No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3 Clemson square off in high-stakes sequel
Welcome to The Rematch.
No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 3 Clemson square off Saturday in the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Game rife with hype and expectations.
When the two teams played on Nov. 7 in South Bend, Ind., the Fighting Irish worked double overtime before claiming a 47-40 victory. This time there is considerably more at stake -- namely, a guaranteed spot into the College Football Playoff for the winner.
There's a chance that Notre Dame (10-0, 9-0 ACC) and Clemson (9-1, 8-1) could make the playoff regardless of the outcome in Charlotte, N.C., at Bank of America Stadium, but neither wants to take that chance.
"We've got our hands full focusing on this ACC Championship," Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. "The Playoffs take care of themselves. We can't control that. Do our players understand that if they win, they're going to be in the Playoffs? Sure, they get that. But we're wired to think we're going to win the football game."
Clemson is bidding for not only its sixth consecutive ACC title, but its sixth straight trip to the CFP as well. The Tigers have claimed two national titles in that span.
Clemson's hopes in the rematch are buoyed by the return of several key players, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who missed the first Notre Dame game while continuing his recovery protocol from COVID-19.
Freshman D.J. Uiagalelei performed admirably in Lawrence's stead, passing for 439 yards and two touchdowns, but Lawrence's absence was noticeable at times.
"There are a lot of great players out there, but none like this guy," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said of Lawrence. "He's the total package. The guy's a winner."
In Lawrence and Notre Dame's Ian Book, fans will be treated to the winningest quarterbacks in the histories of their storied programs. Lawrence is 33-1 in his career as a starter at Clemson while Book is 30-3 at Notre Dame.
"This kid is a great player," Swinney said of Book. "He's got a bit of magic to him, can do it all. He's the heart and soul -- he makes them go. He's a problem. We didn't do a very good job against him. For us to win the game, we've got to affect him and not let him get comfortable. He's tough, he's as good a runner as you're going to see."
Ah, the running game. The ability to run the ball effectively looms large and may hold the key for both teams in the rematch.
Notre Dame throttled Clemson on Nov. 7, holding the Tigers to a season-low 34 yards rushing and standout running Travis Etienne to a career-low 28 yards.
"Bottom line, we've got to play better up front," Swinney said.
Etienne, the ACC's all-time career rushing leader, presents multiple challenges as he's already caught 41 passes for 512 yards this season.
"You have to know where he is," Kelly said. "It's a team defensive effort and we're going to have to have a similar one. He's an explosive player that we have such great respect for. When you put your game plan together, the first thing you think of is how you're going to slow him down."
Meanwhile, Notre Dame found considerable success with the run against Clemson the first time around, amassing 208 yards, including 140 yards and three touchdowns from Kyren Williams.
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is hopeful that top linebacker James Skalski, who missed the first game against the Fighting Irish, will be back in the lineup as well as top defensive lineman Tyler Davis.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
T. Lawrence
16 QB
322 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 90 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
C. Tyree
25 RB
21 RuYds, RuTD, 7 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|18
|Rushing
|10
|3
|Passing
|12
|12
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|8-14
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|541
|263
|Total Plays
|66
|58
|Avg Gain
|8.2
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|219
|44
|Rush Attempts
|27
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|8.1
|1.5
|Yards Passing
|322
|219
|Comp. - Att.
|25-39
|20-28
|Yards Per Pass
|7.8
|5.4
|Penalties - Yards
|5-60
|2-25
|Touchdowns
|4
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-37.3
|6-48.2
|Return Yards
|2
|14
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-14
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|322
|PASS YDS
|219
|
|
|219
|RUSH YDS
|44
|
|
|541
|TOTAL YDS
|263
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|25/36
|322
|2
|1
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|10
|124
|1
|44
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|14
|90
|1
|34
|
S. Mayers 32 RB
|S. Mayers
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Mellusi 27 RB
|C. Mellusi
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Rencher 21 RB
|D. Rencher
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|10
|8
|121
|1
|67
|
E. Williams 6 WR
|E. Williams
|7
|4
|80
|1
|33
|
C. Powell 17 WR
|C. Powell
|7
|4
|59
|0
|26
|
C. Mellusi 27 RB
|C. Mellusi
|2
|2
|31
|0
|23
|
B. Galloway 88 TE
|B. Galloway
|3
|3
|15
|0
|10
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|5
|3
|12
|0
|9
|
J. Chalk 25 TE
|J. Chalk
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Spector 13 WR
|B. Spector
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Ajou 11 WR
|A. Ajou
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Turner 24 S
|N. Turner
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Greene 21 CB
|M. Greene
|5-1
|1.5
|0
|
T. Davis 13 DT
|T. Davis
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Henry 5 DE
|K. Henry
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Kendrick 1 CB
|D. Kendrick
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Goodrich 31 CB
|M. Goodrich
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Spector 10 LB
|B. Spector
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Skalski 47 LB
|J. Skalski
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Simpson 22 LB
|T. Simpson
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
L. Zanders 36 S
|L. Zanders
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Charleston 18 S
|J. Charleston
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Williams 20 CB
|L. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 25 S
|J. Phillips
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bresee 11 DL
|B. Bresee
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones Jr. 6 LB
|M. Jones Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Davis II 2 CB
|F. Davis II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Upshaw 53 DE
|R. Upshaw
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 98 DE
|M. Murphy
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Williams 59 DT
|J. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mascoll 7 DE
|J. Mascoll
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Potter 29 K
|B. Potter
|2/2
|37
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Spiers 48 P
|W. Spiers
|3
|37.3
|3
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|2
|26.5
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|20/28
|219
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Williams 23 RB
|K. Williams
|15
|50
|0
|24
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|1
|21
|1
|21
|
A. Davis 3 WR
|A. Davis
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
C. Flemister 20 RB
|C. Flemister
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|10
|-35
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Skowronek 11 WR
|B. Skowronek
|4
|4
|54
|0
|26
|
M. Mayer 87 TE
|M. Mayer
|6
|5
|51
|0
|15
|
T. Tremble 24 TE
|T. Tremble
|4
|2
|41
|0
|30
|
J. McKinley 88 WR
|J. McKinley
|6
|3
|37
|0
|19
|
A. Davis 3 WR
|A. Davis
|3
|2
|15
|0
|16
|
K. Williams 23 RB
|K. Williams
|3
|3
|14
|0
|6
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Crawford 20 S
|S. Crawford
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Owusu-Koramoah 6 LB
|J. Owusu-Koramoah
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hamilton 14 S
|K. Hamilton
|7-3
|0.0
|1
|
N. McCloud 4 CB
|N. McCloud
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lewis 26 DB
|C. Lewis
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Liufau 35 LB
|M. Liufau
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. White 40 LB
|D. White
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 91 DL
|A. Ogundeji
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
I. Foskey 7 DL
|I. Foskey
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hinish 41 DL
|K. Hinish
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ademilola 19 DL
|J. Ademilola
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Cross III 56 DL
|H. Cross III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ademilola 57 DL
|J. Ademilola
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Griffith 3 S
|H. Griffith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tagovailoa-Amosa 95 DL
|M. Tagovailoa-Amosa
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 12 S
|D. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Doerer 39 K
|J. Doerer
|1/2
|51
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bramblett 19 P
|J. Bramblett
|6
|48.2
|4
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|2
|18.5
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Salerno 29 WR
|M. Salerno
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 64 yards from CLE 35. 25-C.Tyree to ND 21 for 20 yards (22-T.Simpson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 21(14:55 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 24 for 3 yards (13-T.Davis10-B.Spector).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - ND 24(14:20 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 26 for 2 yards (18-J.Charleston).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - ND 26(13:39 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer to ND 38 for 12 yards (21-M.Greene47-J.Skalski).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 38(12:58 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 3-A.Davis. 3-A.Davis to CLE 46 for 16 yards (21-M.Greene24-N.Turner).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 46(12:22 - 1st) to ND 49 for -5 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - ND 49(11:44 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley to CLE 45 for 6 yards (31-M.Goodrich).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 9 - ND 45(11:04 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer to CLE 30 for 15 yards (31-M.Goodrich18-J.Charleston).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 30(10:26 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to CLE 35 for -5 yards (22-T.Simpson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 15 - ND 35(9:48 - 1st) 12-I.Book scrambles to CLE 28 for 7 yards (18-J.Charleston).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - ND 28(9:08 - 1st) 12-I.Book sacked at CLE 33 for -5 yards (47-J.Skalski).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - ND 33(8:23 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:16 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer kicks 61 yards from ND 35. 9-T.Etienne to CLE 20 for 16 yards (52-B.Bauer).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 20(8:10 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 23 for 3 yards (4-N.McCloud).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLEM 23(7:49 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to CLE 21 for -2 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 9 - CLEM 21(7:06 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 6-E.Williams. 6-E.Williams to CLE 36 for 15 yards (26-C.Lewis12-D.Brown).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 36(6:47 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Powell.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 36(6:40 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence to CLE 46 for 10 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 46(6:09 - 1st) Penalty on ND 26-C.Lewis Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at CLE 46.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 39(6:09 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to ND 34 for 5 yards (35-M.Liufau).
|Int
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 34(6:09 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Powell INTERCEPTED by 14-K.Hamilton at ND 24. 14-K.Hamilton to ND 38 for 14 yards (10-J.Ngata).
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 38(5:20 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 11-B.Skowronek. 11-B.Skowronek to CLE 36 for 26 yards (24-N.Turner).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 36(4:41 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to CLE 34 for 2 yards (47-J.Skalski7-J.Mascoll).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 8 - ND 34(3:58 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to CLE 10 for 24 yards (1-D.Kendrick).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 10(3:14 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to CLE 5 for 5 yards (24-N.Turner).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - ND 5(2:34 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to CLE 6 for -1 yard (13-T.Davis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ND 6(1:53 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Tremble.
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - ND 6(1:45 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer 24 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 20(1:42 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence to CLE 27 for 7 yards (26-C.Lewis).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - CLEM 27(1:16 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 33 for 6 yards (56-H.Cross).
|+67 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 33(0:50 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:41 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:41 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35. 25-C.Tyree to ND 17 for 17 yards (17-K.Patterson).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 17(0:36 - 1st) 3-A.Davis to ND 35 for 18 yards (1-D.Kendrick47-J.Skalski).
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 35(15:00 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 24-T.Tremble. 24-T.Tremble to CLE 35 for 30 yards (24-N.Turner).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 35(14:28 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to CLE 34 for 1 yard (47-J.Skalski).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - ND 34(13:49 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to CLE 31 for 3 yards (24-N.Turner11-B.Bresee).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - ND 31(13:04 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to CLE 28 for 3 yards (11-B.Bresee).
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - ND 28(12:15 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 28(12:08 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to CLE 49 for 21 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 49(11:37 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence to ND 43 for 8 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah14-K.Hamilton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CLEM 43(10:53 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Williams.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - CLEM 43(10:48 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to ND 39 for 4 yards (91-A.Ogundeji14-K.Hamilton).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 39(10:18 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence scrambles to ND 33 for 6 yards (41-K.Hinish).
|+33 YD
|
2 & 4 - CLEM 33(9:34 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 6-E.Williams. 6-E.Williams runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:24 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:24 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to ND End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(9:24 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer to ND 34 for 9 yards (10-B.Spector).
|Sack
|
2 & 1 - ND 34(8:45 - 2nd) 12-I.Book sacked at ND 24 for -10 yards (5-K.Henry).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - ND 24(7:58 - 2nd) 12-I.Book sacked at ND 22 for -2 yards (1-D.Kendrick).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - ND 22(7:13 - 2nd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 51 yards from ND 22 to CLE 27 fair catch by 3-A.Rodgers.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 27(7:05 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 42 for 15 yards (20-S.Crawford).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 42(6:43 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence to ND 47 for 11 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 47(6:15 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to ND 23 for 24 yards (20-S.Crawford).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 23(5:37 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to ND 12 for 11 yards (20-S.Crawford14-K.Hamilton).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 12(5:10 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to ND 10 for 2 yards (40-D.White35-M.Liufau).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CLEM 10(4:39 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Etienne.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CLEM 10(4:35 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Williams.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - CLEM 10(4:31 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:28 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 40 yards from CLE 35 to ND 25 fair catch by 8-J.Armstrong.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(4:28 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 24-T.Tremble. 24-T.Tremble to ND 36 for 11 yards.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 36(3:55 - 2nd) 20-C.Flemister to ND 32 for -4 yards (13-T.Davis1-D.Kendrick).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - ND 32(3:21 - 2nd) 12-I.Book scrambles to ND 35 for 3 yards (36-L.Zanders).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 11 - ND 35(2:44 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 23-K.Williams. 23-K.Williams to ND 41 for 6 yards (10-B.Spector18-J.Charleston).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - ND 41(2:17 - 2nd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 47 yards from ND 41 to CLE 12 fair catch by 3-A.Rodgers.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 12(2:10 - 2nd) Penalty on CLE 17-C.Powell False start 5 yards enforced at CLE 12. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - CLEM 7(2:10 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Spector.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 15 - CLEM 7(2:04 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 15 for 8 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 7 - CLEM 15(1:19 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 30 for 15 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 30(1:02 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to CLE 35 for 5 yards (4-N.McCloud).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 35(0:59 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 88-B.Galloway. 88-B.Galloway to CLE 40 for 5 yards (14-K.Hamilton35-M.Liufau).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 35(0:50 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 88-B.Galloway. 88-B.Galloway to CLE 39 for 4 yards (14-K.Hamilton35-M.Liufau).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLEM 39(0:50 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 47 for 8 yards (57-J.Ademilola).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 47(0:42 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence spikes the ball at CLE 47 for no gain.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 47(0:42 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to ND 44 for 9 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CLEM 44(0:30 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence spikes the ball at ND 44 for no gain.
|+44 YD
|
4 & 1 - CLEM 44(0:29 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:21 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:21 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 40 yards from CLE 35 to ND 25 fair catch by 25-C.Tyree.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(0:21 - 2nd) 12-I.Book kneels at ND 24 for -1 yard.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 62 yards from ND 35. 9-T.Etienne to CLE 40 for 37 yards (39-J.Doerer).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 40(14:53 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 49 for 9 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 1 - CLEM 49(14:22 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence to CLE 45 for -4 yards (41-K.Hinish95-M.Tagovailoa-Amosa).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CLEM 45(13:42 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Rodgers.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CLEM 45(13:37 - 3rd) 48-W.Spiers punts 37 yards from CLE 45 to ND 18 fair catch by 32-M.Salerno.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 18(13:32 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 3-A.Davis. 3-A.Davis to ND 17 for -1 yard (24-N.Turner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - ND 17(13:02 - 3rd) 12-I.Book scrambles pushed ob at ND 17 for no gain (5-K.Henry).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - ND 17(12:33 - 3rd) 12-I.Book sacked at ND 7 for -10 yards (98-M.Murphy21-M.Greene).
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - ND 7(11:55 - 3rd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 48 yards from ND 7 to the CLE 45 downed by 52-B.Bauer.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 45(11:43 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to ND 48 for 7 yards (14-K.Hamilton). Penalty on CLE 13-B.Spector Holding 10 yards enforced at CLE 48.
|Sack
|
1 & 17 - CLEM 38(11:24 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence sacked at CLE 37 for -1 yard (91-A.Ogundeji).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 18 - CLEM 37(10:44 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence to CLE 44 for 7 yards (7-I.Foskey).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 11 - CLEM 44(10:07 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 27-C.Mellusi. 27-C.Mellusi pushed ob at ND 48 for 8 yards (35-M.Liufau).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - CLEM 48(9:25 - 3rd) 48-W.Spiers punts 36 yards from ND 48 to ND 12 fair catch by 32-M.Salerno.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 12(9:19 - 3rd) 23-K.Williams to ND 18 for 6 yards (24-N.Turner59-J.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - ND 18(8:49 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer to ND 24 FUMBLES (36-L.Zanders). 87-M.Mayer to ND 23 for -1 yard.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 23(8:07 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 11-B.Skowronek. 11-B.Skowronek to ND 23 for no gain (21-M.Greene).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 23(7:39 - 3rd) 23-K.Williams to ND 26 for 3 yards (21-M.Greene).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - ND 26(6:59 - 3rd) 12-I.Book sacked at ND 24 for -2 yards. Team penalty on ND Illegal block in the back declined. (21-M.Greene).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - ND 24(6:29 - 3rd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 59 yards from ND 24 Downed at the CLE 17.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 17(6:18 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Williams.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 17(6:16 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence to CLE 18 for 1 yard (26-C.Lewis).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 9 - CLEM 18(5:42 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 6-E.Williams. 6-E.Williams pushed ob at CLE 40 for 22 yards (26-C.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 40(5:10 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Powell.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 40(5:05 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to ND 43 for 17 yards (20-S.Crawford).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 43(4:35 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Etienne.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 43(4:28 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to ND 34 for 9 yards (4-N.McCloud).
|+34 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLEM 34(3:50 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:43 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:43 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to ND End Zone. touchback.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(3:43 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 11-B.Skowronek. 11-B.Skowronek pushed ob at ND 41 for 16 yards (31-M.Goodrich).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ND 41(3:20 - 3rd) Penalty on CLE 31-M.Goodrich Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ND 41.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 44(3:20 - 3rd) 23-K.Williams to CLE 40 for 4 yards (5-K.Henry10-B.Spector).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - ND 40(3:20 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ND 40(2:43 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 88-J.McKinley. Team penalty on ND Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|Penalty
|
4 & 6 - ND 40(2:14 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 24-T.Tremble. 24-T.Tremble to CLE 27 for 13 yards (24-N.Turner). Penalty on ND 23-K.Williams Holding 10 yards enforced at CLE 40. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - ND 50(2:00 - 3rd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 38 yards from CLE 50. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 14 for 2 yards (31-J.Lamb).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 14(1:53 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers pushed ob at CLE 17 for 3 yards (20-S.Crawford).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLEM 17(1:13 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell pushed ob at CLE 24 for 7 yards (35-M.Liufau).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 24(0:48 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence to CLE 30 for 6 yards (4-N.McCloud7-I.Foskey).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - CLEM 30(15:00 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 6-E.Williams. 6-E.Williams to CLE 40 for 10 yards (20-S.Crawford).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 40(14:25 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 88-B.Galloway. 88-B.Galloway to CLE 50 for 10 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 50(13:49 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence scrambles pushed ob at ND 41 for 9 yards (3-H.Griffith).
|Sack
|
2 & 1 - CLEM 41(13:04 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence sacked at ND 46 for -5 yards (40-D.White).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 6 - CLEM 46(12:44 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 27-C.Mellusi. 27-C.Mellusi to ND 23 for 23 yards (20-S.Crawford3-H.Griffith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 23(12:02 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Rodgers.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 23(11:56 - 4th) 27-C.Mellusi to ND 21 for 2 yards (40-D.White).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - CLEM 21(11:19 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 88-B.Galloway. 88-B.Galloway to ND 20 for 1 yard (19-J.Ademilola).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - CLEM 20(10:35 - 4th) 29-B.Potter 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:31 - 4th) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to ND End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(10:31 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 23-K.Williams. 23-K.Williams pushed ob at ND 31 for 6 yards (10-B.Spector).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - ND 31(10:00 - 4th) 23-K.Williams to ND 30 FUMBLES. 23-K.Williams to ND 30 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - ND 30(9:28 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Skowronek. Penalty on CLE 23-A.Booth Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ND 30. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 45(9:23 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 88-J.McKinley.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 45(9:18 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 11-B.Skowronek. 11-B.Skowronek to CLE 43 for 12 yards (13-T.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 43(8:49 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Mayer.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - ND 43(8:44 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Mayer. Penalty on CLE 24-N.Turner Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CLE 43. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 28(8:41 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 25-C.Tyree. 25-C.Tyree pushed ob at CLE 21 for 7 yards (20-L.Williams).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 3 - ND 21(8:15 - 4th) 25-C.Tyree runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:09 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:09 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(8:07 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 22 for -3 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - CLEM 22(7:23 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 25-J.Chalk. 25-J.Chalk to CLE 26 for 4 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+26 YD
|
3 & 9 - CLEM 26(6:35 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to ND 48 for 26 yards (20-S.Crawford).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 48(5:54 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence to ND 47 for 1 yard (19-J.Ademilola).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - CLEM 47(5:06 - 4th) 21-D.Rencher to ND 46 for 1 yard (35-M.Liufau56-H.Cross).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CLEM 46(4:30 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Ajou.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - CLEM 46(4:27 - 4th) 48-W.Spiers punts 39 yards from ND 46. 32-M.Salerno to ND 7 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 7(4:18 - 4th) 23-K.Williams to ND 8 for 1 yard (25-J.Phillips53-R.Upshaw).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - ND 8(3:49 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley to ND 20 for 12 yards (25-J.Phillips22-T.Simpson).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 20(3:26 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley pushed ob at ND 39 for 19 yards (20-L.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 39(2:58 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Tremble.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 39(2:53 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 23-K.Williams. 23-K.Williams to ND 41 for 2 yards (6-M.Jones2-F.Davis).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - ND 41(2:24 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer to CLE 49 for 10 yards (2-F.Davis).
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 49(2:03 - 4th) 12-I.Book to ND 45 FUMBLES. 12-I.Book recovers at the ND 45. 12-I.Book to ND 45 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - ND 45(1:26 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 88-J.McKinley.
|Sack
|
3 & 16 - ND 45(1:21 - 4th) 12-I.Book sacked at ND 35 for -10 yards (22-T.Simpson).
|Punt
|
4 & 26 - ND 35(0:31 - 4th) 19-J.Bramblett punts 46 yards from ND 35 to the CLE 19 downed by 27-J.Bertrand.
