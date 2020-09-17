NCAA Football: Orange Bowl-Florida vs Virginia
The SEC season kicks off on Sept. 26, and it is loaded with superstars and players with superstar potential. How loaded is it? The SEC coaches released their preseason All-SEC team on Thursday, and it's as star-studded as the red carpet at the Oscars.

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask takes home first-team honors at quarterback, with Texas A&M's Kellen Mond and Auburn's Bo Nix chiming in on the second- and third-teams, respectively.

To the surprise of nobody, talent-rich Alabama leads the way with 11 players on the three-team award list and had a league-best eight first-teamers. Georgia is second with 10, and Florida, LSU and Texas A&M each had eight. 

Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players. Here's a look at the entire list. Players with asterisks next to their names are tied with other members of the team

First-Team Offense

QB: Kyle Trask, Florida
RB: Najee Harris, Alabama
RB: Kylin Hill, Mississippi State
WR: DeVonta Smith, Alabama
WR: Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
TE: Kyle Pitts, Florida
OL: Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
OL: Trey Smith, Tennessee
OL: Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
OL: Landon Dickerson, Alabama
C: Drake Jackson, Kentucky
All-Purpose: Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

First-Team Defense

DL: Bobby Brown, Texas A&M
DL: LaBryan Ray, Alabama
DL: Big Kat Bryant, Auburn
DL: Jordan Davis, Georgia
LB: Dylan Moses, Alabama
LB: K.J. Britt, Auburn
LB: Nick Bolton, Missouri
DB: Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
DB: Derek Stingley, LSU
DB: Richard LeCounte, Georgia
DB: Jacoby Stevens, LSU

First-Team Special Teams

PK: Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee
P: Max Duffy, Kentucky
Return Specialist: Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Second-Team Offense

QB: Kellen Mond, Texas A&M
RB: Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas
RB: Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
WR: George Pickens, Georgia
WR: Terrace Marshall, LSU
TE: Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL: Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina
OL: Deonte Brown, Alabama
OL: Landon Young, Kentucky
OL: Austin Deculus, LSU*
OL: Brodarious Hamm, Auburn*
OL: Wanya Morris, Tennessee*
OL: Ed Ingram, LSU*
C: Trey Hill, Georgia
All-Purpose: Derek Stingley, LSU

Second-Team Defense

DL: Kobie Whiteside, Missouri
DL: Malik Herring, Georgia
DL: Aaron Sterling, South Carolina
DL: Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt
LB: Henry To'o To'o, Tennessee
LB: Monty Rice, Georgia
LB: Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State*
LB: Nakobe Dean, Georgia*
LB: Ventrell Miller, Florida*
DB: Kaiir Elam, Florida
DB: Eric Stokes, Georgia
DB: Demani Richardson, Texas A&M
DB: Tyree Gillespie, Missouri*
DB: Marco Wilson, Florida*
DB: Isreal Mukuamu, South Carolina*

Second-Team Special Teams

PK: Cade York, LSU
P: Jake Camarda, Georgia
Return Specialist: Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Third-Team Offense

QB: Bo Nix, Auburn
RB: Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
RB: Larry Rountree, Missouri 
WR: Seth Williams, Auburn
WR: Elijah Moore, Ole Miss
TE: Arik Gilbert, LSU
OL: Carson Green, Texas A&M
OL: Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
OL: Evan Neal, Alabama
OL: Dan Moore, Texas A&M
C: Landon Dickerson, Alabama
All-Purpose: Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss*
All-Purpose: Kadarious Toney, Florida*
All-Purpose: Christian Tutt, Auburn*

Third-Team Defense

DL: Zachary Carter, Florida
DL: Josh Paschal, Kentucky
DL: Kobe Jones, Mississippi State
DL: Glen Logan, LSU
LB: Boogie Watson, Kentucky
LB: Dimitri Moore, Vanderbilt
LB: Nolan Smith, Georgia*
LB: Ernest Jones, South Carolina*
LB: Andre Mintze, Vanderbilt*
DB: Jaycee Horn, South Carolina
DB: Bryce Thompson, Tennessee
DB: Yusuf Corker, Kentucky
DB: Christian Tutt, Auburn*
DB: Josh Jobe, Alabama*

Third-Team Special Teams

PK: Evan McPherson, Florida
P: Mac Brown, Ole Miss
Return Specialist: Christian Tutt, Auburn