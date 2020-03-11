Eric Dickerson, Steve McNair, Eric Crouch headline 2020 College Football Hall of Fame class

Familiar names like Eric Dickerson, Eric Crouch and Steve McNair headline the 19-member 2020 College Football Hall of Fame class that was announced by The National Football Foundation on Wednesday. The class includes 17 former players and two former coaches, all of whom will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during a ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

"We are extremely proud to announce the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class," said NFF Chairman Archie Manning in a release announcing the inductees. "Each of these men has established himself among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to immortalizing their incredible accomplishments."

Former Nebraska quarterback Eric Crouch is the lone Heisman winner in this year's class, but there are six unanimous first-team All-Americans as well as four other winners of major college football awards. There's even a kicker!

Here's the complete list of players who will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in the 2020 class:

Lomas Brown, OT, Florida (1981-84)

Keith Byars, RB, Ohio State (1982-85)

Eric Crouch, QB, Nebraska (1998-2001)

Eric Dickerson, RB, SMU (1979-82)

Glenn Dorsey, DT, LSU (2004-07)

Jumbo Elliott, OT, Michigan (1984-87)

Jason Hanson, K, Washington State (1988-91)

E.J. Henderson, LB, Maryland (1999-2002)

E.J. Junior, DE, Alabama (1977-80)

Steve McNair, QB, Alcorn State (1991-94)

Cade McNown, QB, UCLA (1995-98)

Leslie O'Neal, DT, Oklahoma State (1982-85)

Anthony Poindexter, DB, Virginia (1995-98)

David Pollack, DE, Georgia (2001-04)

Bob Stein, DE, Minnesota (1966-68)

Michael Westbrook, WR, Colorado (1991-94)

Elmo Wright, WR, Houston (1968-70)

The two coaches who will be inducted are Dick Sheridan and Andy Talley.

Sheridan spent his career at Furman and NC State. He won six Southern Conference titles in eight seasons at Furman from 1978 to 1985 and reached the FCS (then Division I-AA) title game in 1985, where the Paladins lost to Georgia Southern 44-42. He left for NC State the following season, going 52-29-3 in seven seasons with the Wolfpack. Sheridan's 52 wins at NC State remain the second most by any coach in the history of the program, trailing only Earl Edwards' 77 wins. Of course, Edwards needed 17 seasons to reach that total.

Talley began his career at Division III St. Lawrence, but it was his work at Villanova for which he's most well-known. Talley took over Villanova in 1985 when it was a Division III program and oversaw its move up to the FCS level, remaining at the school for 32 seasons. Talley's Villanova teams went 229-137-1 and won a national title in 2009.