes 26 RB
|C. Holmes
|2
|2
|19
|0
|12
|
P. Washington 3 WR
|P. Washington
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
C. Sullivan-Brown 6 WR
|C. Sullivan-Brown
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
K. Lambert-Smith 13 WR
|K. Lambert-Smith
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
K. Lee 24 RB
|K. Lee
|2
|2
|5
|0
|8
|
T. Jones 10 WR
|T. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Lutz 85 WR
|I. Lutz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Brisker 1 S
|J. Brisker
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brooks 13 LB
|E. Brooks
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Smith 12 LB
|B. Smith
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Luketa 40 LB
|J. Luketa
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ellies 91 DT
|D. Ellies
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Toney 18 DE
|S. Toney
|2-4
|1.0
|0
|
A. Vanover 56 DE
|A. Vanover
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hardy 25 CB
|D. Hardy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ellis 2 CB
|K. Ellis
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Elsdon 43 LB
|T. Elsdon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Shelton 55 DT
|A. Shelton
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
N. Cain 21 RB
|N. Cain
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Costantini 29 CB
|S. Costantini
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Mustipher 97 DT
|P. Mustipher
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
H. Beamon 51 DT
|H. Beamon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sutherland 0 S
|J. Sutherland
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Isaac 20 DE
|A. Isaac
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Pinegar 92 K
|J. Pinegar
|0/1
|0
|8/8
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Stout 98 K
|J. Stout
|5
|41.4
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Washington 3 WR
|P. Washington
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|
L. Wade 38 S
|L. Wade
|1
|100.0
|100
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Dotson 5 WR
|J. Dotson
|1
|50.0
|50
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to PSU End Zone. touchback.
|+75 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(15:00 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:48 - 1st) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:48 - 1st) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(14:48 - 1st) 1-I.Williams complete to 2-C.Brown. 2-C.Brown to PSU 42 for 33 yards (1-J.Brisker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 42(14:27 - 1st) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Campbell.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 42(14:22 - 1st) 26-M.Epstein to PSU 40 for 2 yards (13-E.Brooks55-A.Shelton).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - ILL 40(13:54 - 1st) 1-I.Williams scrambles to PSU 31 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 31(13:21 - 1st) 26-M.Epstein to PSU 31 for no gain (40-J.Luketa).
|Int
|
2 & 10 - ILL 31(13:00 - 1st) 1-I.Williams incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 2-K.Ellis at PSU 6. 2-K.Ellis to PSU 6 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 6(12:52 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford to PSU 16 FUMBLES (31-D.Witherspoon). 31-D.Witherspoon to PSU 16 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 16(12:42 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to PSU 16 for no gain (12-B.Smith).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 16(12:06 - 1st) 1-I.Williams to PSU 8 for 8 yards (1-J.Brisker).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - ILL 8(11:44 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to PSU 5 for 3 yards (1-J.Brisker97-P.Mustipher).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - ILL 5(11:14 - 1st) 1-I.Williams complete to 14-B.Hightower. 14-B.Hightower runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:14 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:06 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35. 38-L.Wade runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:51 - 1st) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:51 - 1st) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|+64 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(10:51 - 1st) 1-I.Williams to PSU 11 for 64 yards (1-J.Brisker).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 11(10:26 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to PSU 12 for -1 yard (13-E.Brooks51-H.Beamon).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 11 - PSU 12(9:59 - 1st) 2-C.Brown runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:50 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:50 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt kicks 64 yards from ILL 35. 3-P.Washington to PSU 26 for 25 yards (46-A.McEachern).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 26(9:44 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to PSU 32 for 6 yards (5-M.Eifler).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 4 - ILL 32(9:10 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 24-K.Lee. 24-K.Lee to PSU 29 for -3 yards (35-J.Hansen).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - ILL 29(8:32 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford sacked at PSU 22 for -7 yards (35-J.Hansen).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - ILL 22(8:00 - 1st) 98-J.Stout punts 45 yards from PSU 22. 11-C.Sandy to ILL 37 for 4 yards (37-D.Hartlaub).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 37(7:47 - 1st) 1-I.Williams complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker to ILL 49 for 12 yards (12-B.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 49(7:23 - 1st) 1-I.Williams to PSU 46 for 5 yards (2-K.Ellis).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - PSU 46(7:00 - 1st) 1-I.Williams to PSU 38 for 8 yards.
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 38(6:21 - 1st) 1-I.Williams complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:10 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:10 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to PSU End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(6:10 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to PSU 28 for 3 yards (49-S.Coleman).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - ILL 28(5:44 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to PSU 37 for 9 yards (21-J.Martin).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 37(5:18 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford to PSU 47 for 10 yards.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 47(4:47 - 1st) 7-W.Levis complete to 84-T.Johnson. 84-T.Johnson to ILL 30 for 23 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 30(4:22 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to ILL 26 for 4 yards (94-J.Newton).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 6 - ILL 26(3:50 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to ILL 11 for 15 yards (31-D.Witherspoon21-J.Martin).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 11(3:20 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to ILL 9 for 2 yards (93-C.Avery).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - ILL 9(2:43 - 1st) 7-W.Levis to ILL 5 for 4 yards (5-M.Eifler).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - ILL 5(1:59 - 1st) 7-W.Levis to ILL 4 for 1 yard (21-J.Martin).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 3 - ILL 4(1:18 - 1st) 7-W.Levis runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:13 - 1st) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:13 - 1st) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(1:13 - 1st) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Navarro.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 25(1:07 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to ILL 30 for 5 yards (18-S.Toney).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - PSU 30(0:34 - 1st) 1-I.Williams sacked at ILL 26 for -4 yards (18-S.Toney).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - PSU 26(15:00 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 34 yards from ILL 26. 5-J.Dotson to ILL 10 for 50 yards (29-C.Bobak).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 10(14:44 - 2nd) 26-C.Holmes to ILL 3 for 7 yards (21-J.Martin).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - ILL 3(14:09 - 2nd) 26-C.Holmes runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:04 - 2nd) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:04 - 2nd) 92-J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(14:04 - 2nd) 1-I.Williams complete to 19-D.Campbell. 19-D.Campbell to ILL 49 for 24 yards (25-D.Hardy).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 49(13:47 - 2nd) 26-M.Epstein to PSU 49 for 2 yards (13-E.Brooks12-B.Smith).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 8 - PSU 49(13:12 - 2nd) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 48 for -3 yards (12-B.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - PSU 48(12:32 - 2nd) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Barker.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - PSU 48(12:27 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 43 yards from ILL 48 to PSU 9 fair catch by 5-J.Dotson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 9(12:20 - 2nd) 24-K.Lee to PSU 9 for no gain (93-C.Avery).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 9(11:46 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 84-T.Johnson. 84-T.Johnson to PSU 28 for 19 yards (21-J.Martin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 28(11:19 - 2nd) 24-K.Lee to PSU 28 for no gain (88-K.Randolph).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 28(10:47 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to ILL 48 for 24 yards (42-M.Marchese).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 48(10:12 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 85-I.Lutz.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ILL 48(10:08 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford to ILL 48 for no gain (49-S.Coleman).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - ILL 48(9:28 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford scrambles to ILL 39 for 9 yards (42-M.Marchese5-M.Eifler).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - ILL 39(8:46 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis to ILL 37 for 2 yards (93-C.Avery).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 37(8:11 - 2nd) 24-K.Lee to ILL 25 for 12 yards (94-J.Newton5-M.Eifler).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(7:38 - 2nd) 24-K.Lee to ILL 24 for 1 yard (2-D.Smith).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - ILL 24(7:03 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to ILL 16 for 8 yards (42-M.Marchese).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ILL 16(6:41 - 2nd) 24-K.Lee to ILL 14 for 2 yards (2-D.Smith).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 14(6:12 - 2nd) 24-K.Lee to ILL 6 for 8 yards (2-D.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - ILL 6(5:50 - 2nd) 24-K.Lee to ILL 1 for 5 yards (21-J.Martin2-D.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - ILL 1(5:39 - 2nd) 24-K.Lee runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:32 - 2nd) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:32 - 2nd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on PSU Offside 5 yards enforced at ILL 25.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 30(5:32 - 2nd) 2-C.Brown to ILL 31 for 1 yard (40-J.Luketa20-A.Isaac).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - PSU 31(5:00 - 2nd) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 82-L.Ford.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 9 - PSU 31(4:53 - 2nd) 1-I.Williams complete to 2-C.Brown. 2-C.Brown to ILL 32 for 1 yard (13-E.Brooks18-S.Toney).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - PSU 32(4:08 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 38 yards from ILL 32 out of bounds at the PSU 30.
|Result
|Play
|+70 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 30(4:01 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:49 - 2nd) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:49 - 2nd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(3:49 - 2nd) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 25 for no gain (40-J.Luketa).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 25(3:12 - 2nd) 1-I.Williams to ILL 30 for 5 yards (91-D.Ellies).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - PSU 30(2:34 - 2nd) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Campbell.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - PSU 30(2:27 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 47 yards from ILL 30 to PSU 23 fair catch by 5-J.Dotson.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 23(2:19 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 86-B.Strange. 86-B.Strange to PSU 30 for 7 yards (42-M.Marchese35-J.Hansen).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 3 - ILL 30(1:52 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 3-P.Washington. 3-P.Washington to PSU 46 for 16 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 46(1:42 - 2nd) 26-C.Holmes to PSU 48 for 2 yards (92-I.Gay).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - ILL 48(1:12 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 26-C.Holmes. 26-C.Holmes to ILL 45 for 7 yards (5-M.Eifler).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 1 - ILL 45(0:47 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 13-K.Lambert-Smith. 13-K.Lambert-Smith to ILL 34 for 11 yards (35-J.Hansen).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ILL 34(0:38 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford sacked at ILL 39 for -5 yards (92-I.Gay).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 15 - ILL 39(0:32 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 86-B.Strange. 86-B.Strange to ILL 31 for 8 yards (31-D.Witherspoon).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - ILL 31(0:26 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 6-C.Sullivan-Brown. 6-C.Sullivan-Brown to ILL 17 for 14 yards (31-D.Witherspoon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 17(0:15 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Jones.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ILL 17(0:10 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 84-T.Johnson.
|No Good
|
3 & 10 - ILL 17(0:05 - 2nd) 92-J.Pinegar 35 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 1-I.Williams to ILL 28 for 3 yards (13-E.Brooks18-S.Toney).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - PSU 28(14:30 - 3rd) 1-I.Williams to ILL 34 for 6 yards (1-J.Brisker).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - PSU 34(14:09 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to ILL 37 for 3 yards (1-J.Brisker18-S.Toney).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 37(13:48 - 3rd) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Imatorbhebhe.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 37(13:40 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to ILL 39 for 2 yards (1-J.Brisker).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - PSU 39(13:04 - 3rd) 1-I.Williams sacked at ILL 33 for -6 yards (97-P.Mustipher).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - PSU 33(12:21 - 3rd) 14-B.Hayes punts 55 yards from ILL 33 to the PSU 12 downed by 25-K.Joseph.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 12(12:09 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Lambert-Smith.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 12(12:00 - 3rd) 26-C.Holmes to PSU 15 for 3 yards (48-B.Barnes).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - ILL 15(11:23 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford sacked at PSU 9 for -6 yards (5-M.Eifler).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - ILL 9(10:51 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout punts 36 yards from PSU 9 to PSU 45 fair catch by 11-C.Sandy.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 45(10:44 - 3rd) 26-M.Epstein to PSU 39 for 6 yards (40-J.Luketa18-S.Toney).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - PSU 39(10:13 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to PSU 40 for -1 yard (12-B.Smith97-P.Mustipher).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - PSU 40(9:38 - 3rd) 1-I.Williams to PSU 33 for 7 yards.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 33(9:03 - 3rd) 1-I.Williams to PSU 37 for -4 yards (1-J.Brisker).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 14 - PSU 37(8:33 - 3rd) 1-I.Williams complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker to PSU 33 for 4 yards (12-B.Smith0-J.Sutherland).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - PSU 33(7:53 - 3rd) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Washington.
|Sack
|
4 & 10 - PSU 33(7:47 - 3rd) 1-I.Williams sacked at PSU 39 for -6 yards FUMBLES (55-A.Shelton). 12-B.Smith to PSU 39 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 39(7:40 - 3rd) 24-K.Lee to PSU 43 for 4 yards (99-O.Carney).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - ILL 43(7:04 - 3rd) 24-K.Lee to PSU 45 for 2 yards (92-I.Gay42-M.Marchese).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ILL 45(6:26 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - ILL 45(6:22 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout punts 44 yards from PSU 45 to ILL 11 fair catch by 11-C.Sandy.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 11(6:13 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to ILL 14 for 3 yards (91-D.Ellies).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - PSU 14(5:42 - 3rd) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 14-B.Hightower.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - PSU 14(5:39 - 3rd) 1-I.Williams complete to 14-B.Hightower. 14-B.Hightower to ILL 17 for 3 yards (13-E.Brooks).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - PSU 17(4:55 - 3rd) 14-B.Hayes punts 51 yards from ILL 17 out of bounds at the PSU 32.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 32(4:43 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to PSU 38 for 6 yards (42-M.Marchese).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - ILL 38(4:10 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 86-B.Strange. 86-B.Strange to PSU 47 for 9 yards (21-J.Martin).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 47(3:44 - 3rd) 24-K.Lee to ILL 44 for 9 yards (2-D.Smith). Penalty on ILL 2-D.Smith Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ILL 44.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 29(3:11 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford to ILL 23 for 6 yards (21-J.Martin).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - ILL 23(2:42 - 3rd) 24-K.Lee to ILL 16 for 7 yards (21-J.Martin).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 16(2:06 - 3rd) 24-K.Lee to ILL 15 for 1 yard (93-C.Avery35-J.Hansen).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - ILL 15(1:32 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 24-K.Lee. 24-K.Lee to ILL 7 for 8 yards (42-M.Marchese).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - ILL 7(1:12 - 3rd) 24-K.Lee to ILL 7 for no gain (5-M.Eifler).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 1 - ILL 7(0:28 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis complete to 86-B.Strange. 86-B.Strange runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:20 - 3rd) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:20 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(0:20 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Campbell.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 25(0:15 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to ILL 28 for 3 yards (40-J.Luketa).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - PSU 28(15:00 - 4th) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Imatorbhebhe.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - PSU 28(14:53 - 4th) 14-B.Hayes punts 42 yards from ILL 28 to PSU 30 fair catch by 5-J.Dotson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 30(14:45 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 30(14:36 - 4th) 7-W.Levis to PSU 34 for 4 yards (35-J.Hansen).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - ILL 34(13:59 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford sacked at PSU 28 for -6 yards. Penalty on PSU 53-R.Walker Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at PSU 28. (93-C.Avery).
|Punt
|
3 & 26 - ILL 14(13:45 - 4th) 98-J.Stout punts 34 yards from PSU 14 to PSU 48 fair catch by 11-C.Sandy.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 48(13:38 - 4th) 26-M.Epstein to PSU 48 for no gain (40-J.Luketa).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PSU 48(12:57 - 4th) 26-M.Epstein to PSU 48 for no gain (12-B.Smith13-E.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - PSU 48(12:19 - 4th) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Campbell.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - PSU 48(12:14 - 4th) 14-B.Hayes punts 42 yards from PSU 48 Downed at the PSU 6.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 6(12:04 - 4th) 26-C.Holmes to PSU 13 for 7 yards (21-J.Martin).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - ILL 13(11:32 - 4th) 26-C.Holmes to PSU 19 for 6 yards (42-M.Marchese).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 19(11:00 - 4th) 7-W.Levis to PSU 24 for 5 yards (48-B.Barnes).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - ILL 24(10:25 - 4th) 7-W.Levis incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Sullivan-Brown.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ILL 24(10:20 - 4th) 7-W.Levis incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - ILL 24(10:13 - 4th) 98-J.Stout punts 48 yards from PSU 24 to ILL 28 fair catch by 11-C.Sandy.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 28(10:03 - 4th) 1-I.Williams to ILL 28 for no gain (56-A.Vanover).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PSU 28(9:35 - 4th) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Sandy.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - PSU 28(9:27 - 4th) 1-I.Williams to ILL 35 for 7 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - PSU 35(8:51 - 4th) 14-B.Hayes punts 44 yards from ILL 35 to PSU 21 fair catch by 5-J.Dotson.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 21(8:41 - 4th) 7-W.Levis to PSU 34 for 13 yards (92-I.Gay).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 34(0:81 - 4th) 7-W.Levis complete to 26-C.Holmes. 26-C.Holmes to PSU 46 for 12 yards (25-K.Joseph).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 46(7:41 - 4th) 26-C.Holmes to ILL 40 for 14 yards (25-K.Joseph).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ILL 40(7:03 - 4th) 7-W.Levis sacked at ILL 43 for -3 yards (35-J.Hansen94-J.Newton).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 13 - ILL 43(6:25 - 4th) 26-C.Holmes to ILL 21 for 22 yards (3-M.Beason25-K.Joseph).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 21(6:02 - 4th) 7-W.Levis to ILL 13 for 8 yards (25-K.Joseph).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - ILL 13(5:21 - 4th) 26-C.Holmes to ILL 6 for 7 yards (29-C.Bobak25-K.Joseph).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 6 - ILL 6(4:52 - 4th) 26-C.Holmes to ILL 2 for 4 yards (29-C.Bobak).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - ILL 2(4:16 - 4th) 26-C.Holmes to ILL 1 for 1 yard (99-O.Carney).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - ILL 1(3:37 - 4th) 26-C.Holmes runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:32 - 4th) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:32 - 4th) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(3:32 - 4th) 23-C.Lillig to ILL 34 for 9 yards (29-S.Costantini).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - PSU 34(2:57 - 4th) 23-C.Lillig to ILL 36 for 2 yards (43-T.Elsdon).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 36(2:36 - 4th) 24-N.Fedanzo to ILL 38 for 2 yards (56-A.Vanover).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - PSU 38(2:08 - 4th) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Campbell.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - PSU 38(1:59 - 4th) 6-D.Spann to ILL 39 for 1 yard (21-N.Cain).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - PSU 39(1:51 - 4th) 19-H.Robertson punts 38 yards from ILL 39 to PSU 23 fair catch by 5-J.Dotson.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 23(1:42 - 4th) 30-J.Bruno to PSU 28 for 5 yards (42-M.Marchese46-A.McEachern).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - PSU 28(1:06 - 4th) 30-J.Bruno to PSU 38 for 10 yards (25-K.Joseph).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 38(0:35 - 4th) 30-J.Bruno to ILL 42 for 20 yards (25-K.Joseph51-S.Coghlan).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 42(0:27 - 4th) 38-T.Smith to ILL 35 for 7 yards (46-A.McEachern).
