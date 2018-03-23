2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Third Base Ranking Tiers 3.0
Third base isn't quite first base, but there are plenty of valuable sluggers available here.
Yeah, Justin Turner's fractured wrist drops him a little. I could see him coming back before the end of April, but this new placement bakes in more risk and better reflects where he's going in drafts. Keep in mind it's a smaller tier in points leagues, where Miguel Sano, Joey Gallo and Eduardo Nunez aren't as valuable.
Version 3.0 also shows Nicholas Castellanos a little more love, in part because he's also eligible in the outfield and more likely to be drafted at the position, particularly in five-outfielder leagues. Plus, he's one of my breakout picks for this year.
Josh Donaldson is kind of a tweener. If he stays healthy, he'll likely be among The Elite.
The Elite: Nolan Arenado, Kris Bryant, Manny Machado, Jose Ramirez
The Near-Elite: Josh Donaldson, Anthony Rendon, Alex Bregman
The Next-Best Things: Rafael Devers, Travis Shaw, Justin Turner, Miguel Sano^, Joey Gallo^, Eduardo Nunez^
The Fallback Options: Nicholas Castellanos, Mike Moustakas, Adrian Beltre, Kyle Seager, Jake Lamb
The Last Resorts: Eugenio Suarez, Evan Longoria
The Leftovers: Todd Frazier, Josh Harrison, Maikel Franco, J.P. Crawford, Yangervis Solarte, Ryon Healy, Jeimer Candelario, Matt Chapman, Jedd Gyorko, Asdrubal Cabrera, Nick Senzel, Derek Dietrich, Brian Anderson, Miguel Andujar, Hernan Perez, Eduardo Escobar, Matt Davidson, Jose Reyes, Brandon Phillips
^: one tier lower in points leagues
-
