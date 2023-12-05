The No. 22 Clemson Tigers are used to competing for national championships, but they will have to settle for a meeting with Kentucky in the 2023 Gator Bowl on Dec. 29 during the 2023-24 college football bowl schedule. Clemson won its final four games of the regular season, including a 16-7 win over South Carolina in its latest contest. The Tigers are 7-point favorites against Kentucky in the latest 2023-24 college football bowl odds from SportsLine consensus. Should you back them with your college football bowl bets?

Another team that is a perennial contender that missed out on the four-team playoff is No. 6 Georgia, which is facing No. 5 Florida State in the Orange Bowl. The Bulldogs are 14-point favorites in the college football bowl spreads, even though they could be lacking motivation. Before locking in any college football bowl picks, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a strong profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It finished the 2023 regular season a profitable 13-9 on top-rated spread picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

One of the college football picks the model is high on during bowl season: No. 10 Penn State (-4) builds on a 10-win season with a convincing win over No. 11 Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30 at noon ET. The Nittany Lions came up short of the College Football Playoff due to a pair of single-digit losses to Ohio State and Michigan, causing them to fly under the radar heading into their bowl game. They won every other game by multiple possessions, including a 42-0 win at Michigan State to close the regular season.

Sophomore quarterback Drew Allar protected the ball as well as any quarterback in the country, throwing 23 touchdowns and just one interception. Meanwhile, Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart threw an interception in three of his final six games, and the Rebels were crushed by Georgia in their lone meeting with a top-10 team. SportsLine's model expects Ole Miss to struggle again in this game, projecting Penn State to cover in well over 60% of simulations.

Another prediction: No. 8 Oregon (-15.5) cruises to a blowout win over No. 23 Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1 in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff. The Ducks will be motivated to make a statement after a pair of 3-point losses to Washington held them out of the College Football Playoff. They scored at least 30 points in every game this season, cracking the 40-point mark in half of those games.

Senior quarterback Bo Nix is a Heisman Trophy contender, racking up 4,145 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He is facing a Liberty defense that has allowed at least 25 points in seven games this season, despite playing against inferior competition. The Flames are not going to be able to slow down Nix, which is why the Ducks are covering over 60% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Ohio (-2.5, 53.5)

New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana vs. Jacksonville State (-3.5, 56)

Cure Bowl: Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State (-5.5, 48.5)

New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State vs. New Mexico State (-2.5, 51.5)

LA Bowl: Boise State vs. UCLA (-2.5, 49.5)

Independence Bowl: California vs. Texas Tech (-3, 58)

Monday, Dec. 18

Famous Toastery Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion (-2.5, 56.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Frisco Bowl: Marshall vs. UTSA (-9.5, 55)

Thursday, Dec. 21

Boca Raton Bowl: USF vs. Syracuse (-3.5, 58.5)

Friday, Dec. 22

Gasparilla Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. UCF (-4.5, 63.5)

Saturday, Dec. 23

Camellia Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State (-1.5, 52.5)

Birmingham Bowl: Duke vs. Troy (-7, 44.5)

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs. James Madison (-2.5, 41.5)

Idaho Potato Bowl: Utah State vs. Georgia State (-2.5, 63.5)

68 Ventures Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama (-15.5, 47.5)

Las Vegas Bowl: Northwestern vs. Utah (-7.5, 42.5)

Hawaii Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State (-9.5, 54.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota (-5.5, 37.5)

First Responder Bowl: Rice vs. Texas State (-4.5, 60.5)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: UNLV vs. Kansas (-11.5, 63.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl: Tulane vs. Virginia Tech (-7.5, 47.5)

Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. West Virginia (-3.5, 56.5)

Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Louisville (-7.5, 57.5)

Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (-3.5, 53.5)

Thursday, Dec. 28

Fenway Bowl: Boston College vs. SMU (-10.5, 50.5)

Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers vs. Miami (-3.5, 42.5)

Pop-Tarts Bowl: North Carolina State vs. Kansas State (-3.5, 47.5)

Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Arizona (-3.5, 62.5)

Friday, Dec. 29

Gator Bowl: Kentucky vs. Clemson (-7, 47.5)

Sun Bowl: Oregon State vs. Notre Dame (-10.5, 46.5)

Liberty Bowl: Memphis vs. Iowa State (-6.5, 57.5)

Cotton Bowl: Missouri vs. Ohio State (-2.5, 48.5)

Saturday, Dec. 30

Peach Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Penn State (-4.5, 48.5)

Music City Bowl: Maryland vs. Auburn (-2.5, 49.5)

Orange Bowl: Florida State vs. Georgia (-14, 45.5)

Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Toledo (-1.5, 45.5)

Monday, Jan. 1

ReliaQuest Bowl: Wisconsin vs. LSU (-10.5, 55.5)

Fiesta Bowl: Liberty vs. Oregon (-15.5, 64.5)

Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Tennessee (-7, 35.5)

Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan (-1.5, 46.5)

Sugar Bowl: Washington vs. Texas (-4.5, 63.5)