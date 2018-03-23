2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Shortstop Ranking Tiers 3.0

So I've decided I'm willing to tier Elvis Andrus with Corey Seager and Alex Bregman, and the truth is he was the best of the three last year. He'll almost certainly be the last of the three to be drafted -- and deserves to be given his track record -- but the point is he's a priority in that Round 6 range.

This is still the weakest position apart from catcher, and in fact, the first four tiers at catcher are actually one player deeper. The shortstop tiers are a little more clearly defined, though, and the contributions a little more diverse, making it the higher priority of the two positions.

If you're hurting for steals, Tim Anderson and Amed Rosario are a couple late-round options who could help in that area.

The Super Elite: Trea Turner^

The Elite: Carlos Correa, Francisco Lindor

The Near-Elite: Corey Seager, Alex Bregman, Elvis Andrus

The Next-Best Things: Xander Bogaerts, Jean Segura, Didi Gregorius

The Fallback Options: Marwin Gonzalez, Trevor Story, Zack Cozart†, Paul DeJong^

The Last Resorts: Javier Baez, Tim Anderson^, Andrelton Simmons, Gleyber Torres, Amed Rosario

The Leftovers: Yangervis Solarte, Addison Russell, Marcus Semien, Orlando Arcia, Jose Peraza, Dansby Swanson, Asdrubal Cabrera, Ketel Marte, Tim Beckham, Brandon Crawford, Chris Owings, Freddy Galvis, Troy Tulowitzki, Jose Reyes, Jorge Polanco

^:one tier lower in points leagues

†: one tier lower in categories leagues