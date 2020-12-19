|
|
|BOISE
|SJST
No. 25 San Jose State beats Boise State in MWC title game
LAS VEGAS (AP) Nick Starkel completed 32 of 52 passes for 453 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 25 San Jose State to its first Mountain West Conference championship, 34-20 over Boise State on Sarturday.
The Spartans (7-0) had lost all 14 previous meetings with the Broncos (5-2).
Starkel broke former Fresno State star Derek Carr's title-game record of 404 yards passing set in 2013 in a victory over Utah State.
It was the fourth 400-yard passing game of Starkel's career, and second this season, his first with the Spartans. He spent the first three years of his college career at Texas A&M and Arkansas before transferring to San Jose State in January.
Tre Walker and Derrick Deese Jr. each had seven receptions. Walker led all receivers with 137 yards.
Boise State's Hank Bachmeier completed 20 of 40 pass attempts for 221 yards.
San Jose State held the Broncos to a paltry 12 yards on 24 rushes.
The Spartans scored on five of their seven first-half drives.
Shaking off a three-and-out on the first drive of the game and taking advantage of a missed field goal by Boise State's Jonah Dalmas, the Spartans got on the board when Starkel hit Tre Walker in the flat on a corner blitz. Walker shook safety JL Skinner for a 55-yard play to put San Jose ahead 7-0.
Boise State got as close as San Jose's 26, but after Cade Hall sacked Bachmeier on back-to-back plays, the Broncos settled for a 51-yard field goal by Dalmas. It was all they'd get until the final play of the half, when Dalmas connected from 50 yards. The Spartans stymied Boise State's offense to just 118 yards, including minus-7 yards rushing.
Spartans kicker Matt Mecurio set a career high with four field goals - all in the second quarter. Mecurio tied an NCAA record and became the fifth player to kick four field goals in one quarter.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
San Jose State could move up with No. 23 Buffalo losing to Ball State on Friday night in the Mid-American Conference championship. N.C. State is No. 24.
UP NEXT
Boise State: Awaits bowl invitation.
San Jose State: Will play Mid-American Conference champion Ball State in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
H. Bachmeier
19 QB
221 PaYds, 4 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
N. Starkel
17 QB
453 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, -16 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|26
|Rushing
|2
|3
|Passing
|9
|18
|Penalty
|2
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|3-15
|4-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|224
|498
|Total Plays
|65
|77
|Avg Gain
|3.4
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|3
|45
|Rush Attempts
|25
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.1
|1.8
|Yards Passing
|221
|453
|Comp. - Att.
|20-40
|32-52
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|8.1
|Penalties - Yards
|7-69
|7-47
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-46.3
|4-56.3
|Return Yards
|69
|31
|Punts - Returns
|1-69
|3-31
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|221
|PASS YDS
|453
|
|
|3
|RUSH YDS
|45
|
|
|224
|TOTAL YDS
|498
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
|H. Bachmeier
|20/40
|221
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Van Buren 21 RB
|A. Van Buren
|11
|26
|0
|6
|
T. Crowe 33 RB
|T. Crowe
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
|H. Bachmeier
|9
|4
|1
|10
|
T. Jones 21 S
|T. Jones
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Thomas 6 WR
|C. Thomas
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|11
|6
|85
|0
|26
|
R. Smith 3 TE
|R. Smith
|7
|4
|58
|0
|40
|
A. Van Buren 21 RB
|A. Van Buren
|5
|5
|39
|0
|12
|
C. Thomas 6 WR
|C. Thomas
|7
|3
|25
|0
|14
|
B. Bowens 18 WR
|B. Bowens
|8
|2
|14
|0
|8
|
T. Hopper 88 TE
|T. Hopper
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Cobbs 82 WR
|S. Cobbs
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Skinner 0 S
|J. Skinner
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Noa 7 LB
|E. Noa
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Walker 2 CB
|J. Walker
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Whimpey 44 LB
|R. Whimpey
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
I. Bagnah 30 DE
|I. Bagnah
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
K. Kaniho 28 S
|K. Kaniho
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Tyler 5 S
|E. Tyler
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Obichere 95 NT
|D. Obichere
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 21 S
|T. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Reed 8 CB
|M. Reed
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cravens 94 DT
|J. Cravens
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Irwin 55 DE
|S. Irwin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Matlock 99 DT
|S. Matlock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kaniho 14 CB
|K. Kaniho
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Igiehon 90 NT
|S. Igiehon
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. DeRose 48 LB
|B. DeRose
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Dalmas 35 K
|J. Dalmas
|2/3
|51
|2/2
|8
|
J. Velazquez 46 K
|J. Velazquez
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Velazquez 46 K
|J. Velazquez
|6
|46.3
|1
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|5
|23.6
|33
|0
|
T. Eiguren 86 TE
|T. Eiguren
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|1
|69.0
|69
|1
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Starkel 17 QB
|N. Starkel
|32/52
|453
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|12
|39
|0
|24
|
T. Nevens 23 RB
|T. Nevens
|8
|24
|0
|15
|
N. Nash 16 QB
|N. Nash
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|
N. Starkel 17 QB
|N. Starkel
|4
|-16
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Walker 10 WR
|T. Walker
|11
|7
|137
|1
|55
|
B. Gaither 84 WR
|B. Gaither
|8
|5
|98
|0
|38
|
D. Deese Jr. 87 TE
|D. Deese Jr.
|13
|7
|76
|1
|20
|
I. Hamilton 9 WR
|I. Hamilton
|6
|2
|42
|1
|30
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|5
|5
|35
|0
|20
|
S. Olson 88 TE
|S. Olson
|3
|2
|34
|0
|20
|
I. Holiness 1 WR
|I. Holiness
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
A. Crump 4 WR
|A. Crump
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Braddock 13 WR
|J. Braddock
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
S. Garrett 29 RB
|S. Garrett
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Nevens 23 RB
|T. Nevens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Miller 80 WR
|M. Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
V. Fehoko 42 DE
|V. Fehoko
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Matau 8 LB
|A. Matau
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hall 92 DL
|C. Hall
|5-0
|3.0
|0
|
N. Shelton 23 CB
|N. Shelton
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Parker 9 LB
|T. Parker
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jenkins 22 S
|T. Jenkins
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Reed 18 CB
|K. Reed
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Webb 3 S
|T. Webb
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Grey 90 DL
|L. Grey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wright 4 DL
|N. Wright
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Woods 3 QB
|N. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harmon 45 LB
|K. Harmon
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kakiva 96 DL
|J. Kakiva
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Webb 46 LB
|C. Webb
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hamilton 9 WR
|I. Hamilton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Crump 4 WR
|A. Crump
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Mercurio 39 K
|M. Mercurio
|4/4
|36
|2/2
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Fischer 99 P
|E. Fischer
|3
|64.0
|0
|45
|
D. Sakalia 99 DL
|D. Sakalia
|1
|33.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wood 48 K
|C. Wood
|1
|33.0
|0
|33
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Reed 18 CB
|K. Reed
|3
|10.3
|23
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 25(15:00 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 26 for 1 yard (55-S.Irwin).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - SJST 26(14:29 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 32-K.Robinson. 32-K.Robinson to SJS 34 for 8 yards (7-E.Noa26-A.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SJST 34(13:53 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 34 for no gain (7-E.Noa44-R.Whimpey).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - SJST 34(13:27 - 1st) 99-E.Fischer punts 33 yards from SJS 34 to BOISE 33 fair catch by 26-A.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 33(13:22 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 39 for 6 yards (22-T.Jenkins).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - BOISE 39(12:53 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas to SJS 47 for 14 yards (22-T.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 47(12:20 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to SJS 47 for no gain (9-T.Parker45-K.Harmon).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 47(11:49 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier scrambles to SJS 47 for no gain (8-A.Matau). Penalty on SJS 42-V.Fehoko Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SJS 47. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 32(11:17 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 82-S.Cobbs.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 32(11:12 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to SJS 29 for 3 yards (42-V.Fehoko96-J.Kakiva).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BOISE 29(10:37 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - BOISE 29(10:30 - 1st) 35-J.Dalmas 46 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 29(10:24 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 1-I.Holiness. 1-I.Holiness to SJS 43 for 14 yards (0-J.Skinner).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 43(9:55 - 1st) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 43 for no gain (2-J.Walker24-G.Holani). Penalty on SJS 55-J.Snyder Holding 10 yards enforced at SJS 43. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 20 - SJST 33(9:24 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 45 for 12 yards (2-J.Walker7-E.Noa).
|+55 YD
|
2 & 8 - SJST 45(8:46 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker runs 55 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on BOISE 2-J.Walker Offside declined.
|PAT Good
|(8:36 - 1st) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:36 - 1st) 39-M.Mercurio kicks 62 yards from SJS 35. 26-A.Williams to BOISE 22 for 19 yards (40-I.Togia).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 22(8:31 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Thomas.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 22(8:28 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 3-R.Smith. 3-R.Smith to BOISE 36 for 14 yards (18-K.Reed22-T.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 36(7:52 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 3-R.Smith.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 36(7:46 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 41 for 5 yards (23-N.Shelton).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - BOISE 41(7:13 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier scrambles to SJS 49 for 10 yards (8-A.Matau45-K.Harmon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 49(6:40 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to SJS 49 for no gain (22-T.Jenkins).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 49(6:00 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to SJS 26 for 23 yards (9-T.Parker).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 26(5:22 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to SJS 22 for 4 yards (46-C.Webb4-A.Crump).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - BOISE 22(4:51 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier sacked at SJS 33 for -11 yards (92-C.Hall).
|Sack
|
3 & 17 - BOISE 33(4:12 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier sacked at SJS 34 for -1 yard (92-C.Hall).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 18 - SJST 34(3:37 - 1st) 35-J.Dalmas 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(3:37 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 25(3:27 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 25(2:50 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese to SJS 30 for 5 yards (0-J.Skinner).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - SJST 30(2:46 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Deese. Penalty on BOISE 21-T.Jones Pass interference 10 yards enforced at SJS 30. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 40(2:17 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to BOISE 48 for 12 yards (21-T.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 48(2:10 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 9-I.Hamilton.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SJST 48(2:06 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Deese.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - SJST 48(2:00 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker. Penalty on BOISE 2-J.Walker Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BOISE 48. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 33(1:31 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 4-A.Crump. 4-A.Crump to BOISE 26 for 7 yards (2-J.Walker).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - SJST 26(0:57 - 1st) 23-T.Nevens to BOISE 25 for 1 yard (44-R.Whimpey90-S.Igiehon).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - SJST 25(0:57 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|+15 YD
|
4 & 2 - SJST 25(0:53 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to BOISE 10 for 15 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 10(0:22 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 9-I.Hamilton. Penalty on BOISE 94-J.Cravens Personal Foul 5 yards enforced at BOISE 10. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 5 - SJST 5(0:18 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel to BOISE 7 for -2 yards (26-A.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - SJST 7(15:00 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Miller.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - SJST 7(14:56 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Deese.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - SJST 7(14:51 - 2nd) 39-M.Mercurio 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:46 - 2nd) 39-M.Mercurio kicks 64 yards from SJS 35. 26-A.Williams to BOISE 23 for 22 yards (30-J.Burrill33-B.Manigo).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 23(14:40 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier to BOISE 29 for 6 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - BOISE 29(14:00 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 31 for 2 yards (4-N.Wright).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 2 - BOISE 31(13:45 - 2nd) 6-C.Thomas to BOISE 28 for -3 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - BOISE 28(13:42 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez punts 52 yards from BOISE 28 to SJS 20 fair catch by 18-K.Reed.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 20(12:35 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 30 for 10 yards (2-J.Walker28-K.Kaniho).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 30(12:00 - 2nd) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 30 for no gain (95-D.Obichere).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SJST 30(11:22 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Deese.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - SJST 30(11:16 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel sacked at SJS 23 for -7 yards (95-D.Obichere).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - SJST 23(10:40 - 2nd) 99-E.Fischer punts 45 yards from SJS 23 to BOISE 32 fair catch by 26-A.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 32(10:34 - 2nd) 33-T.Crowe to BOISE 34 for 2 yards (90-L.Grey96-J.Kakiva).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 8 - BOISE 34(10:06 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to SJS 40 for 26 yards (3-T.Webb8-A.Matau).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 40(9:29 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Thomas.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 40(9:22 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 3-R.Smith. 3-R.Smith to SJS 42 for -2 yards (9-T.Parker).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - BOISE 42(8:48 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Bowens.
|No Gain
|
4 & 12 - BOISE 42(8:42 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 42(8:36 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese to BOISE 38 for 20 yards (2-J.Walker).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 38(8:03 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 88-S.Olson. 88-S.Olson to BOISE 18 for 20 yards (0-J.Skinner).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 18(7:31 - 2nd) 32-K.Robinson to BOISE 19 for -1 yard (7-E.Noa90-S.Igiehon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - SJST 19(6:55 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - SJST 19(6:51 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Deese.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - SJST 19(6:46 - 2nd) 39-M.Mercurio 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:40 - 2nd) 39-M.Mercurio kicks 65 yards from SJS 35 to BOISE End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(6:40 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 18-B.Bowens. 18-B.Bowens to BOISE 31 for 6 yards (9-T.Parker).
|Sack
|
2 & 4 - BOISE 31(6:25 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier sacked at BOISE 22 for -9 yards. Penalty on BOISE 19-H.Bachmeier Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at BOISE 22. (92-C.Hall).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - BOISE 22(6:10 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - BOISE 22(6:09 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez punts 48 yards from BOISE 22. 18-K.Reed to SJS 30 for no gain (52-D.Schramm).
|Result
|Play
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 30(5:58 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to BOISE 34 for 36 yards (0-J.Skinner).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 34(5:25 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Penalty on SJS 70-T.Stevens Holding 10 yards enforced at BOISE 34. No Play.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 20 - SJST 44(5:14 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 32-K.Robinson. 32-K.Robinson pushed ob at BOISE 24 for 20 yards (2-J.Walker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 24(4:16 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 24(4:10 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither pushed ob at BOISE 19 for 5 yards (26-A.Williams).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - SJST 19(3:33 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese to BOISE 9 for 10 yards (0-J.Skinner2-J.Walker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - SJST 9(2:50 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 9-I.Hamilton.
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - SJST 9(2:47 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 23-T.Nevens. Penalty on SJS 23-T.Nevens Pass touched by receiver who went OOB 0 yards enforced at BOISE 9. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - SJST 9(2:41 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Deese.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - SJST 9(2:35 - 2nd) 39-M.Mercurio 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:35 - 2nd) 39-M.Mercurio kicks 56 yards from SJS 35 out of bounds at the BOISE 9.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 35(2:31 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 35(2:26 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Thomas.
|-25 YD
|
3 & 10 - BOISE 35(2:22 - 2nd) to BOISE 25 FUMBLES. 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 10 for no gain (23-N.Shelton). Team penalty on BOISE Chop block declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 35 - BOISE 10(2:00 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez punts 41 yards from BOISE 10 to SJS 49 fair catch by 18-K.Reed.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 49(1:55 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 49(1:49 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 9-I.Hamilton. 9-I.Hamilton to BOISE 39 for 12 yards (5-E.Tyler).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 39(1:49 - 2nd) Penalty on BOISE 5-E.Tyler Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BOISE 39. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 24(1:43 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 32-K.Robinson. 32-K.Robinson to BOISE 19 for 5 yards (0-J.Skinner).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - SJST 19(1:38 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 32-K.Robinson. 32-K.Robinson to BOISE 15 for 4 yards (7-E.Noa).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SJST 15(1:04 - 2nd) 23-T.Nevens to BOISE 15 for no gain (28-K.Kaniho).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - SJST 15(0:53 - 2nd) 39-M.Mercurio 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:50 - 2nd) 39-M.Mercurio kicks 58 yards from SJS 35. 26-A.Williams to BOISE 29 for 22 yards (27-J.Lenard33-B.Manigo).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 29(0:43 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 21-A.Van Buren. 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 38 for 9 yards (8-A.Matau).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - BOISE 38(0:24 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 3-R.Smith. 3-R.Smith to BOISE 44 for 6 yards (8-A.Matau).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 44(0:15 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir runs ob at SJS 40 for 16 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 40(0:09 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 18-B.Bowens. 18-B.Bowens to SJS 32 for 8 yards (8-A.Matau).
|Field Goal
|
2 & 2 - BOISE 32(0:02 - 2nd) 35-J.Dalmas 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-M.Mercurio kicks 61 yards from SJS 35. 26-A.Williams to BOISE 26 for 22 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 26(14:55 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 28 for 2 yards (92-C.Hall).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - BOISE 28(14:20 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 43 for 15 yards (22-T.Jenkins23-N.Shelton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 43(13:46 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 43 for no gain (42-V.Fehoko).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 43(13:14 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 21-A.Van Buren. 21-A.Van Buren to SJS 48 for 9 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - BOISE 48(12:33 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier to SJS 43 for 5 yards (8-A.Matau).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 43(12:08 - 3rd) 33-T.Crowe to SJS 40 for 3 yards (83-C.Wright45-K.Harmon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BOISE 40(11:38 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
|-4 YD
|
3 & 7 - BOISE 40(11:29 - 3rd) 2-K.Shakir to SJS 44 for -4 yards (92-C.Hall).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - BOISE 44(10:49 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez punts 31 yards from SJS 44 to SJS 13 fair catch by 18-K.Reed.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 13(10:43 - 3rd) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 13 for no gain (7-E.Noa44-R.Whimpey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SJST 13(10:05 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|+38 YD
|
3 & 10 - SJST 13(10:00 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to BOISE 49 for 38 yards (8-M.Reed).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 49(9:18 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 1-I.Holiness.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - SJST 49(9:14 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker. Penalty on BOISE 2-J.Walker Holding 10 yards enforced at BOISE 49. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 39(9:09 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to BOISE 41 for -2 yards (0-J.Skinner2-J.Walker).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 12 - SJST 41(8:32 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 88-S.Olson. 88-S.Olson to BOISE 27 for 14 yards (0-J.Skinner55-S.Irwin).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 27(7:53 - 3rd) 32-K.Robinson to BOISE 28 for -1 yard (7-E.Noa44-R.Whimpey).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - SJST 28(7:11 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel scrambles to BOISE 27 for 1 yard (94-J.Cravens).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - SJST 27(6:24 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese to BOISE 4 for 23 yards (21-T.Jones). Penalty on SJS 87-D.Deese Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at BOISE 27. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 15 - SJST 32(5:56 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to BOISE 19 for 13 yards (21-T.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 2 - SJST 19(5:13 - 3rd) 23-T.Nevens to BOISE 18 for 1 yard (0-J.Skinner2-J.Walker).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 18(5:08 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 3-R.Smith.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 18(5:01 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Hopper.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BOISE 18(4:57 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Bowens.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - BOISE 18(4:51 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez punts 63 yards from BOISE 18. 18-K.Reed to SJS 27 for 8 yards (21-T.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 27(4:39 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 29-S.Garrett. 29-S.Garrett to SJS 32 for 5 yards (2-J.Walker).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - SJST 32(3:54 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 32-K.Robinson. 32-K.Robinson pushed ob at SJS 30 for -2 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - SJST 30(3:14 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Deese.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - SJST 30(3:08 - 3rd) 99-E.Fischer punts 39 yards from SJS 30. 26-A.Williams runs 69 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:48 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(2:48 - 3rd) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 28 for 3 yards (0-J.Skinner7-E.Noa).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - BOISE 28(2:15 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese to SJS 39 for 11 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 39(1:41 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 39(1:35 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese pushed ob at BOISE 41 for 20 yards (0-J.Skinner).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 41(1:12 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 13-J.Braddock. 13-J.Braddock to BOISE 36 for 5 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BOISE 36(0:38 - 3rd) 23-T.Nevens to BOISE 36 for no gain (7-E.Noa).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - BOISE 36(15:00 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither pushed ob at BOISE 30 for 6 yards (8-M.Reed).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 30(14:29 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 88-S.Olson.
|+30 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 30(14:24 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel complete to 9-I.Hamilton. 9-I.Hamilton runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(14:17 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel complete to 88-S.Olson. 88-S.Olson to BOISE End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:17 - 4th) 39-M.Mercurio kicks 61 yards from SJS 35. 26-A.Williams to BOISE 37 for 33 yards (2-D.Leonard).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 37(14:09 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 38 for 1 yard (42-V.Fehoko45-K.Harmon).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - SJST 38(13:44 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas to BOISE 45 for 7 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - SJST 45(13:04 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Bowens. Penalty on SJS 92-C.Hall Offside 5 yards enforced at BOISE 45. No Play.
|+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 50(13:00 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 3-R.Smith. 3-R.Smith to SJS 10 for 40 yards (18-K.Reed).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 10(12:25 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to SJS 7 for 3 yards (90-L.Grey96-J.Kakiva).
|-89 YD
|
2 & 7 - SJST 7(11:44 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to SJS 4 FUMBLES (3-T.Webb). 3-T.Webb to SJS 4 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - SJST 7(11:44 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to SJS 4 for 3 yards (8-A.Matau).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - SJST 4(11:27 - 4th) Penalty on SJS 4-N.Wright Offside 2 yards enforced at SJS 4. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - SJST 2(11:05 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 3-R.Smith.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - SJST 2(10:59 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier scrambles runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 2(10:51 - 4th) Team penalty on SJS Delay of game 1 yards enforced at SJS 2. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(10:51 - 4th) 35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:51 - 4th) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(10:51 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker pushed ob at BOISE 49 for 26 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 49(10:17 - 4th) 23-T.Nevens to BOISE 42 for 7 yards (7-E.Noa90-S.Igiehon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - BOISE 42(9:46 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 9-I.Hamilton.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - BOISE 42(9:39 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 9-I.Hamilton.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - BOISE 42(9:31 - 4th) 99-E.Fischer punts 42 yards from BOISE 42 to BOISE End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 20(9:24 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Thomas.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 20(9:18 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 22 for 2 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SJST 22(8:40 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Bowens.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - SJST 22(8:32 - 4th) 46-J.Velazquez punts 43 yards from BOISE 22. 18-K.Reed to BOISE 42 for 23 yards (20-R.Kafentzis).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 42(8:18 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel sacked at BOISE 50 for -8 yards (30-I.Bagnah).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 18 - BOISE 50(7:35 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese to BOISE 41 for 9 yards (5-E.Tyler30-I.Bagnah).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 9 - BOISE 41(6:46 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to BOISE 20 for 21 yards (2-J.Walker30-I.Bagnah).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 20(6:22 - 4th) 23-T.Nevens to BOISE 5 for 15 yards (2-J.Walker95-D.Obichere).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 5 - BOISE 5(5:53 - 4th) 16-N.Nash to BOISE 6 FUMBLES (7-E.Noa). 16-N.Nash to BOISE 7 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - BOISE 7(5:12 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to BOISE 5 for 2 yards (28-K.Kaniho). Penalty on BOISE 90-S.Igiehon Holding 5 yards enforced at BOISE 7. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - BOISE 2(4:46 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to BOISE 1 for 1 yard (44-R.Whimpey).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BOISE 1(3:52 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:48 - 4th) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:48 - 4th) 39-M.Mercurio kicks 40 yards from SJS 35. 86-T.Eiguren to BOISE 29 for 4 yards (40-I.Togia).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 29(3:44 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas pushed ob at BOISE 33 for 4 yards (23-N.Shelton).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - SJST 33(3:29 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier sacked at BOISE 31 for -2 yards (4-N.Wright).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SJST 31(3:22 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Bowens.
|+4 YD
|
4 & 8 - SJST 31(3:16 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier scrambles to BOISE 35 for 4 yards (3-T.Webb).
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 35(3:04 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to BOISE 11 for 24 yards (5-E.Tyler).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 11(2:50 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to BOISE 10 for 1 yard (30-I.Bagnah94-J.Cravens).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - BOISE 10(2:05 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to BOISE 11 for -1 yard (30-I.Bagnah48-B.DeRose).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - BOISE 11(2:00 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to BOISE 9 for 2 yards (7-E.Noa94-J.Cravens).
|-2 YD
|
4 & 8 - BOISE 9(1:13 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to BOISE 11 for -2 yards (95-D.Obichere).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 11(1:06 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Bowens.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SJST 11(1:02 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 21-A.Van Buren. 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 11 for no gain (23-N.Shelton).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - SJST 11(0:34 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 21-A.Van Buren. 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 23 for 12 yards (96-J.Kakiva).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 23(0:19 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 23(0:12 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 21-A.Van Buren. 21-A.Van Buren runs ob at BOISE 32 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SJST 32(0:05 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Bowens.
