The College Football Playoff matchups takes center stage on Jan. 1 with No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama in the opener followed by No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas. Three additional games will be played on Jan. 1, including two Top-25 showdowns. The No. 23 Liberty Flames square off against the No. 8 Oregon Ducks in the Fiesta Bowl, while No. 17 Iowa takes on No. 21 Tennessee in the Citrus Bowl.

According to the latest college football bowl odds via SportsLine consensus, Michigan is favored by 1.5 points against Alabama, while the Longhorns are 4-point favorites over the Huskies. Before locking in any college football bowl picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a strong profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters bowl season with a profitable 13-9 record on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen strong returns.

Top college football predictions for bowl season

One of the college football picks the model is high on during bowl season: No. 10 Penn State (-4.5) builds on a 10-win season with a convincing win over No. 11 Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30 at noon ET. This is a matchup of 10-2 teams but their against-the-spread records are far different. Penn State is 9-3 ATS, which is one of the five best ATS records in all of college football. Meanwhile, Ole Miss is just 6-4-2 versus the spread, and it's failed to cover in each of its last four games.

The Nittany Lions also took care of business as a favorite, going 9-1 in these games, and that 90% cover percentage is the best in FBS (min. five games). The balance that James Franklin's squad brings is a big reason for its success, as PSU ranks in the top 12 in both scoring offense and scoring defense. Any team that Lane Kiffin coaches has no problems putting points on the board, but the Rebels are 41st in scoring defense and gave up 300 rushing yards to Georgia last month. Penn State being able to eat up yardage on the ground will keep Ole Miss' offense off the field, as the Nittany Lions (-4) cover nearly 60% of the time.

Another prediction: No. 8 Oregon (-16.5) cruises to a blowout win over Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1 in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff. The Ducks feature one of college football's most explosive offenses. Led by quarterback Bo Nix, Oregon ranked second in the nation in total offense, averaging 526.6 yards per game.

Nix was stellar under center for the Ducks all season long. He finished the regular season with 4,145 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He also added 228 rushing yards and six additional scores. Liberty gave up a respectable 22.7 points per game this season, but the Flames didn't face an offense as dynamic as Oregon's. In fact, Liberty didn't play a ranked team all season and the defense has given up at least 25 points in six of its last seven games. Those are big reasons why the model has Oregon covering the spread in nearly 60% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for bowl season

College football odds for bowl season

Friday, Dec. 29

Gator Bowl: Kentucky vs. Clemson (-3.5, 44.5)

Sun Bowl: Oregon State vs. Notre Dame (-6, 41)

Liberty Bowl: Memphis vs. Iowa State (-10.5, 57.5)

Cotton Bowl: Ohio State vs. Missouri (+4.5, 49)

Saturday, Dec. 30

Peach Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Penn State (-4.5, 48.5)

Music City Bowl: Maryland vs. Auburn (-6.5, 47.5)

Orange Bowl: Florida State vs. Georgia (-20, 44.5)

Arizona Bowl: Toledo vs. Wyoming (-3.5, 44.5)

Monday, Jan. 1

ReliaQuest Bowl: Wisconsin vs. LSU (-10, 55.5)

Fiesta Bowl: Liberty vs. Oregon (-16.5, 67)

Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Tennessee (-6.5, 35)

Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan (-1.5, 45)

Sugar Bowl: Washington vs. Texas (-4, 63.5)