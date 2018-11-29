College football odds, picks, lines for Championship Week: Proven computer model loving Pitt and Oklahoma

Vegas expects six conference title games to come down to one possession, according to the latest Championship Week college football odds. The tightest line is between Middle Tennessee (-1) and UAB in the Conference USA Championship, while No. 22 Boise State (-2.5) is a slight favorite against No. 25 Fresno State in the Mountain West. Several Power 5 matchups could come down to the wire as well, with No. 10 Washington holding a 5.5-point edge against No. 17 Utah in the Pac-12 and No. 5 Oklahoma favored by eight against No. 9 Texas in the Big 12 Championship. With college football odds and lines on the move, be sure to check out the Championship Week college football picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now it has simulated every single play 10,000 times and its Championship Week college football picks and predictions are in.

One of the college football Championship Week picks the model is extremely high on: Oklahoma (-7.5) covers in the Big 12 Championship Game against Texas.

The Sooners are looking to avenge their only loss of the season after falling to the Longhorns 48-45 in the Red River Showdown in October. Oklahoma has run the table since then, averaging over 50 points during its six-game winning streak.

The model is calling for more big offensive numbers for the Sooners, including 320 yards through the air and 60 more on the ground from Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray as OU covers in over 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the Championship Week college football picks the model is recommending: Pittsburgh (+27.5) covers against No. 2 Clemson in the ACC championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The Panthers are fifth in the ACC in scoring defense. They've given up fewer than 400 yards per game of total offense, and while the model sees Clemson still clearing 40 total points, Pitt's defense does enough to slow down Trevor Lawrence and company to keep this game more competitive than Vegas anticipates. Oddsmakers have underestimated Pitt all season, as the Panthers are 7-4 against the spread versus FBS teams.

Pittsburgh covers in almost 55 percent of simulations, while the Over (52.5) also has plenty of value because it hits nearly 55 percent of the time.

The model is also calling for a top contender to go down hard in a game that will shake up the 2018 College Football Playoff picture in a huge way.

MAC championship: Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo (-3.5, 51)

PAC-12 championship: Utah vs. Washington (-5.5, 45)

Big 12 championship: Texas vs. Oklahoma (-8, 77)

Sun Belt championship: Louisiana at Appalachian State (-16.5, 58.5)

Conference USA Championship: UAB at MTSU (-1, 44.5)

AAC championship: Memphis at Central Florida (-3, 65)

SEC championship: Alabama vs. Georgia (+13.5, 63.5)

Mountain West championship: Fresno State vs. Boise State (-2.5, 53)

ACC championship: Clemson vs. Pittsburgh (+27.5, 52.5)

Big Ten championship: Northwestern vs. Ohio State (-14.5, 61)