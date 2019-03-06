2019 SEC spring football schedule: Practice dates, game times, TV channels for Alabama, Georgia, etc.

If college football is king in the SEC, spring football is the prince. Luckily for fans of the conference, all 14 spring games or showcases -- regardless of the specific format -- will be televised for your enjoyment, entertainment and perhaps some over-analysis. All spring practice and game times and dates are subject to change. Here are a few notes to keep in mind while you prepare for spring practice in the SEC:

  • No new faces in the SEC for 2019, but several coaches are entering crucial Year 2 seasons that start here in spring practice. Florida's Dan Mullen, Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher, Mississippi State's Joe Moorhead, Tennessee's Jeremy Pruitt and especially Arkansas' Chad Morris (coming off a 2-10 debut) are hungry to get back to work with rosters that are still very much in transition under new tenures. 
  • Transfers who have made it to campus are going to be a hot topic, as well as any early enrollees from the recruiting class. One elite prospect already on campus and in spring practice is five-star dual-threat quarterback Bo Nix, who is expected to have a shot at taking over Gus Malzahn's Auburn offense in his first year with the Tigers. 
  • Instead of a quarterback competition at Alabama, the tone of the Tide's spring is going to be a much closer focus on Tua Tagovailoa and the quest to return to the top of college football after getting bounced by Clemson in San Jose in January. Nick Saban will spend the entire spring turning our attention to the present and -- imagine hand motions here with me now -- "focusing on the task at hand," or something. But the college football can't stop thinking about the past, what happened and what it means as we count down the months until arguably one of the most talented rosters in Alabama history hits the field in the fall. 
2018 SEC Spring Dates
TEAMPRACTICE STARTSSPRING GAMETIME (ET)CHANNEL
Friday, March 8Saturday, April 132 p.m.ESPN2
Tuesday, Feb. 26Saturday, April 64 p.m.ESPNU
Monday, March 18Saturday, April 134 p.m.SEC Network
Tuesday, March 12Saturday, April 131 p.m.SEC Net. Alt.
Monday, March 18Saturday, April 202 p.m.SEC Network
Monday, March 4Friday, April 126 p.m.SEC Network
Thursday, March 7Saturday, April 62 p.m.SEC Network
Tuesday, March 5Saturday, April 132 p.m.ESPNU
Sunday, March 3Saturday, April 134 p.m.ESPNU
Tuesday, Feb. 26Saturday, April 64 p.m.SEC Network
Wednesday, Feb. 27Saturday, April 6NoonSEC Network
Thursday, March 7Saturday, April 136 p.m.SEC Network
Wednesday, March 20Saturday, April 132 p.m.SEC Network
Wednesday, March 27Saturday, March 30NoonSEC Network
