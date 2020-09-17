The SEC season kicks off on Sept. 26, and it is loaded with superstars and players with superstar potential. How loaded is it? The SEC coaches released their preseason All-SEC team on Thursday, and it's as star-studded as the red carpet at the Oscars.
Florida quarterback Kyle Trask takes home first-team honors at quarterback, with Texas A&M's Kellen Mond and Auburn's Bo Nix chiming in on the second- and third-teams, respectively.
To the surprise of nobody, talent-rich Alabama leads the way with 11 players on the three-team award list and had a league-best eight first-teamers. Georgia is second with 10, and Florida, LSU and Texas A&M each had eight.
Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players. Here's a look at the entire list. Players with asterisks next to their names are tied with other members of the team
First-Team Offense
QB: Kyle Trask, Florida
RB: Najee Harris, Alabama
RB: Kylin Hill, Mississippi State
WR: DeVonta Smith, Alabama
WR: Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
TE: Kyle Pitts, Florida
OL: Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
OL: Trey Smith, Tennessee
OL: Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
OL: Landon Dickerson, Alabama
C: Drake Jackson, Kentucky
All-Purpose: Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
First-Team Defense
DL: Bobby Brown, Texas A&M
DL: LaBryan Ray, Alabama
DL: Big Kat Bryant, Auburn
DL: Jordan Davis, Georgia
LB: Dylan Moses, Alabama
LB: K.J. Britt, Auburn
LB: Nick Bolton, Missouri
DB: Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
DB: Derek Stingley, LSU
DB: Richard LeCounte, Georgia
DB: Jacoby Stevens, LSU
First-Team Special Teams
PK: Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee
P: Max Duffy, Kentucky
Return Specialist: Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Second-Team Offense
QB: Kellen Mond, Texas A&M
RB: Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas
RB: Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
WR: George Pickens, Georgia
WR: Terrace Marshall, LSU
TE: Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL: Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina
OL: Deonte Brown, Alabama
OL: Landon Young, Kentucky
OL: Austin Deculus, LSU*
OL: Brodarious Hamm, Auburn*
OL: Wanya Morris, Tennessee*
OL: Ed Ingram, LSU*
C: Trey Hill, Georgia
All-Purpose: Derek Stingley, LSU
Second-Team Defense
DL: Kobie Whiteside, Missouri
DL: Malik Herring, Georgia
DL: Aaron Sterling, South Carolina
DL: Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt
LB: Henry To'o To'o, Tennessee
LB: Monty Rice, Georgia
LB: Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State*
LB: Nakobe Dean, Georgia*
LB: Ventrell Miller, Florida*
DB: Kaiir Elam, Florida
DB: Eric Stokes, Georgia
DB: Demani Richardson, Texas A&M
DB: Tyree Gillespie, Missouri*
DB: Marco Wilson, Florida*
DB: Isreal Mukuamu, South Carolina*
Second-Team Special Teams
PK: Cade York, LSU
P: Jake Camarda, Georgia
Return Specialist: Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
Third-Team Offense
QB: Bo Nix, Auburn
RB: Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
RB: Larry Rountree, Missouri
WR: Seth Williams, Auburn
WR: Elijah Moore, Ole Miss
TE: Arik Gilbert, LSU
OL: Carson Green, Texas A&M
OL: Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
OL: Evan Neal, Alabama
OL: Dan Moore, Texas A&M
C: Landon Dickerson, Alabama
All-Purpose: Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss*
All-Purpose: Kadarious Toney, Florida*
All-Purpose: Christian Tutt, Auburn*
Third-Team Defense
DL: Zachary Carter, Florida
DL: Josh Paschal, Kentucky
DL: Kobe Jones, Mississippi State
DL: Glen Logan, LSU
LB: Boogie Watson, Kentucky
LB: Dimitri Moore, Vanderbilt
LB: Nolan Smith, Georgia*
LB: Ernest Jones, South Carolina*
LB: Andre Mintze, Vanderbilt*
DB: Jaycee Horn, South Carolina
DB: Bryce Thompson, Tennessee
DB: Yusuf Corker, Kentucky
DB: Christian Tutt, Auburn*
DB: Josh Jobe, Alabama*
Third-Team Special Teams
PK: Evan McPherson, Florida
P: Mac Brown, Ole Miss
Return Specialist: Christian Tutt, Auburn