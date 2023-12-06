The 2023-24 college football bowl schedule begins with a six-game slate on Saturday, Dec. 16. All six spreads are lined within a touchdown in the 2023-24 college football bowl odds from SportsLine consensus, creating tricky decisions in college football bowl contests. Texas Tech is a 3-point favorite against California in the Independence Bowl, which is the only matchup between Power Five teams on the opening day of bowl season. The action quickly ramps up before Christmas with games like the Las Vegas Bowl between Utah and Northwestern on Dec. 23.

College football fans will start to see marquee games later in the month, including a Cotton Bowl showdown that pits No. 7 Ohio State against No. 9 Missouri on Dec. 29. Which games should you include in your 2023-24 college football bets? Before locking in any college football bowl picks, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a strong profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It finished the 2023 regular season a profitable 13-9 on top-rated spread picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Top college football predictions for bowl season

One of the college football picks the model is high on during bowl season: No. 10 Penn State (-3.5) builds on a 10-win season with a convincing win over No. 11 Ole Miss in the 2023 Peach Bowl on Dec. 30 at noon ET. The Nittany Lions might be the most underrated team in the country heading into the postseason, as their two losses came by single digits against Ohio State and Michigan, who were both ranked No. 3 nationally at the time of the contest. Penn State won every other game on its schedule by multiple possessions, shutting out three opponents along the way.

Ole Miss struggled when it faced an elite defense in the regular season, managing just 17 points in a 35-point loss to Georgia last month. The Rebels also scored 10 points in a two-touchdown loss to Alabama in September, so this is likely going to be another challenging game for their offense. SportsLine's model has them finishing with fewer than 20 points, leading to Penn State covering in nearly 70% of simulations.

Another prediction: No. 8 Oregon (-16) cruises to a blowout win over No. 23 Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1 in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff as the Ducks cover nearly 60% of the time. The Ducks missed out on the College Football Playoff due to a pair of losses against rival Washington, but they still put together an impressive campaign that was rewarding to their bettors. They have covered the spread in seven of their last 10 games, including four out of five prior to their 34-31 setback against the Huskies in the Pac-12 title game.

Senior quarterback Bo Nix, who does intend to play in this matchup, has thrown for more than 4,100 yards, 40 touchdowns and just three interceptions, leading an offense that averages 44.2 points per game. Liberty's schedule has not prepared them for this type of opponent, as the Flames have not faced a ranked team this season. They have allowed at least 25 points in three straight games, and this will be the best offense that they have faced by a wide margin. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for bowl season

College football odds for bowl season

Saturday, Dec. 16

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Ohio (-2.5, 53.5)

New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana vs. Jacksonville State (-3.5, 56)

Cure Bowl: Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State (-5.5, 48.5)

New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State vs. New Mexico State (-2.5, 51.5)

LA Bowl: Boise State vs. UCLA (-2.5, 49.5)

Independence Bowl: California vs. Texas Tech (-3, 58)

Monday, Dec. 18

Famous Toastery Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion (-2.5, 56.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Frisco Bowl: Marshall vs. UTSA (-9.5, 55)

Thursday, Dec. 21

Boca Raton Bowl: USF vs. Syracuse (-3.5, 58.5)

Friday, Dec. 22

Gasparilla Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. UCF (-4.5, 63.5)

Saturday, Dec. 23

Camellia Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State (-1.5, 52.5)

Birmingham Bowl: Duke vs. Troy (-7, 44.5)

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs. James Madison (-2.5, 41.5)

Idaho Potato Bowl: Utah State vs. Georgia State (-2.5, 63.5)

68 Ventures Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama (-15.5, 47.5)

Las Vegas Bowl: Northwestern vs. Utah (-7.5, 42.5)

Hawaii Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State (-9.5, 54.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota (-5.5, 37.5)

First Responder Bowl: Rice vs. Texas State (-4.5, 60.5)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: UNLV vs. Kansas (-11.5, 63.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl: Tulane vs. Virginia Tech (-7.5, 47.5)

Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. West Virginia (-3.5, 56.5)

Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Louisville (-7.5, 57.5)

Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (-3.5, 53.5)

Thursday, Dec. 28

Fenway Bowl: Boston College vs. SMU (-10.5, 50.5)

Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers vs. Miami (-3.5, 42.5)

Pop-Tarts Bowl: North Carolina State vs. Kansas State (-3.5, 47.5)

Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Arizona (-3.5, 62.5)

Friday, Dec. 29

Gator Bowl: Kentucky vs. Clemson (-7, 47.5)

Sun Bowl: Oregon State vs. Notre Dame (-10.5, 46.5)

Liberty Bowl: Memphis vs. Iowa State (-6.5, 57.5)

Cotton Bowl: Missouri vs. Ohio State (-2.5, 48.5)

Saturday, Dec. 30

Peach Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Penn State (-3.5, 48.5)

Music City Bowl: Maryland vs. Auburn (-2.5, 49.5)

Orange Bowl: Florida State vs. Georgia (-14, 45.5)

Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Toledo (-1.5, 45.5)

Monday, Jan. 1

ReliaQuest Bowl: Wisconsin vs. LSU (-10.5, 55.5)

Fiesta Bowl: Liberty vs. Oregon (-16, 64.5)

Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Tennessee (-7, 35.5)

Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan (-1.5, 46.5)

Sugar Bowl: Washington vs. Texas (-4.5, 63.5)