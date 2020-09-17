The SEC season kicks off on Sept. 26, and it is loaded with superstars and players with superstar potential. How loaded is it? The SEC coaches released their preseason All-SEC team on Thursday, and it's as star-studded as the red carpet at the Oscars.

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask takes home first-team honors at quarterback, with Texas A&M's Kellen Mond and Auburn's Bo Nix chiming in on the second- and third-teams, respectively.

To the surprise of nobody, talent-rich Alabama leads the way with 11 players on the three-team award list and had a league-best eight first-teamers. Georgia is second with 10, and Florida, LSU and Texas A&M each had eight.

Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players. Here's a look at the entire list. Players with asterisks next to their names are tied with other members of the team

First-Team Offense

QB: Kyle Trask, Florida

RB: Najee Harris, Alabama

RB: Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

WR: DeVonta Smith, Alabama

WR: Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

TE: Kyle Pitts, Florida

OL: Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

OL: Trey Smith, Tennessee

OL: Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL: Landon Dickerson, Alabama

C: Drake Jackson, Kentucky

All-Purpose: Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

First-Team Defense

DL: Bobby Brown, Texas A&M

DL: LaBryan Ray, Alabama

DL: Big Kat Bryant, Auburn

DL: Jordan Davis, Georgia

LB: Dylan Moses, Alabama

LB: K.J. Britt, Auburn

LB: Nick Bolton, Missouri

DB: Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

DB: Derek Stingley, LSU

DB: Richard LeCounte, Georgia

DB: Jacoby Stevens, LSU

First-Team Special Teams

PK: Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee

P: Max Duffy, Kentucky

Return Specialist: Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Second-Team Offense

QB: Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

RB: Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas

RB: Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

WR: George Pickens, Georgia

WR: Terrace Marshall, LSU

TE: Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL: Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina

OL: Deonte Brown, Alabama

OL: Landon Young, Kentucky

OL: Austin Deculus, LSU*

OL: Brodarious Hamm, Auburn*

OL: Wanya Morris, Tennessee*

OL: Ed Ingram, LSU*

C: Trey Hill, Georgia

All-Purpose: Derek Stingley, LSU

Second-Team Defense

DL: Kobie Whiteside, Missouri

DL: Malik Herring, Georgia

DL: Aaron Sterling, South Carolina

DL: Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt

LB: Henry To'o To'o, Tennessee

LB: Monty Rice, Georgia

LB: Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State*

LB: Nakobe Dean, Georgia*

LB: Ventrell Miller, Florida*

DB: Kaiir Elam, Florida

DB: Eric Stokes, Georgia

DB: Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

DB: Tyree Gillespie, Missouri*

DB: Marco Wilson, Florida*

DB: Isreal Mukuamu, South Carolina*

Second-Team Special Teams

PK: Cade York, LSU

P: Jake Camarda, Georgia

Return Specialist: Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Third-Team Offense

QB: Bo Nix, Auburn

RB: Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

RB: Larry Rountree, Missouri

WR: Seth Williams, Auburn

WR: Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

TE: Arik Gilbert, LSU

OL: Carson Green, Texas A&M

OL: Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

OL: Evan Neal, Alabama

OL: Dan Moore, Texas A&M

C: Landon Dickerson, Alabama

All-Purpose: Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss*

All-Purpose: Kadarious Toney, Florida*

All-Purpose: Christian Tutt, Auburn*

Third-Team Defense

DL: Zachary Carter, Florida

DL: Josh Paschal, Kentucky

DL: Kobe Jones, Mississippi State

DL: Glen Logan, LSU

LB: Boogie Watson, Kentucky

LB: Dimitri Moore, Vanderbilt

LB: Nolan Smith, Georgia*

LB: Ernest Jones, South Carolina*

LB: Andre Mintze, Vanderbilt*

DB: Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

DB: Bryce Thompson, Tennessee

DB: Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

DB: Christian Tutt, Auburn*

DB: Josh Jobe, Alabama*

Third-Team Special Teams

PK: Evan McPherson, Florida

P: Mac Brown, Ole Miss

Return Specialist: Christian Tutt, Auburn