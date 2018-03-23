2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Outfield Ranking Tiers 3.0

I've extended The Near-Elite, adding Justin Upton, Khris Davis and Lorenzo Cain. These deeper positions are trickier to tier because the more names you include, the more potential pitfalls you're building into a tier.

But the positions are bigger because they're the ones where everybody drafts multiple, so realistically, you're not waiting until the end of a tier to take your first or second outfielder. You might take several from the same tier.

Note that several players at this position would shift tiers based on the format. It usually has to do with stolen bases (good for categories leagues) or plate discipline (good for points leagues).

The Super Elite: Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, Charlie Blackmon, Mookie Betts, Giancarlo Stanton

The Elite: J.D. Martinez, Aaron Judge, George Springer

The Near-Elite: Cody Bellinger, Tommy Pham, Rhys Hoskins, Christian Yelich, Andrew Benintendi, Marcell Ozuna, Starling Marte^, Justin Upton, Khris Davis, Lorenzo Cain

The Next-Best Things: A.J. Pollock, Billy Hamilton^, Byron Buxton, Andrew McCutchen, Chris Taylor, Ronald Acuna, Jay Bruce, Yoenis Cespedes, Ryan Braun, Adam Eaton†, Eduardo Nunez^

The Fallback Options: Nicholas Castellanos, Ian Happ, Yasiel Puig, Marwin Gonzalez, Delino DeShields, Eddie Rosario, Adam Jones, Domingo Santana, Ender Inciarte, Michael Conforto, Kevin Kiermaier, Brett Gardner, Kyle Schwarber, Nomar Mazara, Gregory Polanco, Odubel Herrera, Adam Duvall, Michael Brantley†, Ian Desmond^, Bradley Zimmer^, Avisail Garcia^

The Last Resorts: Eric Thames, Trey Mancini, Manuel Margot, Mitch Haniger, Dexter Fowler, Corey Dickerson, Randal Grichuk, Jose Martinez, David Dahl, Stephen Piscotty, Jackie Bradley, Carlos Gonzalez, Jesse Winker, Lewis Brinson, Kole Calhoun, Steven Souza

The Leftovers: Mark Trumbo, Shin-Soo Choo, Aaron Hicks, Aaron Altherr, Josh Reddick, Jorge Soler, Dustin Fowler, Austin Hays, Willie Calhoun, Cameron Maybin, Mallex Smith, Victor Robles, Jose Pirela, David Peralta, Max Kepler, Michael Taylor, Nick Williams, Scott Schebler, Hunter Renfroe, Carlos Gomez, Matt Kemp, Kevin Pillar, Chris Owings, Joc Pederson, Nicky Delmonico, Jarrod Dyson, Keon Broxton, Matt Joyce, Derek Fisher, Leonys Martin, Steven Duggar, Mac Williamson, Teoscar Hernandez, Jorge Bonifacio, Ben Zobrist, Gerardo Parra

^: one tier lower in points leagues

†: one tier lower in categories (or Rotisserie) leagues