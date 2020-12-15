|
|
|OKLA
|IOWAST
Sooners go for six-peat in Big 12 title game vs. Iowa State
Oklahoma has been the unquestioned top dog in the Big 12 since Lincoln Riley's arrival as offensive coordinator in 2015.
During Riley's tenure with the Sooners, which includes him moving up to head coach starting with the 2017 season, Oklahoma has won five consecutive Big 12 championships, with a chance to win a sixth Saturday when the No. 10 Sooners face No. 6 Iowa State in the conference title game in Arlington, Texas.
While the Sooners are the bluebloods, Iowa State is far from it. The Cyclones haven't won a football conference title since 1912 and have never won one outright (they tied Nebraska that year).
But Riley, now in his fourth season as Oklahoma's head coach, wants to be sure this game isn't painted as David vs. Goliath.
"This isn't some Rudy story," Riley said. "This is not (that) they're just finding a way with bad players. They have good players, and they have had good players.
"They combine good players, good scheme and good coaches, and you're gonna, a lot of times, have a good result."
When Matt Campbell arrived at Iowa State in 2016, the Cyclones hadn't had a winning season in six year and hadn't won at least eight games since they won nine in 2000.
Campbell said he doesn't see Saturday's game as an endpoint or pinnacle even though it'll be the biggest game in Cyclones' history.
"From my end, I never put a number on it or a finality to it," Campbell said. "I think the reality was that where we were when we got here ... is trying to hammer away at the things that we could control (and) hopefully allowing those things that we could control manifest into developing a consistent, competitive football program."
The teams enter as two of the hottest in college football.
Iowa State (8-2, 8-1 Big 12) is riding a five-game winning streak, with quarterback Brock Purdy playing his best of late. Over the past 3 1/2 games since throwing three first-half interceptions against Baylor in early November, Purdy has been spectacular, throwing for 903 yards and 10 touchdowns without an interception.
Oklahoma (7-2, 6-2) has won six consecutive games since losing 37-30 at Iowa State on Oct. 3.
Quarterback Spencer Rattler has been a force for the Sooners' improvement since an 0-2 start in Big 12 play threatened to end Oklahoma's run of conference titles.
"He's still being the aggressive player that we want him to be but certainly has done a good job here the last several games of not making very many mistakes or putting our team or our offense in bad situations," Riley said.
While Rattler's growth has been a boost, another has been the additions of running back Rhamondre Stevenson and defensive end Ronnie Perkins for the Sooners. Each served six-game suspensions because of a failed drug test last year. The suspensions ended in late October.
While Campbell praises Perkins in particular, he says the Sooners are a much different team elsewhere than they were more than two months ago.
"A very young team that was extremely talented that has grown into what you've seen from Oklahoma year after year," Campbell said. "And that's a dynamic football team."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
S. Rattler
7 QB
272 PaYds, PaTD, 17 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
B. Hall
28 RB
79 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 26 ReYds, 3 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|20
|Rushing
|6
|3
|Passing
|13
|15
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|1-11
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|392
|435
|Total Plays
|65
|71
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|120
|113
|Rush Attempts
|31
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|3.6
|Yards Passing
|272
|322
|Comp. - Att.
|22-34
|27-40
|Yards Per Pass
|7.5
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|8-60
|5-42
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|3
|Punts - Avg
|7-36.7
|6-41.2
|Return Yards
|8
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-1
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|272
|PASS YDS
|322
|
|
|120
|RUSH YDS
|113
|
|
|392
|TOTAL YDS
|435
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|22/34
|272
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Stevenson 29 RB
|R. Stevenson
|18
|97
|0
|24
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|7
|17
|1
|9
|
M. Henderson 3 RB
|M. Henderson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Morris 4 QB
|C. Morris
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
T. Pledger 5 RB
|T. Pledger
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
M. Mims 17 WR
|M. Mims
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Mims 17 WR
|M. Mims
|8
|7
|101
|1
|45
|
B. Willis 81 RB
|B. Willis
|3
|3
|42
|0
|21
|
R. Stevenson 29 RB
|R. Stevenson
|5
|4
|36
|0
|15
|
J. Hall 27 RB
|J. Hall
|3
|2
|33
|0
|19
|
T. Wease 10 WR
|T. Wease
|6
|3
|27
|0
|9
|
J. Haselwood 11 WR
|J. Haselwood
|3
|2
|20
|0
|17
|
D. Stoops 12 WR
|D. Stoops
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
T. Pledger 5 RB
|T. Pledger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Rambo 14 WR
|C. Rambo
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Bridges 8 WR
|T. Bridges
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Fields 10 S
|P. Fields
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Turner-Yell 32 S
|D. Turner-Yell
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Washington 0 S
|W. Washington
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Norwood 13 DB
|T. Norwood
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
B. Asamoah 24 LB
|B. Asamoah
|4-2
|0.5
|0
|
I. Thomas 95 DL
|I. Thomas
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Graham 9 CB
|D. Graham
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bonitto 11 LB
|N. Bonitto
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Brown 6 CB
|T. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. White 23 LB
|D. White
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ugwoegbu 2 LB
|D. Ugwoegbu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Perkins 7 DE
|R. Perkins
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|
R. Barnes 20 LB
|R. Barnes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
|B. Radley-Hiles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mead 38 LB
|B. Mead
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Stokes 96 DL
|L. Stokes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Stripling 33 DE
|M. Stripling
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Brkic 47 K
|G. Brkic
|2/3
|54
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Mundschau 46 P
|R. Mundschau
|7
|36.7
|4
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Brown 6 CB
|T. Brown
|2
|43.0
|43
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Mims 17 WR
|M. Mims
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Purdy 15 QB
|B. Purdy
|27/40
|322
|1
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Hall 28 RB
|B. Hall
|23
|79
|2
|15
|
B. Purdy 15 QB
|B. Purdy
|7
|33
|0
|23
|
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
|K. Nwangwu
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Hutchinson 8 WR
|X. Hutchinson
|15
|10
|114
|0
|42
|
C. Kolar 88 TE
|C. Kolar
|8
|6
|92
|1
|28
|
B. Hall 28 RB
|B. Hall
|4
|3
|26
|0
|19
|
L. Akers 82 WR
|L. Akers
|2
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
D. Soehner 89 TE
|D. Soehner
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
S. Shaw Jr. 2 WR
|S. Shaw Jr.
|3
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
T. Milton 1 WR
|T. Milton
|3
|3
|14
|0
|7
|
J. Brock 21 RB
|J. Brock
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Allen 11 TE
|C. Allen
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Rose 23 LB
|M. Rose
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. White IV 11 DB
|L. White IV
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Vance 34 LB
|O. Vance
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Eisworth II 12 DB
|G. Eisworth II
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hummel 35 LB
|J. Hummel
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Young 1 DB
|I. Young
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Azunna 4 DB
|A. Azunna
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Young 2 DB
|D. Young
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kyle 13 DB
|T. Kyle
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson Jr. 26 DB
|A. Johnson Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. McDonald IV 9 DE
|W. McDonald IV
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. King 19 DB
|K. King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Lee 93 DT
|I. Lee
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bailey 18 DE
|C. Bailey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Petersen 55 DE
|Z. Petersen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rodgers 25 DB
|T. Rodgers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Assalley 96 K
|C. Assalley
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Rivera 7 P
|J. Rivera
|6
|41.2
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
|K. Nwangwu
|2
|21.5
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 97-D.Nettles kicks 30 yards from ISU 35 out of bounds at the OKL 35.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 35(15:00 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 38 for 3 yards (1-I.Young).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - OKLA 38(14:31 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 12-D.Stoops. 12-D.Stoops to ISU 49 for 13 yards (1-I.Young).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 49(14:27 - 1st) Penalty on ISU 1-I.Young Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ISU 49. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 34(14:18 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson to ISU 33 for 1 yard (23-M.Rose).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 9 - OKLA 33(13:44 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 27-J.Hall. 27-J.Hall to ISU 14 for 19 yards (11-L.White4-A.Azunna).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 14(13:10 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson to ISU 2 for 12 yards (11-L.White).
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - OKLA 2(12:45 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson to ISU 2 for no gain (35-J.Hummel).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - OKLA 2(12:11 - 1st) 4-C.Morris runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:05 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:05 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 40 yards from OKL 35 to ISU 25 fair catch by 3-K.Nwangwu.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(12:05 - 1st) 28-B.Hall pushed ob at ISU 34 for 9 yards (6-T.Brown).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - IOWAST 34(11:34 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to ISU 42 for 8 yards (0-W.Washington).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 42(11:20 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 38 for -4 yards (95-I.Thomas).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 14 - IOWAST 38(10:42 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 44 for 6 yards (24-B.Asamoah).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - IOWAST 44(10:08 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to ISU 50 for 6 yards (0-W.Washington).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - IOWAST 50(9:24 - 1st) 7-J.Rivera punts 37 yards from ISU 50 to OKL 13 fair catch by 17-M.Mims.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 13(9:17 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 29-R.Stevenson. 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 28 for 15 yards (35-J.Hummel).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 28(8:51 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims to OKL 32 for 4 yards (23-M.Rose13-T.Kyle).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - OKLA 32(8:26 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler runs ob at OKL 37 for 5 yards. Penalty on OKL 56-C.Humphrey Holding 10 yards enforced at OKL 32. No Play.
|+24 YD
|
2 & 16 - OKLA 22(8:13 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson pushed ob at OKL 46 for 24 yards (4-A.Azunna).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 46(7:30 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease to ISU 45 for 9 yards (13-T.Kyle).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - OKLA 45(6:53 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims to ISU 37 for 8 yards (13-T.Kyle).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 37(6:30 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 11-J.Haselwood. 11-J.Haselwood to ISU 20 for 17 yards (11-L.White25-T.Rodgers).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 20(5:56 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims to ISU 16 for 4 yards (11-L.White).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - OKLA 16(5:14 - 1st) Penalty on OKL 52-T.Robinson False start 5 yards enforced at ISU 16. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - OKLA 21(5:00 - 1st) 5-T.Pledger to ISU 19 for 2 yards (34-O.Vance).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - OKLA 19(5:00 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
|No Good
|
4 & 9 - OKLA 19(4:19 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic 36 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 20(4:14 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to ISU 27 for 7 yards (13-T.Norwood).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 3 - IOWAST 27(3:43 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to OKL 45 for 28 yards (10-P.Fields13-T.Norwood).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 45(3:26 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to OKL 36 for 9 yards (2-D.Ugwoegbu).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - IOWAST 36(2:47 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to OKL 28 for 8 yards (95-I.Thomas24-B.Asamoah).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 28(2:18 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to OKL 26 for 2 yards (7-R.Perkins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - IOWAST 26(1:43 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - IOWAST 26(1:36 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson.
|No Good
|
4 & 8 - IOWAST 26(1:32 - 1st) 96-C.Assalley 43 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 26(1:27 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 31 for 5 yards (23-M.Rose).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLA 31(0:58 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 35 for 4 yards (34-O.Vance26-A.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - OKLA 35(0:26 - 1st) 3-M.Henderson to OKL 39 for 4 yards (93-I.Lee).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 39(0:01 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims to ISU 45 for 16 yards (26-A.Johnson).
|+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 45(15:00 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:52 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:52 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 40 yards from OKL 35 to ISU 25 fair catch by 3-K.Nwangwu.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(14:52 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy scrambles to ISU 27 for 2 yards (11-N.Bonitto). Penalty on ISU 76-J.Ramos Chop block 12 yards enforced at ISU 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 22 - IOWAST 13(14:30 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson.
|Penalty
|
2 & 22 - IOWAST 13(14:27 - 2nd) Penalty on ISU 57-C.Newell False start 5 yards enforced at ISU 13. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 27 - IOWAST 8(14:27 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 9 for 1 yard (20-R.Barnes).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 26 - IOWAST 9(13:48 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to ISU 19 for 10 yards (11-N.Bonitto).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - IOWAST 19(13:13 - 2nd) 7-J.Rivera punts 31 yards from ISU 19 to the OKL 50 downed by 13-T.Kyle.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 50(13:03 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler to ISU 47 for 3 yards (23-M.Rose).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - OKLA 47(12:24 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - OKLA 47(12:16 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims to ISU 43 for 4 yards (8-C.Bailey).
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - OKLA 43(11:45 - 2nd) Penalty on OKL 51-K.Kelleher False start 5 yards enforced at ISU 43. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - OKLA 48(11:45 - 2nd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 46 yards from ISU 48 Downed at the ISU 2. Team penalty on OKL Running into kicker declined.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 2(11:29 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 2 for no gain (38-B.Mead).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 2(10:48 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 4 for 2 yards (95-I.Thomas23-D.White).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - IOWAST 4(10:12 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 28-B.Hall.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - IOWAST 4(10:05 - 2nd) 7-J.Rivera punts 43 yards from ISU 4. 17-M.Mims to ISU 40 for 7 yards (13-T.Kyle41-K.Hathcock).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 40(9:54 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to ISU 39 for 1 yard (23-M.Rose).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - OKLA 39(9:21 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to ISU 37 for 2 yards (35-J.Hummel).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - OKLA 37(8:45 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 27-J.Hall.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - OKLA 37(8:40 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic 54 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:34 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 30 yards from OKL 35 out of bounds at the ISU 35.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 35(8:34 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 89-D.Souhner. 89-D.Souhner to OKL 42 for 23 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 42(8:13 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to OKL 34 for 8 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - IOWAST 34(7:35 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to OKL 34 for no gain (95-I.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - IOWAST 34(6:57 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to OKL 34 for no gain (0-W.Washington).
|+23 YD
|
4 & 2 - IOWAST 34(6:10 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy to OKL 11 for 23 yards (0-W.Washington).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 11(5:28 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar INTERCEPTED by 13-T.Norwood at OKL 11. 13-T.Norwood touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 20(5:21 - 2nd) 17-M.Mims to OKL 20 for no gain (2-D.Young).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 20(4:40 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - OKLA 20(4:37 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease to OKL 29 for 9 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - OKLA 29(4:01 - 2nd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 37 yards from OKL 29 to ISU 34 fair catch by 1-T.Milton.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 34(3:52 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 34(3:47 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 38 for 4 yards (9-D.Graham).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - IOWAST 38(3:08 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy sacked at ISU 31 for -7 yards. Penalty on OKL 8-P.Winfrey Facemasking 15 yards enforced at ISU 38. No Play. (8-P.Winfrey).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 47(3:00 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 82-L.Akers. 82-L.Akers pushed ob at OKL 22 for 25 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 22(2:21 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall pushed ob at OKL 7 for 15 yards (13-T.Norwood).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 7 - IOWAST 7(1:45 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy pushed ob at OKL 10 for -3 yards (10-P.Fields).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 10(1:40 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:34 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:34 - 2nd) 97-D.Nettles kicks 53 yards from ISU 35. 6-T.Brown to ISU 45 for 43 yards (82-L.Akers).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 45(1:26 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease to ISU 36 for 9 yards.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 1 - OKLA 36(1:05 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 29-R.Stevenson. 29-R.Stevenson to ISU 24 for 12 yards (23-M.Rose34-O.Vance).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 24(0:55 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to ISU 9 for 15 yards (4-A.Azunna11-L.White).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - OKLA 9(0:49 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:49 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 60 yards from OKL 35. 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 24 for 19 yards (24-B.Asamoah).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 24(14:54 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 25 for 1 yard (23-D.White).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - IOWAST 25(14:17 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 82-L.Akers.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - IOWAST 25(14:11 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy sacked at ISU 22 for -3 yards (11-N.Bonitto).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - IOWAST 22(13:30 - 3rd) 7-J.Rivera punts 53 yards from ISU 22 to the OKL 25 downed by 6-R.Walling.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(13:17 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 29-R.Stevenson. 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 30 for 5 yards (11-L.White).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLA 30(12:48 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler scrambles to OKL 34 for 4 yards (34-O.Vance93-I.Lee).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - OKLA 34(12:11 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Wease.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - OKLA 34(12:06 - 3rd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 34 yards from OKL 34 to ISU 32 fair catch by 1-T.Milton.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 32(11:58 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 33 for 1 yard (0-W.Washington96-L.Stokes).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - IOWAST 33(11:20 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy sacked at ISU 31 for -2 yards (7-R.Perkins).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 11 - IOWAST 31(10:40 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy scrambles to ISU 49 for 18 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 49(10:18 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Allen INTERCEPTED by 10-P.Fields at OKL 39. 10-P.Fields to OKL 40 for 1 yard (21-J.Brock).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 40(10:05 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Mims.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 40(9:55 - 3rd) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 41 for 1 yard (23-M.Rose).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - OKLA 41(9:27 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Wease.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - OKLA 41(9:21 - 3rd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 36 yards from OKL 41 to ISU 23 fair catch by 1-T.Milton.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 23(9:14 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 26 for 3 yards (11-N.Bonitto).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - IOWAST 26(8:40 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 2-S.Shaw.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - IOWAST 26(8:36 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy scrambles to ISU 32 for 6 yards (24-B.Asamoah).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - IOWAST 32(7:48 - 3rd) 7-J.Rivera punts 38 yards from ISU 32 to OKL 30 fair catch by 17-M.Mims.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 30(7:42 - 3rd) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 36 for 6 yards (23-M.Rose).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLA 36(7:22 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler scrambles to OKL 43 for 7 yards (34-O.Vance).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 43(6:48 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims runs ob at ISU 37 for 20 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 37(6:19 - 3rd) 29-R.Stevenson to ISU 34 for 3 yards (35-J.Hummel55-Z.Petersen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - OKLA 34(5:41 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Bridges.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - OKLA 34(5:33 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler sacked at ISU 45 for -11 yards (9-W.McDonald).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - OKLA 45(4:49 - 3rd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 35 yards from ISU 45 to ISU 10 fair catch by 1-T.Milton.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 10(4:41 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to ISU 20 for 10 yards (2-D.Ugwoegbu).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 20(4:11 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 24 for 4 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|+42 YD
|
2 & 6 - IOWAST 24(3:30 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to OKL 34 for 42 yards (10-P.Fields).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 34(3:07 - 3rd) 3-K.Nwangwu to OKL 33 for 1 yard (10-P.Fields23-D.White).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - IOWAST 33(2:25 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall to OKL 29 for 4 yards (13-T.Norwood).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - IOWAST 29(1:42 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to OKL 21 for 8 yards (23-D.White).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 21(1:13 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar runs ob at OKL 5 for 16 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - IOWAST 5(1:00 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall pushed ob at OKL 1 for 4 yards (10-P.Fields).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - IOWAST 1(0:28 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to OKL 1 for no gain (95-I.Thomas). Penalty on OKL 7-R.Perkins Offside 0 yards enforced at OKL 1. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - IOWAST 1(0:15 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Team penalty on OKL Offside declined.
|PAT Good
|(0:12 - 3rd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:12 - 3rd) 97-D.Nettles kicks 40 yards from ISU 35 to OKL 25 fair catch by 6-T.Brown.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(0:12 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 11-J.Haselwood. 11-J.Haselwood to OKL 28 for 3 yards (2-D.Young).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 7 - OKLA 28(15:00 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler complete to 81-B.Willis. 81-B.Willis to OKL 49 for 21 yards (12-G.Eisworth).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 49(14:31 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler complete to 29-R.Stevenson. 29-R.Stevenson to ISU 47 for 4 yards (11-L.White).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - OKLA 47(13:50 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Pledger.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - OKLA 47(13:45 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Wease.
|Penalty
|
4 & 6 - OKLA 47(13:39 - 4th) Penalty on OKL 4-J.Davis False start 5 yards enforced at ISU 47. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - OKLA 48(13:39 - 4th) 46-R.Mundschau punts 37 yards from OKL 48 to ISU 15 fair catch by 1-T.Milton.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 15(13:31 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 1-T.Milton. 1-T.Milton to ISU 19 for 4 yards (13-T.Norwood).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - IOWAST 19(12:54 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy sacked at ISU 13 for -6 yards (11-N.Bonitto24-B.Asamoah).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 12 - IOWAST 13(12:12 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 21-J.Brock. 21-J.Brock to ISU 19 for 6 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - IOWAST 19(11:26 - 4th) 7-J.Rivera punts 45 yards from ISU 19 to OKL 36 fair catch by 17-M.Mims.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 36(11:19 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler complete to 27-J.Hall. 27-J.Hall to OKL 50 for 14 yards (12-G.Eisworth).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 50(10:52 - 4th) 29-R.Stevenson to ISU 48 for 2 yards (34-O.Vance26-A.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - OKLA 48(10:27 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 29-R.Stevenson.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - OKLA 48(10:20 - 4th) 29-R.Stevenson to ISU 45 for 3 yards (34-O.Vance).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - OKLA 45(9:42 - 4th) 46-R.Mundschau punts 32 yards from ISU 45 to ISU 13 fair catch by 1-T.Milton.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 13(9:35 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 13 for no gain (24-B.Asamoah).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 13(9:00 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 2-S.Shaw.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 10 - IOWAST 13(8:53 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to ISU 33 for 20 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 33(8:43 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 2-S.Shaw. 2-S.Shaw pushed ob at ISU 49 for 16 yards (9-D.Graham).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 49(8:23 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to OKL 46 for 5 yards (24-B.Asamoah).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWAST 46(7:46 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 1-T.Milton. 1-T.Milton to OKL 43 for 3 yards (11-N.Bonitto).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - IOWAST 43(7:09 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 11-C.Allen. 11-C.Allen to OKL 37 for 6 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 37(6:43 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson runs ob at OKL 25 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 37(6:25 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 37(6:37 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to OKL 27 for 10 yards (6-T.Brown).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 27(6:03 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall to OKL 8 for 19 yards (10-P.Fields33-M.Stripling).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 8 - IOWAST 8(5:42 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to OKL 3 for 5 yards (0-W.Washington).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - IOWAST 3(5:22 - 4th) 28-B.Hall runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:15 - 4th) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:15 - 4th) 97-D.Nettles kicks 64 yards from ISU 35. 6-T.Brown to OKL 44 for 43 yards (97-D.Nettles).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 44(5:06 - 4th) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 43 for -1 yard (34-O.Vance35-J.Hummel).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 11 - OKLA 43(4:34 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler complete to 81-B.Willis. 81-B.Willis to ISU 42 for 15 yards (12-G.Eisworth).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 42(4:08 - 4th) 29-R.Stevenson to ISU 31 for 11 yards (11-L.White).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 31(3:42 - 4th) 29-R.Stevenson to ISU 26 for 5 yards (19-K.King93-I.Lee).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLA 26(3:00 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler complete to 81-B.Willis. 81-B.Willis to ISU 20 for 6 yards (23-M.Rose2-D.Young).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 20(2:25 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler to ISU 20 for no gain (11-L.White).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 20(2:19 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler to ISU 15 for 5 yards (12-G.Eisworth).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - OKLA 15(2:11 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Haselwood.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - OKLA 15(2:05 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:01 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic kicks 59 yards from OKL 35. 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 30 for 24 yards (20-R.Barnes).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 30(1:55 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy sacked at ISU 26 for -4 yards. Penalty on OKL 11-N.Bonitto Offside 5 yards enforced at ISU 30. No Play. (7-R.Perkins).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 5 - IOWAST 35(1:50 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson runs ob at ISU 47 for 12 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 47(1:42 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall runs ob at ISU 50 for 3 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - IOWAST 50(1:36 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to OKL 48 for 2 yards (13-T.Norwood23-D.White). Penalty on OKL 23-D.White Facemasking 15 yards enforced at OKL 48.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 33(1:28 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Allen.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 33(1:18 - 4th) Penalty on ISU 55-D.Simmons False start 5 yards enforced at OKL 33. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 15 - IOWAST 38(1:18 - 4th) Penalty on ISU 75-S.Foster False start 5 yards enforced at OKL 38. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 20 - IOWAST 43(1:18 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson runs ob at OKL 34 for 9 yards.
|Int
|
3 & 11 - IOWAST 34(1:14 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson INTERCEPTED by 6-T.Brown at OKL 7. 6-T.Brown to OKL 7 for no gain.
