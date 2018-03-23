2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: First Base Ranking Tiers 3.0

Has Paul Goldschmidt's slide continued? Is this still the deepest position in the league? Let's see what Scott White says.

The likelihood of 20-plus steals for Wil Myers makes him a bigger priority in categories (or Rotisserie) leagues than the first two versions of the tiers probably indicated, so I've moved him into The Near-Elite in that format.

But only that format (hence the caret next to his name). In points leagues, he drops behind Carlos Santana, who himself is a tier lower in his lesser format. First base has a bunch of players like that, so be careful.

It also has a bunch of players everyone wants, regardless of context. I often find myself drafting three in standard mixed leagues, so just because every tier has some size to it doesn't mean you have to wait until the end of a tier to pull the trigger. You may want several from the same tier, especially in multi-eligible cases like Cody Bellinger, Rhys Hoskins, Marwin Gonzalez and (eventually) Matt Carpenter.

The Elite: Paul Goldschmidt, Freddie Freeman, Joey Votto, Anthony Rizzo
The Near-Elite: Cody Bellinger, Jose Abreu, Rhys Hoskins, (Nelson Cruz), Edwin Encarnacion, Wil Myers^
The Next-Best Things: Buster Posey, Miguel Cabrera, Carlos Santana†, Eric Hosmer, Matt Carpenter†, Matt Olson^, Joey Gallo^
The Fallback Options: Marwin Gonzalez, Justin Smoak, Ryan Zimmerman, Josh Bell, Greg Bird, Ian Desmond^, Justin Bour, Chris Davis^
The Last Resorts: Eric Thames, Logan Morrison, Trey Mancini, Jose Martinez, Yuli Gurriel, Brandon Belt, Yonder Alonso, Ryan McMahon
The Leftovers: Ryon Healy, (Hanley Ramirez), (Kendrys Morales), C.J. Cron, Joe Mauer, Mark Reynolds, Dominic Smith, Mitch Moreland, Colin Moran

( ): DH-only
^: one tier lower in points leagues
†: one tier lower in categories (or Rotisserie) leagues 

