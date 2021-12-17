College football has left the regular season behind as the 2021-22 college football bowl schedule kicks off at noon ET on Friday. That means it's time to make your college football confidence pool picks. These are the contests where players pick the outcome of each bowl game straight-up and assign a confidence number for each pick. The higher the number, the higher the confidence in that team winning.

Even if you have your predictions ready for the big Alabama vs. Cincinnati and Georgia vs. Michigan matchups in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, any college football pick'em pool needs a selection for every game. Locking in the right pick for each of the 44 bowl games requires a lot of help.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past five-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,700 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also enters the 2021-22 college football bowl season on a 43-29 run on all top-rated college football side picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now it has simulated each matchup on the 2021-22 college football bowl schedule 10,000 times and assigned a confidence rating to each game.

Top college football bowl confidence predictions

One of the top 2021-22 college football bowl confidence picks from the model: No. 6 Ohio State gets a comfortable win over No. 11 Utah in the 2022 Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 in Pasadena. The Buckeyes are clearly one of the most talented teams in the country, but slip-ups against Oregon early in the season and Michigan in their final game of the year left them on the outside looking in for the College Football Playoff.

And while we'll have to keep close tabs on which players might choose to opt out for Ohio State, the strength of the program's underclassmen ensures that the Buckeyes will have plenty of talent on the field. C.J. Stroud is only a redshirt freshman, so we know that he'll be playing, and the Heisman Trophy finalist is coming off a season where he threw for 3,862 yards and 38 touchdowns with just five interceptions.

Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson's futures are up in the air, but Jaxon Smith-Njigba won't be eligible for the NFL until next season and Utah could have a tough time dealing with the sensational pair of second-year players. The model predicts that Stroud throws for nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns, and that's a big reason why Ohio State wins in well over 70 percent of its simulations.

Another one of the bowl confidence predictions the model is high on: Florida beats UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 23.

The teams meet just a few years after UCF made waves for demanding a home-and-home with the Gators, who did not acquiesce. UCF is coming off an 8-4 campaign in Gus Malzahn's first season as head coach.

Florida will be under interim head coach Greg Knox for the game, but still holds a massive talent advantage. With quarterback Dillon Gabriel out (clavicle), UCF didn't have the same explosiveness this season and ranked just seventh in the AAC total offense. Florida defeats UCF in well over 50 percent of simulations from SportsLine's model, making the Gators a strong pick for bowl confidence pools.

How to make college football bowl confidence picks

The model has also made the call on who wins every other bowl game. There are four teams that win at least 75 percent of the time, so you need to go big on those matchups, as well as multiple underdogs that win outright.

So who wins every college football bowl game? And which matchups should you assign the most confidence points to?